Rising demand for wealth management services among Middle Eastern women

Rising demand for wealth management services among Middle Eastern women
Studies have forecast that four-in-five women from high-net-worth (HNW) families were getting ready to inherit substantial wealth over the next decade or two. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 8 sec ago
Shane McGinley

Rising demand for wealth management services among Middle Eastern women

Rising demand for wealth management services among Middle Eastern women
  • Founded in Singapore in 2016, StashAway has clients in 145 countries and has so far raised $36.4 million in four funding rounds
Updated 8 sec ago
Shane McGinley

A southeast Asian digital wealth management firm has reported rapid growth since its November launch in the Middle East, especially among female clients.

And from retirement to buying a home, StashAway has pinpointed the reasons why users have invested their money with the platform.

The first digital wealth manager to obtain an asset management license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority, Ramzi Khleif, general manager of StashAway MENA (Middle East and North Africa), said the “appetite from the market has been extremely strong.”

One of the trends he noticed has been an increase from female investors. When it launched in the Middle East, the company found that two-thirds of signups were men, but the way the current numbers are growing it expects that to change by the end of the year.

“It’s also interesting for us to see how trends in the Far East are very much happening here, with the rise of female investors,” Khleif added.

“We are driven to reach out to more women, empower and educate them on finance. Based on these trends we predict that women will make up half of our client base which is faster than how long it took us to achieve this in Singapore and Malaysia.”

The issue is certainly a pertinent one as research by Barclays Private Bank late last year found a substantial wealth transfer was poised to happen over the next 20 years, with an estimated $15 trillion set to pass to the next generation.

Studies have forecast that four-in-five women from high-net-worth (HNW) families were getting ready to inherit substantial wealth over the next decade or two.

Rasha Badawi, director at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management in the Middle East, said: “As traditional family roles change and more women hold prominent positions in international business, their growing global influence is going to be a major economic force over the next decade, redefining areas that have historically been focused on, and dominated by, men.”

The bank’s research suggested that changes within financial services are needed to better support the growing number of HNW women as they are inheriting more wealth and responsibility. Therefore, wealth managers need to empower wealthy women and embrace their increasing power and influence.

Dr. Ylva Baeckstrom, a behavioral finance and gender expert, told Arab News: “The industry needs to overcome existing biases, work to deliver services and advice that are the equal of those presented to their male relatives, and provide women with the base to support their role as global business leaders of the future.”

StashAway also carried out a survey of why people were opting to invest their money. It found that 32 percent of respondents were focused on growing money for retirement purposes, mainly due to the absence of pension schemes in the region, while buying a property was the main goal for 19 percent of survey participants.

Founded in Singapore in 2016, StashAway has clients in 145 countries and has so far raised $36.4 million in four funding rounds.

Topics: Gulf banking Finance economy women

NCB, Samba to relocate some branches as lenders combine

NCB, Samba to relocate some branches as lenders combine
Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

NCB, Samba to relocate some branches as lenders combine

NCB, Samba to relocate some branches as lenders combine
  • The new Saudi National Bank will have 503 branches in the Kingdom, around a quarter of all bank branches in the countr
Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The merger of National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group (Samba) will involve the relocation of some branches currently located close to each other, said the chairman of the enlarged lender.

The new Saudi National Bank will have 503 branches in the Kingdom, around a quarter of all bank branches in the country, said Ammar Al-Khudairy, board chairman of the new bank.

He was speaking at a webinar organized by the Saudi Ministry of Finance’s Communication and Financial Knowledge Center and moderated by Talat Hafiz, a member of the Saudi Financial Association and an Arab News columnist.

Al-Khudairy noted that as part of the new bank’s expansion plans some branches would be relocated and more would be added.

“Some people are asking whether some branches could be closed. We have, in fact, conducted a study on all the branches of both banks and found out that some 21 branches were very close to each other,” he said.

“These will be relocated to better serve our customers in different areas. In another expansion plan, we will add nine more branches before the end of 2021,” he added.

Al-Khudairy said that all SNB branches would “be fully Islamic on the retail level” when the rebranded outlets opened on April 1.

“In corporate banking, more than 70 percent of the loans will be Shariah compliant. There is still a challenge in the treasury, but, as for the retail, it is going to be wholly Islamic,” he said, adding that SNB would be headquartered in Riyadh, with some operations and logistics departments in Jeddah.

