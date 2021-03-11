You are here

  • Home
  • Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official

Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official

Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official
Agthia distributes food products throughout the Middle East. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5qzsz

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official

Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official
  • Already made three regional acquisitions
  • More deals to boost shareholder value
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE food giant Agthia Group is seeking more acquisitions after already snapping up three new companies, its CEO said.
It has already acquired Al Foah Company, Jordan’s Nabil Foods, and Kuwait’s Al Faysal Bakery, as interest in food sector security increases amid turmoil in global supply chains.
These three deals will contribute to increasing the company’s profits, in addition to the long-term growth of the business, Mubarak Al-Mansouri, the company’s corporate affairs chief, told Al Arabiya.
Agthia is looking for new acquisitions, which will provide additional return to shareholders and the consumer, he added.
Al Mansouri said that Agthia Group operates in multiple markets across the region, including the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, and Oman, and exports to more than 30 countries globally.
Agthia has a “pipeline of ideas” for additional targets to strengthen its position at home and abroad, Reuters reported last February.
“Certainly we want to be a big regional player in the F&B business and more in the consumer space, so we want to move into that branded space where we can start building master brands across the region,” CEO Alan Smith said.

Topics: Food retail UAE

Related

Business & Economy
Agthia aims to double revenue
Agthia Group’s net profit increases 20%
Corporate News
Agthia Group’s net profit increases 20%

Airline stocks cleared for takeoff, but turbulence ahead

Airline stocks cleared for takeoff, but turbulence ahead
Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
AP

Airline stocks cleared for takeoff, but turbulence ahead

Airline stocks cleared for takeoff, but turbulence ahead
  • The S&P 500’s airline index, which includes American Airlines and other major carriers, has jumped nearly 25 percent so far in 2021 as vaccine distribution ramps up
  • Airlines for America estimates that airlines will spend $151 million of their reserves each day during the first quarter of 2021 as demand remains low
Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Investors have seemingly cleared airline stocks for takeoff, but the industry still faces a long and bumpy climb.

The S&P 500’s airline index, which includes American Airlines and other major carriers, has jumped nearly 25 percent so far in 2021 as vaccine distribution ramps up and begins to clear the way for a full economic recovery. The gains are outpacing the broader S&P 500’s 3 percent rise, marking a sharp reversal from last year. In 2020 airlines lost up to half their values as the S&P 500 powered through the pandemic to a solid gain.

Airlines won’t likely return to their pre-pandemic revenue and passenger levels for years, according to analysts. Even after much of the world is vaccinated, leisure travel could be slow to recover. Business travel could take even longer as companies continue to conserve cash and use video-conferencing technology instead of spending money on flights and hotels for employees.

“A lot of those stocks are still embedding fairly optimistic assumptions,” said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide. “The idea we’re going to return to normal anytime this year seems awfully optimistic to me.”

Demand for business travelers, the most lucrative passengers for airlines, will likely take years. Meanwhile, many airlines will have to keep burning more cash while keeping a close watch on costs and debt.

Business travel spending reached $1.43 trillion in 2019 and swiftly fell to $694 billion in 2020 according to the Global Business Travel Association. It foresees a slow recovery and spending won’t reach pre-pandemic levels until 2024. Business travelers can account for more than half of passenger revenue, depending on the airline.

“Given the dearth of demand, especially business travel, cost reduction is paramount,” said a report by Airlines for America, a trade association and lobbying group for the industry.

The group doesn’t expect overall passenger volumes to return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023. A more pessimistic forecast puts that recovery out past 2024. Airlines have had to burn through cash to make it through the slump.

Airlines for America estimates that airlines will spend $151 million of their reserves each day during the first quarter of 2021 as demand remains low and will spend $90 million per day during the second quarter. The industry also increased its debt to $164 billion in 2020 from $105 billion in 2019 to cope, and will have to eventually address the increasing debt load.

