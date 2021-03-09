You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh rebrands as Mandarin Oriental

Al-Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh rebrands as Mandarin Oriental

Al-Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh rebrands as Mandarin Oriental
The hotel comprises 321 guest rooms and suites and a variety of wellness experiences, restaurants, lounges and bars, including the popular top floor venue, which commands outstanding views of the city.
Short Url

https://arab.news/wumej

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh rebrands as Mandarin Oriental

Al-Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh rebrands as Mandarin Oriental
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced that it is managing the Al-Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh, with reservations now available through the group’s website.

The property is currently undergoing an extensive guest room and public area renovation scheduled for completion in late 2021, after which it will be rebranded as Mandarin Oriental Al-Faisaliah, Riyadh.

“We are delighted to be further strengthening Mandarin Oriental’s presence in the Middle East by introducing the brand to Saudi Arabia. We look forward to providing our guests with memorable experiences, in majestic surroundings, all underpinned by Mandarin Oriental’s exceptional service,” said Christoph Mares, chief operating officer of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

Located in the heart of the city’s central business district, the hotel forms an integral part of the iconic mixed-use Al-Faisaliah Center and provides easy access to the nearby corporate offices, government buildings, high-end shopping outlets and restaurants. The hotel comprises 321 guest rooms and suites and a variety of wellness experiences, restaurants, lounges and bars, including the popular top floor venue, which commands outstanding views of the city.

Adam Tihany of the New York-based firm Tihany Design has designed the new interiors, which will enhance the hotel’s timeless style while maintaining its Arabian-influenced elegance. He has previously worked with the group on projects in London, Hong Kong, Geneva and Beijing.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the group now operates 34 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the group’s oriental heritage.

GM Middle East celebrates commitment to diversity & inclusion

GM Middle East celebrates commitment to diversity & inclusion
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

GM Middle East celebrates commitment to diversity & inclusion

GM Middle East celebrates commitment to diversity & inclusion
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

General Motors Africa and Middle East marked International Women’s Day by championing its ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion in the region.

The global automotive giant spotlighted the more than 370 women in its workforce in the Middle East — with a large portion of females in GM working in managerial and technical roles such as engineering, analytics, finance and key aftersales positions at the company’s regional dealership network.

This further adds to GM’s already strong lineup of women in the workforce, holding senior leadership roles spanning multiple disciplines from marketing to compliance and comprising chief officers and directors in GM Africa and Middle East headquarters. This extends to dealerships in the GCC, Levant and North Africa, too, where Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have the highest volume of women in the workplace, following GM’s Middle Eastern headquarters in the UAE.

“At General Motors, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce and globally we aspire to be the most inclusive company in the world,” said Luay Al-Shourafa, president and managing director, GM Africa and Middle East. “From putting in place local employee programs and initiatives to building on our global efforts to support our MENA community, all of this is underpinned by our commitment to our people and what we call the three tenants: Trust, Empathy and Flexibility. Female empowerment is something we always champion at GM and we will continue driving equal opportunities across the board to help better our society and our business.”

The automotive industry is primarily thought of as a male-dominated world, especially at the leadership and dealership level. However, GM continues to push to change this — starting from the very top with Mary Barra, the auto industry’s first female CEO. In 2020, Barra was ranked No. 6 in Forbes Power Women List, and is widely regarded as the most consequential leader in today’s auto business.

Its most recent partnership saw GM join forces with Stanford University to bring to Dubai the virtual Women in Data Science Conference (WiDS) for the first time in the region, taking place on International Women’s Day.

“Data science is at the heart of our journey to help create a future that is safe, equitable and all-electric. Investing in the development of this talented workforce is critical. That’s why we’re proud to support Stanford’s Women In Data Science Conference,” stated Sheri Marshall, head of global analytic capability development at GM International.

The regional WiDS Conference profiles professionals and students in various fields to share technical trends, discuss ethics in machine learning and share how data science is advancing by solving complex issues in health, environment and other industries.

Oppo to launch Reno5 series smartphone in Saudi Arabia

Oppo to launch Reno5 series smartphone in Saudi Arabia
Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Oppo to launch Reno5 series smartphone in Saudi Arabia

Oppo to launch Reno5 series smartphone in Saudi Arabia
Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Chinese smart device brand Oppo is preparing to unveil its latest Reno model in the Kingdom this month, following the launch of the Reno3 and Reno4 series, and Oppo Find X2 Pro last year.

The anticipated launch will be in line with the company’s aim to consolidate its global position in the smartphone sector. Oppo employs artificial intelligence (AI) to push the boundaries of technology with a series of integrated features including an innovative camera, a super-fast charging battery and 5G connectivity.

Mataz Bait Almal, public relations manager at Oppo Saudi Arabia, said: “Oppo is preparing to unveil its new series of Reno smartphones in the Saudi market. Since its launch in Saudi Arabia in 2019, Oppo has demonstrated incredible growth to become the fifth most popular smartphone in the Kingdom. Its success is due to its digital innovation, product development and adoption of 5G technology. Oppo’s aim is to pursue the creation of best technology products with cutting-edge design that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.”

