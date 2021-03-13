You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain, US discuss enhancing cooperation in climate, environment fields

Bahrain, US discuss enhancing cooperation in climate, environment fields

Bahrain, US discuss enhancing cooperation in climate, environment fields
Daina praised the US’ return to the Paris Climate Agreement, and its efforts to speed up international preparations for UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland’s Glasgow. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mdgr9

Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

Bahrain, US discuss enhancing cooperation in climate, environment fields

Bahrain, US discuss enhancing cooperation in climate, environment fields
  • Both sides discussed opportunities and challenges related to climate and the environment
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Mohammed bin Daina discussed the issue of climate change in a phone call with the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.
Both sides discussed opportunities and challenges related to climate and the environment, as well as enhancing cooperation and coordination between the two countries in both fields, state news agency BNA reported.
They also reviewed “the international efforts aimed at reducing the effects of climate change, as part of the ongoing preparations for the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC),” the report said.
Daina praised the US’ return to the Paris Climate Agreement, and its efforts to speed up international preparations for UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland’s Glasgow.

Topics: Bahrain climate change enviroment

Related

Bahrain rejects European Parliament resolution on human rights situation in Kingdom
Middle-East
Bahrain rejects European Parliament resolution on human rights situation in Kingdom
Bahrain bank waives loan fees for customers having had COVID-19 vaccine
Business & Economy
Bahrain bank waives loan fees for customers having had COVID-19 vaccine

Palestinians and Arab League condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. (Reuters/File Photo)
Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 13 March 2021
Reuters

Palestinians and Arab League condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Palestinian Foreign Ministry called the move ‘a blatant attack on the Palestinian people’
  • Czech Republic is one of Israel's strongest supporters in the European Union
Updated 13 March 2021
Reuters

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republic's opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem, calling it a violation of international law.

Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. Its inauguration, attended by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, was two weeks after Israel sent several thousand COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Czech Republic.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it considered Prague's move "a blatant attack on the Palestinian people and their rights, a flagrant violation of international law," and said it would harm peace prospects.

In Cairo, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement: "The legal status of Jerusalem will be affected by the decision of one country or another to open representative offices. East Jerusalem is an occupied land under the International law."

Jerusalem's status is one of the thorniest issues in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel annexed the eastern part of the city in a move not recognised internationally and regards all of Jerusalem as its capital.

The Palestinians seek East Jerusalem, which Israel captured along with the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 Middle East War, as the capital of a future independent state.

Peace talks broke down in 2014.

Although the Czech Republic supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it was named in an International Criminal Court pre-trial decision last month as one of the countries supporting Israel's argument that the court had no jurisdiction over war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

The Czech Republic is also one of Israel's strongest supporters in the European Union. Last month Israel froze its short-lived "vaccine diplomacy" programme to send COVID-19 vaccines abroad to buy international goodwill after it came under legal scrutiny.

Topics: Middle East Palestine Israel Jerusalem Czech Republic

Related

Arab Parliament condemns Kosovo’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Middle-East
Arab Parliament condemns Kosovo’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Special Poll: Arabs support Trump on Iran, but not on Jerusalem embassy move
Middle-East
Poll: Arabs support Trump on Iran, but not on Jerusalem embassy move

Turkey must end punishment of activists: HRW

Turkey must end punishment of activists: HRW
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

Turkey must end punishment of activists: HRW

Turkey must end punishment of activists: HRW
  • Rights watchdog slams ‘profound disdain’ for freedom of assembly and speech, and women’s rights
  • Authorities impose travel bans, control orders after International Women’s Day celebrations
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch (HRW) has demanded that Turkish authorities end a criminal investigation into rights activists after they were arrested at an International Women’s Day (IWD) rally in Istanbul for “insulting” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The offense is punishable with a prison sentence of between one and four years. HRW said the investigation is a violation of freedom of expression.
On March 10, police detained 13 activists, including a 17-year-old, after an operation ordered by the Istanbul prosecutor’s office.
The following day, a court imposed travel bans on 17 women and additional judicial control orders on five activists, including the child. The decision requires them to attend police stations on a regular basis until further notice.
“Opening criminal investigations against women’s rights activists for non-violent slogans, and taking them from their homes in the middle of the night, demonstrates the Turkish authorities’ profound disdain for freedom of assembly and speech, and of course, women’s rights,” said Hillary Margolis, senior women’s rights researcher at HRW.
“It speaks volumes that even on a day to celebrate women and promote equality, Turkish authorities would rather target them for peaceful demonstrations than protect their rights.”
The arrests came just a week after Turkey revealed a new human rights plan to protect freedom of speech and end police detention “out of working hours.”
But HRW said Turkish police identified the phrase “Tayyip, run, run, run, women are coming” as criminally offensive.
Police also questioned the “rhythmic jumps” of activists, and interrogated women on the circumstances of the demonstration.
Turkey’s government has promoted a hard-line model of gender roles, and has looked to undermine the work of women’s rights activists across the country.
Authorities heavily restricted access to the annual IWD assembly on March 8. Hundreds of police were deployed to oversee the event, while the area was placed under total lockdown.