Airlines in the U.S. are set to receive another lifeline with a third round of payroll support and other funds. Government support, including loans, helped the industry retain employees and offset some of its spending on operations. Airlines were barred from laying off workers for six months last year as a condition of up to $25 billion in federal payroll assistance. Congress retroactively approved another $25 billion in aid in December.

Legislation pending in Congress would give airlines another $14 billion to cover about 60 percent of their payroll costs and bar layoffs through September.

Airlines are also finding other ways to raise money during the recovery. American Airlines recently announced plans to raise $7.5 billion by borrowing against its frequent-flyer program and using the funds to pay off a federal loan that it received nearly a year ago. It follows similar moves by Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

Topics: S&P 500’s airline index American Airlines Delta Air Lines United Airlines

Related

Update As Gulf travelers seek post-pandemic pampering, airlines add more Maldives and Seychelles flights
Business & Economy
As Gulf travelers seek post-pandemic pampering, airlines add more Maldives and Seychelles flights
Emirates to digitally verify passengers’ COVID-19 medical records
Middle-East
Emirates to digitally verify passengers’ COVID-19 medical records

OPEC sees most of 2021 oil demand recovery in H2 as COVID-19 impact lingers

OPEC sees most of 2021 oil demand recovery in H2 as COVID-19 impact lingers
Updated 34 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC sees most of 2021 oil demand recovery in H2 as COVID-19 impact lingers

OPEC sees most of 2021 oil demand recovery in H2 as COVID-19 impact lingers
  • Oil demand to rise 6.5 percent this year
  • Raises global GDP forecast to 5.1 percent
Updated 34 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: OPEC said on Thursday a recovery in oil demand will be focused on the second half of the year as the impact of the pandemic lingers as a headwind for the group and its allies in supporting the market.
In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said demand will rise by 5.89 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, or 6.5 percent, up slightly from last month. But the group cut its forecasts for the first half.
“Total oil demand is foreseen to reach 96.3 million bpd with most consumption appearing in the second half,” OPEC said in the report.
“This year’s demand growth will not be able to compensate for the major shortfall from 2020 as mobility is forecast to remain impaired throughout 2021.”
The latest forecasts could bolster cautious views among OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, on how quickly to unwind more of last year’s record oil output cuts. OPEC+ last week decided to mostly extend current cuts into April.
OPEC raised its forecast of world economic growth this year to 5.1 percent from 4.8 percent, although it sees the pandemic’s impact lingering in the first half.
The report also showed lower OPEC oil output in February as most OPEC+ members returned to output restraint and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary cut of 1 million bpd in February and March, which last week was extended into April.
OPEC said its output fell by 650,000 bpd to 24.85 million bpd, driven by the Saudi cut.
Riyadh told OPEC it made almost all of the reduction, lowering production by 956,000 bpd to 8.147 million bpd.

Topics: energy Oil OPEC

Related

Oil surges $2 after OPEC+ extends output cuts
Business & Economy
Oil surges $2 after OPEC+ extends output cuts
Update Oil rises as OPEC+ agrees to ‘keep its powder dry’
Business & Economy
Oil rises as OPEC+ agrees to ‘keep its powder dry’

GRAPHIC: Oil price would need to be more than five times higher for Iran to hit breakeven

GRAPHIC: Oil price would need to be more than five times higher for Iran to hit breakeven
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

GRAPHIC: Oil price would need to be more than five times higher for Iran to hit breakeven

GRAPHIC: Oil price would need to be more than five times higher for Iran to hit breakeven
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The latest oil price rally is easing pressure on Gulf exporters to balance their books - but it is a long way from doing that for Iran, Algeria and Libya.
Oil prices rose on Thursday on a weaker dollar and as fears of rising inflation in the US eased.
As Brent trades around $69-a-barrel, the outlook for the region's big exporters is improving.
However with a fiscal breakeven price estimated by the IMF to be more than $395 per barrel, Iran still needs the current price to be more than five times higher.
Algeria comes next with an estimated 2021 breakeven price of about $135, followed by Libya which would need the price to be above $124, according to IMF estimates.
Oil is on the upswing after OPEC+, the alliance of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, last week agreed to keep in place most of the production curbs that have been credited with the recent surge in the price of crude on global markets.
Saudi Arabia “rolled over” for another month the big 1 million barrel reduction that has kept markets balanced since the start of the year.