The electronics giant is on a mission to build a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. It has already registered 5G standard patents in more than 20 countries and regions, and according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), it ranked among the top 5 PCT filers in 2019.

Meanwhile global technology market analyst firm Canalys revealed that the growth rate of Oppo’s shipments in the Saudi market reached 124 percent in 2020. Oppo’s business covers 40 countries with more than six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world. 

The company is set to invest $7 billion in R&D in the next three years to promote research in 5G, AI, augmented reality and big data, as well as building core underlying hardware technologies and software engineering ability.

MITEF announces winners of Saudi startup competition

MITEF announces winners of Saudi startup competition
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

MITEF announces winners of Saudi startup competition

MITEF announces winners of Saudi startup competition
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

The MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) in Saudi Arabia, a branch of the global network of MITEF, concluded the activities of the Startup Investment Forum and the StartSmart Conference, which took place from March 4 to 6. During the StartSmart Conference on March 6, names of the nine winning teams in the fifth edition of the MITEF Saudi Startup Competition were announced.

The nine Saudi winning teams won cash prizes totaling SR325,000 ($86,650). In the Startups track, the winners were: First, Hudhud Al; second, Nugttah; and third, Taffi. As for the Ideas track, SARsat came first, Themar came in the second place, while Genomez won the third prize. Finally, in the Social Enterprise track, Ad Astra won the first place, Cube DX came second, and Baleegh won the third prize. All teams will now enter the MITEF Arab Startup Competition.

The forum and conference were organized in partnership with Bab Rizq Jameel and under the patronage of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The Startup Investment Forum came this year in its virtual version, with the participation of more than 50 startups from Saudi Arabia and other countries, including the UAE, Lebanon, Bahrain, Egypt, Palestine, India, North Macedonia, China, the US, the UK, and Lithuania.

The StartSmart Conference was attended by a galaxy of investors, entrepreneurs, and speakers from around the world. 

In a speech at the conference, Deputy Minister for Technology and Industrial Capacity Dr. Ahmed Altheneyan said: “We are pleased to support the fifth edition of the MITEF Saudi Startup Competition, with the aim of stimulating and enriching the digital entrepreneurship ecosystem, exploring national entrepreneurial talent and supporting its growth, in line with the ICT Strategy 2023, to enable a coherent present and an innovative future to realize the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030.”

He added: “The ministry has sought to create an effective model to support the process of digital entrepreneurship by providing an integrated ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs and innovators in the field of digital transformation, linking them with investors, opening markets for them, and transforming their ideas into widely deployable startups.

“A center for innovation and digital entrepreneurship was established, through which services were provided to more than 300 male and female entrepreneurs; more than 500 new digital business models were launched, and 14 innovation labs were launched with our partners in the private and public sectors.”

Hassan Jameel, vice chairman, Community Jameel, said: “This year’s virtual competition reflects the way the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the global business environment — a challenge that all our participants approached with an agile mindset. Entrepreneurs and SMEs are a vital part of the economy in Saudi Arabia. By 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to scale SME contribution to national GDP from 20 to 35 percent, and they will play a key role in our economic recovery after the pandemic. The ideas and innovation shown by this year’s participants reinforce that we have some of the finest and brightest talents right here in the Kingdom, to achieve this ambition.” 

VFS Global switches to an all-female staff on Women’s Day

VFS Global switches to an all-female staff on Women’s Day
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

VFS Global switches to an all-female staff on Women’s Day

VFS Global switches to an all-female staff on Women’s Day
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

To commemorate women for their resilience and their contribution in building a sustainable world, VFS Global operations at the Al-Hada Visa Application Center in Riyadh were managed by an all-female staff on International Women’s Day.

As part of the initiative, a women-only team handled visa applications for 28 countries including Canada, the UK and countries falling under the Schengen zone. In addition, female team members took control of security, operated control rooms as well as transported passports to respective embassies or missions. 

Sumanth Kapoor, business head — Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, VFS Global, said: “VFS Global is proud to support International Women’s Day. 

We are having an all-female work day at Al-Hada center to honor the social, economic and cultural achievements of women in Saudi Arabia and across the world. 

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality, so we are committing to empowering our teams with actionable steps for personal, professional and organizational success in the Kingdom and beyond.”

In line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals for women’s empowerment, VFS Global has enhanced its inclusion and diversity framework. 

Its efforts have culminated in 40 percent of its existing workforce in Saudi Arabia being female, 90 percent of which are Saudi nationals. 

Other female staff members belong to the Philippines, Ethiopia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Palestine and Yemen. 

Worldwide, VFS Global has a ratio of 58 percent women across all its operations in more than 140 countries.

VFS Global is the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. With 3,490 application centers, operations in 143 countries across five continents and more than 227 million applications processed (since inception in 2001), VFS Global is the trusted partner of 64 client governments. 

