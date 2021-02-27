You are here

US consumers rebound to boost spending 2.4% as income jumps

US consumers rebound to boost spending 2.4% as income jumps
A man carries a Foot Locker bag as he walks down 34th Street on February 26, 2021 in Midtown Manhattan in New York City. (AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

US consumers rebound to boost spending 2.4% as income jumps

US consumers rebound to boost spending 2.4% as income jumps
  • Concerns that a strengthening economy will accelerate inflation have sent bond yields surging
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Bouncing back from months of retrenchment, America’s consumers stepped up their spending by a solid 2.4 percent in January, the sharpest increase in seven months and a sign that the economy may be poised to sustain a recovery from the pandemic recession.
Friday’s report from the Commerce Department also showed that personal incomes, which provide the fuel for spending, jumped 10 percent last month, the biggest gain in nine months, boosted by cash payments that most Americans received from the government.
The January spending increase followed two straight monthly spending drops that had raised concerns that consumers, who power most of the economy, were hunkered down, too anxious to travel, shop and spend. Last month’s sharp gain suggests that many people are growing more confident about spending, especially after receiving $600 checks that went to most adults last month in a federal economic aid package.
“The economy weakened late last year as the fiscal support faded and the pandemic intensified, but now it seems to be coming back to life,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.
The government also reported Friday that inflation by a measure preferred by the Federal Reserve rose a moderate 0.3 percent in January. That left prices up just 1.5 percent over the past 12 months, well below the Fed’s 2 percent target.
Besides receiving cash payments, many Americans who have managed to keep their jobs have also been saving money for several months rather than spending. That could bode well for the economy later this year, once consumers increasingly feel willing to spend, vaccinations are more widely administered and some version of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic aid proposal, which includes additional cash payments for individuals, is enacted.
Concerns that a strengthening economy will accelerate inflation have sent bond yields surging. On Thursday, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note moved above 1.5 percent — a level not seen in more than a year and far above the 0.92 percent it was trading at only two months ago.
That move raised alarms on Wall Street and ignited a deep selloff in the stock market. Some investors fear that rising interest rates and the threat of inflation might lead the Fed to raise its benchmark short-term rate too quickly and potentially derail the economy. The tame inflation figure in Friday’s report from the government shows that, so far at least, price increases are mostly mild.
In testimony to Congress this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the inflation risk and instead underscored the economy’s struggles. Layoffs are still high. And 10 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic that erupted nearly a year ago. That’s a deeper job loss than was inflicted by the Great Recession of 2008-2009.
Still, despite the weakened job market, key sectors of the economy are showing signs of picking up as vaccinations increase and government rescue aid works its way through the economy. The Fed’s ultra-low-rate policy is providing important support as well.
Retail sales soared last month. Factory output also rose and has nearly regained its pre-pandemic levels. And sales of newly built homes jumped in January.
Friday’s report showed that consumers boosted their purchases of durable goods — from autos to appliances — by a strong 8.4 percent last month. Spending on nondurable goods, which include food and clothing, increased 4.3 percent.
By contrast, spending on services barely eked out a 0.7 percent gain. America’s service sector, which includes restaurants, entertainment venues and other face-to-face establishments, has been pummeled by the widespread reluctance or inability of consumers to travel, shop or dine out.
Consumers saved a significant chunk of their income last month: The personal savings rate jumped to 20.5 percent, from 13.4 percent in December.
With so many Americans forgoing out-of-town travel, shopping trips and indoor dining, the savings rate has been climbing, contributing to expectations for a surge in spending once more people feel comfortable resuming their previous spending habits.
“There is a lot of economic juice coming,” Zandi said. “I think the economy is going to be booming by later this year.”

Topics: US market

Mouwasat Medical Services announces cash dividends

Mouwasat Medical Services announces cash dividends
Updated 26 February 2021
Arab News

Mouwasat Medical Services announces cash dividends

Mouwasat Medical Services announces cash dividends
  • The company distributes dividends of $66.6 million to shareholders for 2020
Updated 26 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Mouwasat Medical Services’ board of directors recommended the distribution of cash dividends to the shareholders of the company for the fiscal year 2020, with a total amount of SR 250 million ($66.6 million), for 100 million shares, the company announced on Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Thursday.

