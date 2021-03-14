You are here

Oman Air wins Skytrax 5-star rating for health & safety

Oman Air wins Skytrax 5-star rating for health & safety
In the air, food and beverages continue to be offered in the form of bento-style boxes to reduce contact between guests and crew during meal service.
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

Oman Air wins Skytrax 5-star rating for health & safety

Oman Air wins Skytrax 5-star rating for health & safety
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

Oman Air, the national carrier of Oman, continues to ensure the highest levels of guest and staff safety with ongoing precautionary measures at airports and on-board its aircraft. In recognition of these efforts, Skytrax, a UK-based consultancy that runs an airline and airport review and ranking site, has certified the airline with its 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating and its 5-Star COVID-19 Lounge Safety Rating at Muscat International Airport.

Abdulaziz Al-Raisi, CEO of Oman Air, said: “With COVID-19 a persisting reality for global aviation, we continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests and employees at all times. Earning 5-star certification in two separate Skytrax categories highlights the importance we place — and have always placed — on health and safety, and reiterates our responsibility to make flying as safe as possible for our guests and crew throughout the pandemic and beyond.”

The COVID-19 safety audit was conducted in January, evaluating a mixture of long haul and regional flights, including the COVID-19 safety standards of the service and facilities at the home base of Muscat International Airport. During February, Oman Air made additional improvements to its COVID-19 procedures to meet the required 5-star rating standards.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: “Oman Air had an enforced break from flying during 2020 and used this time to effectively map out safe travel systems for both customers and staff. The range and quality of measures observed during the recent COVID-19 audit is commendable for not only facilitating appropriate coronavirus protection measures, but doing this in a way that retains a good customer experience in terms of both product and service standards.”

The all-encompassing measures were implemented to optimize safety both on the ground and in the air, with careful attention placed on strict social distancing and minimal interactions from start to finish. Entry to Muscat International Airport is monitored by thermal scanners, and temperature checks are mandatory for all guests and employees. Protective barriers maintain safe interaction distances between guests and check-in staff, and floor signage around the airport, including waiting areas, reminds guests and staff to maintain a safe distance at all times. Masks are mandatory for all guests throughout their journey, and for all staff at all times. 

In the air, food and beverages continue to be offered in the form of bento-style boxes to reduce contact between guests and crew during meal service. Carry-on items are limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase and baby items; all other items must be checked. To further reduce the risk of contact spread, magazines and other printed material are temporarily unavailable and guests can rest assured that only fully sanitized headsets, headrest covers, pillow covers, and blankets are handed out on their flight.

Alawwal & SABB fully integrate in historic bank merger

Alawwal & SABB fully integrate in historic bank merger
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

Alawwal & SABB fully integrate in historic bank merger

Alawwal & SABB fully integrate in historic bank merger
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

SABB and Alawwal bank completed their historic merger on March 14, with all products and services now combined for all customers. The integration saw the best of both institutions brought together into an enhanced proposition, designed around the growth ambitions of a transforming Kingdom.

Lubna Olayan, chair, SABB: “Today marks the completion of our integration, but we remain determined to continue delivering on our promise to create a better bank for our customers, our shareholders, our employees — and for our country.  As a stronger, more diverse and now fully integrated bank, we are even better positioned to be the bank of choice for a wide range of innovative banking and finance services and to support the exciting transformation of the Kingdom and our economy.”

Since legally merging in June 2019, the integration saw every aspect of business reviewed to retain the best of each bank, while also investing to make a more competitive proposition overall. 

Today, the bank offers Saudi Arabia’s most complete corporate banking proposition to support growth in all aspects of the economy, from the smallest to largest businesses, through to financing the biggest infrastructure projects. Retail customers will also have access to a larger branch network Kingdom-wide, award-winning online and mobile apps, plus a market-leading rewards program.

The bank will further leverage its partnership with HSBC to offer access to an international banking network, while also introducing new standards in digital services to the Kingdom. 

David Dew, managing director, SABB: “We’d like to thank the regulators for their support in helping us deliver on our goal of creating a better bank for the Kingdom, our customers and our people. Our increased balance sheet and capital means we can better support our customers and deliver greater shareholder value. We’re all very proud of the bank we have created and the new world of financial opportunities it provides for our customers.”

Despite it being the first time a merger of this scale and complexity has been attempted in the Kingdom, in addition to the challenges of the pandemic, the integration of both banks was completed on time. The merger saw a 300-member project team complete thousands of tasks, including the migration of 4,500 corporate clients and 500,000 retail customers originally from Alawwal bank into the new combined business. 

After 11 years leading the bank, Dew will retire on May 23, handing over to former CEO of HSBC Singapore, Tony Cripps. Cripps was unanimously approved by the board to lead SABB in its new strategic direction. Dew will stay on as adviser to the SABB board until May 2022.

