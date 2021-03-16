You are here

  • Home
  • Angel investors network in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain signs deal with Dubai tech startups hub

Angel investors network in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain signs deal with Dubai tech startups hub

Angel investors network in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain signs deal with Dubai tech startups hub
More than 900 startups from 72 countries are hosted at Dtec in Dubai Silicon Oasis. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4varh

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Angel investors network in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain signs deal with Dubai tech startups hub

Angel investors network in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain signs deal with Dubai tech startups hub
  • The startup scene in the region is thriving as governments seek to make it easier for startups to access funding and advice
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and Bahrain’s leading early-stage investors group has signed an initial agreement with a hub for technology startups in Dubai to boost investment ventures in the region.
OQAL Angel Investors Network signed the agreement with Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) to support young entrepreneurs in the Gulf, giving them access to angel investors, experts, and other specialists to help them develop their ideas.
The MoU outlines a support program for Dtec-based entrepreneurs who will be encouraged to pitch and participate in joint demo day events.
“The agreement supports entrepreneurs in Dtec and the wider UAE. It also opens new financing opportunities for them, especially in the fields of new technology and work trends based on technology solutions and innovative applications,” said William Chappell, executive vice president for technology and entrepreneurship at Dubai Silicon Oasis, where Dtec is based.
The startup scene in the region is thriving as governments seek to make it easier for startups to access funding and advice as they focus on growing their non-oil economies.
“Access to early-stage smart capital and angel investment is key to help nurture startups, and our partnership with Dtec, a strong backer of UAE and regional startups is invaluable,” Faris Al-Rashid, chair of OQAL, said.
More than 900 startups from 72 countries are hosted at Dtec, which is pegged as the largest tech hub and co-working space in the MENA region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain startups Dubai UAE

Related

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones
Business & Economy
Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones
UAE-based venture builder eyes Saudi startup market
Business & Economy
UAE-based venture builder eyes Saudi startup market

Petrofac is suspended from new contract bids in UAE

Petrofac is suspended from new contract bids in UAE
Updated 1 min 37 sec ago

Petrofac is suspended from new contract bids in UAE

Petrofac is suspended from new contract bids in UAE
Updated 1 min 37 sec ago
Petrofac said it was barred from competing for new contracts in the UAE, months after a former executive of the oilfield services provider pleaded guilty in Britain over bribery charges.
London-listed Petrofac shares fell as much as 12 percent to hit session lows on Monday after the company said UAE’s state-backed oil firm, ADNOC, had notified it of the decision. The Gulf country accounted for roughly 10% of its contract revenue in 2019.
In January, the former executive pleaded guilty to three bribery charges brought by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office over payments made to agents to influence awarding of contracts worth $3.3 billion in the UAE.
The former executive pleaded guilty to 11 other counts in 2019 related to bribery charges in Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Petrofac does not currently include the two countries in its bidding pipeline.
Petrofac said on Monday it would continue to work on two small UAE projects, but did not provide any other details related to the suspension. It had previously said that the country accounts for just under a third of its bidding pipeline.

UAE banks’ individual deposits hit $3.5bn in Q4 2020

UAE banks’ individual deposits hit $3.5bn in Q4 2020
Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

UAE banks’ individual deposits hit $3.5bn in Q4 2020

UAE banks’ individual deposits hit $3.5bn in Q4 2020
  • UAE banks recorded 13 billion dirhams ($3.5 billion) in individual deposits during the fourth quarter of last yea
Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Individual deposits in UAE banks continued to rise in the last quarter of 2020, despite a raft of economic challenges created by the pandemic, WAM reported, citing data from the country’s central bank.
UAE banks recorded 13 billion dirhams ($3.5 billion) in individual deposits during the fourth quarter of last year – upping the cumulative balance of deposits to 493.9 billion dirhams.
The central bank said these deposits account for 26.2 percent of the total balance of this type of investment, which stood at 1.89 trillion dirhams by the end of 2020.
The data comes as banks in the region emerge from a global health crisis with many businesses and individual borrowers struggling to repay loans.

