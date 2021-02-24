You are here

  • Home
  • IMF chief warns pandemic leaving some countries behind
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

IMF chief warns pandemic leaving some countries behind

IMF chief warns pandemic leaving some countries behind
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/52t9p

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

IMF chief warns pandemic leaving some countries behind

IMF chief warns pandemic leaving some countries behind
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The crisis caused by the pandemic is leaving many economies lagging behind, increasing the plight of the poor, a problem made worse by “uneven” access to vaccines, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday.
In a message to the Group of 20 meeting on Friday Georgieva urged governments to increase vaccine distribution, ensuring Covid-19 is brought under control.
“The economic arguments for coordinated action are overwhelming,” she said in a blog post.
“Faster progress in ending the health crisis could raise global income cumulatively by $9 trillion over 2020-25. That would benefit all countries.”
She said that should include financing for vaccinations, reallocation of excess supply to countries with a shortage, and scaling up of production.
The global pandemic death toll is approaching 2.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, and the shutdowns forced to control infections have devastated economies.
And while vaccine rollouts are raising hopes for a recovery this year, the IMF forecasts job losses in the G20 alone to total more than 25 million this year.
By the end of 2022, emerging market and developing nations — excluding China — will see per capital incomes 22 percent below pre-crisis levels, compared to just 13 percent lower for advanced economies, which will throw millions more into extreme poverty, Georgieva warned.
“That is why we need much stronger international collaboration to accelerate the vaccine rollout in poorer countries,” she said.
G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs led by Rome will meet by videoconference to discuss the state of the recovery and how best to attack the problem.
The Washington-based crisis lender estimated more than half of the world’s 110 emerging and developing countries will see their incomes fall further behind advanced economies through the end of next year.
And the virus-driven economic crisis also will widen income gaps within developing nations, especially as millions of children are still facing disruptions to education.
“Allowing them to become a lost generation would be an unforgiveable mistake. It would also deepen the long-term economic scars of the crisis,” she warned.

Topics: Coronavirus IMF economy

Related

Who’s Who: Maher Mouminah, IMF’s administrative committee chairperson
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Maher Mouminah, IMF’s administrative committee chairperson

Pfizer eyes investment, recruitment, R&D in Kingdom

Pfizer eyes investment, recruitment, R&D in Kingdom
Updated 27 min 4 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Pfizer eyes investment, recruitment, R&D in Kingdom

Pfizer eyes investment, recruitment, R&D in Kingdom
  • Pharma giant transforming its Saudi operations amid COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Updated 27 min 4 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Pfizer is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies and has been operating in Saudi Arabia for six decades, but many people in the Kingdom will have come to know the brand only as a result of its work developing a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

Patrick van der Loo, regional president for Africa and the Middle East, has worked at the company for 20 years and, in December, was appointed to lead the distribution of the vaccine across a challenging and wide-ranging group of countries.

“Saudi Arabia and the GCC kicked off their COVID-19 vaccination drive with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in December as some of the first countries globally to do so. The allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country is a decision for local governments based on relevant health authority guidance,” he told Arab News.

“Pfizer and BioNTech are working relentlessly to supply the world with 2 billion BNT162b2 vaccine doses by the end of 2021. Our Belgium facility’s upscaling work included process improvements to our manufacturing lines, expanding our manufacturing facility with a new production unit, and increasing batch sizes to optimize efficiency,” he added.

Operating in the region for 60 years and with a workforce of 460 employees, Pfizer has a long partnership with the Kingdom. In October 2011, it signed an agreement with the-then Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) — now called Ministry of Investment — to set up its first-ever manufacturing plant in the GCC in King Abdullah Economic City.

In 2016, SAGIA issued a “trading license” to Pfizer, the first multinational pharmaceutical company awarded such a permit. The license gave Pfizer “100 percent foreign ownership” of its legal entity in Saudi Arabia, with the ability to import, export and trade in wholesale and retail products, equipment and instruments, he said.

Construction of the new manufacturing and packaging facility was completed in 2017 and Pfizer is planning to expand further in coming years, as the Kingdom moves closer to realizing its Vision 2030 goals to diversify away from hydrocarbons and increase local production.

“Pfizer is an active player in Saudi Arabia, and is in a continuous dialogue with multiple authorities to explore new opportunities, including investments, to support its vision and objectives,” van der Loo said.

Arriving in the region at a critical time, van der Loo said he is relishing the challenge ahead.

