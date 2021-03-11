You are here

  • Home
  • At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw — researchers

At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw — researchers

FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia gives a tour of the cybersecurity company's office in Reston, Virginia, on March 9, 2021. FireEye has confirmed seeing “multiple likely-China groups” using the Microsoft flaws in different waves. (AP Photo/Nathan Ellgren)
FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia gives a tour of the cybersecurity company's office in Reston, Virginia, on March 9, 2021. FireEye has confirmed seeing “multiple likely-China groups” using the Microsoft flaws in different waves. (AP Photo/Nathan Ellgren)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cyqtn

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw — researchers

At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw — researchers
  • The security holes in the widely used mail and calendaring solution leave the door open to industrial-scale cyber espionage
  • Microsoft has blamed the hack on China. The Chinese government denies any role
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: At least 10 different hacking groups are using recently discovered flaws in Microsoft Corp’s mail server software to break in to targets around the world, cybersecurity company ESET said in a blog post on Wednesday.
The breadth of the exploitation adds to the urgency of the warnings being issued by authorities in the United States and Europe about the weaknesses found in Microsoft’s Exchange software.
The security holes in the widely used mail and calendaring solution leave the door open to industrial-scale cyber espionage, allowing malicious actors to steal emails virtually at will from vulnerable servers or move elsewhere in the network. Tens of thousands of organizations have already been compromised, Reuters reported last week, and new victims are being made public daily.
Earlier on Wednesday, for example, Norway’s parliament announced data had been “extracted” in a breach linked to the Microsoft flaws. Germany’s cybersecurity watchdog agency also said on Wednesday two federal authorities had been affected by the hack, although it declined to identify them.
While Microsoft has issued fixes, the sluggish pace of many customers’ updates — which experts attribute in part to the complexity of Exchange’s architecture — means the field remains at least partially open to hackers of all stripes. The patches do not remove any back door access that has already been left on the machines.
In addition, some of the back doors left on compromised machines have passwords that are easily guessed, so that newcomers can take them over.
Microsoft declined comment on the pace of customers’ updates. In previous announcements pertaining to the flaws, the company has emphasized the importance of “patching all affected systems immediately.”
Although the hacking has appeared to be focused on cyber espionage, experts are concerned about the prospect of ransom-seeking cybercriminals taking advantage of the flaws because it could lead to widespread disruption.
ESET’s blog post said there were already signs of cybercriminal exploitation, with one group that specializes in stealing computer resources to mine cryptocurrency breaking in to previously vulnerable Exchange servers to spread its malicious software.
ESET named nine other espionage-focused groups it said were taking advantage of the flaws to break in to targeted networks — several of which other researchers have tied to China. Microsoft has blamed the hack on China. The Chinese government denies any role.
Intriguingly, several of the groups appeared to know about the vulnerability before it was announced by Microsoft on March 2.
Ben Read, a director with cybersecurity company FireEye Inc. , said he could not confirm the exact details in the ESET post but said his company had also seen “multiple likely-China groups” using the Microsoft flaws in different waves.
ESET researcher Matthieu Faou said in an email it was “very uncommon” for so many different cyber espionage groups to have access to the same information before it is made public.
He speculated that either the information “somehow leaked” ahead of the Microsoft announcement or it was found by a third party that supplies vulnerability information to cyber spies.
Taiwan-based researchers reported to Microsoft on Jan. 5 that they had found two new flaws which need patching. Those two were among those that began being used by the attackers shortly before or after the friendly report.
They said were investigating whether there had been a theft or leak on their side, since exploitation was discovered in the wild the same week later. So far, the group called Devcore said, they had found no evidence.
Top-flight hackers are also commonly targeted by other hackers. Just this week, Microsoft patched one of the flaws used by suspected North Koreans in attempts to steal information from Western researchers.
But simultaneous discovery happens fairly often, in part because researchers use the same or similar tools to hunt for serious flaws, and many eyes are looking at the same high-value targets.
“It is very likely that some actor groups may have being using these vulnerabilities and led to the result of the attacks being observed by other information security vendors,” Devcore member Bowen Hsu told Reuters.
But the security industry has been abuzz with other theories, including a hack of Microsoft’s systems for tracking bugs, which has happened in the past.

