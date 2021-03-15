You are here

Dubai's Nakheel said to eye district cooling assets sale

date 2021-03-15
Nakheel is reported to be considering the sale of its district cooling assets. (Supplied)
Updated 15 March 2021
Reuters

  • Dubai developer said to hire adviser for sale
  • District cooling is used to chill mega projects
DUBAI: Dubai state developer Nakheel is considering the sale of its district cooling assets, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Nakheel, the developer of the emirate’s palm-shaped islands, has hired financial advisory Synergy Consulting to manage the process, said two of the sources who declined to be named as the matter was not public.
Nakheel declined to comment and Synergy did not respond to a request for comment.
Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Co. (Tabreed) and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp. (Empower) have expressed interest in Nakheel’s deal, the sources said.
Tabreed said in a statement, that as a listed company it cannot comment on market rumors or speculation. Empower did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
One of the sources said the deal, which could be valued at around one billion dirhams ($272 million), is structured as a 30-year concession agreement.
District cooling firms deliver chilled water through insulated pipes to offices, as well as to industrial and residential buildings.
Nakheel’s district cooling assets include 20 units around Dubai with a total capacity of 100,000 to 120,000 tons of refrigeration.
Separately, Dubai is considering selling a stake in the cooling system operations at Dubai International Airport and has hired Standard Chartered to arrange the process, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in November.

Halving public wage bill could generate $400-a-month for Saudis, says Bloomberg economist

Halving public wage bill could generate $400-a-month for Saudis, says Bloomberg economist
Updated 10 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

  • Cutting public jobs would encourage private sector hiring
  • Gulf states step up efforts to diversify away from oil
RIYADH: Cutting Saudi Arabia’s $131 billion public wage bill in half would generate $400-a-month for citizens, a Bloomberg economist has estimated.
Chief Emerging Markets Economist for Bloomberg Economics, Ziad Daoud told Asharq Business that direct monetary support would be a more productive alternative to creating public sector jobs for Gulf states seeking to diversify their economies.
Reducing the number of government jobs would force more people to seek out work in the private sector, he said.
“For example, in Saudi Arabia, the wage bill is worth $131 billion ... If reduced to half and redistributed to all Saudi adults, it would provide an equal $400 per month for every Saudi citizen,” he said. “This is a funding mechanism, and there are other funding mechanisms, such as reducing subsidies on goods and services and energy.”
Gulf states are exploring ways to reduce their reliance on crude oil sales while looking at different methods of diversifying their economies and creating more jobs beyond the public sector. Such government jobs are often favored because of the comparatively high salaries on offer as well as better security.
Real economic diversification requires governments to move away from creating jobs in the public sector, which are often characterized by high wages for low productivity, said Daoud.
Instead, governments could consider providing unconditional cash support on a monthly basis to all citizens, he added.
Increasing productivity and reducing wages would result in less government dependence on imports in exchange for increased non-oil exports, he said.

Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery

Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery
Updated 56 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