He also revealed that SNB was planning to develop additional Shariah-compliant banking programs and products as part of its “ambition to have a globally leading position in providing Islamic banking services.”

The combination of the two banks will result in major savings.

“We expect the merger to help us get an estimated annual saving amount of SR800 million, and I am personally hopeful that we would go beyond that number,” Al-Khudairy said.

NCB entered into a merger agreement with Samba in October. The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and the General Authority for Competition (GAC) approved the linkup earlier this year and it was given the final green light by Samba and NCB shareholders this month.

Al-Khudairy said the merger came about when the chairman of NCB, Saeed Al-Ghamdi, called for a meeting and the idea was suggested. He added that in mid-2019, Samba had formed a strategic expansion and transformation plan to increase its profits and acquisitions.

“We started enhancing and diversifying our services so that we could get more shares and profitability. We also conducted a study on more than 10 global markets and 100 to 120 financial entities before we could agree on the merger,” he said.

On the speed of the merger process, he noted that had it dragged on too long it would have had a negative impact on staff and the relationship between banks and their customers.

“The faster you go with this process and the more transparent you are with the stakeholders, the better it is. The board of directors in the two banks were keen to complete the merging process as fast as we could.

“We signed the initial agreement in July 2020, while the final merger agreement was inked late in October. The final agreement was endorsed after extensive studies with the most experienced financial houses on Wall Street. Two of the three biggest financial houses were advisers for the two banks,” Al-Khudairy added.

According to Argaam, the merged bank will have assets of SR896 billion and during the full year 2020 the two banks made a combined net profit of SR15.65 billion.

Al-Khudairy said the goal of the new entity was to maximize opportunities for its customers, employees, local communities, and shareholders. “Together, Samba and NCB could truly become a bank for all,” Al-Khudairy was quoted as saying on its official website.

Al-Ghamdi said that the NCB and Samba merger would create a clear national champion that would transform the local banking sector and catalyze the delivery of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

Upon completion, NCB’s shareholders will own 67.4 percent of the merged bank with Samba holding the remainder. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund – the Public Investment Fund – will be the largest stakeholder.

Al-Khudairy said during the webinar that after negotiations, the two sides agreed on a fair ownership percentage before signing the final agreement.

“Before that, there were also discussions between the two sides on governance, how the board of directors would be formed, and on what basis senior managers should be appointed. All these issues were discussed before the final agreement was officially approved,” he added.

After penning the deal, Al-Khudairy said the parties sought the assistance of six financial, administrative, media, and technical advisers to ensure a smooth merger process, without any interruption to services.

Topics: Samba NCB banking Saudi Arabia Finance

Bahrain’s SICO buys majority stake in Saudi-based Muscat Capital

Bahrain’s SICO buys majority stake in Saudi-based Muscat Capital
Updated 36 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

Bahrain's SICO buys majority stake in Saudi-based Muscat Capital

Bahrain’s SICO buys majority stake in Saudi-based Muscat Capital
  • The acquisition took place by way of a share swap, which will also give Bank Muscat a 9 percent stake in SICO
Updated 36 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

Bahrain-based SICO BSC said on Monday it has completed a deal to acquire 72.7 percent in the Saudi-based Muscat Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank Muscat.

The acquisition took place by way of a share swap, which will also give Bank Muscat a 9 percent stake in SICO, a regional asset manager and investment bank that manages $2.3 billion in assets.

The deal also provides SICO with a direct presence in the region’s largest capital market, said SICO’s chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa al-Khalifa.

Regional and Western financial institutions are seeking opportunities to expand in Saudi Arabia, encouraged by reforms in the Arab world’s biggest economy under its Vision 2030 program to reduce the economy’s dependence on oil.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala said to be interested in buying NMC hospital business

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala said to be interested in buying NMC hospital business
Updated 35 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala said to be interested in buying NMC hospital business

