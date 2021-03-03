You are here

  • Home
  • Mideast carriers struggle to emerge from pandemic pain

Mideast carriers struggle to emerge from pandemic pain

Mideast carriers struggle to emerge from pandemic pain
Regional passenger traffic tumbled 82.3 percent in January 2021 compared to the same period in 2019. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/297hy

Updated 12 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Mideast carriers struggle to emerge from pandemic pain

Mideast carriers struggle to emerge from pandemic pain
  • The travel body said that comparisons between 2021 and 2020 monthly results were distorted by the extraordinary impact of COVID-19
Updated 12 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Middle East airlines saw little improvement in air travel demand in January compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Regional passenger traffic tumbled 82.3 percent in January 2021 compared to the same period in 2019, according to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
The travel body said that comparisons between 2021 and 2020 monthly results were distorted by the extraordinary impact of COVID-19.
Capacity fell 67.6 percent and load factor, which indicates how seating capacity has been filled by passengers, dropped to 42.9 percent.
It was not a good start for the global aviation industry in general, as demand plummeted 72 percent in January 2021 compared to pre-crisis data.
“2021 is starting off worse than 2020 ended and that is saying a lot. Even as vaccination programs gather pace, new COVID variants are leading governments to increase travel restrictions,” Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s director general and chief executive, told a briefing.
He said the uncertainty around pandemic-related restrictions are also impacting on future travel.
“Forward bookings in February this year for the Northern Hemisphere summer travel season were 78 percent below levels in February 2019,” he added.
Total domestic demand was down 47.4 percent in January, which showed a further dip from December 2020’s 42.9 percent decline.
This was reportedly due to stricter domestic travel controls, particularly in China, which has one of the biggest domestic air travel markets in the world.
International passenger demand in January was 85.6 percent below January 2019, a further drop compared to the 85.3 percent year-to-year decline recorded in December.
The Asia-Pacific market was the hardest hit, according to IATA’s data, where traffic fell 94.6 percent in January compared to the same period in 2019.
The IATA chief said he was expecting “the industry to burn through $75 billion to $95 billion in cash this year, rather than turning cash positive in the fourth quarter, as previously thought.”
“This is not something that the industry will be able to endure without additional relief measures from governments,” he said.
De Juniac said air travel could be revived as countries increase testing capability and vaccine distribution.
IATA earlier announced a digital travel pass where testing and vaccination data could be easily verified by governments who wish to restore some confidence in international travel.
“These will be critical to restarting international travel if governments continue to require verified testing or vaccination data,” he said.
Once countries agree on a secure standardized system, De Juniac pointed out, there could be some hope for the aviation industry to accelerate its comeback from the impact of COVID-19.

Topics: Middle East aviation transportation

Related

IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021
Business & Economy
IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021
Saudia signs new flight deal to help boost e-commerce
Business & Economy
Saudia signs new flight deal to help boost e-commerce

Exxon Mobil ordered to pay $14.25m penalty in pollution case

Exxon Mobil ordered to pay $14.25m penalty in pollution case
Updated 03 March 2021

Exxon Mobil ordered to pay $14.25m penalty in pollution case

Exxon Mobil ordered to pay $14.25m penalty in pollution case
Updated 03 March 2021
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge ordered Exxon Mobil to pay a $14.25 million civil penalty Tuesday in an 11-year-old lawsuit alleging it violated the Clean Air Act for eight years at its flagship Baytown, Texas, refinery.
In setting the penalty, which would go to the U.S. Treasury, U.S. District Judge David Hittner of Houston reduced a previous award he handed down in 2017 of almost $20 million. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that ruling on Exxon's appeal last July and remanded the case to Hittner.
In a statement, Exxon Mobil spokesman Todd Spitler said the company is “currently reviewing the decision and considering next steps.” Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas, the nonprofit advocacy group that filed the suit in 2010, said he expected further appeals.
The group Environment Texas sued the Irving, Texas-based company in 2010. After a trial of almost three weeks in 2014, Hittner ruled against the company and ordered the larger penalty two years later. The appeals court remanded the case to Hittner last July.
“Exxon has been fighting this case for 11 years now, refusing to take any responsibility for spewing millions of pounds of illegal pollution into Texas communities,” Metzger said in a statement. “We call on Exxon to finally stop its scorched-earth litigation tactics, pay its penalty and drop these endless appeals.”
In his latest opinion, filed Tuesday, Hittner said Environment Texas, the Sierra Club and the National Environmental Law Center had proved thousands of instances of illegal flaring and unauthorized releases of pollutants causing smoke, chemical odors, ground-level ozone, and respiratory problems.

