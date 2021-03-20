You are here

  • Home
  • Israel and UAE rugby teams face off in sporting first after new ties

Israel and UAE rugby teams face off in sporting first after new ties

Israel and UAE rugby teams face off in sporting first after new ties
Israel’s Ward Fawarseh, left, fights for the ball with UAE player during a friendly match in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP/Kamran Jebreili)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rgafg

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Israel and UAE rugby teams face off in sporting first after new ties

Israel and UAE rugby teams face off in sporting first after new ties
  • The match came months after the Abraham Accords was signed between Israel and the UAE
  • The 7-a-side friendly was a one-sided match, dominated by the more experienced Israelis
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: In the Middle East, where sport and diplomacy are closely intertwined, political passions can spill over onto the playing field.
With the Palestinian cause the core issue uniting Arabs across the region for decades, Israeli players meeting Arab opponents on the field have learned the age-old conflict always looms. Spectators have thrown shoes and jeered. Egyptians, Saudis and others have refused handshakes or pulled out of matches.
But on Friday, politics played a vastly different role. Months after the United Arab Emirates normalized ties with Israel, an Israeli national rugby squad touched down in Dubai to meet the Emirati team on the field for the first time. The more experienced Israeli team swiftly beat the UAE 33-0 in the first 7-a-side friendly match, held without crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The rugby players and few spectators rose as Hatikvah, the Israeli national anthem, blared over the grassy field and through rows of skyscrapers. The players shook hands, slapped backs and bumped fists over a thumping electronic beat.
Emirati players seemed uncomfortable only when asked about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While the UAE and Israel were never at war and for years cultivated covert ties, the federation of seven sheikhdoms formally considered Israel an enemy.
Following the establishment of formal ties last year, the public blowback in the UAE has been muted if not absent, as authorities suppress all dissent. Palestinians, for their part, have lambasted the Israel-UAE normalization as a betrayal of their cause for statehood.
“We don’t think about whether Israel is a good country or a bad country,” said Ibrahim Doree, an Emirati player, his face glistening with sweat after the game. “We just follow our leaders,” he added, declining to discuss the conflict before rushing to meet the Israelis for a barbecue dinner in the desert.
The Israelis were more emotional. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin beamed onto the field with a dramatic speech about friendship.
“This is insane, insane,” said Israeli player Ori Abutbul, shaking his head in disbelief. “I have no words when people ask me how I feel.”
Already, sport has become key to new Israeli-Emirati ties. Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, purchased a 50% stake in Beitar Jerusalem, a club notorious for its racist fan base and refusal to have an Arab player on its roster. However, reports questioning the sheikh’s finances have since put the deal on hold.
Signs of friction have emerged in the countries’ diplomatic relations, too, with the UAE resisting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to entangle the country in his campaign for re-election.
But on the field Friday, Emirati team captain Younes Al-Blooshi said he didn’t want to talk about the region’s political intrigues and rivalries. He expressed relief, however, that certain old rifts were beginning to heal. Earlier this year, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries announced the end to a yearslong boycott of Qatar.
Throughout the bitter dispute, the UAE rugby team played in Qatar, but “it was pretty difficult,” Al-Blooshi acknowledged, declining to elaborate.
“Thankfully, things are all clear now,” he said, noting the team would be flying direct to Doha in May, a first since 2017 when the boycott closed borders.
Israel, meanwhile, will return to competing against European countries, with the 2021 European Rugby Championship Cup beginning next month.

Topics: Israel UAE Dubai rugby Abraham Accords

Related

Overseas fans banned from Tokyo Olympics over virus: organizers
Sport
Overseas fans banned from Tokyo Olympics over virus: organizers
Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash
Sport
Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash

Overseas fans banned from Tokyo Olympics over virus: organizers

Overseas fans banned from Tokyo Olympics over virus: organizers
Updated 33 min 16 sec ago
AFP

Overseas fans banned from Tokyo Olympics over virus: organizers

Overseas fans banned from Tokyo Olympics over virus: organizers
Updated 33 min 16 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Overseas fans will be barred from this year’s pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics because of ongoing coronavirus concerns, organizers announced Saturday.
“In order to give clarity to ticket holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” the Tokyo 2020 organizing body said in a statement.
The International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee “fully respect and accept this conclusion,” the statement added.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Related

Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over pig insult to female comedian
Sport
Tokyo Olympics ceremonies chief quits over pig insult to female comedian

AC Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit

AC Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

AC Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit

AC Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit
  • the quarterfinals of the elite European competition for the first time in five years
Updated 20 March 2021
AFP

MILAN, Italy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan return to their decade-long Serie A title quest on Sunday desperate to close the gap on leaders Inter after their Europa League exit to Manchester United.