Mouwasat’s net profit has increased, after Zakat and taxes, by 73.15 percent in the third quarter of 2020, reaching SR 161.1 million, compared to SR 93.04 million in the same quarter of 2019.

The company’s net profit during first nine months of 2020 jumped 32.45 percent to SR 384.86 million, compared to SR 290.56 million in the same period of the 2019.

Topics: Mouwasat Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Big banks see more than half of staff in office in Q3

Big banks see more than half of staff in office in Q3
Updated 26 February 2021
Reuters

Big banks see more than half of staff in office in Q3

Big banks see more than half of staff in office in Q3
Updated 26 February 2021
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Global financial institutions plan to have more than half of staff back in offices during the third quarter, up from 10 percent-15 percent now, but none are envisaging a full return anytime soon, the head of Danish services group ISS said on Thursday.

ISS provides services ranging from call centers to office cleaning, catering and security to more than 200,000 companies in 60 countries, including UBS and Deutsche Telekom.

“Many of our customers in banking, consulting and service industries are now very eager to get employees back to the office,” Chief Executive Jacob Aarup-Andersen said in an interview.

“They tell us about lack of innovation, less engagement among employees working from home and the corporate culture suffering,” he said.

But while global banking customers in general expect to have more than 50 percent of employees back on site during the third quarter, none of ISS’ customers are yet speaking about returning 100 percent of the workforce to offices, Aarup-Andersen said.

HSBC said this week it planned to nearly halve its office space globally in a sign the pandemic could mean permanent changes to working patterns, as companies prepare to reduce office space and allow employees more flexibility in working from home.

Aarup-Andersen said earlier he expected office space globally to shrink by 10 percent-15 percent over the next three years.

ISS on Thursday said sales fell 10 percent last year to 69.8 billion Danish crowns ($11.5 billion), hit by weakness in catering, retail and hotel services.

Topics: UBS Deutsche TelekoM ISS

Aston Martin says it is back on the road to profitability

Aston Martin says it is back on the road to profitability
Updated 26 February 2021
Reuters

Aston Martin says it is back on the road to profitability

Aston Martin says it is back on the road to profitability
  • British carmaker expects ‘to see the first steps toward improved profitability’
Updated 26 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Aston Martin expects to almost double sales and move back toward profitability this year after sinking deeper into the red in 2020, when the luxury carmaker was hit by the pandemic, changed its boss and was forced to raise cash.

The British company’s shares jumped 9 percent in early Thursday trading after it kept a forecast for around 6,000 sales to dealers this year as new management turns around its performance.

The carmaker of choice for fictional secret agent James Bond has had a tough time since floating in 2018, as it failed to meet expectations and burned through cash, prompting it to seek fresh investment from billionaire Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll.

The firm made a 466-million pound ($660 million) loss last year, compared with a 120 million pound loss in 2019, as sales to dealers fell by 42 percent to 3,394 vehicles, hit by the closure of showrooms and factories due to COVID-19.

FASTFACT

Aston said demand for its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, which rolled off the production line at its Welsh plant in 2020, was strong in a lucrative segment of the market it entered to widen its appeal.

For 2021, it expects “to see the first steps toward improved profitability” but is still likely to post a pre-tax loss, the carmaker said.

“I am extremely pleased with the progress to date despite operating in these most challenging of times,” Stroll said.

Aston said demand for its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, which rolled off the production line at its Welsh plant in 2020, was strong in a lucrative segment of the market it entered to widen its appeal.

The model accounted for 1,516 of deliveries to dealers last year and the company expects further growth in its first full-year of sales, including in the key market of China, where rivals such as Bentley are also seeing high demand.

“We had not even a half-year DBX production in wholesome so probably we are going to see over-proportional growth in China,” Chief Executive Tobias Moers, who took over in August, told Reuters.

Topics: Aston Martin DBX

Diamond tycoon Modi loses bid to avoid extradition to India

Diamond tycoon Modi loses bid to avoid extradition to India
Updated 26 February 2021
AP

Diamond tycoon Modi loses bid to avoid extradition to India

Diamond tycoon Modi loses bid to avoid extradition to India
  • District Judge Samuel Goozee ruled in London that the fugitive jeweler has a case to answer before the Indian courts
Updated 26 February 2021
AP

LONDON: Diamond tycoon Nirav Modi lost his bid Thursday to avoid extradition from Britain to India to face allegations he was involved in a $1.8 billion bank fraud.

