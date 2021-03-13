You are here

UN urges foreign troops and mercenaries to leave Libya
Libyan security forces keep in the north-central city of Sirte on March 10, 2021 during a parliament session. (AFP)
Updated 13 March 2021
AP

  • The UN’s most powerful body called on all Libyan parties to ensure a smooth handover to the interim government
  • It also called on the interim government to prioritize implementation of the October cease-fire agreement
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Friday urged countries with troops and mercenaries in Libya to withdraw them “without delay” as demanded in the cease-fire agreement between the country’s warring parties.
A presidential statement approved by all 15 council members welcomed a key step following the October cease-fire – Wednesday’s vote by the country’s House of Representatives endorsing the newly appointed interim government charged with leading the country to elections on Dec. 24.
The UN’s most powerful body called on all Libyan parties to ensure a smooth handover to the interim government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.
Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi and split the country between a UN-supported government in Tripoli and rival authorities based in the country’s east, each side backed by an array of local militias as well as regional and foreign powers.
In April 2019, Haftar and his forces launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the UN-supported government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.
The October cease-fire agreement called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries in three months and adherence to a UN arms embargo, provisions which have not been met.
Last year, UN experts said the Wagner Group, a private Russian security company, had provided between 800 and 1,200 mercenaries to Haftar. There are thousands of mercenaries in Libya also from Syria, Sudan and Chad, according to Security Council diplomats.
A UN advance team is in Libya as a first step to sending international monitors under a UN umbrella to observe the cease-fire. It is expected to return next week.
The Security Council underlined “the importance of a credible and effective Libyan-led Cease-fire Monitoring Mechanism under UN auspices.” Council members said they look forward to receiving proposals from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after the advance team returns on its “tasks and scale.”
The council statement called on the interim government to make preparations for December’s presidential and parliamentary elections “including arrangements to ensure the full, equal and meaningful participation of women.”
It also called on the interim government to prioritize implementation of the October cease-fire agreement, improve the delivery of services to the Libyan people, launch a comprehensive national reconciliation process, and adhere to international humanitarian law including the protection of civilians.
Looking ahead, the council said plans are needed “for the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of armed groups, security sector reform and to establish an inclusive, civilian-led security architecture for Libya as a whole.”

Topics: UN Libya

Jordan health minister tenders resignation after hospital deaths

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Jordan’s health minister Nathir Obeidat has tendered his resignation in the aftermath of an oxygen outage at a hospital that left six patients dead.

Obeidat said he was taking responsibility for the incident, state news agency Petra reported.

Obeidat earlier visited New Al-Salt Hospital west of the capital Amman and met staff as security forces cordoned off the area to prevent trouble among patients’ relatives.

The oxygen supply was back to normal at the hospital after deadly outage, the official said.

Jordan’s public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the incident upon orders from Prime minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Petra reported.

Local reports claimed shortage of medical oxygen resulted from a technical failure. No official sources confirmed the reason behind the oxygen failure yet. 

The oxygen cut affected patients in intensive care, maternity units and coronavirus wards, according to Reuters.

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan

Crowd attacks Iran coast guard after fuel smuggler shot

Updated 13 March 2021
AP

Crowd attacks Iran coast guard after fuel smuggler shot

  • Coast guard patrols shot at vessels smuggling fuel to neighboring countries, killing at least one smuggler
TEHRAN, Iran: Protesters attacked a coast guard station in southern Iran after a patrol from the force shot and killed a fuel smuggler, the semiofficial Fars news agency reported Saturday.
The report said the attack happened Friday when coast guard patrols shot at vessels smuggling fuel to neighboring countries, killing at least one smuggler.
Fars didn’t identify the person killed but said he was a 31-year-old man aboard one of the vessels allegedly smuggling fuel.
Gen. Hossein Dehaki, chief of the coast guard in southern Hormozgan province, was quoted in the Fars report as saying an undetermined number of people later attacked the coast guard station in the Kouhestak district. He said several coast guard members were inured and the crowd damaged cars, vessels and equipment.
Dehaki said calm was restored to the district, located some 1,120 km (694 miles) south of the capital Tehran, by late Friday afternoon.
The violence came some two weeks after at least three alleged fuel smugglers in neighboring Sistan and Baluchestan province were killed in clashes and a crowd of people attacked the local governor’s office in the town of Saravan near the border with Pakistan.
The area is one of the least developed parts of Iran. The relationship between the predominantly Sunni residents and Iran’s Shiite theocracy has long been fraught with tensions.
Dehaki said the coast guard has confiscated more than 10 million liters (2.6 million gallons) of fuel from smugglers over the past 11 months.

