Saudi Advanced Petrochemicals sees prices rise on stronger demand

Demand for polypropylene used to make many plastic products such as visors is on the rise. (Reuters)
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

  • Encouraging start to year as demand recovers
  • No difference in feedstock prices for new plant
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Advanced Petrochemicals Company is seeing a rise in product prices as demand for plastics such as polypropylene increases.
The company has seen an improvement in petchem prices by as much as 25 percent since the beginning of the year, Chairman Khalifa Al-Melhem told Al Arabiya on Wednesday.
Al-Melhem said that demand for polypropylene which is used to make a wide range of consumer goods including visors, had increased by 4 to 5 percent.
He also confirmed that the company would receive its feedstock for its latest project at the same price as all other producers in the Kingdom,
Saudi petrochemical companies use the Kingdom's vast reserves of natural gas as the main feedstock to make a range of plastics that are exported worldwide.
Advanced Global Investment Company (AGIC), a unit of Saudi Advanced Petrochemicals Company, has received Ministry of Energy approval to allocate feedstock for the construction of a petrochemical complex project in Jubail Industrial City, the company said this week.

Qatar resumes condensate exports to UAE after boycott lifted

Qatar resumes condensate exports to UAE after boycott lifted
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

  • Data shows ENOC cargo unloaded at Jebel Ali
  • Follows Gulf normalization of ties with Doha
Reuters

LONDON: Qatar has resumed exports of condensate to the UAE after a three-year boycott was lifted.
A tanker offloaded at Dubai’s Jebel Ali port this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
The Abu Dhabi III tanker, chartered by the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), loaded 80,000 tons of condensate, which is a hydrocarbon liquid similar to crude oil, at Qatar’s Ras Laffan port on March 4, the data showed.
It discharged its cargo on March 7 at Jebel Ali, where ENOC operates an oil refinery, the data showed.
ENOC did not immediately reply to request for comment.
Qatar’s three-year dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries, including the UAE, ended with an agreement earlier this year, leading to restoring diplomatic and trading ties.
Before the boycott, Qatar regularly exported condensate to the UAE.
The UAE was forced to tap alternative sources for the oil, importing its first US cargo in mid-2017.

Saudi legal reforms to boost inward medical investment says industry watchdog

Saudi legal reforms to boost inward medical investment says industry watchdog
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

  • Pandemic encourages more local manufacturing
  • Health spending third largest in 2020 budget
Arab News

DUBAI: A suite of new legal reforms will attract foreign investment into the Kingdom’s medical supplies sector, the industry’s watchdog head predicts.
It follows the introduction of sweeping legislative changes in Saudi Arabia aimed at increasing the efficiency of its judicial institutions and court processes.
The new framework will also help local manufacturers in the sector to grow and export, Hisham bin Saad Aljadhey, CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) told Asharq Business.
The rapid expansion of the health care market in Saudi Arabia is attracting more companies to invest in the Kingdom, Aljadhey said.
Health and social development represents a major chunk of Saudi Arabia’s annual spending and accounts for about 16.4 percent of the country’s budget expenditure— the third-largest share last year.
The pandemic has encouraged even greater investment in the sector to reduce the country’s reliance on medical imports such as masks and other items which are now being manufactured within the Kingdom.

Opportunity from crisis: how investors are playing the post-pandemic property market

Opportunity from crisis: how investors are playing the post-pandemic property market
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

  • Many investors are betting real estate returns will outstrip equities and bonds
  • Public pension funds’ property investments hit a 2-1/2 year high in December
Reuters