“While this region is new to me, I will gladly welcome new challenges and devote my energy to finding solutions focused on patient outcomes. Working in the region is also offering me the opportunity to get involved in the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine distribution across a wide range of countries, and it is gratifying to be part of something of this scale,” he said.

Patrick van der Loo, regional president for Africa and the Middle East, has worked at the company for 20 years. (Supplied)

According to Reuters, Pfizer is aiming to produce 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines this year, earnings it around $15 billion, or about a quarter of its sales.

While COVID-19 may be his immediate priority, van der Loo is also leading the transformation of Pfizer’s wider portfolio of products across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region.

“Pfizer is shifting from a diversified company with a consumer health portfolio and comprehensive portfolio of legacy brands to a more science-focused biopharmaceutical powerhouse. In KSA and the Gulf, we aim to ensure the early introduction of breakthroughs — sometimes some of the earliest in the world, which truly demonstrates the innovative eagerness of specific markets in the Middle East,” he said.

There are currently multiple clinical trial protocols — phase two and three — under review, and some have reached the final stages of development and approval in oncology, vaccine, public health and gene therapy.

“We are also very proud of our collaboration with multiple Saudi research centers to access clinical trials and innovative treatments in the medical field. The trial of gene therapy in Duchenne’s disease at King Faisal Specialty Hospital and Research Center is a milestone,” he said.

Pfizer is also providing training and development opportunities for multiple Saudi entities operating in the healthcare, training and education sectors, as part of the National Transformation Program.

Looking ahead to 2021, van der Loo said Pfizer will have “several product launches in oncology, among other areas, to reach new patients with critical breakthrough treatments and prevention tools.”

Topics: business economy Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer Pfizer-BioNTech Saudi Arabia

Related

Israeli study confirms Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
Middle-East
Israeli study confirms Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
According to the Oxford researchers, two doses of the Pfizer vaccine would provide 90 percent of the population with protection from either variant, enough to provide herd immunity. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
World
Pfizer vaccine works against COVID-19 mutations: Study
Japan receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, courtesy of Pfizer
World
Japan receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, courtesy of Pfizer
Study suggests Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine less effective against South African variant
World
Study suggests Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine less effective against South African variant

Saudi Arabia sees 227% surge in wealthy individuals in last 5 years

Saudi Arabia sees 227% surge in wealthy individuals in last 5 years
Updated 24 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia sees 227% surge in wealthy individuals in last 5 years

Saudi Arabia sees 227% surge in wealthy individuals in last 5 years
  • Saudi Arabia bucked Mideast trend, with number of people with over $30m growing in 2020
Updated 24 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) — those with $30 million or more — in Saudi Arabia surged 227 percent over the last five years, the fastest growth rate in the world.

According to The Wealth Report by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank, the number of UHNWIs worldwide will increase by 27 percent in the next five years to 663,483, with the number of millionaires growing by 41 percent.

The report predicts that the number of UHNWIs in the Middle East will rise by 24.6 percent by 2025, with the region expected to remain the fourth-largest wealth hub in the world.

“The pandemic has impacted the fortunes of many in the Middle East, and the Middle Eastern HNWIs and UHNWIs were not spared, with the total number of each decreasing by 11.3 percent and 10.1 percent in 2020 respectively,” said Taimur Khan, head of research at Knight Frank Middle East.

“However, this decline was not uniform across all countries. In Saudi Arabia over this period, the number of UHNWIs increased by 9.6 percent, the 10th fastest growth rate globally. In fact, its UHNW population has grown by 227 percent over the last five years, the fastest growth rate globally over this period,” he added.

“As the region continues its various economic diversification programs, we expect that there will continue to be significant growth in the number of UHNWIs and billionaires residing in the region.”

According to a survey conducted by Knight Frank of private bankers and wealth advisers, half said their clients’ wealth had increased in 2020.

In the Middle East, 67 percent of respondents said their clients’ wealth either remained the same or increased. Sixty-nine percent said they expect their clients’ total wealth to increase in 2021.

The reports found that Asia is likely to see the largest rise in the number of UHNWIs, with growth of 39 percent, led by Indonesia (67 percent) and India (63 percent).

“The US is, and will remain, the world’s dominant wealth hub over our forecast period, but Asia will see the fastest growth in UHNWIs over the next five years. By 2025, Asia will host 24 percent of all UHNWIs, up from 17 percent a decade earlier,” said Liam Bailey, global head of research at Knight Frank.