Topics: Turkey Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Related

Special Egypt denies resumption of diplomatic ties with Turkey
Middle-East
Egypt denies resumption of diplomatic ties with Turkey
Turkey logs highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year
Middle-East
Turkey logs highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year

Egypt and Sudan welcome UN’s support for mediation to solve GERD issue

Egypt and Sudan welcome UN’s support for mediation to solve GERD issue
Updated 13 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt and Sudan welcome UN’s support for mediation to solve GERD issue

Egypt and Sudan welcome UN’s support for mediation to solve GERD issue
  • President El-Sisi highlights depth of strategic relations and ties with people of Nile Valley
  • Egypt is supporting Sudan in light of the transitional phase it is going through, which requires other countries’ help to enhance its stability
Updated 13 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt and Sudan have welcomed the announcement by the UN secretary-general supporting the quartet mediation initiative to solve the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue.
According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Cabinet, the two countries are looking forward to Ethiopia’s approval of this formula.
Egypt affirmed its support for Sudan’s proposal on developing the negotiation mechanism sponsored by the African Union through the formation of an international quartet — led by the Democratic Republic of the Congo as the current president of the African Union, including the UN, the EU and the US — to mediate the negotiations.
This came during a meeting in Cairo with Abdalla Hamdok, the Sudanese prime minister, on an official visit to Egypt. A high-level delegation accompanied him.
The visit came as part of continuous consultations and visits between the two sides, the last of which was by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Sudan last Saturday.
President El-Sisi received Hamdok and confirmed the depth of the strategic relations and ties between the two countries and the people of the Nile Valley.
Egypt is supporting Sudan in light of the transitional phase it is going through, which requires other countries’ help to enhance its stability, development and democratic transformation.
The Egyptian and Sudanese leaders affirmed, through talks, their commitment to pushing forward bilateral cooperation in various fields.
Key areas of cooperation are expected in transferring Egyptian experiences in economic reform, training Sudanese cadres and moving forward with the implementation of the two electrical interconnection projects, raising the capacity to 240 megawatts during the coming summer, linking the railways and strengthening land, sea, river and air transport by restructuring the Nile Valley Authority for River Navigation.
They also discussed activating the permanent joint Egyptian-Sudanese technical committee, as well as developing cooperation in maritime navigation and benefiting from the countries’ ports on the Red Sea, and modernizing the services related to land transport with the aim of enhancing trade between them.
This is in addition to developing cooperation in investment, providing an environment for establishing joint investment projects, whether industrial or agricultural, and maximizing cooperation mechanisms in higher education, scientific research, gas, agriculture, livestock and food security.
The two parties also discussed working on holding the joint technical and commercial committee at the earliest opportunity and discussing ways to activate cooperation in the field of small and medium enterprises.
They are likely to focus on transformative food industries and the meat industry and agreeing to exchange visits by businessmen from the two countries, and finalizing the area designated for the establishment of an Egyptian industrial zone in Sudan.
They also agreed to activating memoranda of understanding and protocols concluded between the two countries and discussing joint projects with the aim of following up on the time plan for their implementation or completing the existing ones.
The two sides emphasized the importance of reaching a binding legal agreement on the filling and operation of the GERD in a way that achieves the interests of the three countries and limits damages to the two downstream countries.
The two countries also affirmed that they have the political will to achieve this goal at the earliest possible opportunity.
They also called on Ethiopia to engage in an effective negotiation process to reach an agreement.
The two countries also welcomed the leadership of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the negotiations.

Topics: Egypt Sudan Grand Renaissance Dam UN

Related

Special Egypt denies resumption of diplomatic ties with Turkey
Middle-East
Egypt denies resumption of diplomatic ties with Turkey
UN envoy: Hostilities along Sudan, Ethiopia border ‘deeply concerning’
Middle-East
UN envoy: Hostilities along Sudan, Ethiopia border ‘deeply concerning’

Tunisia starts vaccination campaign with Sputnik V shots

Tunisia starts vaccination campaign with Sputnik V shots
Updated 13 March 2021
AP

Tunisia starts vaccination campaign with Sputnik V shots

Tunisia starts vaccination campaign with Sputnik V shots
  • First up for the jab were health care workers, soldiers, security officers, people over 65 and people with chronic health problems
  • Tunisia’s vaccination program has dragged behind neighbors
Updated 13 March 2021
AP