 

 

Topics: Microsoft Cybersecurity ESET Microsoft’s Exchange FireEye

Related

More than 20,000 US organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw
Business & Economy
More than 20,000 US organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw
Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems
Business & Economy
Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems

Indonesia bus plunge kills two dozen pilgrims

Indonesia bus plunge kills two dozen pilgrims
Updated 23 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Indonesia bus plunge kills two dozen pilgrims

Indonesia bus plunge kills two dozen pilgrims
  • The bus carrying 66 passengers was returning to the town of Subang from a religious pilgrimage site in West Java when it plunged into a ravine
Updated 23 min 34 sec ago
AFP

JAKARTA: A bus carrying dozens of pilgrims plunged down a steep ravine on Indonesia’s Java island, killing at least 27 people including junior high school students, authorities said Thursday.
Rescuers worked through the night using cranes to pluck injured survivors from the wreckage after the fatal crash late Wednesday in West Java’s Sumedang district.
The bus carrying 66 passengers was traveling on a winding, poorly lit road when it plunged down the 20-meter (65 foot) ravine, authorities said.
The driver and teenage passengers were among the dead, while 39 survived the accident.
“The fatalities are a mix of children and adults,” Bandung rescue agency official Mamang Fatmono told AFP.
Authorities said they were probing the accident’s cause.
The bus was returning to the town of Subang from a religious pilgrimage site in West Java.
Traffic accidents are common in the Southeast Asian archipelago, where vehicles are often old and poorly maintained and road rules regularly flouted.
In late 2019, at least 35 people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine on the island of Sumatra.

Topics: Indonesia West Java road accident pilgrims

Related

Thousands evacuated amid floods in Indonesia’s West Java
World
Thousands evacuated amid floods in Indonesia’s West Java
Indonesia finds weapons on impounded Iranian tanker
World
Indonesia finds weapons on impounded Iranian tanker

US Senate confirms Garland to be attorney general

US Senate confirms Garland to be attorney general
Updated 11 March 2021
AFP

US Senate confirms Garland to be attorney general

US Senate confirms Garland to be attorney general
  • Garland, 68, is a respected, moderately liberal judge
Updated 11 March 2021
AFP
WASHINGTON: The US Senate confirmed Merrick Garland on Wednesday to be President Joe Biden’s attorney general, five years after the veteran judge was controversially denied a seat on the Supreme Court.
The Senate voted 70 to 30 to confirm the appeals court judge to the top Justice Department post.
Among the 20 Republicans approving the nomination was Senator Mitch McConnell, who in 2016, as the then-Senate majority leader, blocked Democratic president Barack Obama from seating Garland on the nation’s highest court.
Garland, 68, is a respected, moderately liberal judge.
He was a senior official in the Justice Department before being named a judge nearly 24 years ago.
In his confirmation hearing, Garland said fighting domestic extremism would be his “first priority” if confirmed as attorney general.
After supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6, Garland said far-right extremism today was worse than when he investigated the 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City that left 168 dead.
He said there was a direct line between that attack and the assault on Congress by Trump supporters seeking to prevent certification of Biden’s presidential election victory.
Garland also pledged to keep the department free of politics after alleged repeated interference by Trump.
He said an “urgent” task of the department was to ensure equal justice for minorities and people of color, in an apparent reference to the “Black Lives Matter” movement.
Minorities still face discrimination in housing, education and the jobs market, and disproportionately suffer the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, Garland told the panel.
“The Civil Rights Act of 1957 created the department’s Civil Rights Division, with the mission ‘to uphold the civil and constitutional rights of all Americans, particularly some of the most vulnerable members of our society,’” Garland said.
“That mission remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice.”
The Senate on Wednesday also confirmed Biden’s pick to be secretary of housing and urban development.
Marcia Fudge, a Democratic congresswoman from Ohio, will be the first Black woman to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development in more than 40 years.
Fudge was confirmed by a 66 to 34 vote.

