Filipinos celebrate end of decades-old kafala system in Saudi Arabia

Filipinos celebrate end of decades-old kafala system in Saudi Arabia
An alliance of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) celebrated the abolition of Saudi Arabia’s kafala sponsorship system on Sunday. (Reuters/File)
Ellie Aben

  • Move will encourage transparency and freedom, migrant workers’ group says
MANILA: An alliance of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) celebrated the abolition of Saudi Arabia’s kafala sponsorship system on Sunday, rejoicing over the historic labor reforms that have given more “freedom” to millions of migrant workers in the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia has announced that it will end its notorious sponsorship or kafala system on March 14. Migrante-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, together with all OFWs in the country, is glad and jubilant and is celebrating over this historic action,” Migrante International (MI) said in a statement late on Saturday.

The new measures, effective March 14, will ensure that migrant workers in the private sector have improved job mobility and can switch jobs or leave the Kingdom without their employers’ consent.

The move will also allow foreign workers to apply directly for government services, with all employment contracts documented online.

“The announcement will do away with the need for a sponsor or kafeel’s approval to transfer sponsorship, for a migrant worker to undergo sponsorship to receive exit and re-entry visas, and for migrants to become runaways or ‘huroob’ from their kafeels,” according to MI.

It added that the Kingdom was undertaking the initiative “to strengthen its private sector and make it more attractive to foreign talent,” as it seeks to diversify its internal economy, which has for long been dependent on oil.

“Migrante-KSA lauds Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who, in his Vision 2030, is undertaking economic reforms in the country and has boldly decided to let go of the kafala system,” the statement said.

Recruitment and migration expert Emmanuel Geslani told Arab News that ending the kafala system was a “liberation” for Filipino workers, as well as for workers of other nationalities, in the Kingdom.

As many as 10 million migrant workers are expected to benefit from the Kingdom’s Labor Reform Initiative, which is intended to foster “a competitive and fair working environment.”

“Abolition of this major restriction, which has been imposed on all foreign workers, will now free our OFWs from the abusive manners of some employers,” he said.

“It will create more liberal conditions, especially for our household service workers, who were susceptible to abuse from their employers,” Geslani added.

Geslani said there had been instances in which some employers used the system to hold workers “hostage” by withholding their exit visas unless payment was made by the Philippine embassy or the employee’s accredited recruiter.

“This was despite the termination of their contracts or contract disputes, which led some to run away,” he said, adding that the reforms were a win-win for all.

“The Saudi government also lifted the system to attract more highly skilled workers who were hesitant to work in the Kingdom due to the kafala system,” Geslani said.

According to MI, the kafala system had been in place for seven decades in the Kingdom.

“Many migrant workers, local and international NGOs, and even the UN have criticized it and have called for its reform,” MI said.

The Philippines has been advocating against the kafala system in the UN and international fora for years.

Earlier, it had officially partnered with Bahrain, one of the first countries to abolish the system in its labor reform movement through the Flexi Visa System, which allows undocumented workers to acquire regular immigration status without an employer sponsor.

The Philippines also pioneered the negotiation and international adoption of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration to protect Filipino migrant workers against exploitation and abuse and guarantee decent work, consistent with President Rodrigo Duterte’s policies for “no OFW to be a slave to anyone.”

Saudi Arabia has one of the highest numbers of Filipino migrant workers in the Middle East, with nearly 1 million OFWs deployed in the Kingdom.

There was a drop in number last year with the repatriation of many OFWs affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Topics: Kafalah Saudi Arabia Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs)

Long COVID symptoms may ease after vaccine

Long COVID symptoms may ease after vaccine
  • Around 10% of people who test positive for COVID-19 end up with ongoing symptoms for up to 12 weeks
  • Scientists have reported that a significant portion of long COVID patients may find their symptoms reduced after they are vaccinated
LONDON: The COVID-19 vaccine may alleviate the symptoms of people suffering from long COVID, the medical phenomenon where people continue to struggle many months after contracting the disease. 
Around 10 percent of people who test positive for COVID-19 end up with ongoing symptoms for up to 12 weeks, with a smaller number facing problems for longer.
But scientists have reported that a significant portion of long COVID patients may find their symptoms reduced after they are vaccinated.
Dr. David Strain, a clinical senior lecturer at the University of Exeter who runs long COVID clinics and serves on the UK taskforce on the condition, said: “We are getting people reporting improvements, and it’s quite widespread, about half of the people we are asking. There is a major reporting bias, though — the people who notice something remarkable are the ones shouting about it.”
Strain said research is being set up to look into the reports more systematically. “This provides a bit of hope for people who have been struggling with this for 12 months or more, just to feel better for a bit. But also as researchers it tells us a lot of information: Does this give us clues about how we should be treating it? We need to look very carefully,” he added.
Prof. Danny Altmann, an immunologist at Imperial College London, said he is commencing research on the topic, partly because of the vaccine hesitancy that some long COVID patients have expressed.  
“It’s very interesting because we still have no clue about the mechanisms in long COVID and what to do for patients, and also because many sufferers are very anxious about their immune status. This has led to some paradoxical vaccine hesitancy,” he added.  
Some of the current views on the phenomenon are supported by the reduction in symptoms after the vaccine.
One perspective is that sufferers have a “reservoir” of persistent COVID-19 in their bodies, and the antibodies generated by the inoculation remove that pool.
Another theory is that the vaccine’s effect on the immune system could help “reset” it, a view that applies to similar afflictions such as post-viral fatigue syndrome or chronic fatigue syndrome.
Prof. Eleanor Riley, an immunologist at the University of Edinburgh, said: “One of the hypotheses about chronic fatigue syndrome is that it is a failure of the immune system to reset after a viral infection. And if that’s the case, then giving the immune system a jolt, for example by vaccination, may help to reset. But that is purely speculation.”