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala said to be interested in buying NMC hospital business
  • NMC ran into trouble last year after the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt left a many UAE and overseas lenders with heavy losses
Updated 35 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund Mubadala is considering buying NMC Health’s core hospital business, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, emerging as another suitor of the troubled hospital group.
NMC, the largest private health care provider in the United Arab Emirates, ran into trouble last year after the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt left a many UAE and overseas lenders with heavy losses.
The company, now in administration, is exploring the possibility of selling its health care business in the UAE and Oman, which sources have previously said could generate around $1 billion.
Mubadala, which has over $230 billion in assets under management, is one of the investors and companies looking at the asset, said the sources.
“As an investor we regularly assess opportunities for their potential fit into our portfolio,” a source close to Mubadala told Reuters.
Other suitors include Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ and Europe’s largest private equity firm CVC, Reuters reported earlier this month.
Sources have told Reuters the potential sale is a price discovery exercise to determine whether NMC’s business can get the value its creditors seek, or whether the business should keep the assets, complete the restructuring, and sell when they can achieve the value they want.
NMC did not immediately respond to a comment request.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Mubadala NMC Health NMC

Damascus hikes fuel prices by more than 50 percent

Damascus hikes fuel prices by more than 50 percent
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

Damascus hikes fuel prices by more than 50 percent

Damascus hikes fuel prices by more than 50 percent
  • Syrian pound plunges against dollar
  • Energy sector destroyed by decade of war
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syria has raised petrol prices in government-held parts of the country by more than 50 per cent after the Syrian pound hit record lows in the black market.
The cost per litre of subsidised petrol rose from 475 to 750 Syrian pounds (officially 60 US cents, or 17 US cents at black market rates), the trade ministry said late Monday.
Syrian motorists are allocated 75 litres of subsidised petrol per vehicle per month, then must pay unsubsidised rates -- which also rose from 1300 to 2000 pounds a litre, the ministry said.
Gas canisters used in homes are now selling for 3,850 pounds, up from 2,700, it added.
Damascus has repeatedly raised fuel prices in recent years to tackle an accelerating economic crisis sparked by a decade-long civil war and compounded by sanctions, the coronavirus pandemic and a financial crunch in neighbouring Lebanon.
The trade ministry did not provide a reason for the latest hike, but in the past it has blamed Western sanctions.
The oil ministry last week said it had been forced to cut fuel supplies due to "a delay in the arrival of imported fuel derivatives because of the US blockade".
Washington has imposed several rounds of economic sanctions on the Syrian government since the war broke out in 2011.
The trade ministry's latest announcement came as the Syrian pound continued to plunge against the dollar on the black market after it hit a record low of 4,000 to the dollar this month.
The pound, officially valued at 1,256 to the greenback, was selling for around 4200 on the black market on Tuesday, money exchangers told AFP.
The economic crunch has seen food prices skyrocket over the past year in a country where the majority of the population lives below the poverty line.
Rani, a 37-year-old food wholesaler, said the hike in fuel prices would hit other goods.
"We are going to have to raise the price of our products to make up for steeper fuel prices," he told AFP.
Heating fuel, petrol and cooking gas have been in short supply in government-held areas for years, and motorists have grown used to long queues to fill up.
Syria used to produce almost 400,000 barrels of crude per day before the war.
But ten years of conflict have ravaged production and seen US-backed Kurdish-led forces seize control of the country's largest oil fields.
The oil sector's losses are estimated at $91.5 billion.
 

Topics: Syria Inflation

Gulf foreign reserves fell 5.8% to $667bn last year

Gulf foreign reserves fell 5.8% to $667bn last year
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

Gulf foreign reserves fell 5.8% to $667bn last year

Gulf foreign reserves fell 5.8% to $667bn last year
  • Saudi reserves stood at $453.6 billion by the end of 2020, representing 68 percent of the reserve assets of GCC countries
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Foreign reserve assets of GCC states fell 5.8 percent to $667 billion by the end of 2020, compared to a year earlier.
Saudi reserves stood at $453.6 billion by the end of 2020, representing 68 percent of the reserve assets of GCC countries, according to Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) data.
The GCC ranked fifth in the world in terms of the volume of foreign reserves, after China, Japan, Switzerland and the European Union in 2020, according to the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC Stat), Al Arabiya reported.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
China's foreign reserve assets amounted to $3.357 trillion at the end of 2020, followed by Japan with $1.391 trillion, then Switzerland with $1.083 trillion, followed by the European Union at $1.078 trillion.

Topics: Gulf

