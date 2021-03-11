You are here

  • Home
  • OPEC sees most of 2021 oil demand recovery in H2 as COVID-19 impact lingers

OPEC sees most of 2021 oil demand recovery in H2 as COVID-19 impact lingers

OPEC sees most of 2021 oil demand recovery in H2 as COVID-19 impact lingers
Oil pump jacks are seen in McKenzie County, in western North Dakota. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vw7cx

Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

OPEC sees most of 2021 oil demand recovery in H2 as COVID-19 impact lingers

OPEC sees most of 2021 oil demand recovery in H2 as COVID-19 impact lingers
  • Oil demand to rise 6.5 percent this year
  • Raises global GDP forecast to 5.1 percent
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: OPEC said on Thursday a recovery in oil demand will be focused on the second half of the year as the impact of the pandemic lingers as a headwind for the group and its allies in supporting the market.
In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said demand will rise by 5.89 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, or 6.5 percent, up slightly from last month. But the group cut its forecasts for the first half.
“Total oil demand is foreseen to reach 96.3 million bpd with most consumption appearing in the second half,” OPEC said in the report.
“This year’s demand growth will not be able to compensate for the major shortfall from 2020 as mobility is forecast to remain impaired throughout 2021.”
The latest forecasts could bolster cautious views among OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, on how quickly to unwind more of last year’s record oil output cuts. OPEC+ last week decided to mostly extend current cuts into April.
OPEC raised its forecast of world economic growth this year to 5.1 percent from 4.8 percent, although it sees the pandemic’s impact lingering in the first half.
The report also showed lower OPEC oil output in February as most OPEC+ members returned to output restraint and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary cut of 1 million bpd in February and March, which last week was extended into April.
OPEC said its output fell by 650,000 bpd to 24.85 million bpd, driven by the Saudi cut.
Riyadh told OPEC it made almost all of the reduction, lowering production by 956,000 bpd to 8.147 million bpd.

Topics: energy Oil OPEC

Related

Oil surges $2 after OPEC+ extends output cuts
Business & Economy
Oil surges $2 after OPEC+ extends output cuts
Update Oil rises as OPEC+ agrees to ‘keep its powder dry’
Business & Economy
Oil rises as OPEC+ agrees to ‘keep its powder dry’

Aramco investment puts Saudi express startup on fast track to expansion

Abdulrahman AlAfaliq, center in white, founded Postage, a rapid transport delivery service, to speed the pace of “fast” deliveries in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Abdulrahman AlAfaliq, center in white, founded Postage, a rapid transport delivery service, to speed the pace of “fast” deliveries in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 42 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco investment puts Saudi express startup on fast track to expansion

Abdulrahman AlAfaliq, center in white, founded Postage, a rapid transport delivery service, to speed the pace of “fast” deliveries in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
  • Postage, founded in 2019, was the first company to offer guaranteed same-day delivery between Riyadh and Dammam
Updated 42 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Wa’ed, the entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco, has invested in a “fast delivery” courier service, with the startup planning to use the funding to expand beyond its existing operations in Riyadh and Alkhobar.

Postage, founded in 2019, was the first company to offer guaranteed same-day delivery between Riyadh and Dammam — a distance of 410 kilometers — and introduced a two-hour express service within the capital.

“Saudis are digitally savvy and used to expecting everything instantly,” Abdulrahman Al-Afaliq, founder of Postage, said in a statement.

“With Postage, we are closing gaps in the marketplace and delivering the velocity needed to fuel e-commerce across the nation. I am grateful to Wa’ed for supporting Postage, which is helping Saudi businesses keep pace with demand for shorter delivery times and rapid growth in online commerce.”

Al-Afaliq developed the idea for Postage after overhearing friends complain about how long it took them to receive items bought online.

The service now delivers clothes, children’s toys, books and other goods for more than 50 corporate clients. With the investment from Wa’ed, Postage plans to enhance its IT infrastructure, boost recruitment, and expand delivery services to cities such as Jeddah, Qassim and Abha.

“Wa’ed is proud to support innovative, game-changing businesses like Postage, which are building a more diversified Saudi economy,’’ said Wassim Basrawi, managing director of Wa’ed.

