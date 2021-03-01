Kanoo Travel named Kingdom’s leading business travel agency

Kanoo Travel, a fully owned business division of Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, has been named Saudi Arabia’s “Leading Business Travel Agency” in 2020 by the 27th World Travel Awards. The company’s management was informed about the decision earlier this year and received the award in February.
“For almost a decade our strategy has been focused on corporate clients, which allowed us to develop the capabilities and know-how to serve them in the best way possible,” said Nabeel Kanoo, president of Kanoo Travel. “We’ve been operating in Saudi Arabia since the 1950s and we have successfully managed to build strong and stable relationships with many clients in all cities, which makes this award a true reflection of our efforts and hard work, especially during the challenging times of a global pandemic.”
World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge and reward excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Each year, the awards host a series of regional gala ceremonies across the world, to celebrate successful businesses in the industry. In 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gala ceremony was replaced with an online event.
Kanoo Travel is the largest travel management company in the MENA region, specializing in corporate, marine, leisure travel, airline representation and meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE). It offers a wide range of compliance-driven, cost-effective travel management services and solutions. Kanoo Travel operates a network of more than 70 IATA locations and has offices in the Arabian Gulf region, Egypt and London. The company has a longstanding partnership with American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) that gives it access to one of the world’s largest travel agency networks.