Topics: UAE banking Finance

Related

Will Gulf banks suffer from ‘long-COVID?’
Business & Economy
Will Gulf banks suffer from ‘long-COVID?’
Special Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery
Business & Economy
Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery

Emirates, TAP Air Portugal sign partnership deal as aviation slowly recovers

Emirates, TAP Air Portugal sign partnership deal as aviation slowly recovers
Updated 18 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates, TAP Air Portugal sign partnership deal as aviation slowly recovers

Emirates, TAP Air Portugal sign partnership deal as aviation slowly recovers
  • The partnership was announced as airlines across the world find ways to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 18 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai carrier Emirates and Portugal’s TAP Air have signed an initial agreement to expand their code share partnership currently in place between the pair.
The deal will boost both airlines’ operations on routes across the Americas, North Africa, and East Asia.
It will also allow them to explore ways to enhance cooperation on their rewards programs.
“Emirates and TAP Air Portugal have enjoyed a mutually successful codes hare partnership for the past eight years. We are delighted to expand this relationship and look forward to delivering even more benefits to our customers,” Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer at Emirates, said in a release.
The partnership was announced as airlines across the world find ways to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which shuttered global borders, and collapsed people’s confidence in international travel.
TAP Air Portugal will place its code on Emirates’ flights to several destinations in East Asia, including Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka, Mumbai and Manila.
In turn, Emirates customers will be able to seamlessly access additional domestic destinations in Portugal, as well as TAP Air Portugal’s flights to cities in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry, Morocco, Tunisia, Gambia, and Cape Verde.
The agreement will take effect on May 1.

Topics: Emirates Portugal aviation transportation

Related

Emirates to digitally verify passengers’ COVID-19 medical records
Middle-East
Emirates to digitally verify passengers’ COVID-19 medical records
Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end
Business & Economy
Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end

Startup of the Week: Al Mihrab; Unique pieces inspired by Islamic art

Startup of the Week: Al Mihrab; Unique pieces inspired by Islamic art
Updated 16 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Startup of the Week: Al Mihrab; Unique pieces inspired by Islamic art

Startup of the Week: Al Mihrab; Unique pieces inspired by Islamic art
Updated 16 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: A Jeddah-based artist is on a mission to redefine and modernize classical Islamic art by creating affordable handmade pieces inspired by her heritage.

Afnan Tash, the artist behind Al Mihrab, creates unique pieces inspired by Islamic art across the ages, utilizing materials such as paper, glass, wood and metal.

She said that her “great focus is on adding a special beauty to everything that is created.”

Tash takes her inspiration from classic cultural elements of the Kingdom’s western province: The qibla compass, indicating the direction of Makkah; the Holy Ka’aba; and the namesake of the project, the mihrab, or semicircular niche in the wall of a mosque that indicates the qibla.

“Art has the special purpose of serving mankind and facilitating our lives. It increases our familiarity with beauty, raises our artistic tastes, and enriches our experiences and outlook on life,” she told Arab News. Tash hopes to renew these elements and present them in a way that better reflects contemporary life, while preserving their beauty. 

For Tash, art has a way of transcending reality and creating something unique to each viewer.

Her work involves a variety of techniques and materials, and she has experimented with several mediums. While her interests include drawing and photography, she has a special attachment to gilding and miniature painting, both of which feature frequently in her work.

For that reason, though the work may appear deceptively simple, the focus and attention required takes a lot of effort, she said.

“What surprises me most about this type of art is the presence it requires and the amount of time needed to ensure that every step is perfectly done. The minute details require a lot of care and attention.”

Tash likened the project to a long journey with no end or specific result in mind.

“When I started Al Mihrab in 2014, I had a completely different perception of myself, and it might be different again tomorrow. So I seek to invest in my love of beauty and art by reading, seeing and learning, and through the products and artworks that we offer,” she said.