“Postage is an example of a startup that is raising Saudi standards for timeliness and customer service.”

Wa’ed reported in January that it had trebled the amount of money loaned to startups in the Kingdom last year. The Dhahran-based initiative gave out 12 loans to small and medium-sized enterprises, up from four in 2019. The total value also rose to SR31 million ($8.27 million), up from SR10 million in 2019.

“In a very challenging year, I am proud of the Wa’ed family, which includes my team and our resilient entrepreneurs, for rising to the challenges and keeping us on track to deliver an even greater impact in 2021,” Basrawi said.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia startup Saudi startup

Related

Saudi Aramco launches data diode security technology
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco launches data diode security technology
Saudi Arabia jumps 10 places in entrepreneurship index as startups make their mark
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia jumps 10 places in entrepreneurship index as startups make their mark

Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery

Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery
Updated 11 March 2021
Deema Al Khudair

Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery

Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery
  • AD S&P Global Ratings Roman Rybalkin: The Saudi economy is expected to recover in 2021-2022 due to an increase in global demand for oil and increase of private consumption
  • MD BCG Godfrey Sullivan: The pandemic has taken a toll on the retail banking sector, and we believe that a slow-recovery scenario is most likely to occur for GCC retail banks
Updated 11 March 2021
Deema Al Khudair

JEDDAH: The profitability of Saudi banks will surpass those of its GCC peers in 2021, despite low interest rates and the elevated cost of risk, according to Roman Rybalkin, associate director at S&P Global Ratings.

“After the shocks witnessed in 2020, the Saudi economy is expected to recover in 2021-2022 due to an increase in global demand for oil and increase of private consumption. By 2022, we expect the expiry of OPEC+ quotas and higher oil prices to boost economic activity to close to 3 percent,” he told Arab News.

While he believed that real gross domestic product (GDP) will not return to pre-pandemic levels until next year, he said the size of the economy, conservative regulation and lack of aggressive growth pre-2020 will help the Kingdom’s banking sector begin to return to normal over the next 12 to 24 months.

Last year, the Kingdom’s banking sector witnessed increased credit growth, on the back of stronger mortgage and small loan lending, and Rybalkin has forecast that this trend will remain strong into 2021-2022.

“The Public Investment Fund is expected to launch new programs and make additional domestic investments. This could increase the demand for corporate lending in the years to come as PIF will continue to award contracts for businesses and boost corporate credit growth in 2021-2022,” he said.

At the same time, a new report by consultancy firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) found that the revenue outlook for retail banks over the next few year in key GCC economies, which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, will be relatively subdued compared to previous years.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on the retail banking sector, and we believe that a slow-recovery scenario is most likely to occur for GCC retail banks,” said Godfrey Sullivan, managing director and partner, BCG. “In this scenario, the revenue pool of regional retail banks will approximately reach the 2019 level only by 2024, essentially a flat market.”

Godfrey Sullivan is Managing Director and Partner at BCG. (Supplied)

According to the findings of the BCG study, consumer loans and deposit revenues are the most affected retail banking items in regional banks as a result of the pandemic.

Although loans (mortgages and consumer loans) and deposits accounted for 80 percent of retail banking revenue in 2019, recent events suggest that payment, mortgage and investment products will now be the primary drivers of retail banking revenue growth.

Sullivan believes that the reduced revenue growth will be good for consumer as lenders “compete by providing more appealing and relevant offerings, which is better for the end-users.”

“With shifting consumer preferences and increasing population growth, a lot more focus on better implementation of data and analytics in the organization and cross-selling their full breadth of products to their existing customer base is key to remain competitive,” he said.

Topics: Saudi banks S&P Global Ratings BCG Roman Rybalkin Godfrey Sullivan

Related

Saudi banks likely to maintain strong performance over 2021, says top official
Business & Economy
Saudi banks likely to maintain strong performance over 2021, says top official
Saudi banks backed by strong mortgage loans amid COVID-19, lower oil prices
Business & Economy
Saudi banks backed by strong mortgage loans amid COVID-19, lower oil prices

Saudi Arabia, Germany in landmark alliance on green hydrogen

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister for economics and energy. (Screenshot)
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister for economics and energy. (Screenshot)
Updated 11 March 2021
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia, Germany in landmark alliance on green hydrogen

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister for economics and energy. (Screenshot)
  • Groundbreaking MOU recognized both countries’ shared objective to create appropriate environment for economically and ecologically sustainable development
Updated 11 March 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and Germany have launched a landmark energy partnership to help implement the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The two countries will cooperate closely in the emerging fuel of “green” hydrogen, which many experts regard as a “fuel of the future,” in the global effort to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister for economics and energy, in a ceremony organized from Riyadh.