Topics: Coronavirus vaccine ‘Long COVID’

Ireland suspends AstraZeneca jab over blood clot fears

Ireland suspends AstraZeneca jab over blood clot fears
  • Ireland’s immunization advisory body recommended suspending the AstraZeneca rollout
  • Some 570,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Ireland to date
DUBLIN: Ireland suspended the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, following reports of blood clots in adults who received the shot in Norway.
“The administration of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca is temporarily deferred from this morning, Sunday 14th March,” a health ministry spokesman said.
The move came after Ireland’s National Immunization Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommended suspending the AstraZeneca rollout “on the precautionary principal” after “a report from the Norwegian Medicines Agency of four new reports of serious blood clotting events in adults after vaccination.”
“It has not been concluded that there is any link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the blood clot cases and action has been taken “pending receipt of further information,” Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said in a statement.
The NIAC is due to meet on Sunday morning and to issue a further statement on the matter.
Some 570,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Ireland to date, according to government data last updated Wednesday.
A total of 109,000 of those doses have been manufactured by the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca.
An AstraZeneca spokesman said the “an analysis of our safety data that covers reported cases from more than 17 million doses of vaccine administered has shown no evidence of an increased risk” in blood clot conditions.
“In fact, the reported numbers of these types of events for COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca are lower than the number that would have occurred naturally in the unvaccinated population,” a statement added.
Ireland – a nation of five million – has suffered 4,534 deaths from the coronavirus according to latest official figures.
The Republic is currently in the midst of its third lockdown after suffering a surge of cases which saw it become the world’s most infectious nation in early January.
The government is already under pressure from opposition lawmakers over a drought in vaccine supply amid a sluggish nationwide rollout tethered to the EU jabs program.
On Thursday health minister Stephen Donnelly said AstraZeneca is “repeatedly changing its delivery schedules, often at the last minute, and revising down the volumes it will deliver.”
“It is deeply frustrating for everybody, with so many people looking to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” he told lawmakers in Ireland’s Dail lower house of parliament.

Topics: Ireland AstraZeneca Coronavirus

Kabul confirms attendance for US-proposed talks in Turkey, Moscow

Kabul confirms attendance for US-proposed talks in Turkey, Moscow
  • Both conferences will see participation from Washington, China and Pakistan
KABUL: Kabul government delegates will participate in a US-proposed and UN-led conference in Turkey, and a separate meeting in Russia, to expedite the stalled Afghan peace process, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

“Representatives of the government of Afghanistan will take part in both meetings. Consultations are going on as to who will attend them,” Gran Hewad, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, told Arab News.

Last week on Tuesday, Kabul said that it was “considering” Russia’s offer to host the talks two days after the leak of a letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to President Ashraf Ghani over the impasse.

Blinken’s letter had included an urgent proposal to help restart discussions between the Afghan government and the Taliban, which began in Doha, Qatar, in September last year but failed to make any headway.

Besides Afghan government emissaries, the March 18 meeting in Russia and the Turkey conference slotted for April will also host delegates from the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), factional and influential leaders, and representatives from the US, China and Pakistan.

While officials in Ghani’s administration could not confirm who would comprise the Afghan government delegation, the Taliban said that it was “mulling over participation in both conferences.”

“So far, politically responsible people have not come up with a new stance. Our position is the same that we have received an invitation for both, and it is under deliberation,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Arab News on Sunday.

Russia’s offer to host the conference comes a week after US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, shared a proposal with key Afghan leaders, including Ghani, for the formation of a participatory government — which would include Taliban members — as part of efforts to end Washington’s engagement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.

Khalilzad’s proposal was circulated ahead of a May 1 deadline for the complete withdrawal of US-led foreign troops from Afghanistan, based on a controversial accord signed between former American President Donald Trump’s administration and the Taliban more than a year ago.

Moscow, similarly to Iran and Pakistan, has been pressing for the pullout of foreign forces from Afghanistan for years. Russia recently hosted two rounds of talks between the Taliban and influential national leaders, besides being a vocal supporter for forming a new government to replace Ghani, whose second term ends after four years.

Ghani has repeatedly said that he is against the idea and vowed to oppose the set-up “at the cost of my life.”

His resistance prompted Blinken’s letter to Ghani — a copy of which was published by several media houses last Sunday — asking the Afghan president to “develop constructive positions” on Khalilzad’s proposals to “jumpstart the flailing peace process.”

