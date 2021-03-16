You are here

Petrofac shares plunge 8% on Tuesday after being barred from UAE contracts

Petrofac shares plunge 8% on Tuesday after being barred from UAE contracts
Petrofac was notified of the suspension by UAE oil giant ADNOC. (Supplied)
  • ADNOC informs UK company of decision
  • Petrofac shares fell on Monday
LONDON: Petrofac shares plunged 8 percent on Tuesday morning after the company said it had been barred from competing for new contracts in the UAE.
It comes months after a former executive of the oilfield services provider pleaded guilty in Britain over bribery charges.
The stock dropped by about 8 percent as the market opened on Tuesday.
Earlier, London-listed Petrofac shares fell as much as 12 percent to hit session lows on Monday after the company said ADNOC had notified it of the decision. The Gulf country accounted for roughly 10 percent of its contract revenue in 2019.
In January, the former executive pleaded guilty to three bribery charges brought by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office over payments made to agents to influence awarding of contracts worth $3.3 billion in the UAE.
The former executive pleaded guilty to 11 other counts in 2019 related to bribery charges in Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Petrofac does not currently include the two countries in its bidding pipeline.
Petrofac said on Monday it would continue to work on two small UAE projects, but did not provide any other details related to the suspension.
"Petrofac will continue to execute two EPC projects for ADNOC currently under construction," it said. "ADNOC has stated that it recognises the long-standing nature of its relationship with Petrofac and has confirmed that its decision will be reviewed on a periodic basis."

It had previously said that the country accounts for just under a third of its bidding pipeline.

With Reuters

 

Topics: energy oilfield services UK UAE

Sean Cronin

Stephen Bechtel Jr, construction giant who helped build Jubail, dies aged 95

Stephen Bechtel Jr, construction giant who helped build Jubail, dies aged 95
  • The Stanford-educated billionaire worked his way up from a field engineer to become CEO of the company aged 35
  • Jubail was one of Bechtel's best known mega projects
LONDON: Stephen Bechtel Jr., the third-generation heir of the Bechtel construction empire who helped to build Jubail Industrial City, has died aged 95.
Bechtel ran one of the biggest names in US construction for 30 years from 1960, during which time he worked on the creation of Jubail Industrial City, described by the company as one of the biggest civil engineering projects of modern times and a key milestone in the Kingdom’s industrial evolution.
The firm’s sales grew 11-fold, its employee population five-fold, and major projects from 18 to 119 during his tenure, Bechtel said.
He died peacefully at home on Monday.
“My grandfather leaves a remarkable legacy of accomplishment, integrity, excellence, and commitment to customers and communities,” said Brendan Bechtel, the current chairman and chief executive.

The Stanford-educated billionaire worked his way up from a field engineer to become CEO of the company aged 35.

While Bechtel inherited a company that already had an established reputation for delivering massive projects such as the Hoover Dam and the San Francisco Bay Bridge caisson, he extended its operations worldwide.

Jubail was one of Bechtel's best known mega projects. The company was chosen by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu in the mid-1970s to help plan and deliver the project — transforming what was an old fishing and pearling village to a massive industrial complex that would help the Kingdom and the then fledgling Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) become a global petrochemicals power.
In 2006, Bechtel was invited to manage a further expansion of the city’s industrial and living areas, building residential accommodation for 120,000 people and an 18,000-student ‘greenfield’ university.
His company also worked on the construction of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Topics: jubail Saudi Arabia construction

UAE banks’ pandemic support fund helped 320,000 customers, CB says

UAE banks’ pandemic support fund helped 320,000 customers, CB says
UAE banks' pandemic support fund helped 320,000 customers, CB says

UAE banks’ pandemic support fund helped 320,000 customers, CB says
  • The Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) has "yielded positive impact for the UAE's banking sector and the wider economy"
DUBAI: About 320,000 bank customers have benefited from the UAE’s COVID-19 support stimulus, the country’s central bank said, marking the fund’s first anniversary since it was launched.
The Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) has “yielded positive impact for the UAE’s banking sector and the wider economy,” central bank governor Abdulhamid Saeed Alahmadi said in a meeting attended by  the country's bank bosses.
From its inception last March, TESS has helped individuals, small to medium-size entrepreneurs and other private corporations navigate through the pandemic. There are about 175,000 customers under the current TESS deferral arrangements, WAM reported.
Overall liquidity of the UAE banking system had returned to pre-COVID levels, the meeting heard.
“The introduction of the stimulus package came at a critical juncture and ensured that banks were able to mitigate funding and liquidity pressures and maintain their lending capacity,” Alahmadi said.
The TESS program was the central bank’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included a range of relief measures to the UAE’s banking sector related to funding, liquidity, lending, and capital.
“Our base projection envisages recovery of the UAE economy in 2021 with the real GDP to increase by 2.5 percent. CBUAE will continue to closely monitor market and economic developments both in the UAE and globally,” the governor said.