US oil industry lobby weighs support of carbon pricing

US oil industry lobby weighs support of carbon pricing
Updated 03 March 2021
Reuters

US oil industry lobby weighs support of carbon pricing

US oil industry lobby weighs support of carbon pricing
  • The API is considering carbon pricing “among other policy solutions to reduce emissions and reach the ambitions of the Paris Agreement”
Updated 03 March 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The American Petroleum Institute (API) is weighing endorsing a price on carbon emissions, a major shift after long resisting mandatory government climate policies, a source familiar with the decision making said.
The API, the main US oil industry lobby group that includes most of the world’s biggest oil companies, is considering carbon pricing “among other policy solutions to reduce emissions and reach the ambitions of the Paris Agreement,” the source said, confirming a report about the policy shift by the Wall Street Journal.
The group is confronting its previous resistance to regulatory action on climate change amid a shift in industry strategy on the issue and the new US presidency.
European member Total quit the group because of disagreements over API’s climate policies and support for easing drilling regulations and the Biden administration is pursuing a policy agenda that would shift the United States from fossil fuels.
A draft statement of the policy shift reviewed by the Wall Street Journal said the group does not endorse a specific carbon pricing tool such as a tax on carbon emissions or emissions trading scheme. The source said, however, that the group’s State of American Energy report released in January was supportive of a market-based carbon pricing policy.
The API did not comment on whether or when the group would formally endorse a price on carbon but said it has been working for nearly a year on an industry-wide response to climate change.
“Our efforts are focused on supporting a new US contribution to the global Paris agreement,” said API spokeswoman Megan Bloomgren.
Within API, there has been a widening rift between Europe’s top energy companies https://www.reuters.com/article/us-total-api/frances-total-quits-top-u-s-oil-lobby-in-climate-split-idUSKBN29K1LM, which over the past year accelerated plans to cut emissions and build large renewable energy businesses, and their US rivals Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. that have resisted growing investor pressure to diversify.
Other major industry groups like the USChamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, which includes Chevron, over the last year have endorsed market-based carbon pricing.
Chevron said it has engaged those groups and API “to support well-designed carbon pricing.”
“We support economy-wide carbon pricing as the primary policy tool to address climate change, applied across the broadest possible area to maximize environmental and economic efficiency and effectiveness,” Chevron spokesman Sean Comey said in an emailed statement.
BP and Shell declined to comment.

Topics: US Oil

Related

Changes in KSA so far just tip of the iceberg, Saudi PIF chief tells the ‘oil man’s Davos’
Business & Economy
Changes in KSA so far just tip of the iceberg, Saudi PIF chief tells the ‘oil man’s Davos’
Kuwait reappoints oil, finance ministers in new Cabinet
Middle-East
Kuwait reappoints oil, finance ministers in new Cabinet

Dubai’s Emaar to buy out minority shareholders in malls unit

Dubai’s Emaar to buy out minority shareholders in malls unit
Updated 03 March 2021
Reuters

Dubai’s Emaar to buy out minority shareholders in malls unit

Dubai’s Emaar to buy out minority shareholders in malls unit
  • Emaar Properties, which already owns close to 85 percent of Emaar Malls, will swap 0.51 of its own shares with shareholders of Emaar Malls
Updated 03 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai developer Emaar Properties on Tuesday said it was buying out minority shareholders of its shopping centre unit, less than a decade after floating shares in the company.

The all-share deal comes as both businesses have seen profits plunge over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic as fewer overseas visitors travel to Dubai.

Emaar Properties, which already owns close to 85 percent of Emaar Malls, will swap 0.51 of its own shares with shareholders of Emaar Malls, the two companies said.

That values Emaar Malls, which operates Dubai’s largest shopping centre, Dubai Mall, at 24 billion dirhams ($6.53 billion), according to Reuters calculations.

Each Emaar Malls share is valued at 1.85 dirhams in the deal, a 10 percent premium based on its last closing price, Reuters calculated.

Emaar Malls, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties, will continue to develop and operate shopping centres and retail assets, the companies said.

Emaar Properties, roughly 30 percent owned by state fund Investment Corp Dubai, will remain listed on the Dubai stock market.

Emaar Properties last month reported a 58 percent fall in 2020 net profit to 2.62 billion dirhams, while Emaar Malls’ yearly net profit dropped 70 percent to 704 million dirhams.

