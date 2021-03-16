RIYADH: Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), on Monday inaugurated an electronic portal offering various services to passengers.
The portal was launched to mark World Consumer Rights Day, which is globally observed on March 15 every year.
The online portal offers different services to improve passengers’ experience and upgrade the level of services provided at Saudi airports through dedicated platforms for complaints and suggestions.
It enables travelers to communicate with a “digital assistant” to know about their trips’ information and rights.
The digital assistant receives complaints and suggestions from travelers on Saudi airlines and airports.
This is in addition to other services, such as the automatic response via Twitter, and a support service for the electronic portal via the unified number 8001168888 with a specialized and qualified staff working to guide travelers on all issues related to protecting their rights to improve the level of services provided to them.
GACA has created a specialized department to ensure quality service to passengers at Saudi airports.
Saudi aviation authority launches e-portal to serve passengers better
https://arab.news/zr7w7
Saudi aviation authority launches e-portal to serve passengers better
- It enables travelers to communicate with a “digital assistant” to know about their trips’ information and rights
RIYADH: Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), on Monday inaugurated an electronic portal offering various services to passengers.