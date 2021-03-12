EU halts sanctions against family of Egypt’s Mubarak

BRUSSELS: The European Union announced Friday it was ending sanctions imposed in 2011 against nine Egyptians, including the family of former leader Hosni Mubarak, over the alleged stealing of state funds.
“Restrictive measures were initially adopted in 2011 and aimed notably at assisting the Egyptian authorities with the recovery of misappropriated state assets,” the member states said in a statement.
“Following the most recent review of the nine listings still in force, the Council concluded that the regime had served its purpose.”
The EU slapped asset freezes on senior figures, including Mubarak, his wife, two sons and their wives, after he was toppled in the Arab Spring uprisings following thirty years in charge.
The deposed president died in February of last year at the age of 91.
The sanctions — which were reviewed annually — included asset freezes on holdings located in the EU and a ban on any citizens or entities from the 27-nation bloc making funding available to those on the blacklist.
EU member countries imposed the sanctions on Mubarak and his family in March 2011 based on lawsuits filed against them in Egypt for alleged embezzlement of state funds.
Mubarak and his family had challenged the punitive measures in court.
Egypt suffered years of instability in the wake of Mubarak’s ouster.
President Muhammad Mursi took power in 2012 before the military toppled him in 2013 following mass protests against Mursi’s rule.
Former military chief Abdel-Fatah El-Sisi became president later that year.
Thousands protest in Algiers after election date announced
In a gesture of appeasement, last month he announced pardons for dozens of jailed pro-democracy activists, including several prominent figures
ALGIERS: Thousands demonstrated in Algiers on Friday, rejecting early legislative elections announced the day before, as weekly rallies by the resurgent Hirak pro-democracy movement gain momentum.
Protesters defied a coronavirus-related ban on gatherings to rally from different parts of the capital, converging on the central post office, the Hirak movement’s emblematic rallying point, AFP correspondents said.
Demonstrators shouted slogans including “No elections with mafia gangs” and “a civil not a military state,” a key Hirak slogan.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday issued a decree setting June 12 for early legislative elections, after dissolving parliament last month.
“To safeguard itself, the system says: Legislative (elections),” one poster read Friday.
The Hirak movement broke out in February 2019 in outrage at then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term in office.
The ailing strongman was forced to step down weeks later, but the movement continued with demonstrations, demanding a sweeping overhaul of a ruling system in place since Algeria’s independence from France in 1962.
Since its second anniversary on Feb. 22, the Hirak has restarted weekly Friday protests, suspended for almost a year due to the pandemic.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has pledged that the June elections will be free of corruption and will ‘open the doors of parliament to young people.’
“The same system is still in place. We will not vote on June 12,” a 50-year-old shopkeeper told AFP from the protest.
People also took to the streets in other parts of the country, including northwestern Oran, central Tizi Ouzou and eastern Annaba.
The CNLD prisoners’ rights group said protesters had been arrested in Tizi Ouzou, without providing further details.
Once a premier under Bouteflika and elected in a widely boycotted presidential poll in December 2019, Tebboune has reached out to the protest movement while also seeking to neutralize it.
In a gesture of appeasement, last month he announced pardons for dozens of jailed pro-democracy activists, including several prominent figures.
Tebboune has pledged that the June elections will be free of corruption and will “open the doors of parliament to young people.”
A constitutional referendum in November saw record-low participation.
A picture taken on July 12, 2016 from inside the golden dome of the Dome of the Rock mosque at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem old city, shows the Muslim shrine following a restoration. (AFP/File Photo)
The restoration projects that keep Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa in good repair
Israeli attempts to stop renovations to the Dome of the Rock in January brought into focus ongoing projects in the Old City
Al-Aqsa compound has seen five major restoration cycles undertaken by the Hashemite Fund since 1922 at a cost of $2.1 billion
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN, JORDAN: Restoration work has been underway at Jerusalem’s holy sites for almost a century now, with a total of five major initiatives funded by the Hashemite royal family of Jordan.
Ongoing projects in the Old City were brought into focus by a flare-up in tensions in January this year when Israeli police tried to stop renovations to the Dome of the Rock.
The current monarch, King Abdullah II, has continued his father and great-grandfather’s mission, establishing in 2007 the Hashemite Fund for the Restoration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.
In December 2016, an eight-year project to renovate and preserve the mosaics of the Dome of the Rock and the Qibly Mosque concluded with the restoration of about 16 million mosaic tiles — the first such project in 500 years.
Wasfi Al-Kailani, executive director of the Hashemite Fund, told Arab News that the royal family’s funds have spent nearly JOD 1.5 billion ($2.1 billion) on these projects since 1922.
Al-Aqsa Mosque, also known as the Qibly Mosque, is situated inside the Noble Sanctuary, or Haram al-Sharif, alongside the Dome of the Rock — the iconic gold-capped mosque built on the site where Prophet Muhammad is believed to have ascended to heaven by night on a winged horse.
The Umayyad Caliph Abdel Malik ibn Marwan commissioned its construction and it was completed during the reign of his son, Al-Walid, in the year 705. The UNESCO World Heritage site is one of the three holiest sites in Islam, along with Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia.
