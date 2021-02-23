You are here

  • Home
  • Carrefour boosts food traceability with IBM Cloud

Carrefour boosts food traceability with IBM Cloud

Carrefour boosts food traceability with IBM Cloud
1 / 2
The initiative will start with two initial product categories — Carrefour’s own fresh chicken brand and microgreens harvested from select in-store hydroponic farms.
Carrefour boosts food traceability with IBM Cloud
2 / 2
The initiative will start with two initial product categories — Carrefour’s own fresh chicken brand and microgreens harvested from select in-store hydroponic farms.
Short Url

https://arab.news/5v6tw

Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Carrefour boosts food traceability with IBM Cloud

Carrefour boosts food traceability with IBM Cloud
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Majid Al-Futtaim, which operates shopping malls, communities, and retail and leisure destinations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia — owner and operator of the Carrefour franchise in these regions — and IBM announced that the company has joined IBM Food Trust, a blockchain-enabled global ecosystem for the food industry run on IBM Cloud. 

Carrefour will become the first retailer in the region to offer new levels of insight and transparency to its customers about the provenance of their food via end-to-end visibility on products throughout its supply chain, promoting increased quality, credibility and safety for its shoppers.

The initiative will start with two initial product categories — Carrefour’s own fresh chicken brand and microgreens harvested from select in-store hydroponic farms — before expanding into more product lines. All participants in this initiative across the supply chain will benefit from a smarter and more sustainable food ecosystem. The digitization of transactions and data provides a more efficient way of working across the supply chain for growers, processors, shippers, retailers, regulators, and consumers. 

By simply using their smartphone to scan a QR code on participating products such as Carrefour’s fresh chicken, customers will be able to get immediate access to actionable food supply chain data, from farm to store shelf. The history of the product, including production process, halal and hygiene certifications, date of birth, nutrition information and temperature data, will be readily available once uploaded onto the blockchain.

The growing demand for food traceability is evidenced by research conducted by the IBM Institute for Business Value, showing that 73 percent of those responding to a survey said traceability of products is important to them. Of those who said it was very important, 71 percent of respondents indicated they are willing to pay a premium for brands that provide it.

“Trust in the food supply is becoming increasingly important worldwide, a trend accelerated by changing consumer demands and the subsequent health and well-being concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hani Weiss, chief executive, Majid Al-Futtaim Retail. “It is therefore imperative for us to invest in ensuring quality throughout the value chain while simultaneously working to build robust customer trust and loyalty. In meeting the new market expectations, we are now offering enhanced food traceability for our valued Carrefour customers and improved operational efficiency for our business.”

Majid Al-Futtaim is engaging with its supplier partners to enable broader participation in this initiative, giving Carrefour customers access to traceability details across diverse products throughout the UAE, before introducing it to other Carrefour markets operated by the company in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

“Thanks to the availability of advanced cloud-based, blockchain technology and the commitment of Majid Al-Futtaim to deliver the highest quality to its customers, we are proud to be using this supply chain solution to provide the very best in quality, safety and trust to our customers in the markets we operate in,” said Nalla Karunanithy, chief digital officer at Majid Al-Futtaim Retail.

Saudi fintech Tweeq offers new app-based spending account

Saudi fintech Tweeq offers new app-based spending account
Updated 3 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi fintech Tweeq offers new app-based spending account

Saudi fintech Tweeq offers new app-based spending account
Updated 3 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Tweeq, a Saudi fintech that aims to provide a feature-rich spending account for individuals and SMEs, has signed exclusive partnership agreements with Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, and Paymentology, a cloud-based issuer payment processor.

The partnerships aim to ensure a first-class customer experience through the provision of innovative digital payment solutions including a spending account and contactless cards and will enable a range of seamless payment experiences. The partnership with Mastercard and Paymentology are in line with Vision 2030, which aims to develop the fintech environment and provide financial inclusion for all sections of society.

The initiative will provide individuals and small businesses based in Saudi Arabia with a seamless money management experience, enabling consumers to send and receive money, pay bills, shop online, make card purchases, set financial goals and withdraw cash at their fingertips.

Tweeq CEO Saeed Al-Bahairi said: “We are pleased to enter into partnerships with Mastercard and Paymentology to provide an unparalleled customer experience. Through the partnerships our app-based accounts will enable our clients to connect and manage their money better, through a range of innovative financial digital solutions, in line with the digital transformation goals of Vision 2030.”

Khalid Elgibali, division president, MENA, Mastercard, added: “Through its partnership with Mastercard, Tweeq will be able to offer the best smart money solutions in the Kingdom. The unique digital experience will offer low-cost and fast turnaround times. It will provide a seamless, smart money management platform aimed at the financial needs of a predominately young population who run their lives on their smartphones and want payment solutions at their fingertips. The long-term plan is to launch Tweeq initially in Saudi Arabia and expand it throughout the Middle East and Africa.”