“The region is already home to more billionaires than any other. China is the key to this phenomenon, with 246 percent forecast growth in very wealthy residents in the decade to 2025.”

UAE telecom du raises foreign ownership limit to 49%

UAE telecom du raises foreign ownership limit to 49%
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

UAE telecom du raises foreign ownership limit to 49%

UAE telecom du raises foreign ownership limit to 49%
  • It said it was expecting “extensive” foreign investment inquiries because of the company’s 2020 financial results
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Du Emirates Integrated Telecommunications is raising its foreign ownership limit to 49 percent, the UAE news agency WAM has reported.

The company said UAE nationals – individuals or establishments – can own shares up to a maximum of 100 percent share capital of du, while non-UAE nationals can own up to 49 percent.

It said it was expecting “extensive” foreign investment inquiries because of the company’s 2020 financial results.

Topics: Du UAE Telecom

Bahrain’s GFH acquires major Chicago distribution centre

Bahrain’s GFH acquires major Chicago distribution centre
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

Bahrain’s GFH acquires major Chicago distribution centre

Bahrain’s GFH acquires major Chicago distribution centre
  • Bahrain group says the transaction is valued at more than $135 million
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

GFH, the Bahrain-based financial group, says it has acquired a “state-of-the-art” distribution facility in the US city of Chicago, Illinois.

It says the transaction, valued at more than $135 million, marks the continued expansion of GFH’s portfolio in the US and Europe.

“With this transaction, we continue to further our efforts to diversify and expand our portfolio of international, blue-chip real estate assets. This includes new acquisitions of prime properties in strategic geographies for us, including the US,” said Razi Al Merbati, CEO of GFH Capital.

The facility has been leased since November 2015 to blue chip tenant Michelin North America, the global tire company.

Salem Patel, Head of Asset Management, at GFH, said: “This investment is supported by its long-term lease to Michelin NA, a highly reputable tenant and global tire industry giant, which has helped establish and maintain the facility as a state-of-the-art distribution centre.”

Topics: Bahrain economy Finance GFH

Related

Bahrain seeks private partners for metro project
Business & Economy
Bahrain seeks private partners for metro project
Bahrain’s FA Holding invests in plant-based kids’ food startup
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s FA Holding invests in plant-based kids’ food startup

Moody’s revises up US and emerging markets forecasts, cuts Europe

Moody’s revises up US and emerging markets forecasts, cuts Europe
Updated 24 February 2021
Reuters

Moody’s revises up US and emerging markets forecasts, cuts Europe

Moody’s revises up US and emerging markets forecasts, cuts Europe
  • Emerging market growth moved up to 7 percent from 6.1 percent, led by upward revisions to China, India and Mexico
Updated 24 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON:Credit ratings firm Moody’s revised upwards on Wednesday its economic forecasts for the year for the United States and emerging markets, but cut Europe’s following the region’s tough COVID-19 lockdowns.
Moody’s pushed up its US growth forecast to 4.7 percent, from the 4.2 percent it had expected in November.
Emerging market growth moved up to 7 percent from 6.1 percent, led by upward revisions to China, India and Mexico, while the euro zone and Britain saw their respective projections cut to 3.7 percent and 4.7 percent, from 4.7 percent and 5.2 percent previously.
“The effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions continue to be uneven, and the COVID-19 crisis will endure as a challenge to the world’s economies well beyond our two-year forecast horizon,” Moody’s said in a report on its new forecasts.

Topics: Moody's US Europe economy Finance

Related

Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody’s reports
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody’s reports
The merger between National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group (Samba) will lead to a consolidation of the groups’ asset management subsidiaries reinforcing the joint entity’s position as Saudi Arabia’s biggest asset manager, Moody’s says. (Reuters/File Photo)
Business & Economy
NCB’s merger with Samba will reinforce asset management subsidiaries: Moody’s

Latest updates

UN: Boat with Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water
UN: Boat with Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water
HRW lauds Iraqi arrest of alleged members of Iran-backed force
HRW lauds Iraqi arrest of alleged members of Iran-backed force
IMF chief warns pandemic leaving some countries behind
IMF chief warns pandemic leaving some countries behind
Syria’s health ministry denies local report on Chinese vaccine arrival
Syria’s health ministry denies local report on Chinese vaccine arrival
Pfizer eyes investment, recruitment, R&D in Kingdom
Pfizer eyes investment, recruitment, R&D in Kingdom

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.