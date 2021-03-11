You are here

Fatah sacks longtime party member over Palestine election breakaway bid

Fatah sacks longtime party member over Palestine election breakaway bid
Nasser Al-Qudwa announced he would form a list to run against Fatah in the May legislative vote. (Reuters)
Fatah sacks longtime party member over Palestine election breakaway bid

Fatah sacks longtime party member over Palestine election breakaway bid
  • Nasser Al-Qudwa given two days to reverse his decision and drop his breakaway challenge
GAZA/RAMALLAH, West Bank: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party expelled one of its senior officials on Thursday over his attempt to field a separate list of candidates in a parliamentary election.
In a statement, Fatah’s Central Committee said it had given Nasser Al-Qudwa two days to reverse his decision and drop his breakaway challenge, but that he had failed to comply.
Qudwa, a member of the committee and a nephew of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, told Reuters he would issue a comment later.
Last week, Qudwa announced he would form a list to run against Fatah in the May legislative vote.
He called on party member Marwan Barghouti, a popular Palestinian leader serving life imprisonment in Israel after being convicted of orchestrating deadly attacks against Israeli, to head the candidate roster.
Abbas, 85, has ruled the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the Israeli-occupied West Bank by decree for over a decade, and the last Palestinian election was 15 years ago.
In January, Abbas announced legislative and presidential votes, seen as a response to criticism of the democratic legitimacy of his rule.
In its statement, the Central Committee, which Abbas heads, said it had expelled Qudwa “after all efforts exerted with him failed.” Abbas had dispatched some of his confidants to try to persuade Qudwa to change course.
Hani Habib, a Gaza-based political analyst, said the committee’s move “may serve to prevent some (Abbas) opponents within Fatah from breaking away or even joining Qudwa’s election list.”
Abbas and his inner circle have pledged party unity as they seek to fend off a challenge by their main rival Hamas, the Islamist group that seized control of Gaza in 2007.
Opinion polls show Hamas leaders edging out Abbas in the presidential ballot, planned for July. But polls also put Barghouti, long seen as a potential successor to Abbas, ahead of any other candidates.

UAE enlists K9 dogs in fight against coronavirus

UAE enlists K9 dogs in fight against coronavirus
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

UAE enlists K9 dogs in fight against coronavirus

UAE enlists K9 dogs in fight against coronavirus
  • The units will be working in specific areas and venues during events and competitions
  • The UAE has been using sniffer dogs at multiple entry points to detect cases of COVID-19 among travelers
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has started enlisting mobile units of K9 sniffer dogs to track possible coronavirus cases, state news agency WAM reported.

The units will be working in specific areas and venues during events and competitions to enable organizers and health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The National Emirate Team has worked with the oldest veterinary school in Europe, National Veterinary School of Alfort in France, to set up training workshops for the K9 units, the report added.

Gulf News reported that the UAE has been using sniffer dogs at multiple entry points to detect cases of COVID-19 among travelers and that interior officials earlier said that K9 police dogs have been deployed in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports and at the Ghuwaifat border point.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s planned UAE visit canceled

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s planned UAE visit canceled
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s planned UAE visit canceled

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s planned UAE visit canceled
  • Israeli media reported the planned visit on Wednesday, saying Netanyahu would meet Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: A planned visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday was canceled, Israel’s public radio Kan said, citing a source involved in the planning.
Neither Israel nor the UAE have formally confirmed that such a visit — the first by the prime minister to the Gulf power — was to have taken place, nor that it was being reviewed.
Israeli media reported the planned visit on Wednesday, saying Netanyahu would meet Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. Commentators deemed it as a chance for Netanyahu to flourish his diplomatic credentials ahead of Israel’s March 23 election.
Earlier on Thursday, Israeli media said the planned visit could be held up or canceled by questions over the air route to the Gulf state and an illness suffered by Netanyahu’s wife.

Blinken ups rhetoric against Iran, says no South Korea funds release before full nuclear compliance

Blinken ups rhetoric against Iran, says no South Korea funds release before full nuclear compliance
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Blinken ups rhetoric against Iran, says no South Korea funds release before full nuclear compliance

Blinken ups rhetoric against Iran, says no South Korea funds release before full nuclear compliance
  • ‘If Iran comes back into compliance with its obligations under the nuclear agreement, we would do the same thing’
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the US will oppose the release of billions of dollars in Iranian funds from South Korea until Tehran has fully complied with the 2015 nuclear deal.

