You are here

  • Home
  • Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any new US sanctions — Ifax

Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any new US sanctions — Ifax

Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any new US sanctions — Ifax
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov looks on during a joint news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Greece, October 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ykae5

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any new US sanctions — Ifax

Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any new US sanctions — Ifax
  • Two US sources familiar with the matter have said that the United States is likely to impose sanctions as early as Tuesday to punish Russia for the poisoning of Navalny
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow would respond in kind to any new US sanctions over the treatment of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the Interfax news agency reported.
Two US sources familiar with the matter have said that the United States is likely to impose sanctions as early as Tuesday to punish Russia for the poisoning of Navalny. The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny’s illness last year and said it had seen no proof he was poisoned.

Topics: Russia Lavrov US sanctions

Related

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny tells Russian court to free him
World
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny tells Russian court to free him
Russian prisons chief confirm Putin critic Navalny in penal colony
World
Russian prisons chief confirm Putin critic Navalny in penal colony

UK rollout data on AstraZeneca shot ‘should guide’ other countries

UK rollout data on AstraZeneca shot ‘should guide’ other countries
Updated 54 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

UK rollout data on AstraZeneca shot ‘should guide’ other countries

UK rollout data on AstraZeneca shot ‘should guide’ other countries
  • Britain has been rolling out the vaccine since January, beginning with the elderly and health workers, after approving its use for all adults
Updated 54 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Data from Britain’s vaccine rollout on the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 shot in older people should help other countries reassess their use of it, the head of the university’s vaccine research group said on Tuesday.
Britain has been rolling out the vaccine since January, beginning with the elderly and health workers, after approving its use for all adults.
Many European countries have advised that the vaccine should not be given to over-65s due to a lack of clinical trial data on its efficacy in that age group, and a significant proportion of doses of the vaccine that they have acquired have gone unused.
In the face of shortages of other vaccines, France is easing those restrictions to allow some people aged 65-74 to receive the shot.
Though efficacy data was limited in clinical trials, real world data from being generated by Britain’s vaccine rollout, has shown both AstraZeneca and Pfizer’s shot are both more than 80% effective in preventing hospitalizations in over-80s after one shot.
Public Health England (PHE) also said that protection against symptomatic COVID in those over-70 is between 60-73 percent four weeks after the first shot of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine, compared to 57-61% for one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s one.
Asked if other countries should look at real world data from Public Health England and reassess how they use the shot, Oxford Vaccine Group’s Andrew Pollard said: “I think that the scientific committees in each of these countries will be doing exactly that over the days ahead.”
“The strength of evidence that we’re now seeing... all of that is being accessed by scientific committees in different countries, and I’m sure will help support their decision-making,” he told BBC radio.
On Monday, England’s deputy chief medical officer said that the PHE approach vindicated the belief in Britain that the vaccine would give protection to older people despite the initial lack of data.

Topics: Coronavirus

Turkey’s reopening relieves restaurants but worries doctors

Turkey’s reopening relieves restaurants but worries doctors
Updated 02 March 2021
Reuters

Turkey’s reopening relieves restaurants but worries doctors

Turkey’s reopening relieves restaurants but worries doctors
  • Cafe and restaurant owners have long urged a reopening of in-house dining after sector revenues dropped 65%
Updated 02 March 2021
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish restaurants reopened and many children returned to school on Tuesday after the government announced steps to ease COVID-19 curbs even as cases edged higher, raising concerns in the top medical association.
On Monday evening, President Tayyip Erdogan lifted weekend lockdowns in low- and medium-risk cities and limited lockdowns to Sundays in those deemed higher risk under what he called a “controlled normalization.”
Cafe and restaurant owners, limited to takeaway service for much of last year, have long urged a reopening of in-house dining after sector revenues dropped 65%. They also want relief from growing debt, and from social security and tax payments.
“We were serving 4,000-5,000 people a week. Now with takeaway services we are serving only 500 people,” Istanbul-based Pideban restaurant owner Yusuf Kaptanoglu said before the easing measures were announced.
“I did not benefit from any support including loan support,” he said.
Across Turkey, pre- and primary schools as well as grades 8-12 resumed partial in-person education.
Yet the moves come as new daily coronavirus cases rose to 9,891 on Monday, the highest since Jan. 11 and up from 8,424 a day earlier, according to official data. Cases were around 6,000 in late January.
“The number of mutant virus cases is increasingly rising. We do not see conditions to return to an old ‘normal’,” the Turkish Medics’ Association said on Twitter, calling for higher rates of testing and inoculation.
“Political and economic interests must not take precedence over human life and science,” it added.
Turkey, with a population of 83 million, has administered 8.96 million vaccines in a campaign that began in mid-January. More than 7 million people have received a first shot and 1.89 million have received a second.

Topics: Coronavirus Turkey

Related

Turkey emerges from COVID-19-hit 2020 with 1.8% economic growth
Business & Economy
Turkey emerges from COVID-19-hit 2020 with 1.8% economic growth
Turkey, Oman and Bahrain among ‘bondfire’ fragile five
Business & Economy
Turkey, Oman and Bahrain among ‘bondfire’ fragile five

S.Korea says up to medical personnel to extract extra doses of COVID vaccine from vial

S.Korea says up to medical personnel to extract extra doses of COVID vaccine from vial
Updated 02 March 2021
Reuters

S.Korea says up to medical personnel to extract extra doses of COVID vaccine from vial

S.Korea says up to medical personnel to extract extra doses of COVID vaccine from vial
  • South Korea has reported 344 new cases on Monday, adding to the total tally of 90,372, with 1,606 deaths
Updated 02 March 2021
Reuters