Topics: UAE banking economy Finance

Saudi banking sector gets off to a positive start in 2021, says KPMG

Saudi banking sector gets off to a positive start in 2021, says KPMG
Saudi banking sector gets off to a positive start in 2021, says KPMG

Saudi banking sector gets off to a positive start in 2021, says KPMG
  • The Saudi banking industry showed its “solidity and cohesion” in the face of the challenges posed by the pandemic
  • Total assets increased by 13.14 percent to SR2.771 billion compared to SR2.449 billion in 2019
Saudi Arabia’s banking sector is expected to record positive performance this year, despite the challenges of the pandemic, a KPMG report said.
Performance will be supported by government reforms, the sector’s success in halting expected credit losses, liquidity stability, and overall improvement in the capital adequacy ratio, Asharq Business reported.
“The banking sector in Saudi Arabia enjoys a strong base in the volume of liquidity and capital, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for homes has witnessed a continuous increase, and the demand for real estate financing has doubled,” said Ovais Shehab, head of the financial services sector in Saudi Arabia at KPMG.
The Saudi banking industry showed its “solidity and cohesion” in the face of the challenges posed by the pandemic, the report said.
Eleven Saudi banks monitored by KPMG (excluding losses announced by the Saudi British Bank) reported a decline in net profit of 6.32 percent last year compared to 2019.
Total assets increased by 13.14 percent to SR2.771 billion compared to SR2.449 billion in 2019, while customer deposits rose by 9.18 percent to SR1.975 billion compared to SR1.809 billion in 2019.
Expected credit losses recorded a significant increase of 39 percent to SR17.33 billion, compared to SR12.46 billion in 2019.
The profitability of Saudi banks will surpass their GCC peers in 2021, despite low interest rates and the elevated cost of risk, Roman Rybalkin, associate director at S&P Global Ratings, told Arab News on March 11.
“After the shocks witnessed in 2020, the Saudi economy is expected to recover in 2021-2022 due to an increase in global demand for oil and increase of private consumption,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia banking Finance

Saudi food giant Almarai agrees to buy Bakemart in UAE and Bahrain

Saudi food giant Almarai agrees to buy Bakemart in UAE and Bahrain
Saudi food giant Almarai agrees to buy Bakemart in UAE and Bahrain

Saudi food giant Almarai agrees to buy Bakemart in UAE and Bahrain
  • The deal was fully financed from existing cash flow and the financial impact would be reflected in its next quarterly results
  • Bakemart makes breads and pastries for the regional food service and retail sector
DUBAI: Almarai said it has agreed to buy the UAE and Bahrain operations of Bakemart in a deal worth 93.5 million dirhams ($25.5 million).
The deal was fully financed from existing cash flow and the financial impact would be reflected in its next quarterly results, Almarai said in a Tadawul stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
Bakemart makes breads and pastries for the regional food service and retail sector. It was originally founded in 2003 and has two production factories in the UAE and a workforce of 800, according to its website.

The regional food and beverage sector is witnessing consolidation as a year of lockdowns have forced companies to trim costs and seek savings through mergers and acquisitions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Bahrain Almarai Finance Food

Oil drops as rising stockpiles compound COVID-19 demand concerns

Oil drops as rising stockpiles compound COVID-19 demand concerns
Oil drops as rising stockpiles compound COVID-19 demand concerns

Oil drops as rising stockpiles compound COVID-19 demand concerns
  • Germany, France, Italy to suspend AstraZeneca jabs
  • US "big freeze" sees oil stockpiles rise
LONDON: Oil prices fell for a third straight day on Tuesday as rising stockpiles in the United States added to concerns about risks to demand as countries including Germany and France halt COVID-19 vaccinations.
Brent crude was down 49 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $68.39 by 0433 GMT, having dropped 0.5 percent on Monday. US crude was down 47 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $64.92 a barrel, after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.
Germany, France and Italy plan to suspend AstraZeneca PLC COVID-19 injections after reports of possible serious side effects, although the World Health Organization said there was no established link to the vaccine.
These moves are deepening concerns over a slow pace of vaccinations in the region, which may delay any economic recovery from the pandemic in one of the hardest-hit areas.
The pandemic eviscerated demand for oil but prices have recovered to levels before the global health crisis, only to be capped as vaccination rollouts have been slow in most countries.
In the United States, stockpiles are also rising because of last month’s “big freeze” which halted refining operations that have taken time to fully return.
“Prices are pressured by expectations that last month’s winter storm in Texas could keep boosting crude inventories,” said Avtar Sandu, senior manager commodities at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, will report crude stock pile levels later on Tuesday, followed by official numbers from the Department of Energy on Wednesday, with analysts expecting another week of gain.
Crude inventories increased by 12.8 million barrels in the week to March 5, against analysts’ expectations for a rise of less than 1 million barrels.

Topics: energy Oil