Emaar Properties raised about $1.6 billion listing Emaar Malls in 2014.

Topics: Emaar Dubai UAE Finance

Related

Emaar EC to open Rixos Emerald Shores project in 2023
Business & Economy
Emaar EC to open Rixos Emerald Shores project in 2023
Emaar closes $204m deal to sell hotel
Business & Economy
Emaar closes $204m deal to sell hotel

Changes in KSA so far just tip of the iceberg, Saudi PIF chief tells the ‘oil man’s Davos’

Changes in KSA so far just tip of the iceberg, Saudi PIF chief tells the ‘oil man’s Davos’
Updated 03 March 2021
Frank Kane

Changes in KSA so far just tip of the iceberg, Saudi PIF chief tells the ‘oil man’s Davos’

Changes in KSA so far just tip of the iceberg, Saudi PIF chief tells the ‘oil man’s Davos’
Updated 03 March 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Changes in Saudi Arabia in the past five years are just the “tip of the iceberg” of the transformation the Kingdom will experience under the Vision 2030 strategy and beyond, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund, said on Tuesday.
“The things we’d like to achieve in 2030 will be our optimal way of starting the next phase, which is what we will do until 2040, or after that to 2050,” Al-Rumayyan told a virtual session of CERAWeek — the “oil man’s Davos” — in Houston, Texas.
“Our society is changing, the people are becoming more receptive to new ideas on how companies should work and how society should function, and even the social contract is changing. If you add all of these together, you will have an idea of what Saudi Arabia, by embracing and implementing Vision 2030, will look like in nine years,” he said.
Al-Rumayyan, who is also chairman of Saudi Aramco, said plans remained in place to sell more shares in the world’s biggest oil company, after the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in history in 2019 when it sold less than 2 percent of its shares.
“From the very beginning we said we would be selling more of the shares owned by the government; once we see market conditions improving, and more appetite from different investment institutions and investors, we will definitely consider selling more shares,” he said.
He also underlined the Kingdom’s ambitions in renewable energy and hydrogen fuels. “Aramco is interested in renewables, believe it or not. It is the largest oil and gas company on the planet, but we are thinking of ourselves as an energy and petrochemical company.”
He told Daniel Yergin, the Pulitzer prize-winning oil historian, that PIF would invest $40 billion a year in Saudi Arabia to “stimulate the economy and
create jobs.”
 

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Saudi PIF’s developer to hand over Riyadh homes in 2022
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF’s developer to hand over Riyadh homes in 2022

Saudi forum to showcase key projects

Saudi forum to showcase key projects
Updated 03 March 2021
SPA

Saudi forum to showcase key projects

Saudi forum to showcase key projects
  • The Future Projects Forum aims to showcase future projects in the Middle East
Updated 03 March 2021
SPA

Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA) will hold the Future Projects Forum (FPF) virtually during March 22-24.

The FPF will include the participation of more than 37 government and private  entities to present around 1,000 projects with an estimated total value exceeding SR600 billion ($16 billion).

The Future Projects Forum aims to showcase future projects in the Middle East. It also aims to create opportunities for contractors and investors via identifying details of future projects in the contracting sector and knowing the mechanism of qualification and competition.

The forum seeks to develop a wide network of relationships between contractors, investors and interested parties, in addition to creating partnerships between them.

 The number of delivered residential real estate projects increased from SR12.4 billion ($3.3 billion) in 2019 to SR13.9 billion in 2020.

Topics: Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA) Future Projects Forum

Related

SABIC highlights role in construction during Future Projects Forum in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
SABIC highlights role in construction during Future Projects Forum in Riyadh
Thabet Al-Sawyeed, governor of the Saudi Contractors Authority
Saudi Arabia
Thabet Al-Sawyeed, governor of the Saudi Contractors Authority

Latest updates

Mideast carriers struggle to emerge from pandemic pain
Mideast carriers struggle to emerge from pandemic pain
Daesh claims responsibility for attack on media workers in eastern Afghanistan
Daesh claims responsibility for attack on media workers in eastern Afghanistan
Multiple rockets land at Iraq's Al-Asad air base that hosts US, coalition forces
Multiple rockets land at Iraq's Al-Asad air base that hosts US, coalition forces
Ten people killed in plane crash in South Sudan
Ten people killed in plane crash in South Sudan
UAE to restart accepting Filipino household service workers
UAE to restart accepting Filipino household service workers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.