“I want to play to win something,” said Ibrahimovic, who returned after an injury layoff in Thursday’s 1-0 defeat in the last-16 second leg against his former club.

“There are still a few games to win and at the moment we are second, we have to continue the race to win the championship.

“Then if we reach the Champions League, it’s nice, but the goal is to win a trophy.

“We have a winning mentality and no one accepts losing, and that’s something I brought.

“To continue, to come back stronger and learn from mistakes. This is part of success, we have to grow up and think about Sunday.”

Ibrahimovic returned to Milan in January 2020 and has been credited with helping turn the team into title contenders again as they target a 19th Serie A trophy and first since 2011, when he also played with the club.

The 39-year-old’s performances have also seen him recalled to the Sweden squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, reversing a five-year international retirement.

For Milan, as the other Italian teams, it was another bruising week of European football.

Atalanta and Lazio both exited the Champions League, after Juventus crashed out last week.

No Italian team have advanced to the quarterfinals of the elite European competition for the first time in five years.

Roma saved face in the Europa League with a 5-1 aggregate win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Inter’s focus has been solely on the league since their Champions League group stage exit, and Antonio Conte’s side are on an eight-match winning streak.

However, their game against Sassuolo on Saturday has been postponed on the orders of health authorities after four Inter players contracted coronavirus this week including captain Samir Handanovic.

In their absence, second place  Milan will be looking to get back to winning ways at 13th-placed Fiorentina and reduce their nine-point deficit before the international break.

Stefano Pioli’s side have lost ground to their city rivals in recent weeks with just two wins in their last six league games, and cannot afford another slip-up.

Juventus are a further point behind in third with a game in hand, and host lowly Benevento as they push for a 10th consecutive league title.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo hit back with a hat trick against Cagliari last weekend after Juventus’s Champions League last 16 exit to Porto.

“It’s time to keep our heads down and stay united, showing that we believe until the end,” said Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini.

Atalanta, in fourth, travel to mid-table Hellas Verona. The Bergamo side are just two points ahead of Champions League rivals Napoli and Roma, who go head-to-head in the Stadio Olimpico.

Topics: AC Milan Italian Serie A football

Related

General view ahead of the quarterfinal and semifinal draw of the UEFA Champions League. (Reuters via UEFA)
Sport
Salah v. Sergio Ramos: Champions League final rematches dominate quarterfinal draw
Mads Davidsen bringing a new ‘sustainable’ mindset to Arabian Gulf League football
Sport
Mads Davidsen bringing a new ‘sustainable’ mindset to Arabian Gulf League football

Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash

Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash

Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash
  • The 81st-ranked Harris ousted third-seeded Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals on Saturday
  • Karatsev upset top-seeded Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to his first final
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Lloyd Harris continued his run of upsets at the Dubai Championships by beating the third-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the semifinals on Friday.

The 81st-ranked South African saved three of the four break points he faced for his seventh win in as many days, making him the first qualifier to reach the hard-court tournament’s final.

The 24-year-old Harris had already taken out US Open champion Dominic Thiem and Kei Nishikori in previous rounds.

“I don’t have many words right now. I am super happy with that win,” Harris said.

“Being a set and 2-4 down is mentally and physically a little bit troublesome for me, but I found my best tennis from there. I am just extremely happy with the result right now.”

Going for his first title, Harris will need to overcome Aslan Karatsev in the final on Saturday.

Karatsev upset top-seeded Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to his first final.

It was Karatsev’s fourth consecutive win over a seeded player at the tournament. Karatsev soared up the rankings after reaching the Australian Open semifinals on his Grand Slam main draw debut last month.

Since the start of February his only losses have come against Novak Djokovic and Thiem.