Mouwasat picks Honeywell for energy digitization

Mouwasat picks Honeywell for energy digitization
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

Mouwasat picks Honeywell for energy digitization

Mouwasat picks Honeywell for energy digitization
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

Honeywell, a global technology company, has been awarded a contract for the installation of integrated building management systems across all Mouwasat Medical Services (MMS) hospitals. The contract, which supports the Kingdom’s focus on advancing the country’s healthcare sector, will enable MMS to optimize its energy usage and building maintenance across its six hospital locations in Saudi Arabia.

Honeywell’s contract is part of MMS’ “digital-first” approach and involves the deployment of the company’s Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management solutions to enable better management of assets. It includes:

• Honeywell Forge Energy Optimization, which autonomously and continually optimizes a building’s internal set points across hundreds of integrated assets — constantly evaluating weather, occupancy levels, tariffs, time of day and other data — and makes adjustments every 15 minutes to improve a building’s HVAC system for peak efficiency, without compromising occupant comfort. It can increase comfort performance and improve energy savings by double digits. The solution also provides intuitive dashboards as well as full visibility of energy performance across all six MMS buildings and facilities in the Kingdom.

• Honeywell Forge Digitized Maintenance, which changes the way buildings and assets are maintained through a proactive maintenance process of curated recommendations. Using sensors and system integration to analyze building controllers and mechanical assets, intuitive dashboards provide near real-time insights to track building performance and reduce unplanned reactive work on building systems.

• In addition to the Honeywell Forge solutions, the company will also integrate proprietary and third-party systems across the six MMS locations, including its Enterprise Buildings Integrator (EBI) building management system to improve building system control, and a portfolio of security and fire alarm systems to maximize occupant safety.

George Bou Mitri, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Building Technologies, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, said: “With more than 60 years’ experience in hospital environments and in Saudi Arabia, we understand the complex, challenging and highly regulated world of healthcare within the Kingdom, and our collaboration with MMS demonstrates our commitment to furthering the government’s vision for the healthcare sector. We are proud to build on our long-term relationship with MMS to deploy fully integrated solutions to further its strategic goals for enhanced patient experience and energy saving optimization in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.”

“At Mouwasat Medical Services our mission is to provide sustainable, first-class medical services that will aid the economic advancement of the country’s healthcare sector. At the heart of this mission is our digitization drive across all aspects of our operations, to enhance efficiency, and ultimately to help us deliver the best possible care to our patients. This latest agreement with Honeywell is a reflection of our commitment to digitize operations, helping us optimize energy consumption and maintenance that will lower operating cost, increase comfort and maximize uptime across our facilities,” said Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Saleem, managing director at MMS.

MMS is a leading healthcare provider in Saudi Arabia, with its facility in Alkhobar being the first digital hospital in the Eastern Province. Honeywell has previously played a key role in the digitization of MMS’ Alkhobar and Madinah hospitals, and its long-term care facility at Dammam, through the installation of building management systems, and security, fire, voice alarm, intrusion detection and video surveillance solutions.

Abdulaziz International Schools: A trusted name in education in Saudi Arabia

Abdulaziz International Schools: A trusted name in education in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

Abdulaziz International Schools: A trusted name in education in Saudi Arabia

Abdulaziz International Schools: A trusted name in education in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

For more than 21 years, Abdulaziz International School — Al-Sulaimaniah (AIS — Al-Sulaimaniah) has been providing students from the national and international communities in Riyadh with a premier education that prepares them for future success. The school opened its doors in 1999 as a nonselective school admitting boys and girls from a wide ability range, and since 2001, AIS — Al-Sulaimaniah has welcomed more than 45,000 students and graduated over 870. In 2013, after the school’s success, a second AIS school opened — Abdulaziz International School — Al-Wadi (AIS — Al-Wadi) — in Riyadh.

As a member of the global SABIS network, Abdulaziz International Schools use the SABIS Educational System, a well-structured, multi-faceted, comprehensive, and dynamic educational system that has been vetted and approved by the Saudi Ministry of Education. The various components of the SABIS Educational System include a world-class curriculum, an extensive print and digital book series, proven instructional methods, monitoring, follow-up and support systems, and an engaging student life organization.

At Abdulaziz International Schools, students are taught in English and Arabic from Pre-KG to Grade 12 and French is available as a third language. The international curriculum is aligned to national and international standards and provides knowledge of a broad range of subjects including English, Arabic, math, religion, Saudi Arabian culture, science, social sciences, world languages, art, and computer science. It is also designed to prepare students for national and internationally recognized exams like Qudorat and Tahsili, as well as IGCSEs, SATs, Advanced Placement, TOEFL, and IELTS. Year after year, AIS students have achieved excellent marks on these exams, which has helped them gain acceptance to top universities locally and worldwide.

At Abdulaziz International Schools, students use cutting-edge educational technology tools, which are designed to make the learning process more engaging and effective. 

This includes, but is not limited to, e-books, interactive boards and learning systems, and a communication and learning platform known as the SABIS Digital Platform. Education technology used at AIS — Al-Sulaimaniah and AIS — Al-Wadi are developed in-house by SABIS and is exclusively used by their students. This technology also meets the standards set by the Saudi Ministry of Education.