Hindu religious texts are ‘optional’ in India’s madrasas

Hindu religious texts are ‘optional’ in India’s madrasas
Updated 11 March 2021

Hindu religious texts are ‘optional’ in India’s madrasas

Hindu religious texts are ‘optional’ in India’s madrasas
  • Indian government denies ‘misleading’ media reports
Updated 11 March 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s government on Wednesday denied “misleading” media reports that said it had made it mandatory for madrasas, or Islamic schools, to include Hindu epics such as the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana in their curriculum, saying instead that it was “optional” to teach the ancient scriptures.

“It is up to the madrasas to teach Indian epics. We are not forcing anyone to start this course. It is just optional,” Professor Saroj Sharma, chairman of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), said in exclusive comments to Arab News.
Controversy arose after local media outlets claimed that the NIOS, an autonomous body of the education ministry, had passed an order making it “mandatory” for Hinduism to be taught at 100 autonomous madrasas.
“It is misleading. Madrasas are integral to the NIOS, and the students of madrasas can opt for any subject of their choice,” Sharma said.
Under the topic of ancient Indian knowledge and heritage studies — announced by the government as part of its New Education Policy in July last year — 15 new courses had been added to the curriculum, which includes ancient Hindu scriptures called the Vedas, yoga, the Sanskrit language, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.
The reports further said that the latest order from the NIOS was for autonomous madrasas.
There are two types of madrasas in India — ones affiliated with the state-run madrasa board and others operated by the community.
Sharma told Arab News that there are 500 madrasas accredited to the NIOS with “more to be added soon.”
However, the move from the NIOS making it “optional” to teach the Hindu content at madrasas has drawn the ire of Muslim leaders and scholars, several of whom see it as an “attempt to impose a majoritarian worldview on minorities.”
“The main purpose of creating a madrasa is to teach Islamic education. There is no need to teach Hindu texts in Islamic schools. These texts should be taught in Hindu religious schools,” Maulana Khalid Rasheed, chairman of the Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal madrasa, told Arab News.
The 350-year-old Islamic seminary is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (UP), a northern state controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and is the most populous in the country.
At its helm is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a firebrand Hindu monk, who has often faced criticism for his anti-Muslim rhetoric and controversial policies.
In 2017, his administration failed to include the Taj Mahal in its tourism booklet, saying that it did not “reflect Indian culture.”
More than 30,000 madrasas in UP are run by the community, while nearly 12,000 are state-run and teach its curriculum.
Rasheed, however, said that such moves are anti-community.
“The secular character of the constitution says that the government should not interfere in other people’s religious affairs,” he said, adding that “we would sit together and decide what legal steps need to be taken if it is imposed on us.”
Experts believe the latest campaign is part of the BJP’s “old tactics, which rely heavily on its slogan: Indianization of Islam.”
“For them, it is very important to problematize the madrasa education as a source of separatism. This is precisely what they intend to do this time,” Delhi-based scholar and writer Dr. Hilal Ahmad of the think tank Centre for Study of Developing Societies told Arab News.
Ahmad, who has authored two books — “The Muslim Political Discourse in Postcolonial India: Monuments, Memory, Contestation” and “Siyasi Muslims: A Story of Political Islams in India” — added that the attempt to “Indianize Islam is nothing new.”
“The idea of the Indianization of Islam has a long history. In the 1950s, there was a demand to remove a few verses from the Qur’an to make it India-specific and tolerant. In the 1980s, there was a court case in which it was demanded that the Qur’an be banned. This proposal to teach Hindu epics in madrasas actually stems from this ideological premise,” he said.
None of the demands saw the light of day.
However, Ahmad said it is an exercise to “send a message to the pro-Hindu majoritarian constituency that the state is determined to promote Hindutva as the authentic culture and religion of India.”
The BJP, however, justified its move to teach Hindu epics in Islamic schools as part of efforts to introduce “great historical works in schools.”
“The stories of the Ramayana and Mahabharata are for the whole of humanity. They are history. Their teaching should not be seen from the perspective of religion,” Rakesh Tripathi, BJP’s spokesman in UP, told Arab News.
Tripathi reasons that the “modernization of madrasas is the need of the hour.”
“Society wants that. Students should be exposed to all kinds of texts and history in Islamic schools, not only religious texts,” he said.
This is not the first time the BJP has turned its focus on madrasas.
In December last year, it disbanded all the state-run madrasas in the northeastern state of Assam before converting them into regular schools.
Zafaryab Jilani, secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, told Arab News that he fears a repeat of events in UP.
“Ever since the BJP government came to power, it has been making all efforts to undermine the Muslim community, interfere in their religion, create a situation in which they are cornered. Its majoritarian political intent is clear,” he said.