Topics: Iran

US concerned about Houthis stealing humanitarian aid

Updated 13 March 2021
RAY HANANIA

US concerned about Houthis stealing humanitarian aid

  • Iranian-backed militia continues to divert and manipulate assistance for Yemeni citizens, which violates UN-brokered agreement
CHICAGO: The Houthi militia intercepting and using the humanitarian aid meant for Yemeni citizens remains a significant concern for the US, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Friday.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken participated in the Yemen Donors Conference last week where the US pledged an additional $190 million in support to the people of Yemen and Price wants to make sure the funds reach the intended beneficiaries. 

“The US supports the free flow of fuel, food, and other essential goods into Yemen,” Price said during a press briefing. “However, doing so requires that goods are allowed to pass through the country freely, including through areas under Houthi control.”

The Iranian-backed Houthi militia continues to engage in terrorist attacks and its attempts to divert foreign aid have added to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

“Unfortunately, we know that the Houthis continue to impede that flow, including diverting money that was intended for civil service salaries. That is in direct violation of their obligations under an UN-brokered agreement,” Price said.

“As a result, civil servants are not getting paid and therefore lack funds to purchase what food is available. Houthi diversion of fuel imports is just one of the many ways they are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis for the Yemeni population under their control.”

Price said Washington on Friday restored full humanitarian assistance to areas in northern Yemen, a result of US President Joe Biden revoking the terrorist designation for the rebels. Aid groups say they have no choice but to deal with the Houthis, who control much of the country.

At a high-level pledging event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen held in Washington on March 1, Blinken detailed how the US increased its funding support to more than $350 million. In total, Blinken told delegates that America has provided more than $3.4 billion in aid to the country since the conflict began six years ago.

Blinken said other international donors to the humanitarian aid fund are concerned that the Houthis are obstructing and diverting assistance.

“UN experts describe the ways the Houthis divert state revenues to fund their own war efforts, which places a stranglehold on economic activity,” Price said.

“Food is being consistently discharged at Hudaydah port according to data provided by the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism. Unfortunately, we cannot assure that food passes through the port and reaches those in need. That area is under Houthi control and they often divert and manipulate this aid.”

Price said Biden is determined to work with Yemen and Saudi Arabia “to ensure fuel makes it to the Yemenis who need it and not confiscated by the Houthis for sale on the black market or for use in their war effort.”

Topics: Houthi militia Yemen Iranian proxies

Libyan women want progress after appointment of first female foreign minister

A total of 132 members of the 188-strong House of Representatives gathered to vote on interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s Cabinet lineup. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 March 2021
Reuters

Libyan women want progress after appointment of first female foreign minister

  • This will give an opportunity for other women to join the work in sovereign positions
TRIPOLI: Libya’s first woman foreign minister, Najla El-Mangoush, will be sworn in next week as part of a new unity government, a rare female voice at the top table whose appointment many Libyan women welcomed this week.
Mangoush, a lawyer who had a role in the transitional council that briefly governed Libya after its 2011 uprising, will be joined by four other women in the Cabinet, including Halima Abdulrahman as justice minister.
“I think this is a win for all of us women in Libya. I hope it’s a first step to going further: A woman reaching head of government,” said Afia Mohammed, 34, a pastry maker in Tripoli, adding it would encourage more women to enter politics.
Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh’s interim government emerged through a UN talks process and is mandated to unify Libya’s divided state institutions and oversee national elections in December.
The 75 Libyan delegates selected by the UN to take part in those talks laid out a commitment for the new government to include women in 30 percent of senior government roles, including in top Cabinet posts.
Women represent only 15 percent of the posts in Dbeibeh’s Cabinet but the proportion will rise when deputy ministers are appointed, he has said.
Elham Saudi, a lawyer and talks delegate, said: “It’s a stepping stone toward fuller representation.”

She said the quota was a result of women in the forum being “absolutely relentless on this point” despite having big differences on other political issues.
As the first meeting took place in Tunis, where Saudi said women delegates faced a barrage of sexist online abuse, Hanan Al-Barassi, a female lawyer and critic of rights violations, was shot dead on a busy Benghazi street.
When the Libyan state crumbled after 2011 and myriad warring factions seized territory, women suffered a wave of violence and those in official positions were nearly all men — until now.
“This will give an opportunity for other women to join the work in sovereign positions. The five ministers will be role models,” said Lamees BenSaad, a women’s rights activist and another member of the UN talks forum.
“We have been fighting a long time for this gain.”
Opposition to women having a big public role is not only held by men. Tahani Qarouq, who makes wedding delicacies in Tripoli, said she did not agree with women running Cabinet ministries or state institutions.
But Hanan Malouda, selling beauty products in the market, said women in government would be good for Libya.
“Hopefully they will have more compassion for us,” she said.