The letter pressed upon the urgency for a new government in Afghanistan to break a stalemate in the Doha talks between the Taliban and Kabul government representatives, which have been riddled with disputes.

The US secretary of state has been pushing for a UN-facilitated conference with international stakeholders, including proposals to arrange a discussion between the Taliban and Kabul to form a negotiated settlement and enforce a cease-fire.

The letter also made it clear to Ghani that US President Joe Biden’s administration continued to consider a “full withdrawal” of the 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by the May 1 deadline, as negotiated by the Trump administration during a controversial deal signed with the Taliban in February last year.

“I must also make clear to you, Mr. President, that as our policy process continues in Washington, the US has not ruled out any option. We are considering the full withdrawal of our forces by May 1, as we consider other options,” Blinken said in the letter.

Some of the letter’s proposals included the formation of a participatory government that would eventually transfer power to a permanent government “following the adoption of a new constitution and national elections.”

In a recent speech, however, Ghani said that the “transfer of power after the election is a principal for us that will not be compromised,” arguing that the formation of an interim government would “descend the country into a chaos like the 1990s” when the former communist regime collapsed after the departure of ex-Soviet troops.

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh reiterated Ghani’s stance last week when he said: “The West and America have the right to decide about their troops in Afghanistan, but it is also our right not to make a deal and compromise on the destiny of 35 million Afghans based on others’ timetable.”

Shortly after Saleh’s statement, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar adopted a softer tone and told the BBC that the letter was “not a matter of concern for Kabul. We allowed for this in our diplomacy — that such contacts are made — therefore, I don’t see it as a type of offense or indifference.”

The minister added that government leaders would “debate on the letter and proposal, discuss it with national leaders and offer a response later.”

Experts, however, believe that Kabul was “avoiding a confrontation in the global arena” by agreeing to participate in both conferences.

“The Afghan government has avoided a first collision with the international community. It will get somewhat tricky now. Merely accepting to attend is one thing, but who will do so is more important,” Torek Farhadi, an adviser for the former government, told Arab News.

He added that Ghani “could be reluctant to attend the meetings” as officials from his administration had refused to divulge more details about the key participants.

Afghan political leaders, however, welcomed the move, with former president Hamid Karzai saying in an interview with the Associated Press that the US draft for a deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban was the “best chance to accelerate stalled peace talks between the country’s warring sides.”

“Afghans themselves are in a hurry for peace,” he said.

Ahmad Samin, an Afghan analyst and former adviser for the World Bank, agreed, telling Arab News: “The United States has made it clear that there is only one political solution to the Afghan war, in which international support is required for peace negotiations.”

He added that there was “growing frustration and hesitation” to continue a partnership with the current Afghan government, “which is riddled with corruption, human rights abuses and a dependency on foreign aid without any economic or political development.”

“These are factors that don’t make for a reliable partnership between the United States and Afghanistan. This translates as additional pressure by the United States for regional involvement in future peace negotiations,” Samin said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Two arrested at Denmark protest against COVID-19 measures

Two arrested at Denmark protest against COVID-19 measures
  • One person was arrested for throwing fireworks at police during the Saturday march
  • Denmark announced late February that it would ease some restrictions
COPENHAGEN: Two people were arrested on the sidelines of a weekend protest against anti-coronavirus restrictions in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, the police said Sunday.
One person was arrested for throwing fireworks at police during the Saturday march, while another was detained over violent behavior, the police told AFP.
The rally was organized by a group calling itself “Men in Black Denmark” which has called regular demonstrations since the end of last year against what it calls the “dictatorship” of the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.
Walking through firework smoke, the protesters held torches as they moved through the city center chanting “Freedom for Denmark” and “Mette Ciao,” a reference to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
Local media reported that the march took place in a “sometimes intense” atmosphere, but without major incident.
The protest came a day after a 30-year-old woman was sentenced to two years in jail for calling for violence during a previous “Men in Black Denmark” rally against COVID-19 restrictions in January.
The case provoked a debate about the sentence which commentators deemed unusually harsh for her at times ambiguous comments.
“Are you ready to walk around and smash the city in a non-violent way?” she had told the crowd during an impromptu speech.
Her sentence was originally set to one year, but the court also invoked a law passed at the end of 2020 that allowed the sentence to be doubled since “it had a background in and was connected to the Covid-19 epidemic.”
Denmark, which has been under a partial lockdown since late December, announced late February that it would ease some restrictions.
However it extended many of them until April 5, including the closure of bars, restaurants (except take-away), and most secondary and higher education establishments.

Pakistan imposes partial lockdown in some areas

Pakistan imposes partial lockdown in some areas
  • Punjab authorities fined scores of marriage halls and restaurants for violating restrictions
ISLAMABAD: Amid a third wave of the coronavirus that is gripping Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab, and the northern part of the country, Pakistani health and administrative authorities have imposed a partial lockdown in affected areas.
Punjab authorities fined scores of marriage halls and restaurants for violating restrictions imposed again to fight the virus.
Officials in the capital, Islamabad, warned citizens that they must wear face masks and maintain social distancing in public.
Pakistan has reported 605,200 cases, including 13,508 deaths.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