District Judge Samuel Goozee ruled in London that the fugitive jeweler has a case to answer before the Indian courts. Modi, whose jewels once adorned stars from Bollywood to Hollywood, has been held without bail in London since he was arrested in the capital in 2019.

Goozee ruled that there was enough evidence to prosecute him in his homeland, and dismissed Modi’s argument that he would not be treated fairly in India.

Indian authorities have sought Modi’s arrest since February 2018, when they alleged companies he controlled defrauded the state-owned Punjab National Bank by using fake financial documents to get loans to buy and import jewels.

Modi is also accused of witness intimidation and destroying evidence. Police in India later raided the homes and offices of Modi and business partner Mehul Choksi, seizing nearly $800 million in jewels and gold.

Modi, 49, has refused to submit to extradition to India and denies the fraud allegations. He sought political asylum in the UK

The extradition matter now goes to the UK Home Office, which will make the final decision. Modi has 14 days from that decision to appeal.

Modi, who wore a dark suit for Thursday’s hearing, showed little emotion as he appeared by video link from Wandsworth Prison in southwest London.

Amit Malviya, a spokesman for India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party, said Thursday’s ruling was “a shot in the arm for the agencies pursuing the fugitive,” adding that the Indian government is committed to “bring all economic offenders to book.”

The son of a diamond merchant, Modi built an international jewelry empire that stretched from India to New York and Hong Kong. Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra became the face of his eponymous brand and Hollywood actress Naomi Watts appeared with Modi at the opening of his first US boutique in 2015.

Forbes magazine estimated Modi’s wealth at $1.8 billion in 2017, but he was removed from the publication’s billionaires’ list after the fraud allegations.

Topics: Nirav Modie London

Oil hovers near 13-month highs as storm dents US output

Oil hovers near 13-month highs as storm dents US output
Updated 26 February 2021
Reuters

Oil hovers near 13-month highs as storm dents US output

Oil hovers near 13-month highs as storm dents US output
  • Severe winter storm in Texas caused US crude production to drop by more than 10 percent
Updated 26 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices extended gains for a fourth session on Thursday to reach the highest levels in more than 13 months, underpinned by an assurance that US interest rates will stay low, and a sharp drop in US crude output last week due to the storm in Texas.

Brent crude futures for April gained 33 cents, 0.49 percent, to $67.37 a barrel by 0925 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $63.45 a barrel, up 23 cents, 0.36 percent.

Both contracts hit their highest since Jan. 8, 2020, earlier in the session with Brent at $67.70 and WTI at $63.79. The April Brent contract expires on Friday.

An assurance from the US Federal Reserve that interest rates would stay low for a while weakened the US dollar, while boosting investors’ risk appetite and global equity markets.

A severe winter storm in Texas has caused US crude production to drop by more than 10 percent, or 1 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

“Combined with a dovish Jerome Powell and an already tight physical market, oil prices exploded higher,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA said.

Combined with a dovish Jerome Powell and an already tight physical market, oil prices exploded higher.

Jeffrey Halle, senior market analyst at OANDA

Fuel supplies in the world’s largest oil consumer could also tighten as its refinery crude inputs had dropped to the lowest since September 2008, EIA’s data showed.

ING analysts said US crude stocks could rise in weeks ahead as production has recovered fairly quickly while refinery capacity is expected to take longer to return to normal.

Barclays, which raised its oil price forecasts on Thursday, said it is seeing staying power in the recent oil price rally on a weaker-than-expected supply response by US tight oil operators to higher prices.

“However, we remain cautious over the near term on easing OPEC+ support, risks from more transmissible COVID-19 variants and elevated positioning,” Barclays said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, is due to meet on March 4.

The group will discuss a modest easing of oil supply curbs from April given a recovery in prices, OPEC+ sources said, although some suggest holding steady for now given the risk of new setbacks in the battle against the pandemic.

Extra voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia in February and March have tightened global supplies and supported prices.

Topics: global oil supply US West Texas Intermediate