Registrations are now open for new students for AIS — Al-Sulaimaniah (all levels) and AIS — Al-Wadi (KG to Grade 6).

Indian Embassy's festival delights Urdu lovers in KSA

Indian Embassy’s festival delights Urdu lovers in KSA
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

Indian Embassy’s festival delights Urdu lovers in KSA

Indian Embassy’s festival delights Urdu lovers in KSA
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the New Delhi-based National Council for the Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) have announced an international Urdu conference to be held in Saudi Arabia. The Indian ambassador to the Kingdom, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, and the council’s president, Dr. Aqeel Ahmed Sheikh, made the announcement during the two-day virtual Urdu festival, Jashn-e-Urdu, that was broadcast live in Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh said that the NCPUL is committed to work for the promotion and development of Urdu wherever possible. It is ready to extend full support and cooperation for any activity promoting Urdu, even in foreign countries. The ambassador said that the grand international Urdu conference would be held in Saudi Arabia in cooperation with the NCPUL after the lifting of restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ambassador said that Urdu had always served to unite people. Many slogans of the freedom struggle such as, “Jai Hind,” “Karo Ya Maro” and “Inquilab Zindabad” instilled a desire for freedom in the hearts of many Indians, regardless of caste or religion. Due to the slogans many people took part in the freedom struggle. “Urdu is the language of unity, brotherhood and secularism which is the best example of unity in diversity. Ganga-Jamuni civilization is the main feature of Urdu, which has eliminated cultural, religious, and linguistic differences among people for thousands of years.”

Well-known storyteller Javed Danish presented “The Story of Migration” in his unique style. The story, based on the plight of immigrants, was well-received and appreciated by all.

Prof. Safdar Imam Qadri presented an essay titled “Storytelling Past and Present,” in which he too dealt with the main features of migration.

Popular columnist K.N. Wasif presented a sketch on the personality of Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, describing him as “Safeer-e-Shahr-e-Dil” (ambassador of the city of heart). Calligrapher Ghouse Arsalan presented an essay on the art of sketch writing.

The editor of Hyderabad-based Gawah Urdu Weekly, Dr. Syed Fazil Hussain Pervez, introduced the Urdu writers, poets, journalists, and literary figures of Saudi Arabia. The Jeddah-based poet, founder and president of Urdu Gulban, Mahtab Qadr, conducted the proceedings in an elegant manner. The program coordinator, second secretary at the Indian Embassy, Asim Anwar, presented the vote of thanks.

On the second day of the festival, an online mushaira (poetic symposium) was organized in which Indian Urdu poets from different countries participated. The mushaira was presided over by Irfan Jafri who delighted the audience with his poetry. 

Other poets who participated were Tareq Ghazi, Mahtab Qadr, Afsar Barabankwi, Shiraz Mahdi Zia, Altaf Shahryar, Masood Hassas, Khursheedul Hasan Nayyer, Rafia Nausheen, Syed Baqar Naqvi, Dr. Raouf Khair, Abu Taher Bilal, Sadiqa Nawab Saher, Tasneem Jawher and Naser Barni. The well-known anchor, Aslam Afghani, served most competently as master of ceremonies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India Urdu culture

Huawei seeks to close gender gap in Saudi ICT sector

Huawei seeks to close gender gap in Saudi ICT sector
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Huawei seeks to close gender gap in Saudi ICT sector

Huawei seeks to close gender gap in Saudi ICT sector
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Speaking to audiences during its recent participation in the third Women’s Enablement Summit hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), Huawei stressed its support for more talent development programs for women in Saudi Arabia’s information and communications technology (ICT) industry as a means to close the gender gap. The summit itself seeks to enhance female participation in the technology field, increase dialogue with specialists in the sector, boost knowledge-sharing opportunities for women, and stimulate technology innovation and entrepreneurship locally. 

Afke Schaart–Taghzout, senior vice president of global government affairs at Huawei, was part of this year’s summit to review best practices and share the company’s own expertise through dialogue sessions, workshops, and other consultations.

“We can see that the Kingdom has ramped up its efforts to empower women in the field of communications and information technology. At Huawei, we believe this ultimately comes back to empowerment through education. Joint talent development programs that combine theoretical and practical applications, and which take learning out of the classroom and into the real world, will prove fundamental in helping women have an even greater impact on the region’s ICT sector,” said Schaart–Taghzout.

Huawei has previously stated its commitment to developing talent within the Kingdom’s ICT industry in line with the goals of Vision 2030. Through its Saudi Talent Enabling Program (STEP), for example, Huawei aims to benefit 10,000 local talents by 2023.

“The women of Saudi Arabia want to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to not only navigate the future digital economy, but to become its pioneers and leaders,” added Schaart–Taghzout.

This week, Huawei also officially launched its Huawei Women Developers (HWD) program, which aims to empower women developers internationally to create applications and tools that can change the world. 

Huawei, a global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, offers an end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services across four key domains — telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services. The China-headquartered technology giant has 194,000 employees in more than 170 countries and regions.