However, the Jewish people also lay claim to the same site, known to their faith as the Temple Mount. They believe the mosque is the site of the remains of two destroyed Jewish temples. As a result, to this day the compound remains both a symbolic and a literal flashpoint in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian problem.
According to international law, the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, which is directly affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, is the official supervisor of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the endowments of Jerusalem. Jordan still maintains the exclusive right to supervise religious affairs in Jerusalem according to the peace agreement it signed with Israel in 1994.
The first restoration, which began in 1922 and concluded in 1952, saw the Islamic Higher Council (IHC) created to preserve Islamic deals and protect the sanctuaries of Palestine.
Under the leadership of Hajj Amin Al-Husseini, the IHC raised funds to restore the Dome of the Rock. King Abdullah I, the first ruler of Transjordan, personally supervised the restoration work, which included the retiling of ancient artworks.
During the 1948 war, the Old City of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the roof of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher suffered considerable damage. Immediately after the end of the war, King Abdullah I visited Al-Aqsa and launched the restoration of the Mihrab Zakariah (Niche of the Al-Aqsa).
The king was deeply committed to preserving the holy places throughout his reign until his assassination in Qibly Mosque on July 20, 1951.
Abdullah’s grandson, King Hussein, took on the mantle by launching a second wave of restoration efforts from 1952 to 1964 and founding the Jordanian Law of the Hashemite Restoration Committee in 1954.
Over the centuries the Dome of the Rock had lost its golden sheen and was letting in water. The lead plates adorning the dome had to be replaced with aluminum support beams and new gilded plates.
“When Caliph Abdel Malik decided to cover the mosque with gold, he appealed to Muslims to contribute their gold jewelry,” said Al-Kailani.
“Until this day, we see in the transparent offering box in Al-Aqsa Mosque both paper money and jewelry that women contribute to the restoration effort.”
$2.1 bn
* Money spent by Hashemite funds for the restoration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif since 1922.
Some of the most significant restoration work took place in the third cycle after Michael Dennis Rohan, an Australian Christian extremist, attempted to torch the compound’s ancient buildings on Aug. 21, 1969.
The 1,000-year-old wood and ivory carved Saladin pulpit — known as the Minbar of Salah Al-Din — was destroyed in the fire. The pulpit had been brought from Aleppo to Jerusalem by Salah Al-Din himself after his liberation of Jerusalem from the Crusaders in 1187.
Its replacement, designed to resemble the original, was finally installed in 2007 at a cost of $2.115 million to the Jordanian treasury. Repairs to the fire damage are ongoing.
The fourth restoration began in the early 1990s to address weathering and other wear and tear to the Dome of the Rock. Some 1,200 copper and nickel plates, gilded with 24-carat gold, were installed, alongside new roof supports and fireproofing.
“His Majesty the late King Hussein sold his house in Britain for £8.5 million, which he donated to renovate the golden dome with 24-carat golden covering,” said Al-Kailani. The restoration brought back the dome’s glittering splendor.
Even so, in recent years the leak in the roof of the Bab Al-Rahmeh prayer hall had become unbearable. Every time it rained, the wet ceiling would drip onto the heads of Muslim worshippers as they prayed in Bab Al-Rahmeh on the periphery of the Al-Aqsa compound.
Israeli police were repeatedly blocking attempts to repair the roof of the small building, tucked just inside the closed Golden Gate, despite regular appeals by the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf.
Then, on Jan. 22, a Palestinian man, wearing a keffiyeh over his face to conceal his identity from his Israeli surveillance cameras, climbed onto the roof of Bab Al-Rahmeh prayer hall and repaired the leak. The Israeli police responded with a ban on restoration work and an embargo on all goods and materials coming into the compound.
Bassam Al-Hallaq, director of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Hashemite Restoration Department, was outraged by the move, telling Jordan TV’s Eye on Jerusalem program: “I have worked for 40 years and this is the first time that our work has been interrupted.”
Azzam Khatib, the director-general of the Jordanian Jerusalem Waqf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Directorate, refused to take the embargo lying down. The Waqf Council met and issued a statement condemning the Israeli action.
Omar Kisswani, director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, said that repairing and restoring the entire compound is the right of the Islamic Waqf and that Israeli authorities have no right to interfere.
Khatib also informed Ghassan Majali, Jordan’s ambassador to Israel, and Mohammad Khalaileh, the minister of Waqf in Amman, leading to a strong statement of protest from Jordan’s foreign ministry.
The combined pressure campaign worked. Four days after the ban was imposed, the Israeli authorities rescinded the order, allowing restoration work to continue.
“We were able to return to our regular work and bring in all the needed equipment and items needed,” Al-Hallaq said.
“The challenge of restoration has always been how to safeguard the authentic character of every historic segment of Al-Aqsa,” said Al-Kailani, Hashemite Fund.
For his part, Al-Hallaq says many of the restoration projects have faced obstruction by Israeli authorities — and more hurdles are expected in future. In addition to the ban on renovations at Bab Al-Rahmeh, Israel has also prevented any attempts to light up the top of the Dome of the Rock.