Topics: Libya

Iraqi woman who met the pope sees little chance for change

Pope Francis laughs during a news conference while in the air aboard the Alitalia papal plane on his flight back from Iraq, March 8, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 13 March 2021
AP

Iraqi woman who met the pope sees little chance for change

  • Francis’s four-day visit to Iraq, including Qaraqosh, aimed to encourage Christians to stay, rebuild and restore what he called Iraq’s “intricately designed carpet” of faiths and ethnic groups
BAGHDAD: The story of Doha Sabah Abdallah’s personal tragedy and loss deeply resonated with Pope Francis during his historic visit last weekend to the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, once devastated by Daesh.
Back in 2014, her son’s death alerted the town’s Christian community to the impending Daesh onslaught. A mortar shell fired by the militants as they approached Qaraqosh struck outside Abdallah’s house, killing her son and two cousins playing in the front yard.
The pope heard Abdallah’s testimony at a church ceremony in Qaraqosh last Sunday.
But just days after the pontiff’s visit — meant to give hope to Iraq’s dwindling Christian community and encourage its members to stay — Abdallah doubts the realities of life in Iraq will change.
She said she would also leave if given a chance.
“The pope doesn’t have Moses’ staff, he can’t part the seas and solve our very difficult problems,” she said.
“If I had the resources or if someone gave me the chance to leave this country, I would never come back.”
Years after Iraqi forces declared victory over Daesh and drove terrorists from the area, Abdallah’s disabled daughter still cannot attend proper schools, homes are still shattered and in ruins. Jobs are hard to come by, and none of Abdallah’s relatives abroad plan to return.
Iraq’s Christian population has dwindled from around 1.5 million before the 2003 US-led invasion to just a few hundred thousand today. Estimates put the current population between 250,000-500,000.
As churches and Christian communities were increasingly targeted by extremist groups at the height of Iraq’s sectarian war that followed the invasion, the country saw an exodus of Christians. Even more fled after the brutal 2014 IS onslaught that emptied out entire Christian villages across the northern plains of Ninevah.
Francis’s four-day visit to Iraq, including Qaraqosh, aimed to encourage Christians to stay, rebuild and restore what he called Iraq’s “intricately designed carpet” of faiths and ethnic groups.
Qaraqosh, a majority Christian town in Ninevah, is just one of many that was attacked by Daesh seven years ago. The militants overran the town, damaged its church and scrawled the proclamation Daesh “will remain” on town walls.
The few Christians who returned after the liberation of Qaraqosh in 2016 found bullet-riddled mannequins and other signs that the militants had used the church premises as a firing range for target practice.
Many homes were leveled in the battles to oust the group and basic services have yet to be restored. Most of the town’s Christians remain scattered elsewhere in Iraq or abroad.
Abdallah remembers vividly that August 2014, when Daesh rampaged through Christian communities across Ninevah. She remembers her son and his two cousins.
“Their souls saved the whole city,” she recounted to the pontiff on Sunday.
On the plane back to Rome, the pope singled her testimony and told reporters it had “touched me most.”
“She said one word: forgiveness. I was moved,” Francis said.
At every turn of his historic trip as he crisscrossed Iraq, Francis urged Iraqis to embrace diversity — from Najaf in the south, where he held a historic face-to-face meeting with powerful Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, to Nineveh to the north, where he met with Christian victims like Abdallah.
But after the pontiff’s departure, Abdallah said, reality has set in.
“Our situation is difficult because there is no internal agreement within the government,” she said. “How could anyone come back? There are no basic services.”
Bahnam Yussef, another resident of Qaraqosh, echoed her concerns. “The pope’s visit drew the world’s attention to Iraq,” he said, but Christians need more assurances before returning.
“They must get help, some of them have houses destroyed and burned, all this loss has to be compensated,” he added.
Marking the pope’s visit, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi declared March 6 a national day for tolerance and co-existence.
But such gestures have not been accompanied by practical steps. So far, Iraq has not passed any legislation or enacted policies to entice Christians to return.
Abdallah said her wish is to live in an Iraq where Christians and other minorities are afforded equal rights — not today’s Iraq where the sectarian power-sharing system often marginalizes minorities.
“It was incredible to see the pope, I never dreamed I would be so close to him” she said. “But it hasn’t changed anything.”

Topics: Pope Francis