(With AP)

 

 

Topics: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Lloyd Harris

Related

Qualifier Lloyd Harris makes history at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Sport
Qualifier Lloyd Harris makes history at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Teenage sensation Sinner upsets former Dubai champ
Sport
Teenage sensation Sinner upsets former Dubai champ

Salah v. Sergio Ramos: Champions League final rematches dominate quarterfinal draw

General view ahead of the quarterfinal and semifinal draw of the UEFA Champions League. (Reuters via UEFA)
General view ahead of the quarterfinal and semifinal draw of the UEFA Champions League. (Reuters via UEFA)
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

Salah v. Sergio Ramos: Champions League final rematches dominate quarterfinal draw

General view ahead of the quarterfinal and semifinal draw of the UEFA Champions League. (Reuters via UEFA)
  • The draw on Friday offered rematches from two of the past three finals
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

NYON: Kylian Mbappé will again meet Robert Lewandowski in the Champions League. Sergio Ramos and Mohamed Salah will also face each other once more.
The quarterfinal draw on Friday offered rematches from two of the past three finals, reuniting a pair of football’s best scorers and the protagonists of an infamous injury incident.
Defending champions Bayern Munich and Lewandowski, the FIFA player of the year, were drawn to face Paris Saint-Germain, the team they beat 1-0 in the final last August. The first leg is in Munich on April 7.
Although Bayern kept Mbappé quiet that night in Lisbon, the France striker’s four goals in the round of 16 eliminated Barcelona and Lionel Messi.
“If you want to win the Champions League, you have to beat teams like Bayern Munich,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said.
Real Madrid and Ramos will play Liverpool, the team they beat 3-1 in the 2018 final to win a record-extending 13th European title. Liverpool won the title in 2019.
Ramos was involved in a tussle with Salah in the first half in Kyiv three years ago when the Liverpool forward’s left shoulder was damaged in a fall.
Liverpool, who beat Madrid in the 1981 final, will travel to Spain for the first leg on April 6.
Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane noted how both teams have had tough spells this season.
“We were on the brink of elimination, and yet here we are, alive,” said Zidane, recalling his team’s tricky group stage.
Also, Manchester City were paired with Borussia Dortmund, putting the best defense in this season’s competition against the top scorer, Erling Haaland.
City have kept clean sheets in seven straight games and have only conceded one goal — in the 14th-minute of their opening group game against Porto. Haaland, a 20-year-old forward from Norway, has scored 10 goals in the Champions League this season and is widely seen as a future transfer target for City.
Porto will face Chelsea, but it is unclear if neutral venues will be needed because of travel restrictions between Portugal and England amid the pandemic.
In the Europa League, Benfica played Arsenal in Italy and then Greece. Other travel issues in England forced Liverpool and Man City to play “home” Champions League games in Hungary this month.
“We will play where they tell us,” Zidane said.
The Champions League quarterfinal lineup is the first without either Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo since 2005. No Italian team is involved for the first time since 2016.
The draw includes six previous champions who have a combined 29 titles in the 65-year history of the European Cup and Champions League. Man City and PSG are chasing a first title.
Liverpool and Dortmund, who are sixth and fifth in their leagues, respectively, currently need to win the Champions League to qualify for the next one.
UEFA also made the pairings for the semifinals on Friday. The winner of Bayern-PSG will go on to have the first leg at home against either Man City or Dortmund. Madrid or Liverpool will host Porto or Chelsea first.
The semifinals will be played on April 27 and 28, and May 4 and 5. The final is scheduled for May 29 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Topics: football soccer UEFA Champions League champions league UEFA

Related

PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach Champions League quarters
Sport
PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach Champions League quarters
Liverpool beats Leipzig to reach Champions League quarters
Sport
Liverpool beats Leipzig to reach Champions League quarters

Qualifier Lloyd Harris makes history at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Qualifier Lloyd Harris makes history at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

Qualifier Lloyd Harris makes history at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Qualifier Lloyd Harris makes history at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
  • Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov and wild card Aslan Karatsev complete the semi-final line-up
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Qualifier Lloyd Harris made tournament history on Thursday as he advanced to the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. And Aslan Karatsev became one of the few wild cards to reach the final four in the 28-year history of the event.

“Since 1998, only one wild card had reached the semi-finals of the (event), when Malek Jaziri defeated fellow wild card Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2018, and now we applaud another similar and remarkable achievement by Aslan Karatsev,” said tournament director Salah Tahlak.

“Lloyd Harris is also the first qualifier, since the tournament began in 1993, to reach the semi-finals here, and we look forward to seeing how both he and Karatsev fare on Friday.”

Karatsev reached the semis with a 6-7 6-3 6-2 win over 16th seed Jannik Sinner. Harris overcame Kei Nishikori 6-1 3-6 6-3. They are joined by second seed Andrey Rublev, who defeated Marton Fucsovics 7-5 6-2, and third seed Denis Shapovalov, who beat Jeremy Chardy 7-5 6-4. Shapovalov will play Harris, while Rublev faces Karatsev.

