Saudi-backed EV Lucid Air reveals 'world first' sound system

DUBAI: Lucid Air, the Saudi-backed luxury electric vehicle maker is hoping an immersive cinema-style sound system will appeal to buyers of the $69,000 vehicle.
Dolby Atmos will be part of Lucid Air’s new 21-speaker surreal sound system, the company said on Thursday.
“As the first car to integrate Dolby Atmos, Lucid Air delivers an elevated, multi-dimensional sound experience on par with the other innovations at Lucid,” said Derek Jenkins, senior vice president of design at Lucid Motors.
The Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund put $1 billion into Lucid in 2018, giving it a majority stake in the California-based company.
The Lucid Air is available for reservation now and can be experienced in-person at one of Lucid Motors’ Studios in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, San Jose, Newark (California), Miami or West Palm Beach.