“Even before the controversy over the repair of the Bab Al-Rahmeh, Israel had banned some of the work, such as the lighting of the golden dome and the fire extinguishing system inside Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said.
“We have noticed that the current lighting of the Dome of the Rock doesn’t reach the top areas. We have the money and the plans to erect a lighting system that will allow the illumination of the entire Dome of the Rock, but Israel bans the erection of any towers that are needed to light the dome.”
Al-Hallaq says overcoming these obstacles is an important part of the historic and religious duty of Muslims to defend their holy places.
“When you work as an engineer or artisan here, you are always working at risk from Israel,” he said. “But despite all this, while we suffer from these interventions, we are steadfast and insistent on continuing the restoration efforts.”
Turkey logs highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year
Erdogan announced a partial opening of schools, cafes and restaurants last week
Turkey also eased weekend lockdowns, after the number of new cases fell below 10,000 daily
ISTANBUL: Turkey recorded 14,941 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, the highest daily rise this year, less than two weeks after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an easing of curbs.
The daily tally has roughly doubled from a month ago, a rise authorities have blamed on new variants of the coronavirus.
Erdogan announced a partial opening of schools, cafes and restaurants last week. Turkey also eased weekend lockdowns, after the number of new cases fell below 10,000 daily.
Friday’s data showed 66 people died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 29,356.
The total number of cases rose to 2,850,930 as of Friday, the data showed.
Turkey, with a population of 83 million, has administered about 10.87 million vaccine doses in a campaign that began in mid-January.
More than 7.88 million people have received a first shot and nearly 2.99 million a second dose of the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech.
Turkey aims to vaccinate 50 million people by the Autumn.
EU worried by shooting incidents near Turkey-Greece border
EU’s border and coastguard agency chief has written to European Commission to warn of rise in shootings at Evros region.
BRUSSELS — A spike in shooting incidents at Turkey’s land border with Greece near where European Union (EU) border officers have been patrolling has been concerning, said EU’s top migration official on Friday.
At least 3 incidents involving gunfire into the air by uniformed Turkish personnel have been reported recently. The EU’s border and coast guard agency chief Fabrice Leggeri has written to the European Commission to warn of the rising number of shootings in the Evros region.
“I am always concerned when there are shootings close to EU external borders,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters, “even if it seems that it has not been shooting at any persons.” No details about the incidents were provided.
Leggeri has ordered Frontex officers to wear bulletproof jackets when patrolling in the area.
Tensions along the borders between EU member country Greece and Turkey have long simmered. They spilled over into violence a year ago after Turkey, angered at a lack of EU support for its invasion into northern Syria, waved thousands of migrants through the borders.
EU leaders will discuss their tense relations with Turkey at a 2-day summit in Brussels starting March 25.
Unjust detentions make a ‘mockery’ of Turkey human rights plan: Amnesty
Jailing of philanthropist Osman Kavala and opposition figure Selahattin Demirtaş refocuses global spotlight on Turkey’s rights record
Turkey’s judiciary has drawn sharp criticism in recent years over its increasingly political role
LONDON: Amnesty International has slammed Turkey over “systemic human rights abuses” and urged Ankara to free two high-profile political prisoners the rights group said have been unjustly detained for years.
In a statement issued on Friday, Amnesty condemned Turkey’s imprisonment of philanthropist Osman Kavala and opposition politician Selahattin Demirtaş.
“Osman Kavala and Selahattin Demirtaş have been arbitrarily and unjustly deprived of their liberty for years, despite the binding court decisions that they be released,” the rights group said.
The European Court of Human Rights, of which Turkey is a signatory, has ruled that both prisoners should be freed — a judgment ignored by Ankara.
“Their continued detention makes a mockery of President Erdogan’s government’s attempts to whitewash systemic human rights abuses by unveiling a meaningless human rights action plan last week,” said Amnesty.
“This action plan and Turkey’s generic platitudes cannot hide the reality: The ongoing imprisonment of these two men, and scores of others, for simply exercising their rights shows that in Turkey, freedom of expression is ruthlessly punished.”
The issue is the latest in a series of diplomatic and political spats that have caused a marked decline in Turkey-EU relations.
Amnesty said: “It is high time that states across Europe tell Turkey that prosecuting and imprisoning people for political reasons is unacceptable.”
In recent years, Turkey has drawn increasingly sharp criticism over its declining human rights record.
Last year, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said: “Turkey has been experiencing a deepening human rights crisis over the past four years with a dramatic erosion of its rule of law and democracy framework.”
The rights group added: “A rise in allegations of torture, ill-treatment, and cruel and inhuman or degrading treatment in police custody and prison over the past four years has set back Turkey’s earlier progress in this area.”
The Turkish judiciary, in particular, has been a target of sustained criticism.
HRW said: “Executive control and political influence over the judiciary in Turkey has led to courts systematically accepting bogus indictments, detaining and convicting without compelling evidence of criminal activity individuals and groups the Erdogan government regards as political opponents.”