  • Shift in demand from off-plan to completed
  • Brokers see pick up in sales and leasing activity
DUBAI: Fancy working from home in a poolside villa, bathed in year-round sun?
Prime Dubai properties have been snapped up in the past few months by buyers taking advantage of decade-low prices, easy financing and an economy open for business despite the pandemic.
Sales of luxury villas, sea-view apartments and second-hand family houses have jumped, re-energizing a property market that saw a sharp fall in activity at the height of the pandemic and had been in a five-year slump prior to that. But with rents still falling and oversupply weighing, the road to recovery will be long for one of the emirate’s main economic engines.
Dubai’s economy — reliant on trade, tourism and its international reputation as a regional hub for business services — was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year as firms slashed jobs. Many foreign workers, needed to support demand in a real estate sector that contributed 7.2 percent of GDP in 2019, left.
Yet market activity has picked up in the last six months, after lockdowns and curfews were lifted, estate agents say, helping to stabilize prices for family villas and high-end beach and golf course properties.
Realtor Matthew Bate, whose agency Nest deals mainly in high-end villas, says business has become much busier in the past few months as nationals, residents and foreign visitors took the opportunity to buy.
“We did have some distressed assets coming out of the COVID-19 lockdown. Now I would say we are back up into early 2020, 2019 prices,” he said.
While much of the world re-imposed coronavirus restrictions this winter tourist season, Dubai welcomed visitors and the UAE started one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns.
“We had a huge influx of tourists ... it exposed a lot of people to Dubai ... The last 2-3 clients we had, dealing with properties over 15 million AED ($4.08 million), they have properties in New York, London and they are now looking at Dubai,” he said.
Still, while prices of high-end villas have stabilized, apartment prices as a whole in the emirate were mostly still falling in February, a price index by ValuStrat shows.
S&P credit analyst Sapna Jagtiani does not expect Dubai’s real estate market to recover to pre-pandemic levels until some time next year.
“Prices are down by 40-50 percent from the last peak (2014) ... this is why we think a recovery in prices to similar levels will be slow and long,” she said.
Rents at the end of 2020 were about 5-10 percent lower than the market’s last trough a decade ago, Jagtiani said.
Even before the pandemic, the long-term economic trend in the United Arab Emirates had been sluggish since the 2014-2015 oil price crash, said Christopher Payne, chief economist at Peninsula Real Estate, a UAE-based investment and research company.
“Lower oil prices are also feeding through to population numbers; you have to cut costs, people get laid off and people leave the country,” he said.
Low prices, relaxed mortgage conditions and a desire for more spacious properties as the pandemic jump-started working from home, have driven secondary market sales transactions in Dubai to record highs every month since September, said Lynette Abad of Property Finder Group, a real estate search portal.
The dominance of secondary transactions marks a fundamental market shift for Dubai. Off-plan sales from new projects used to dominate, but several developers slowed or halted new projects last year. They included Emaar Properties’ Dubai Creek Harbor, a luxury development of waterfront apartments designed to house 200,000 people, sources told Reuters last April.
Dubai’s hosting of the Expo 2020 world fair, due to take place in October after being postponed because of the pandemic, as well as a recent series of measures to relax long-term visa and citizenship rules, should boost market sentiment in the medium- to long-term, analysts say. The recent normalization of the UAE’s ties with Israel and a thawing of relations with Qatar are also seen as positives that could boost investment in Dubai and its property market, they say.
But despite optimism over rising demand for certain sectors of the market, oversupply remains a key problem.
For years supply has outpaced demand for new houses and apartments in a market where most of the population are foreigners.
“The supply-demand imbalance is likely to worsen over the course of 2021. This will result from rising levels of supply, particularly over the next 12-18 months, and increasingly curtailed demand as businesses and employees navigate through downsizing and ultimately repatriation of unemployed workers,” Asteco, a real estate services company, said in a report.
New supply forecasts for 2021 vary. Real estate consultancy Knight Frank sees “historic levels” of new supply coming online this year, at around 83,000 residential units in Dubai, up from 35,808 last year, while Asteco expects around 41,500 this year, up from its estimate of around 34,050 in 2020.
“Some market indicators will look better in 2021 ... (like) growth in mortgage buying in Dubai, etc. ... But will it trigger recovery? Maybe not by itself. We think the main aspect that would trigger recovery is cutback on supply,” Jagtiani said.
Cutbacks to new projects have hurt developers’ bottom lines. Emaar, Dubai’s largest listed developer, reported a 58 percent fall in net profit last year and rival DAMAC Properties made a net loss of 1.04 billion dirhams ($283.16 million).
“There are multiple stresses on developers, mainly to manage liquidity and cash flow while making timely deliveries, additionally pre-sales may not be very encouraging in 2021 and mostly you’ll see reduced profit and higher leverage,” Jagtiani said.
A wave of restructurings swept the industry and some developers went bust in the years following the 2008 financial crisis.
Signs of further restructuring and consolidation are emerging, including Emaar planning a takeover and delisting of its malls unit, and state-linked Meraas Holding being brought under the investment vehicle of the emirate’s ruler, Dubai Holding.
Bigger players with links to the emirate or its rulers will likely be able to weather the storm, with access to cheap land and prime locations.
“Developers with stronger balance sheets will have higher chances of survival than smaller ones as market share will shift to developers offering the most flexible payment plans. It is difficult for small developers to address affordability concerns,” Mohamad Haidar of Arqaam Capital said.