Paymentology founder and CEO Shane O’Hara also welcomed the new partnership, saying: “The Paymentology platform is rapidly gaining global recognition as the leading, cloud-native processor on the market. The Paymentology full life-cycle card processing environment enables Tweeq to provide a best-of-breed digital wallet experience. The platform’s proven banking-grade scalability will allow Tweeq to rapidly expand its offering beyond Saudi Arabia and into other regions. We are delighted to be a part of the Tweeq journey.”

SABB contributes to future of trade in Middle East

SABB contributes to future of trade in Middle East
Updated 5 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

SABB contributes to future of trade in Middle East

SABB contributes to future of trade in Middle East
Updated 5 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank (SABB) was the platinum sponsor of the Global Trade Review MENA conference, which is widely recognized as the most comprehensive and long-established trade finance gathering in the Middle East. The event — held virtually between Feb. 15-17, was attended by a group of decision-makers, senior experts, professionals, and leaders in the trade finance sector from various governmental and private institutions in the region.

The event welcomed more than 800 key figures, from regional and global markets and provided access to hundreds of companies engaged in international trade, all of whom are keen to discuss their financing priorities and the future of trade in the Middle East. Agenda themes included infrastructure demands and requirements, and the role of new technologies and innovations in creating a thriving environment for conducting trade business.

Majed Najm, deputy managing director, corporate and institutional banking at SABB, said: “Our participation in this significant conference is a testament to the Kingdom’s pivotal role in the region. Saudi Arabia is making positive changes to the future of trade as it undergoes major strategic transformation led by Vision 2030. The conference also spotlighted how SABB is pioneering new technologies to more efficiently support the trade finance requirements of companies, from multinational corporations to SMEs.”

Japan’s MUFG predicts 2021 economic recovery for Saudi Arabia

Japan’s MUFG predicts 2021 economic recovery for Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

Japan’s MUFG predicts 2021 economic recovery for Saudi Arabia

Japan’s MUFG predicts 2021 economic recovery for Saudi Arabia
  • The Kingdom’s transformation strategy is very much investment-led and the private sector will continue to play an important role
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

MUFG, a global financial services group and one of the largest banking institutions in Japan, anticipates a fast and robust economic recovery for Saudi Arabia in 2021, with GDP growth forecasted to rise from -4.8 percent to 3.6 percent, and a combination of a further pick-up in crude oil production as well as a rebound in non-oil sector momentum.

“The energy, vigor and momentum for boosting growth over the long term, supported by the structural transformation economy, while also enhancing the ease of doing business and improving productivity will create further opportunities for Japanese and other corporations in the Kingdom,” said Hiroaki Fujisawa, head of MUFG’s Riyadh branch.

MUFG opened a branch in the Saudi capital in October 2018, becoming the first Japanese financial institution in the Kingdom to offer full banking services for corporate clients. These include deposits, foreign exchange and settlements. As a trusted partner with a footprint in the region that goes back to more than 100 years, MUFG has been expanding its capabilities in the Middle East to cater to the increased demand from corporate clients, establishing itself as a gateway for serving Japanese and Asian corporations in the MENA region.

With the opening of its Riyadh branch, MUFG also has direct capability to offer Saudi riyal-denominated transactions for loan, deposit, fund transfer, and foreign exchange.

“Demand from businesses for these services will continue to grow,” said Fujisawa. The Kingdom’s transformation strategy is very much investment-led and the private sector will continue to play an important role, he added.

Ehsan Khoman, head of emerging markets research for EMEA at MUFG, said: “The focus in Saudi Arabia has turned back to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, after its success in containing the virus. As the impact of COVID-19 ebbs, we are looking to see how quickly the Vision 2030 structural reform program regains speed. We look for three core areas where reforms could have the largest impact. First, improving the business environment — Saudi Arabia has made material progress in its World Bank Ease of Doing Business score — rising 32 points on the scale. Second, the continued success in enhancing the business environment will foster FDI which is central to the pivot from government spending to investment as the engine of growth. Last, but not least, addressing labor market imbalances is vital to improving employment opportunities for Saudi nationals.

“We remain optimistic that the reform agenda will not only boost the potential growth rate over the long term, but will also structurally transform the economy, enabling the reversal of longstanding impediments to investment and productivity.”

According to Khoman, corporate activity is at the highest level since November 2019. Saudi Arabia’s PMI – a key barometer of the health of corporate activity – rose from 57 in December to 57.1 in January – the highest reading in 14 months, and the fifth consecutive month of sequential gains. “These robust PMI readings are consistent with the changing modus operandi to make investment, not government spending, the engine of growth,” he added.