TUNIS: Tunisia launched its vaccination campaign on Saturday, four days after receiving the first 30,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines.
First up for a shot in the arm in the North African country were health care workers, soldiers and security officers, plus people over 65 and people with chronic health problems.
The opening round of vaccinations was held in a field hospital set up in a sports complex in the El Mensah district of Tunis, the capital. Mehrzia El Hammami, a 54-year-old nursing supervisor at Bardo Hospital, was the first person to be inoculated.
“The economy is affected, the health situation is critical, and we have lost a lot of health workers, so citizens must receive the vaccine” she told journalists after being vaccinated.
“The person who does not fear for himself should fear for those around him. I encourage people to get the vaccine” she added.
Tunisia’s vaccination program has dragged behind neighbors, even as virus infections and hospitalizations remain high.
“This is a very important path in facing the coronavirus, and it will contribute to a major shift in Tunisia, especially if we (can vaccinate) most of the citizens,” said Chedly Boualleg, governor of Tunis, attending the beginning of the campaign at the field hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients.
The first deliveries of vaccines arrived from Russia aboard an Air France plane on Tuesday.
The country is expecting deliveries of hundreds of thousands of doses in the coming weeks of Russian and Chinese vaccines as well as those from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
The Chinese vaccines include 200,000 donated doses, health authorities have said, while the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are coming via the global COVAX program aimed at supplying vaccines to developing countries that might otherwise struggle to afford them.
Among reasons for the delayed rollout was a requirement from some drug producers that Tunisia adopt a law that would ensure the government would take responsibility for any problems with the vaccines.
Tunisia is hoping to vaccinate half of its population of 12 million by the end of the year.
Tunisia has reported more than 240,600 virus cases and at least 8,329 lives lost, according to a global count by Johns Hopkins University, one of the highest official virus death tolls in Africa.

Topics: Coronavirus Tunisia Sputnik V vaccine

Related

Tunisia’s parliament speaker urges dialogue to end political crisis
Middle-East
Tunisia’s parliament speaker urges dialogue to end political crisis
Tunisia says Swiss transfer 3.5m dinars of Ben Ali-related assets to central bank
Middle-East
Tunisia says Swiss transfer 3.5m dinars of Ben Ali-related assets to central bank

Bahrain rejects European Parliament resolution on human rights situation in Kingdom

Bahrain rejects European Parliament resolution on human rights situation in Kingdom
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

Bahrain rejects European Parliament resolution on human rights situation in Kingdom

Bahrain rejects European Parliament resolution on human rights situation in Kingdom
  • The EP has expressed its concern of the human rights situation in the country
  • Al-Dosari called on the European Union to reconsider its reports and transparency
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain has rejected the European Parliament (EP) resolution on the human rights situation in the Kingdom, affirming its lack of evidence, state news agency BNA reported.
Bahrain has always exerted efforts to promote human rights and the resolution does not reflect that, Defence and National Security Committee Deputy Chairman Isa Al-Dosari.
He further said that such reports are based on incorrect facts to serve foreign agendas against the Kingdom.
The EP has expressed its concern of the human rights situation in the country, expecting it to worsen. It referred to arbitrary arrests, the continued use of the death penalty, prosecution of human rights defenders, and the continued denial of civil and political rights and freedoms of association, assembly, and expression.
“The EU Parliament’s resolution is unilateral and ignored Bahrain’s human rights strides in light of the reform project led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa,” he said.
Al-Dosari called on the European Union to reconsider its reports and transparency, adding that multiple institutions follow legal activities to promote human rights in the country.
Bahrain’s relations with the EU are based on friendship and mutual respect, chairman of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and National Security Committee at the Council of Representatives, MP Mohammed Al-Sisi Al-Buainain said.
He also rejected any foreign intervention and guardianship on the country’s people, especially – he said -  when the matter was based on “unfair and suspicious sources.”
Al-Buainain further affirmed that the EP had not contacted the elected Representatives Council, adding that Bahrain’s human rights system had achieved “remarkable strides” citing the ‘Open Prison” policy which aims to ensure that convicts and detainees are treated according to the highest human rights laws.
Al-Buainain urged the EP to visit the kingdom and verify the facts about the human rights situation in the kingdom.
Earlier on Thursday, the Arab Parliament rejected the EP resolution, saying it represented a blatant interference in the country’s domestic affairs. It further urged the EP to stop making itself the guardian of Human Rights situation in the Arab countries.

Topics: Bahrain

Related

Bahrain bank waives loan fees for customers having had COVID-19 vaccine
Business & Economy
Bahrain bank waives loan fees for customers having had COVID-19 vaccine

Latest updates

Ancient Christian ruins discovered in Egypt
Ancient Christian ruins discovered in Egypt
Staff accuse BBC of ignoring its own diversity rules
Several employees have complained, describing the reshuffle as evidence that the BBC “only pays lip service to diversity.” (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Canada judge denies ex-Saudi spy chief’s asset freeze appeal
Ontario Superior Court Justice Cory Gilmore rejected Saad Al-Jabri’s request to lift the freeze order on hundreds of millions of dollars in assets. (Google Maps)
Royal Saudi Air Forces personnel arrive in Greece for military exercise
Royal Saudi Air Forces personnel arrive in Greece for military exercise
Palestinians and Arab League condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office
Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. (Reuters/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.