LONDON: With its striking facade, Palazzo delle Poste in the heart of Milan is one of the more elegant office spaces in Europe, hosting the likes of JPMorgan and Italy’s first ever Starbucks outlet.
Having lain empty for part of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic sent office workers home, the early 20th-century building was sold this month to a group of private investors coordinated by Italy’s Mediobanca for 246.7 million euros ($293.3 million), 27 million euros above the original asking price.
The 2.8 percent capitalization rate - the return the property is expected to generate - was a record for office real estate in Milan.
Following a year in which remote working and social distancing have become well entrenched, leaving city-center offices, retail and hospitality venues deserted, the richness of the deal may seem counterintuitive.
But market participants say it illustrates a confidence among investors that the top end of office real estate will withstand the coronavirus shock - even as questions hang over the viability of shabbier and less well-located spaces.
“Direct investments in prestigious income properties represent an opportunity in terms of diversification and return, as demonstrated by the growing interest of our ultra-high-net-worth clients,” said Angelo Vigano, head of Mediobanca Private Banking.
Many investors are betting real estate returns will outstrip equities and bonds as the world emerges from its pandemic funk.
At a time when almost $14 trillion of global bonds pay sub-zero yields, global real estate offers annual yields based on current prices of 3-4 percent, according to JPMorgan and Refinitiv data.
That compares to 1.6 percent on U.S. government bonds and minus 0.3 percent on German debt, or dividend yields of around 1.6 percent on U.S. equities.
Property is also considered a good hedge against inflation, which is expected to rise in the coming years thanks to two-pronged stimulus campaigns by governments and central banks.
Inflation is “a slow-burning fire hanging over financial assets, but it’s a tailwind for real assets such as real estate”, said Mike Kelly, head of multi-asset at PineBridge Investments, which bought Britain-based real estate fund manager Benson Elliott last October.
“At the moment, these are very disrupted markets - which gives you a good entry spot,” he added.
After a tough start to 2020, global real estate investments in the October to December period rose 65 percent from the previous quarter to $267 billion, cushioning the year’s overall 28 percent decline, Jones Lang LaSalle said.
Data from industry specialist Global SWF shows public pension funds’ property investments hit a 2-1/2 year high in December.
The disruption linked to the pandemic means opportunities in ageing offices that can be spruced up, beat-up retail parks that can be redeveloped, and warehouses springing up to cater to the e-commerce explosion.
Blackstone, the seller of Palazzo delle Poste and owner of $368 billion in property assets worldwide, recognizes that post-pandemic working and shopping could be radically different.
“Our focus is on creating the highest quality assets, based on what tenants will want tomorrow,” said James Seppala, Blackstone’s head of European real estate.
“Particularly in response to the pandemic, employee safety and wellbeing is at the forefront of tenants’ minds.”
The challenge of finding the right investment is considerable. Many big city-center employers such as HSBC and Standard Chartered plan to cut their office footprint by up to 40 percent.
Citi analysts predict the value of office properties across Europe could plunge by 25 percent-40 percent over three years, and advises clients to ditch shares in companies providing office space.
South Africa’s Nedgroup Investments has already shed listed exposure to offices in Paris, Sydney and especially New York.
But many investors interviewed by Reuters continue to home in on prime offices. Tenants will likely take a “hybrid approach”, with home-working and offices complementing each other, said Paul Kennedy, JPMorgan Asset Management’s head of strategy and portfolio manager for real estate in Europe.
“These trends should protect ‘core’ buildings at the expense of more marginal assets,” Kennedy added.
Despite Brexit, central London office income beats most European cities; at 4 percent, it is well above Frankfurt’s 2.8 percent, says M&G Real Estate’s head of strategy Jose Pellicer.
Consultants Knight Frank predict London offices should draw investment of over 10 billion pounds this year, versus 7.8 billion in 2020.
Even more change is afoot outside the office sector, with some buildings being repurposed away from struggling industries such as retail and into more buoyant areas such as logistics and residential.
Creative repurposing has morphed more than 200 U.S. shopping malls into warehouses, hospitals and even colleges.
In Europe, e-commerce giant Amazon last year purchased a retail park and a Toys R Us outlet in London to turn them into logistics and distribution centers.
Retailer Marks & Spencer is proposing a potential redevelopment of one of its biggest stores in London, a plan that may encompass new office space.
Whether repurposed or custom-built, warehouses and apartments - “beds and sheds” in industry jargon - are clear pandemic winners. A record 39 billion euros flowed into European logistics last year, up 5 percent on 2019, Savills data shows.
Logistics giant Panattoni says it is inundated by calls from investors previously focused on offices but now lured by the prospect of long-term leases and yields of up to 5 percent.
“Many investors came to the conclusion that the traditional 15 percent allocation to logistics cannot continue” when questions hung over the future of office, retail and hospitality, said Panattoni’s European head of capital markets Artur Mokrzycki.
A quarter of British retail space, hollowed out by e-shopping, could be vacant by the end of this decade, real estate agent Savills estimates, up from 12.6 percent now.
West Orchards, a mall in the British city of Coventry, exemplifies the distress. Its leasehold, valued at $339.6 million in 2007, according to PitchBook data, was sold by auction last month for 4.9 million pounds ($6.8 million).
The seller, RDI REIT, plans to shed retail properties to focus on the industrial and offices segments.