Qatar resumes condensate exports to UAE after boycott lifted

Qatar resumes condensate exports to UAE after boycott lifted
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

Qatar resumes condensate exports to UAE after boycott lifted

Qatar resumes condensate exports to UAE after boycott lifted
  • Data shows ENOC cargo unloaded at Jebel Ali
  • Follows Gulf normalization of ties with Doha
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Qatar has resumed exports of condensate to the UAE after a three-year boycott was lifted.
A tanker offloaded at Dubai’s Jebel Ali port this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
The Abu Dhabi III tanker, chartered by the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), loaded 80,000 tons of condensate, which is a hydrocarbon liquid similar to crude oil, at Qatar’s Ras Laffan port on March 4, the data showed.
It discharged its cargo on March 7 at Jebel Ali, where ENOC operates an oil refinery, the data showed.
ENOC did not immediately reply to request for comment.
Qatar’s three-year dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries, including the UAE, ended with an agreement earlier this year, leading to restoring diplomatic and trading ties.
Before the boycott, Qatar regularly exported condensate to the UAE.
The UAE was forced to tap alternative sources for the oil, importing its first US cargo in mid-2017.

Topics: Qatar Enoc UAE gas CONDENSATE

Related

Stored crude, condensate could be shipped from shut Libyan ports
Business & Economy
Stored crude, condensate could be shipped from shut Libyan ports
Qatargas to start operations at its new Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter
Business & Economy
Qatargas to start operations at its new Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter

Saudi legal reforms to boost inward medical investment says industry watchdog

Saudi legal reforms to boost inward medical investment says industry watchdog
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi legal reforms to boost inward medical investment says industry watchdog

Saudi legal reforms to boost inward medical investment says industry watchdog
  • Pandemic encourages more local manufacturing
  • Health spending third largest in 2020 budget
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A suite of new legal reforms will attract foreign investment into the Kingdom’s medical supplies sector, the industry’s watchdog head predicts.
It follows the introduction of sweeping legislative changes in Saudi Arabia aimed at increasing the efficiency of its judicial institutions and court processes.
The new framework will also help local manufacturers in the sector to grow and export, Hisham bin Saad Aljadhey, CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) told Asharq Business.
The rapid expansion of the health care market in Saudi Arabia is attracting more companies to invest in the Kingdom, Aljadhey said.
Health and social development represents a major chunk of Saudi Arabia’s annual spending and accounts for about 16.4 percent of the country’s budget expenditure— the third-largest share last year.
The pandemic has encouraged even greater investment in the sector to reduce the country’s reliance on medical imports such as masks and other items which are now being manufactured within the Kingdom.

Topics: Medical Health Law Saudi Arabia

Related

SR2 billion fund to support SMEs in Saudi healthcare sector
Business & Economy
SR2 billion fund to support SMEs in Saudi healthcare sector
Saudi health minister: COVID-19 vaccine a ‘must’ for Hajj healthcare workers
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health minister: COVID-19 vaccine a ‘must’ for Hajj healthcare workers

Latest updates

Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official
Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official
Airline stocks cleared for takeoff, but turbulence ahead
Airline stocks cleared for takeoff, but turbulence ahead
Lebanon’s politicians show no sign of saving their country, France says
Lebanon’s politicians show no sign of saving their country, France says
OPEC sees most of 2021 oil demand recovery in H2 as COVID-19 impact lingers
OPEC sees most of 2021 oil demand recovery in H2 as COVID-19 impact lingers
Turkey detains 13 for ‘insulting’ Erdogan on Women’s Day
Turkey detains 13 for ‘insulting’ Erdogan on Women’s Day

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.