Tash’s work can be bought online at salla.sa/al.mihrab, and she can be found on Instagram, @al.mihrab

Topics: Startup of the Week

Related

Startup of the Week: Hejar; Reinventing jewelry for men
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: Hejar; Reinventing jewelry for men
Startup of the Week: Filling the gap in natural skincare and beauty products
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: Filling the gap in natural skincare and beauty products

Riyadh-based fintech raises $7.2m to boost expansion

Riyadh-based fintech raises $7.2m to boost expansion
Updated 15 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

Riyadh-based fintech raises $7.2m to boost expansion

Riyadh-based fintech raises $7.2m to boost expansion
  • Peer-to-peer lending platform Lendo allows users to borrow money against their invoices
Updated 15 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Riyadh-based financial technology (fintech) firm Lendo has raised $7.2 million to develop new technologies and financial products, as it plans to triple its revenue this year.

Launched just a year ago by Osama Al-Raee and Mohammed Jawabri, Lendo offers instant invoice financing to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through its Shariah-compliant lending platform. The offering helps SMEs manage their immediate cashflow.

Invoice financing is a popular short-term borrowing tool for businesses in different markets around the world, by which they leverage their receivables to receive loans from banks or other financial institutions.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Raee, co-founder and CEO of Lendo, said: “We have financed more than 100 invoices worth over SR 60 million ($16 million) for SMEs. We are planning to grow and triple these numbers this year.”

On new funding plans and growth prospects, he said: “We want to go higher and grow our team, build new technologies and launch innovative financial products. We have started hiring. We are growing 25 percent month-on-month, which is a testimony of the hard work and dedication of our team. We plan to continue this growth,” he added.

The company raised money from Saudi funds Derayah Ventures, Seedra Ventures and Impact46, as well as from UAE-based Shorooq Partners and US-based 500 Startups, Al-Raee said.

Jawabri, co-founder and COO of Lendo, told Arab News: “In July 2019, we got a license from the Saudi Central Bank. We launched Lendo in December that same year. Lendo is one of the many lending startups that are part of the bank’s regulatory sandbox.”

The sandbox aims to attract local and international fintech firms to benefit from state-of-the-art technology so that they can provide innovative financial services to startups, fintech companies, financial services firms and professional services companies in Saudi Arabia.

Lendo offers loans starting from SR 100,000 and reaching up to SR 3 million by connecting the SMEs with investors on its marketplace. SMEs looking for financing can apply on Lendo’s platform if they have a valid Saudi business license, have been in operations for at least one year and have an annual turnover of about SR 2 million.

The system takes up to three days to review the profile after receiving all the required details and documentation. If approved, the business can apply for financing of up to 80 percent of the invoice value sold to the customer. These opportunities are then shared on Lendo’s platform with the investors who finance them collectively.

Lendo makes money by charging the SMEs a management fee and taking a 20-percent cut from the profit investors make.

“During the pandemic, there was a huge surge in the numbers of SMEs who turned to Lendo for financing to keep their businesses afloat,” said Jawabri.

Topics: fintech small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Related

Fintech startup gives Saudi workers early access to salaries, commissions
Business & Economy
Fintech startup gives Saudi workers early access to salaries, commissions
Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding
Business & Economy
Saudi fintech startup secures $1.2m seed funding

Latest updates

Petrofac is suspended from new contract bids in UAE
Petrofac is suspended from new contract bids in UAE
Angel investors network in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain signs deal with Dubai tech startups hub
Angel investors network in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain signs deal with Dubai tech startups hub
UAE banks’ individual deposits hit $3.5bn in Q4 2020
UAE banks’ individual deposits hit $3.5bn in Q4 2020
Emirates, TAP Air Portugal sign partnership deal as aviation slowly recovers
Emirates, TAP Air Portugal sign partnership deal as aviation slowly recovers
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.