Photo Caption: Hiroaki Fujisawa (Head of MUFG’s Riyadh Branch)

Topics: MUFG Japan Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia 2021 budget expansionary; renews focus on healthcare, tourism: analysts
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia 2021 budget expansionary; renews focus on healthcare, tourism: analysts
Special Consumer spending boosts Saudi economy — Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Consumer spending boosts Saudi economy — Bloomberg

Mobily exceeds expectations with $208m net profit for 2020

Mobily exceeds expectations with $208m net profit for 2020
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

Mobily exceeds expectations with $208m net profit for 2020

Mobily exceeds expectations with $208m net profit for 2020
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

Mobily’s net profit for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020 reached SR783 million ($208.8 million), reflecting an increase of 2,425 percent from the net profit of SR31 million in 2019. This financial achievement has been attributed to a number of reasons, including:

Revenues:

Mobily succeeded in growing its revenues in 2020 to SR14,046 million, a 4.4 percent increase from SR13,450 million in 2019. This is mainly due to an increase in data revenues, business unit and wholesale revenues, and its subscriber base.

Gross profit:

The gross profit for 2020 amounted to SR8,152 million, a 4.5 percent increase from SR7,800 million in 2019. This is mainly attributed to the increase in revenues.

EBITDA:

The earnings before interest, taxes, zakat, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were recorded as the highest in the last seven years, reaching SR5,350 million in 2020, an 8.2 percent increase from SR4,947 million in 2019. This is attributed to the company’s efficiency in managing its operations and the growth of revenues. The EBITDA margin rose to 38.1 percent for 2020 compared to 36.8 percent in 2019.

EBIT:

The operational profit or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to SR1,367 million in 2020, an increase of 41.3 percent compared to the EBIT of SR967 million in 2019.

Financial charges and zakat:

The financial charges for 2020 declined to SR561 million, a decrease of 39.6 percent compared to SR929 million in 2019. This reflects the company’s efforts to reduce the funding costs by refinancing big portions of its debts at the end of 2019 as well as the decrease in the interest rate. The zakat expense for 2020 was SR43 million, whereas the corresponding amount for 2019 was SR49 million.

Net debt:

Mobily’s net debt amounted to SR10,602 million at the end of 2020, whereas it was SR10,626 million at the end of 2019.

CapEx:

The capital expenditures (CapEx) in 2020 amounted to SR2,792 million, compared to SR2,760 million in 2019.

EBITDA-CapEx:

Mobily substantially improved its 2020 EBITDA-CapEx or operational cash flow to reach SR2,558 million, an increase of 17 percent compared to SR2,187 million in 2019.

LuLu reaches new heights, literally!

LuLu reaches new heights, literally!
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

LuLu reaches new heights, literally!

LuLu reaches new heights, literally!
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, lit up to celebrate the launch of the 200th LuLu Hypermarket. Visitors at the landmark destination and millions across the world saw the iconic Burj Khalifa projecting the familiar colors of LuLu’s logo with congratulatory messages to commemorate the occasion.

LuLu, which opened its first store in the UAE in the early 90s, recently opened its 200th store in Cairo, Egypt. With its retail footprint spanning 10 countries including the GCC, Egypt, India, Indonesia and Malaysia, LuLu Group has been a shining example of a UAE-based organization going global. Apart from retail business, LuLu also has a major interest in the sourcing and food production business with operations in the US, UK, Spain, Africa, India, Far East and China — employing in excess of 57,000 staff.

Led by chairman Yusuff Ali M.A., LuLu has been on an aggressive expansion mode even during the current challenging times, with more than 15 stores being launched in the last 12 months.

“Our sincere thanks and appreciation to the visionary rulers of this great country for allowing us to flourish and spread across the world, and to each one of our stakeholders and our loyal shoppers for helping us reach this milestone,” Ali said.

V. Nandakumar, director of marketing and communications at LuLu Group, said: “This indeed is a proud moment for all of us at LuLu to see our brand being projected on the iconic Burj Khalifa.”

It is a true testament of our sustained forward march to scale new heights in innovation and to provide our world-class shopping experience in new markets and to a greater number of people.”

Latest updates

Recon pays as Pogacar takes UAE Tour climb to extend overall lead
Recon pays as Pogacar takes UAE Tour climb to extend overall lead
Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2021
Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2021
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah project ‘on time and on track’
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah project ‘on time and on track’
Al-Khadimi discusses Iraq-US cooperation on Daesh with President Biden
Al-Khadimi discusses Iraq-US cooperation on Daesh with President Biden
Experts to resume excavation work on Saudi archaeological sites
Experts to resume excavation work on Saudi archaeological sites

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.