The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

Asharq Al-Awsat’s special coverage on Women’s Day

Asharq Al-Awsat’s special coverage on Women’s Day
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Asharq Al-Awsat’s special coverage on Women’s Day

Asharq Al-Awsat’s special coverage on Women’s Day
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

An all-women team of journalists and media practitioners is taking over Asharq Al-Awsat’s editorial content and press coverage, for a day, to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8.

The global newspaper in Arabic language, a publication of the Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG), will feature special interviews, editorials and dedicated articles on the occasion.

The move is part of an initiative titled “By women, for all” that has been launched by the media platforms under SRMG to celebrate the Women’s Day. In addition to Asharq Al-Awsat, other participating media platforms include: Arab News, the English-language daily of record; Sayidaty and Hia, the region’s leading women’s magazines in print and digital; and Asharq News, the multiplatform Arabic news service.

The timely initiative comes in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and within the framework of the UN’s sustainable development goals, all of which aim at promoting the importance of women’s active participation in public life. The campaign also reflects SRMG’s long-established commitment toward women’s empowerment and inclusion in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“The Arab world in general, and Saudi Arabia in particular, are rich in stories that demonstrate the pivotal role women play in our everyday lives, business, society, education, healthcare and beyond,” said Jomana Alrashid, CEO of SRMG. “This year, we celebrate International Women’s Day across our media platforms, with remarkable women, each in her respective area of expertise, as well as with our female colleagues who are qualified to assume executive roles, and take on managerial and career positions within the group.”

Alrashid added: “Simultaneously, we pay tribute to distinguished Arab women who play an important role in the public and private history of our countries and communities. We are thrilled and privileged to witness the unwavering commitment and steadfast support of Saudi Arabia’s youthful and visionary leadership to women’s causes. More than ever, Saudi women have now become an integral part of the growth, prosperity and advancement of our country. We at SRMG are fully prepared to play our part.”

SRMG — the Middle East’s premier media and publishing house — pays special attention to women’s empowerment. The group has reiterated its commitment to hiring more competent women in the future, entrusting them with media executive roles, as well as managerial and career positions across various departments and functions, with a primary emphasis on Saudi female competencies.

Women’s issues

Some of the women’s issues tackled by the various SRMG platforms on Women’s Day (and beyond) include: The role of government and private institutions in advancing women’s issues, exceptional female journalists and their journeys to success, women in public, women in business, female entrepreneurs, women-owned and women-run businesses, women in healthcare — especially those on the frontline fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases, in addition to women’s contribution to cultural and creative industries and in the areas of beauty, luxury, fashion and design, among many others.

Asharq Al-Awsat

Prominent female journalists and media practitioners take over Asharq Al-Awsat’s editorial content and press coverage on March 8. The international Arabic newspaper will feature special interviews, editorials, articles and press coverage revolving around remarkable Arab women, showcasing their compelling and inspiring stories.

Arab News

As it does every year, this year too Arab News is producing dedicated Women’s Day coverage, including but not limited to, interviews and stories around Saudi and Arab women’s issues and areas of interest. In addition, Assistant Editor-in-Chief of Arab News Noor Nugali will take the lead and manage the day’s operations.

Sayidaty and Hia

The two leading women’s titles in the region tackle women’s issues all year long. For Women’s Day, Sayidaty is publishing a wide range of interviews and stories featuring successful and inspiring women. These include: Women behind famous brands, international female creative directors in jewelry and fashion, young Arab and Saudi women in tech, culture, design, fitness, fashion, beauty and lifestyle, and mother and baby stories. There is also an article on cinema in the eyes of eight Arab female directors and filmmakers, in addition to a story on two Saudi couples creating a female soccer team with 120 participants.

Meanwhile, Hia magazine is celebrating Saudi women leaders and renowned female fashion icons and designers around the world. In addition, Hiamag.com will also feature a number of articles and stories related to Women’s Day, across all its sections, which include: Fashion, beauty, jewelry, health, food, décor, travel, bridal and miscellaneous.

Asharq News

Throughout the day, and in its various programs and daily segments, Asharq News will feature women journalists who go above and beyond in delivering impactful news to audiences across the MENA region. The multiplatform Arabic news service will also conduct interviews with iconic women, celebrating their accomplishments and tackling challenges ahead. A dedicated page for women has also been launched on the website.

Latest updates

PIF’s Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company issues $1.07bn sukuk
PIF’s Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company issues $1.07bn sukuk
Vodafone says tower business could be worth $17.4bn at float
Vodafone says tower business could be worth $17.4bn at float
West Bank refuge welcomes unfancied donkeys
West Bank refuge welcomes unfancied donkeys
Men unite in campaign to end global violence against women
Men unite in campaign to end global violence against women
Kabul mulls Russian offer to host Afghan peace talks
Kabul mulls Russian offer to host Afghan peace talks

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.