Topics: India

Related

Update Muslim comic jailed for 1 month over Hindu joke claim wins bail
World
Muslim comic jailed for 1 month over Hindu joke claim wins bail
Amazon Prime show agrees to changes after India Hindu outcry
Media
Amazon Prime show agrees to changes after India Hindu outcry

Myanmar forces target railway workers over anti-coup strike

Myanmar forces target railway workers over anti-coup strike
Updated 11 March 2021
AFP

Myanmar forces target railway workers over anti-coup strike

Myanmar forces target railway workers over anti-coup strike
Updated 11 March 2021
AFP

YANGON: Hundreds of soldiers and police swooped in on a railway station in Yangon on Wednesday seeking to arrest workers on strike to protest against the military coup in Myanmar.
The country has been in turmoil since the military ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi last month, triggering daily protests around the country to demand the return of democracy.
Security forces have responded with an increasingly brutal crackdown involving tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets, as well as isolated incidents of live rounds.
Close to 2,000 people have been arrested and the death toll has climbed to more than 60.
Thousands of government workers across the country have been participating in a civil disobedience movement aimed at choking state institutions and paralysing the economy.
The movement has resulted in hospital disruptions, bank closures and empty ministry offices.
Hundreds of soldiers and police were deployed early Wednesday morning to Ma Hlwa Gone railway station and its staff housing compound, where about 800 workers were participating in strike action.
“Around 300 security personnel are blocking the road searching for the people who are involved in the civil disobedience movement,” a 32-year-old woman who lives at the site told AFP.
“I escaped, but there were many left, I am worried about the remaining workers. I just hope they don’t arrest the people, if they do it is troubling because they could beat and kill them.”
There was a heavy police presence in Yangon’s central San Chaung township on Wednesday following chaos two nights ago when security forces sealed off a block of streets, confining around 200 anti-coup protesters before searching apartments.
State media reported Wednesday the arrest of seven protesters for allegedly insulting religion by hanging pictures of a monk on female longyis or sarongs on Monday.
Protesters have been hanging longyis to play on security forces’ fears of Myanmar traditions that say women’s lower parts and garments that cover them can sap men’s power.
That followed another restless night in parts of Yangon Tuesday, with security forces setting fire to protesters’ makeshift barricades in Thingangyun township, according to a 26-year-old resident who accused authorities of trying to incite fear.
There were also tense scenes in the North Okkalapa area as about 100 protesters were arrested.
“Some of them were severely beaten, but the people are still continuing their protest,” a local rescue worker told AFP.
A live video stream showed people coughing and washing their faces after tear gas was deployed and there were reports of gunfire.
“A girl was wounded in her pelvic area by gunshot and she was taken to her home because the hospital is occupied by the security forces,” a rescue worker said.
The US and British embassies in Yangon said there were reports of innocent students and civilians being surrounded by security forces in North Okkalapa.

FASTFACT

The coup and crackdown have triggered international condemnation, with growing demands for the generals to relinquish power and release political prisoners.