Egyptian expats send more cash home in year of pandemic

Egyptian expats send more cash home in year of pandemic
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

  • 2020 remittances rise 10.5 percent
  • Large Egyptian diaspora across Gulf
DUBAI: Egyptians expats sent more cash home last year as the pandemic forced many people out of work and hit household income.
Remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose 10.5 percent year-on-year to $29.6 billion in 2020, the central bank said on Monday.
Remittances in the final quarter of the year were about $7.5 billion, compared with about $7 billion the previous year, the central bank said.
The IMF in January raised its growth forecast for the country’s economy this financial year to 2.8 percent, citing milder-than-expected contraction during the pandemic.
Remittances form a significant part of the north Africa’s largest economy as the country’s diaspora, many of whom are employed in the Gulf states, regularly send funds to family and friends at home.

Kitch brings Lebanese restaurant chain Barbar to Saudi Arabia

Kitch brings Lebanese restaurant chain Barbar to Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

  • Multiple openings planned across Gulf
  • First restaurant opened in Beirut in 1979
DUBAI: Lebanese restaurant chain Barbar is coming to the Kingdom.
It follows a tie up with Kitch, the region’s first hybrid, delivery-focused, cloud kitchen which will see the chain expand across the region.
Following the franchise agreement with Kitch, the first Barbar restaurant in the GCC will open in Dubai to be followed by further expansion in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Eight restaurants and cloud kitchens will be opened in the UAE, and 20 of them will be opened in Saudi Arabia, four of which will start operating in Riyadh in the second quarter of this year, Kitch said.
Mohammad Ghaziri launched Barbar in 1979 as a small ‘Manouche’ bakery in front of the famous Piccadilly theater in the heart of Beirut.
It quickly gained fame for its manouchés and was visited by singers, artists, and celebrities who performed at the theater.
“As part of our franchise agreement, we will be serving the world-class offerings and the delectable menu of Barbar through our premium store-front facilities and cloud-kitchens in the region,” said Walid Hajj, co-founder and CEO of Kitch.
Kitch plans to open four delivery kitchens in Riyadh in the second quarter of this year and additional 15 kitchens across the GCC by the end of 2021.
Kitch was co-founded by F&B expert Walid Hajj and Saudi entrepreneur, Fahad Alhokair.

Gulf corporate governance falls short of global best practices — S&P

Gulf corporate governance falls short of global best practices — S&P
Updated 15 March 2021
Reuters

  • Private sector remains dominated by familiy groups
  • Governance deficit raises concerns for investors
DUBAI: Companies in the oil-rich Gulf lag behind international best practices when it comes to considerations such as transparency and risk management, contributing to low foreign direct investment into the region, S&P Global Ratings said on Monday.
After decades of state-driven investments fueled by oil, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have increasingly become capital importers amid lower oil prices, but foreign investor participation comes with a focus on governance practices and financial transparency.
Meanwhile, strategies to diversify their economies away from oil increasingly rely on a local private sector which remains dominated by family groups, with firms often led by few key stakeholders.
“Many GCC companies operate with concentrated shareholder profiles with relatively limited institutional investor participation,” S&P said in a report.
“Compared with best practices elsewhere, GCC boards are often less independent from ownership. We also note that board members themselves may have less experience and fewer qualifications than similarly positioned directors elsewhere.”
The ratings agency mentioned the collapses of Dubai-based private equity company Abraaj Group in 2019 and of the United Arab Emirates hospital group NMC Health last year as examples of governance failures.
“The origins of these shortcomings include, in our view, ineffective board oversight and a weak risk assessment culture, sometimes accompanied by ineffective external oversight. The lack of disclosure and weak market discipline were also contributing factors,” S&P said.
Such cases have created concerns among foreign investors looking at the region at a time when government balance sheets weaken and the need to import capital to boost non-oil economic sectors becomes more urgent.
“Well-directed foreign direct investment (FDI) tends to contribute to a “stickier” form of funding frequently associated with boosting longer-term growth prospects,” S&P said.
“While stocks of FDI and portfolio investment in the GCC are among the lowest globally, demand-side dynamics are only part of the story ... the low stock of FDI in the GCC more generally is partly due, in our view, to the suboptimal governance practices.”