“If Iran comes back into compliance with its obligations under the nuclear agreement, we would do the same thing,” Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee when asked about the Iranian money in South Korea blocked by US sanctions.

“That would involve – if it came to that, if Iran made good on its obligations – sanctions relief pursuant to the agreement,” he said.

Blinken’s comments come less than a day after his predecessor Mike Pompeo told Arab News about his concerns on the Biden administration’s apparent weakness as shown by the “policy direction that they have indicated they intend to go.”

“They have made very clear that they would prefer to re-enter some kind of negotiation that’s closely tied to the 2015 JCPOA,” Pompeo said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

“This administration said: ‘We’re going to take them off the list.’ This administration worked alongside the IAEA to say ‘No, were not going to issue a report about this material that was at undeclared locations,’” Pompeo said.

“They now are going to allow money from the IMF and from the Republic of Korea to flow into Iranian coffers. These are the kinds of concessions, before there’s been any conversation about actually even entering into a negotiation. This connotes weakness and, I promise you, the Iranian leadership understands how to drive a truck through American weakness.”

Blinken however assured American legislators during that hearings that “unless and until Iran comes back into compliance, they won’t be getting that relief.”

The Biden administration said on February 18 that it was willing to meet Iran under the auspices of the European Union but Tehran said the timing was not right, calling first for the removal of sanctions.

“We said we would attend. Iran so far has said no. I think the ball is in their court to see if they’re serious about engaging or not,” Blinken said.

Egypt, EU discuss Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam crisis

Egypt, EU discuss Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam crisis
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Egypt, EU discuss Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam crisis

Egypt, EU discuss Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam crisis
  • Shoukry said that Ethiopia’s decision to unilaterally fill the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will have negative repercussions
  • Egypt last month said it has endorsed a Sudanese proposal to internationalize arbitration in the years-long dispute with Ethiopia
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said on Thursday that it was essential to resolve the Renaissance Dam issue before the onset of the next flood season.
Shoukry said during a discussion with Josep Borrell, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, that Ethiopia’s decision to unilaterally fill the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will have negative repercussions and stressed the importance of global involvement to resolve the case, news channel Al-Arabiya reported.
Meanwhile, Borrell tweeted that the “EU will keep working closely… with Egypt for a prosperous neighbourhood.”

Egypt last month said it has endorsed a Sudanese proposal to internationalize arbitration in the years-long dispute with Ethiopia over the dam that Addis Ababa is building on the Blue Nile.
Shuokry said Cairo backs the formation of an “international quartet” including the US, the European Union, and the UN, along with the African Union to facilitate reaching a deal on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam.
The dispute centers on how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multi-year drought occurs and how the three countries would settle any future disputes. Egypt and Sudan also call for a legally binding agreement on the dam’s filling and operation, while Ethiopia insists on guidelines.

COVID-19: Jordan suspends religious services, extends curfew hours to curb coronavirus

COVID-19: Jordan suspends religious services, extends curfew hours to curb coronavirus
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

COVID-19: Jordan suspends religious services, extends curfew hours to curb coronavirus

COVID-19: Jordan suspends religious services, extends curfew hours to curb coronavirus
  • Operating capacity of public transport was reduced to 50 percent from 75 percent until the end of the month
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan has implemented new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country as daily reported cases have tripled in a month.

Among the measures imposed were a blanket lockdown during weekends, including Friday prayers in mosques and Sunday masses in churches, until the end of this month.

The curfew hours were likewise extended, with individuals being limited in their movements outside home and businesses required to shutter earlier than usual.

But restaurants will be allowed to provide delivery service to citizens at home during the night curfew until midnight, state news agency Petra reported.

Operating capacity of public transport was reduced to 50 percent from 75 percent until the end of the month, and would continually be evaluated depending on the coronavirus situation, the government said.

Jordan reported 6,649 new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing its caseload to 448,851.

“The government decided to close a number of sectors until the end of this month, with the aim of limiting the spread of the pandemic and breaking the chain of infection in society,” Petra reported.

The sectors included nightclubs, bars and discos, the counter that serves alcoholic drinks inside tourist restaurants, indoor swimming pools located in hotel establishments, tourist residential complexes and hotels, sports centers and academies, sports clubs, and oriental baths, in addition to equestrian clubs and public parks, including shops located in them, it added.