Sinner made the early running against Karatsev, breaking to go 2-0 ahead before building a 4-1 lead. Karatsev broke back in the seventh game of the opening set but it was Sinner who took the tiebreak.

In the second set the tables were turned: Karatsev took a 2-0 lead after winning an 11-minute game on his fifth break point. That set him up to go on and level the match.

After an early exchange of breaks in the third set, Karatsev crucially fought off two break points to hold serve and make it 2-2. From then on he always held the upper hand against his discouraged opponent.

“I started to play better in the second set,” said Karatsev. “I started to feel more the game, to read how he’s playing and where is the weak place where I have to play. In the third set I felt he already dropped down a bit. I was feeling pretty much comfortable returning.”

Harris came through an extraordinary battle with Nishikori who, after suffering a frustrating series of injuries, was attempting to reach his first semi-final since Barcelona in April 2019. Harris dominated the opening set, taking it in just 23 minutes and winning 69 per cent of the points.

But in a remarkable turnaround, Nishikori swept to a 4-0 lead in the second set on the way to taking it 6-3. In the final set the games went with serve until Harris earned a vital break to lead 5-3 and then safely served out the match.

“It was a match of a lot of ups and downs,” Harris said. “In the first set I think Kei was missing quite a bit and I was serving really well, and then all of a sudden, out of nowhere he started reading my serve pretty good and started making a lot more balls, and I didn’t really have a good rhythm.

“Toward the end of the second set I started to find a little more range and we had a few tight games there, early in the third set, before I found a little more rhythm and I used that to get the break.”

Rublev had to work hard in the early stages of his match to gain an advantage over Fucsovics but benefited when his opponent double-faulted to gift him the opening set. Fucsovics, who was recently defeated by Rublev in the Rotterdam final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, grew increasingly frustrated in the second set as Rublev continued to apply pressure and claimed a decisive 3-1 lead on his fifth break point of the set.

The victory extends his ATP 500 winning streak to 23 matches; his last defeat at this level was in the quarter-finals in Dubai last year to Daniel Evans. Only Roger Federer, with 28 wins, has a longer winning streak.

“That first set, we were going point by point and everything was really close until 6-5 when, probably, he got a bit tight,” said Rublev. “And then he got frustrated and I thought this is my moment, that I really have a chance to win the set now. I made it and then I think he mentally went a bit down. Also he was tired because he played already many matches (to) three sets this week.”

Chardy was bidding to reach his third semi-final of the season, following runs in Antalya and at an Australian warm-up event in Melbourne. He was also a quarter-finalist this month in Rotterdam. In contrast, Shapovalov has been struggling. He lost both of his matches at the ATP Cup, got no further than the third round at the Australian Open and then won only one match last week in Doha.

Their records this season are not reflected in their performances this week, however — Shapovalov won his previous two matches in Dubai in straight sets, while Chardy struggled in all three of his, each time edging through 6-4 in the third set.

When they met on Thursday the first set went comfortably with serve until 5-5, when Chardy struggled with his serve and hit two double faults. This allowed Shapovalov to take advantage of his opponent’s second serve to earn a decisive break, and then serve out the set to love. The second set followed a similar path, with both players holding serve comfortably until 4-4, when Shapovalov broke serve and closed out the match with his 10th ace.

“I’ve definitely focused on my serve a lot in the last couple of weeks, trying for it to have more variation,” said Shapovalov. “I’m definitely very happy with the way I’m serving and hopefully I can continue that. We also worked a lot on my footwork and I’m moving well, and when I’m moving well I feel like everything kind of goes into place.”

Topics: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Aslan Karatsev

Related

Teenage sensation Sinner upsets former Dubai champ
Sport
Teenage sensation Sinner upsets former Dubai champ
No. 3 seed Denis Shapovalov advances, Alexei Popyrin plays out boyhood dream despite loss
Sport
No. 3 seed Denis Shapovalov advances, Alexei Popyrin plays out boyhood dream despite loss

Latest updates

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sits down with Oprah for candid interview
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas sat down for a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey. File/AFP
Israel and UAE rugby teams face off in sporting first after new ties
Israel and UAE rugby teams face off in sporting first after new ties
Overseas fans banned from Tokyo Olympics over virus: organizers
Overseas fans banned from Tokyo Olympics over virus: organizers
Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca coronavirus shot
Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca coronavirus shot
Thai police raid printing house over book by pro-democracy leader
Thai police raid printing house over book by pro-democracy leader

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.