Kanoo Travel named Kingdom’s leading business travel agency

MG Motor reveals brand refresh in Middle East

MG Motor has announced details of its new strategic brand positioning for the Middle East, celebrating the company’s achievements and history, as it embarks on the next stage of its technology-focused journey. By implementing this fresh new approach, the first time MG has developed a bespoke position for the Middle East, the brand is demonstrating its commitment to the region as it sets itself on a sustainable and technologically innovative course toward the future.

Through this new campaign, the brand aims to connect with, empower and inspire its young and millennial customers by reflecting their active mindset. Developed following extensive research, MG’s new positioning is encapsulated by the “Do More” tagline, which highlights how the British-born brand has been continuously pushing boundaries since its founding in 1924.

The announcement comes just five years after MG made its return to the region, during which time the brand has made a significant impact on the car market. Last year it recorded a 72 percent increase in sales, breaking into the GCC’s top 10 car makers for the first time.

Tom Lee, managing director at MG Motor Middle East, said: “MG possesses an extremely rich history, and we are very proud of what this brand has offered and has yet to offer. The pride we take in the MG heritage will allow us to further cement its place among the elite group of automakers in the world.”

Lee continued: “We are confident that, through this exciting new positioning, our brand will become even more recognizable among our customers. MG has remarkable stories to tell, and we are determined to bring these rich stories to life through our models. We have many exciting plans, and are set on bringing back the vintage MG 2-door sports sedan as an all-electric model. We are looking forward to telling the MG story in the most unique way, allowing our customers to join us on this journey we are undertaking.”

With its regional head office in Dubai, MG has recently expanded into additional markets, such as Jordan and Iraq. MG is now active in nine countries across the GCC and Middle East: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq.

The brand’s new positioning highlights how high-tech connectivity and mobility are key to providing a holistic experience, as it blazes its way into a cutting-edge, highly advanced future. This will be reflected through authentic, adventurous and bold digital content produced by MG and its current and future customers.

The “Do More” campaign will reflect MG’s product lineup, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The brand’s new visual identity will adopt brighter color schemes and bold, sleek lines, with mood boards that will exude dynamism, energy and fun. MG is looking to inspire millennials to bring their own unique elegance to the MG community.