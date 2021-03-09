Al-Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh rebrands as Mandarin Oriental

Asharq Al-Awsat’s special coverage on Women’s Day

An all-women team of journalists and media practitioners is taking over Asharq Al-Awsat’s editorial content and press coverage, for a day, to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8.

The global newspaper in Arabic language, a publication of the Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG), will feature special interviews, editorials and dedicated articles on the occasion.

The move is part of an initiative titled “By women, for all” that has been launched by the media platforms under SRMG to celebrate the Women’s Day. In addition to Asharq Al-Awsat, other participating media platforms include: Arab News, the English-language daily of record; Sayidaty and Hia, the region’s leading women’s magazines in print and digital; and Asharq News, the multiplatform Arabic news service.

The timely initiative comes in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and within the framework of the UN’s sustainable development goals, all of which aim at promoting the importance of women’s active participation in public life. The campaign also reflects SRMG’s long-established commitment toward women’s empowerment and inclusion in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“The Arab world in general, and Saudi Arabia in particular, are rich in stories that demonstrate the pivotal role women play in our everyday lives, business, society, education, healthcare and beyond,” said Jomana Alrashid, CEO of SRMG. “This year, we celebrate International Women’s Day across our media platforms, with remarkable women, each in her respective area of expertise, as well as with our female colleagues who are qualified to assume executive roles, and take on managerial and career positions within the group.”

Alrashid added: “Simultaneously, we pay tribute to distinguished Arab women who play an important role in the public and private history of our countries and communities. We are thrilled and privileged to witness the unwavering commitment and steadfast support of Saudi Arabia’s youthful and visionary leadership to women’s causes. More than ever, Saudi women have now become an integral part of the growth, prosperity and advancement of our country. We at SRMG are fully prepared to play our part.”

SRMG — the Middle East’s premier media and publishing house — pays special attention to women’s empowerment. The group has reiterated its commitment to hiring more competent women in the future, entrusting them with media executive roles, as well as managerial and career positions across various departments and functions, with a primary emphasis on Saudi female competencies.

Women’s issues

Some of the women’s issues tackled by the various SRMG platforms on Women’s Day (and beyond) include: The role of government and private institutions in advancing women’s issues, exceptional female journalists and their journeys to success, women in public, women in business, female entrepreneurs, women-owned and women-run businesses, women in healthcare — especially those on the frontline fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases, in addition to women’s contribution to cultural and creative industries and in the areas of beauty, luxury, fashion and design, among many others.

Asharq Al-Awsat

Prominent female journalists and media practitioners take over Asharq Al-Awsat’s editorial content and press coverage on March 8. The international Arabic newspaper will feature special interviews, editorials, articles and press coverage revolving around remarkable Arab women, showcasing their compelling and inspiring stories.

Arab News

As it does every year, this year too Arab News is producing dedicated Women’s Day coverage, including but not limited to, interviews and stories around Saudi and Arab women’s issues and areas of interest. In addition, Assistant Editor-in-Chief of Arab News Noor Nugali will take the lead and manage the day’s operations.

Sayidaty and Hia

The two leading women’s titles in the region tackle women’s issues all year long. For Women’s Day, Sayidaty is publishing a wide range of interviews and stories featuring successful and inspiring women. These include: Women behind famous brands, international female creative directors in jewelry and fashion, young Arab and Saudi women in tech, culture, design, fitness, fashion, beauty and lifestyle, and mother and baby stories. There is also an article on cinema in the eyes of eight Arab female directors and filmmakers, in addition to a story on two Saudi couples creating a female soccer team with 120 participants.

Meanwhile, Hia magazine is celebrating Saudi women leaders and renowned female fashion icons and designers around the world. In addition, Hiamag.com will also feature a number of articles and stories related to Women’s Day, across all its sections, which include: Fashion, beauty, jewelry, health, food, décor, travel, bridal and miscellaneous.

Asharq News

Throughout the day, and in its various programs and daily segments, Asharq News will feature women journalists who go above and beyond in delivering impactful news to audiences across the MENA region. The multiplatform Arabic news service will also conduct interviews with iconic women, celebrating their accomplishments and tackling challenges ahead. A dedicated page for women has also been launched on the website.