“We call on those security forces to withdraw from the area, release those detained, and allow people to depart safely,” the US embassy said on Twitter.
The coup and crackdown have triggered international condemnation, with growing demands for the generals to relinquish power and release political prisoners.
In the latest diplomatic effort, the French ambassador visited Yangon’s Insein prison on Wednesday.
“I went ... to meet the parents of hundreds of students and peaceful protesters arbitrary detained,” Christian Lechervy wrote on Facebook.
But not all countries are giving Myanmar the pariah treatment — the Sri Lankan government invited the junta’s appointed foreign minister to economic cooperation talks in early April.
The United Nations Security Council continued to look for consensus on Myanmar after Asian members on Tuesday rejected a declaration condemning the coup, which could have paved the way for international sanctions, diplomats said. Two versions drafted by Britain and seen by AFP were rejected by China, Vietnam, India and Russia.
Meanwhile, a lobbyist recruited to represent the junta internationally is set to pocket a $2 million fee, according to documents filed to the US Justice Department seen Wednesday by AFP.
Israeli-Canadian lobbyist Ari Ben-Menashe and his Montreal-based firm Dickens and Madson signed a contract with the regime on March 4.
Part of their remit is “to assist in explaining the real situation in the country,” while lobbying to get sanctions lifted.
The military has sought to stem the flow of news of its crackdown, throttling the country’s Internet every night and stepping up pressure on independent media.
Reporters Without Borders condemned the ongoing media crackdown and characterised the raids on local media as “a shocking act of intimidation.”
It said at least 28 journalists had been arrested since the coup and about 11 were still in custody including an Associated Press photographer.
Myanmar’s ambassador to Britain was recalled on Tuesday after he urged the junta to release Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, state media reported Wednesday.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Special Families cry foul over Myanmar’s crackdown
World
Families cry foul over Myanmar’s crackdown
Myanmar junta forces make night raids after breaking up protests; number of detained people rise to 1,700
World
Myanmar junta forces make night raids after breaking up protests; number of detained people rise to 1,700

UK coronavirus strain could be twice as deadly: Study

Researchers from the universities of Exeter and Bristol said the variant that swept across the UK at the end of last year could be 100 percent more deadly. (Reuters/File Photo)
Researchers from the universities of Exeter and Bristol said the variant that swept across the UK at the end of last year could be 100 percent more deadly. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

UK coronavirus strain could be twice as deadly: Study

Researchers from the universities of Exeter and Bristol said the variant that swept across the UK at the end of last year could be 100 percent more deadly. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Lead author warns of ‘a threat that should be taken seriously’
  • Senior author: ‘There is a real concern that other variants will arise with resistance to rapidly rolled out vaccines’
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK variant of COVID-19 could be as much as twice as deadly as the other strains, a new study has revealed.

Researchers from the universities of Exeter and Bristol said the variant that swept across the UK at the end of last year before spreading worldwide is 30-100 percent more deadly.

Robert Challen, from the University of Exeter and lead author of the study, said the UK variant “raises the risk” of death, and “coupled with its ability to spread rapidly,” this makes it “a threat that should be taken seriously.”

Researchers found that the variant led to 227 deaths in a sample of 54,906 patients, but 141 deaths were recorded among the same number of closely matched patients who had previous strains.

Its higher transmissibility is thought to have led to the rapid rise in cases in November, which prompted the UK’s third national lockdown.

The study in the British Medical Journal said the UK strain’s higher rates of transmissibility meant that more people who would previously have been considered low risk were admitted to hospital.

“We focused our analysis on cases that occurred between November 2020 and January 2021, when both the old variants and the new variant were present in the UK … Subsequent analyses have confirmed our results,” said Leon Danon, from the University of Bristol and a senior author of the study.

“COVID-19 appears able to mutate quickly, and there is a real concern that other variants will arise with resistance to rapidly rolled out vaccines,” he added.

“Monitoring for new variants as they arise, measuring their characteristics and acting appropriately needs to be a key part of the public health response in the future.”

Topics: UK Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Japan finds new COVID-19 strain
World
Japan finds new COVID-19 strain
India to test travelers from Brazil, South Africa, UK after detecting new coronavirus strains
World
India to test travelers from Brazil, South Africa, UK after detecting new coronavirus strains

Latest updates

At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw — researchers
At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw — researchers
Indonesia bus plunge kills two dozen pilgrims
Indonesia bus plunge kills two dozen pilgrims
Release of wildlife kickstarts rehabilitation of Saudi nature reserve
Release of wildlife kickstarts rehabilitation of Saudi nature reserve
US Senate confirms Garland to be attorney general
US Senate confirms Garland to be attorney general
Saudis join World Economic Forum’s YGL class of 2021
Saudis join World Economic Forum’s YGL class of 2021

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.