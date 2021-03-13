DUBAI: Bahrain’s Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Mohammed bin Daina discussed the issue of climate change in a phone call with the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.
Both sides discussed opportunities and challenges related to climate and the environment, as well as enhancing cooperation and coordination between the two countries in both fields, state news agency BNA reported.
They also reviewed “the international efforts aimed at reducing the effects of climate change, as part of the ongoing preparations for the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC),” the report said.
Daina praised the US’ return to the Paris Climate Agreement, and its efforts to speed up international preparations for UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland’s Glasgow.
Bahrain, US discuss enhancing cooperation in climate, environment fields
