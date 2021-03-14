Oman Air wins Skytrax 5-star rating for health & safety

Oman Air, the national carrier of Oman, continues to ensure the highest levels of guest and staff safety with ongoing precautionary measures at airports and on-board its aircraft. In recognition of these efforts, Skytrax, a UK-based consultancy that runs an airline and airport review and ranking site, has certified the airline with its 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating and its 5-Star COVID-19 Lounge Safety Rating at Muscat International Airport.

Abdulaziz Al-Raisi, CEO of Oman Air, said: “With COVID-19 a persisting reality for global aviation, we continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests and employees at all times. Earning 5-star certification in two separate Skytrax categories highlights the importance we place — and have always placed — on health and safety, and reiterates our responsibility to make flying as safe as possible for our guests and crew throughout the pandemic and beyond.”

The COVID-19 safety audit was conducted in January, evaluating a mixture of long haul and regional flights, including the COVID-19 safety standards of the service and facilities at the home base of Muscat International Airport. During February, Oman Air made additional improvements to its COVID-19 procedures to meet the required 5-star rating standards.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: “Oman Air had an enforced break from flying during 2020 and used this time to effectively map out safe travel systems for both customers and staff. The range and quality of measures observed during the recent COVID-19 audit is commendable for not only facilitating appropriate coronavirus protection measures, but doing this in a way that retains a good customer experience in terms of both product and service standards.”

The all-encompassing measures were implemented to optimize safety both on the ground and in the air, with careful attention placed on strict social distancing and minimal interactions from start to finish. Entry to Muscat International Airport is monitored by thermal scanners, and temperature checks are mandatory for all guests and employees. Protective barriers maintain safe interaction distances between guests and check-in staff, and floor signage around the airport, including waiting areas, reminds guests and staff to maintain a safe distance at all times. Masks are mandatory for all guests throughout their journey, and for all staff at all times.

In the air, food and beverages continue to be offered in the form of bento-style boxes to reduce contact between guests and crew during meal service. Carry-on items are limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase and baby items; all other items must be checked. To further reduce the risk of contact spread, magazines and other printed material are temporarily unavailable and guests can rest assured that only fully sanitized headsets, headrest covers, pillow covers, and blankets are handed out on their flight.