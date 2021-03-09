Bahrain bank waives loan fees for customers having had COVID-19 vaccine

DUBAI: A Bahraini bank has waived loan fees for customers vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), part of the country’s bid to encourage people to have the jab.

Al Salam Bank is also offering a range of financial services, such as those related to the Mazaya social housing program, which all come with no administration fees if customers can produce an official medical certificate showing they have had a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mohammed Buhijji, Al Salam Bank’s head of retail banking, said: “We are proud to launch the Al Salam initiative, which aims to encourage all eligible members of the Bahraini community to take the vaccine against COVID-19, as a crucial step toward protecting themselves as individuals as well as the greater community.

“Granting a waiver of administrative fees on all financing facilities to all our customers who have been vaccinated is a reflection of our ongoing support to the public during the current circumstances.”

In late February, Bahrain’s National Health Regulatory Authority announced it had authorized the use of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine, making it the fifth vaccine authorized in the island nation.

Bahrain was also one of the first countries to introduce a digital COVID-19 vaccine passport, which includes the user’s name, date of birth, nationality, and information on which vaccine they received.