The groundbreaking MOU recognized both countries’ shared objective to create an appropriate environment for economically and ecologically sustainable development, and to work together toward implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The agreement seeks to promote cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Germany regarding the generation, processing, use and transportation of clean hydrogen for the benefit of both countries.

Prince Abdul Aziz said: “The potential of hydrogen has always been there, but now it is entering the mainstream of strategic energy thinking. As countries work jointly to address climate change, we affirm our commitment to lead the response in managing emissions, while continuing our socio-economic development. Our commitment to tackle climate change is firm, a commitment I know Germany shares.

“It is also a compelling investment proposition, with huge investment opportunities in hydrogen over the coming decades,” he added.

READ MORE

Saudi Arabia is building a $5-billion green fuel plant for export in a bid to become the world’s largest supplier of hydrogen, Bloomberg reported. Click here for more.

Saudi Arabia has targeted “green” hydrogen — made from renewable sources such as wind and solar power — as a priority for the energy sector’s diversification under the Vision 2030 strategy, and is in the process of building a facility to generate the fuel on a large scale at the NEOM megacity.

“Saudi Arabia is blessed with an abundance of wind and solar energy, in addition to our renowned hydrocarbon resources. The Kingdom has all the ingredients to be a world leader in the field of hydrogen,” the prince added.

The Kingdom last year also exported the first-ever shipment of “blue” hydrogen — manufactured as a byproduct of oil and gas production — to Japan to power clean electricity generation there.

Germany, which is trying to wean itself off coal, regarded as the worst form of hydrocarbon pollutant, last year launched its National Hydrogen Strategy and passed legislation to enable the incorporation of “green” hydrogen as a fuel for national electricity generation.

Scientists and economists have endorsed the potential value of hydrogen for some time, but in the past it has been expensive to produce compared with hydrocarbon fuels, and difficult to transport because of its explosive qualities.

But the cost is coming down, along with cheaper renewable energy sources, and engineers are working to make it more practical to transport across long distances.

Prince Abdul Aziz told a recent conference that the Kingdom might consider building a green hydrogen pipeline to Europe if the economic rationale was viable.

He highlighted the benefits of the Saudi-German collaboration in technology transfer, research and development and workforce enhancement, as well as the economic impact.

“Germany’s excellence in technology is world renowned, as is its status as a global economic power. Therefore, the fact that Germany and Saudi Arabia have joined together in this strategic cooperation is a testament to our serious mutual intentions,” he said.

“Relations between our two countries go back many decades, and this MOU will lend additional support to further our friendship for generations to come.”

The collaboration between Europe’s biggest economy and technology powerhouse, and the Middle East’s leading energy supplier was welcomed by energy experts.

Joseph McMonigle, secretary-general of the International Energy Forum, told Arab News: “Both Saudi Arabia and Germany have embarked on new net-zero emission pathways, but experts report that the emissions cut needed to meet the world’s climate goals need to come from technologies that do not exist yet.

“Green hydrogen is one example, and the missing link between renewables and hydrocarbon technologies that holds great promise for the energy transition,” he added.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Germany Green Energy Hydrogen

Related

Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with plan to be world’s top ‘green hydrogen’ producer
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with plan to be world’s top ‘green hydrogen’ producer
ACWA Power: NEOM will push KSA to the forefront of green hydrogen production video
Business & Economy
ACWA Power: NEOM will push KSA to the forefront of green hydrogen production

New digital authority aims to enhance automation, reduce duplication

New digital authority aims to enhance automation, reduce duplication
Updated 11 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

New digital authority aims to enhance automation, reduce duplication

New digital authority aims to enhance automation, reduce duplication
  • Digital Government Authority will lead to the automation of government services and better coordination between ministries and other state bodies
  • Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha: It will enrich citizens’ experience through proactive and integrated services
Updated 11 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet on Wednesday approved a decision to set up the Digital Government Authority, which will lead to the automation of government services and better coordination between ministries and other state bodies.