Shell CEO takes 42% pay cut after bruising 2020

Shell CEO takes 42% pay cut after bruising 2020
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

  • Shell’s profit tumbled to a two-decade low while its shares hit their lowest since the 1990s
Reuters
LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden’s pay package dropped by 42 percent to $7 million in 2020, a year in which the coronavirus pandemic pushed the energy company to a historic dividend cut following a collapse in profits.
Van Beurden, who initially oversaw growth in Shell’s oil and gas output after taking office in 2014, is now leading the Anglo-Dutch company through a shift toward low-carbon energy in an effort to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
The unprecedented hit to the energy sector last year due to the pandemic, which briefly knocked benchmark US oil prices into negative territory, forced Shell to cut its dividend for the first time since World War Two.
As global demand for oil and gas plunged last year, Shell’s profit tumbled to a two-decade low while its shares hit their lowest since the 1990s.
Van Beurden’s total remuneration for 2020 was 5.8 million euros ($6.93 million), compared with about 10 million euros the year before, the company disclosed in its annual report on Thursday.
In 2019, Van Beurden’s remuneration had also dropped by 51 percent.
The oil major announced on Thursday that former BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie would become its next chairman to succeed Charles Holliday, who steps down on May 18 after being in the role for six years.
Mackenzie will also likely lead the search in the coming years for a successor to van Beurden.

HSBC to phase out coal funding on shareholder pressure

HSBC to phase out coal funding on shareholder pressure
Updated 11 March 2021
AFP

  • ‘HSBC today announces it will propose a special resolution on climate change’
AFP

LONDON: HSBC bank on Thursday unveiled plans to phase out financing of the coal industry over the next two decades, bowing to shareholder pressure to do more to tackle global warming.
“HSBC today announces it will propose a special resolution on climate change,” the lender said in a statement.
“The resolution will set out the next phase of HSBC’s strategy to support its customers on the transition to net zero carbon emissions.”
The plan, which will see HSBC reduce its exposure to fossil fuels, will be put to a vote at its upcoming annual general meeting on May 28.
Activist group ShareAction claimed victory after HSBC’s board tabled a resolution that commits the company to phase out financing of coal-fired power and thermal coal mining by 2030 in the EU and OECD, and by 2040 elsewhere.
ShareAction and other investors have now withdrawn their separate move.
“HSBC’s resolution will be the sole resolution on climate change at this year’s AGM,” the bank added on Thursday.
“HSBC is pleased that ShareAction and a number of shareholders who had originally proposed a separate shareholder resolution on climate change, have agreed to withdraw this and support HSBC’s resolution, following constructive and positive discussions based on a common goal of helping to build a net zero global economy.”
It follows months of negotiations, led by ShareAction, between HSBC and a $2.4-trillion coalition of investors.
“Today’s announcement shows that robust shareholder engagement can deliver concrete results and sets an important precedent for the banking industry,” Jeanne Martin, senior campaign manager at ShareAction, said in a statement.
“Net zero ambitions have to be backed up with time-bound fossil fuel phase-outs and today HSBC has taken an important step in that direction.”
Britain’s government is seeking to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 to help meet its commitments under the Paris climate accord.
COP26, the UN’s global climate change summit, is due to be held in Glasgow later this year.