SEOUL: A decision by South Korean health authorities to allow more doses to be extracted from coronavirus vaccine vials sparked controversy on Tuesday as the country ramped up its vaccinations of health care workers and the elderly.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) had allowed health care workers to use the remaining doses if they can squeeze more out of each vial with low dead space syringes, which minimize the amount of vaccine left in the syringe after use.
While offering discretion over the use of remaining doses, KDCA made clear the authorities will not make the extraction of the extra doses a new standard or mandatory as it can burden the health care workers on site.
Experts were divided about the decision for permitting up to seven doses to be extracted from Pfizer vaccine vials which are made to contain only six using the low dead space syringes, and up to 12 doses from AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which would otherwise inoculate 10 people with normal syringes.
Eom Joong-sik, professor of infectious diseases at Gachon University Gil Medical Center, warned of the risk of contamination during inaccurate extraction of the extra seventh dose.
A worker trying to combine leftovers from two vials to make a full dose could lead to such problems, Eom said in a Facebook post.
The government hasn’t made it mandatory to squeeze extra dose out of a vial and there is a designated person in charge of extraction in large medical centers, which makes it easier for them to draw an extra dose safely, said Ki Mo-ran, professor of cancer control and population health at National Cancer Center.
KDCA said 23,086 people were given first doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots by Monday midnight.
South Korea has reported 344 new cases on Monday, adding to the total tally of 90,372, with 1,606 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus

Men accused of aiding Ghosn escape arrive in Japan after extradition

Men accused of aiding Ghosn escape arrive in Japan after extradition
Updated 02 March 2021
Reuters

Men accused of aiding Ghosn escape arrive in Japan after extradition

Men accused of aiding Ghosn escape arrive in Japan after extradition
Updated 02 March 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: The American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while awaiting trial have arrived in Japan following their extradition from the United States, according to Nippon TV.
A Reuters witness saw the landing of the plane believed to be carrying the two men.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn US Japan

Related

2 Americans wanted in Ghosn’s escape in Japanese custody
World
2 Americans wanted in Ghosn’s escape in Japanese custody
Pilot Noyan Pasin (R) and his lawyer Erem Yucel walk by the Bakirkoy courthouse in Istanbul, on Feb. 24, 2021, after a verdict trial against seven individuals accused of smuggling former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan. (AFP)
Middle-East
Turkey jails three for aiding Ghosn escape from Japan

All abducted Nigerian schoolgirls get released by kidnappers, says state governor

All abducted Nigerian schoolgirls get released by kidnappers, says state governor
Updated 02 March 2021
Reuters

All abducted Nigerian schoolgirls get released by kidnappers, says state governor

All abducted Nigerian schoolgirls get released by kidnappers, says state governor
  • Attackers abducted girls in northwestern Zamfara state
  • Kidnappings for ransom are common in parts of Nigeria
Updated 02 March 2021
Reuters

GUSAU: Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls abducted last week from a boarding school in the northwestern Zamfara state have been released, the state’s governor said Tuesday.
Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle announced that 279 girls have been freed.
Gunmen abducted the girls from the Government Girls Junior Secondary School in Jangebe town on Friday, in the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of students in the West African nation.
An Associated Press reporter saw hundreds of girls dressed in light blue hijabs and barefoot sitting at the state Government House office in Gusau.
After the meeting, the girls were escorted outside by officials and taken away in vans. They appeared calm and ranged in ages from 10 and up.
“Alhamdulillah! (God be praised!) It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe,” Matawalle said in a post on Twitter early Tuesday.
At the time of the attack, one resident told AP that the gunmen also attacked a nearby military camp and checkpoint, preventing soldiers from responding to the mass abduction at the school.
Police and the military had since been carrying out joint operations to rescue the girls, whose abduction caused international outrage.
Nigeria has seen several such attacks and kidnappings in recent years. On Saturday, 24 students, six staff and eight relatives were released after being abducted on February 17 from the Government Science College Kagara in Niger state. In December, more than 300 schoolboys from a secondary school in Kankara, in northwestern Nigeria, were taken and later released. The government has said no ransom was paid for the students’ release.
The most notorious kidnapping was in April 2014, when 276 girls were abducted by the jihadist rebels of Boko Haram from the secondary school in Chibok in Borno state. More than 100 of those girls are still missing. Boko Haram is opposed to western education and its fighters often target schools.
Other organized armed groups, locally called bandits, often abduct students for money. The government says large groups of armed men in Zamfara state are known to kidnap for money and to press for the release of their members held in jail.
Experts say if the kidnappings continue to go unpunished, they may continue.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said last week the government would not “succumb to blackmail by bandits and criminals who target innocent school students in expectation of huge ransom payments.” He called on state governments to review their policy of making payments, in money or vehicles, to bandits, saying such a policy has the potential to backfire.

Topics: Nigeria abducted girls

Related

Nigeria seeks asset managers for $2.6bn infrastructure firm
Business & Economy
Nigeria seeks asset managers for $2.6bn infrastructure firm
Nigerians win UK court OK to sue Shell over oil spills
Business & Economy
Nigerians win UK court OK to sue Shell over oil spills

Latest updates

Netflix’s new show ‘The Big Day’ is far from reality
‘The Big Day’ is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any new US sanctions — Ifax
Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any new US sanctions — Ifax
Egyptian singer Fatma Said nominated for BBC Music Magazine award
Egyptian singer Fatma Said nominated for BBC Music Magazine award
Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism
Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism
The theme ‘Hope’ unites artists at the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival
The entry to the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival. Supplied

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.