It will enrich citizens’ experience through proactive and integrated services, tweeted Abdullah Al-Swaha, who is minister of communications and information technology and chairman of the National Digital Transformation Unit.

Al-Swaha said the authority would also maximize the return on government technical investments and be instrumental in the development of technical skill sets for state employees, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The new authority aims to coordinate processes across different government entities to reduce duplication of work, cybersecurity and digital transformation, consultant Fathi Al-Wosaibi told Arab News.

“There have been a lot of investments in automation., we can see all the ministries have already deployed electronic services. However, fundamentally, these were isolated efforts,”  he said, adding that “automating public services requires a holistic approach.”

The Commerce Ministry could not work independently from the Foreign Ministry, which managed exports and imports, he said, and the same applied to the tourism and oil ministries.

Al-Wosaibi called the establishment of a digital authority an “unprecedented step,” as no government anywhere else in the world had reached this level of technical maturity yet, especially considering the size of the country and the digital literacy rate in the community.

He said that Saudi Arabia was now at a stage where it had the internet infrastructure to provide such a service to people. 

At the same time, Saudi Arabia is among the top 10 countries globally for digital literacy, according to a report from the World Economic Forum last December.

“Reaching this maturity level of automation means the government realizes the importance to unify all government agencies’ efforts, providing a comprehensive one-stop-shop for all the services,” according to Al-Wosaibi.

At an individual level, processing a simple service from any governmental agency usually requires visiting multiple sites and dealing with programming languages and interfaces. This will no longer be the case.

Al-Wosaibi said that users of the e-service interface would “find it more appealing, less complicated, for any individual whether Saudi or non-Saudi.”

The authority will also play an important role in issuing measurements, indicators, tools, and reports to measure government agencies’ performance.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Digital Government Authority digital literacy Abdullah Al-Swaha

Related

Saudi Arabia sets sights on becoming leading digital economy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia sets sights on becoming leading digital economy
Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report

Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official

Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official

Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official
  • Already made three regional acquisitions
  • More deals to boost shareholder value
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE food giant Agthia Group is seeking more acquisitions after already snapping up three new companies, its CEO said.
It has already acquired Al Foah Company, Jordan’s Nabil Foods, and Kuwait’s Al Faysal Bakery, as interest in food sector security increases amid turmoil in global supply chains.
These three deals will contribute to increasing the company’s profits, in addition to the long-term growth of the business, Mubarak Al-Mansouri, the company’s corporate affairs chief, told Al Arabiya.
Agthia is looking for new acquisitions, which will provide additional return to shareholders and the consumer, he added.
Al Mansouri said that Agthia Group operates in multiple markets across the region, including the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, and Oman, and exports to more than 30 countries globally.
Agthia has a “pipeline of ideas” for additional targets to strengthen its position at home and abroad, Reuters reported last February.
“Certainly we want to be a big regional player in the F&B business and more in the consumer space, so we want to move into that branded space where we can start building master brands across the region,” CEO Alan Smith said.

Topics: Food retail UAE

Related

Business & Economy
Agthia aims to double revenue
Agthia Group’s net profit increases 20%
Corporate News
Agthia Group’s net profit increases 20%

Latest updates

Lebanon’s energy minister sounds alarm over power supply
Lebanon’s energy minister sounds alarm over power supply
Dissidents urge Iran to release female political prisoners
Maryam Akbari Monfared (L) is now in Iran's Semnan Prison, while Golrokh Ebrahimi Eraei (R) has been beaten and taken to Amol Prison. (NCRI)
Western nations condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni city Marib
Western nations condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni city Marib
Jordanians welcome decision to close national airspace to Israeli PM
Jordanians welcome decision to close national airspace to Israeli PM
Aramco investment puts Saudi express startup on fast track to expansion
Abdulrahman AlAfaliq, center in white, founded Postage, a rapid transport delivery service, to speed the pace of “fast” deliveries in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.