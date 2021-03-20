You are here

Retail summit draws industry leaders from region & beyond

Retail summit draws industry leaders from region & beyond
The virtual meeting will seek to define today’s most pressing challenges in the retail industry, and build a strategic agenda for a post-pandemic world.
Retail Leaders Circle, a global platform for expert-led debate between policymakers, industry CEOs, and key opinion leaders, will assemble some of the region’s most prominent decision-makers over three consecutive days to address the current retail industry during Stream One of the 7th Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit. The event is scheduled to take place virtually on March 29, 30 and 31.

Under the theme “The Great Retail Reset: Disruption, Resilience, and the Power of Collaboration,” the virtual summit aims to be a collaborative effort to rebuild and renew an industry in transformation and highlight the areas in which retail and retail-related industries most urgently need it.

The meeting will digitally connect more than 60 influential speakers and audiences from around the region and the world to share their insights, define today’s most pressing challenges in the industry, and build a strategic agenda as the industry navigates the new realities following the pandemic.

“The retail industry is currently being reviewed, reimagined, and reinvented in the midst of this pandemic,” said Panos Linardos, chairman of Retail Leaders Circle. “By expanding the program of the 7th Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit, the virtual stream will provide a more accessible platform for the industry and will even actually broaden the industry participation and bring more of them closer to RLC MENA. This will allow for new ways of inspiration, deal-making and getting business done.”

Some of the featured speakers include: John Hadden, CEO, Alshaya Group; Patrick Chalhoub, group president and CEO, Chalhoub Group; Alain Bejjani CEO, Majid Al-Futtaim Group; Anna Germanos, head of CPG, retail and e-commerce MENA, Facebook; Waleed Al-Saud, founder and CEO, Mukatafa; Hosam Alqurashi, senior adviser, Royal Commission for Riyadh City; Ahmad A.R. BinDawood, CEO, BinDawood Holding; Aref Yehia, client partner for omnichannel retail, TikTok; Timothy Earnest, group director, Al-Futtaim Malls; Faraz Khalid, CEO, Noon; Nisreen Shocair, CEO Middle East, Yoox Net-a-Porter; Omar El-Hamamsy, group CEO, Orascom Development Holding; Marwan Mukarzel, CEO, Fawaz Al-Hokair Retail; Barbara Kahn, Patty and Jay H. Baker Professor of Marketing, The Wharton School; Chris Baker, SVP and head of retail North America, Visa Inc.; Pierre-Yves Roussel, CEO, Tory Burch, US; Matt Shay, president and CEO, National Retail Federation, US; Marigay McKee, managing partner, Fernbrook Capital Management, US; and Steve Sadove, former chairman and CEO, Saks Fifth Avenue.

The Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit has consistently focused on addressing the regional retail agenda with exclusive research reports, in-depth and often intimate conversations, one-on-one interviews, and taskforce roundtables. This year the virtual summit will deliver critical insights from prominent international speakers and key industry partners, namely McKinsey & Company and PwC among others.

“Retail CEOs, board members, investors, and key stakeholders face issues in the industry that grow more urgent and complex everyday,” said Panos Linardos, chairman of Retail Leaders Circle. “This year’s virtual summit will bring together prominent speakers and valuable partners that will address these challenges, inspire change, and promote collaboration in the region and beyond.”

Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

  • PepsiCo is committed to Vision 2030’s women’s empowerment agenda and supporting transformational projects
  • Tamakani is a dedicated PepsiCo program to support, guide and inspire women in the workplace
PepsiCo. has always been a champion of women in the workplace. Established in the Kingdom more than 60 years ago, the company is committed to ensuring it provides inclusive workplaces, enabling women to work and advance while still respecting local customs.

The company has been at the forefront of encouraging and promoting women to reach their full potential, in line with the Vision 2030’s women’s empowerment agenda and its Tamakani program.
The driving force behind these transformational projects is Tamer Mosalam, vice president and general manager of Gulf and Levant foods business unit, PepsiCo. Middle East and Africa.

When appointed in 2019, Mosalam pledged to focus on programs emphasizing diversity and inclusion, in line with the aims of Vision 2030.

Today, PepsiCo. employs 177 women across managerial and engineering roles, including a dedicated Pink Production Line staffed entirely by women.
“PepsiCo. is proud to support women in the workplace as a dedicated equal opportunity employer through initiatives such as our highly successful Tamakani program,” Mosalam said.

“Fostering a culture of inclusion and diversity is essential to growth and progress and at PepsiCo, we recognize this responsibility.”
“Tamakani is a product of that vision and I am incredibly proud of what our flagship program has achieved since it was launched last year. It is a unique platform creating opportunities and guidance for women with promising capabilities, identifying their aspirations, and supporting them to realize their full potential,” he added.
Tamakani focuses on five key areas: Supporting women with their work-life balance, career growth, overcoming challenges, assigning mentors, and engaging people as champions to support women as co-workers and family members.
“This year, we also launched a sustainability-focused challenge through Tamakani, aimed at encouraging and promoting female entrepreneurship. The initiative, run in partnership with INJAZ Al-Arab and INJAZ Saudi Arabia, offered 500 female students from four Saudi universities the opportunity to present business ideas aimed at creating a more sustainable planet. I was delighted to recently award team ‘Virdis’ from Imam Abdulrahaman bin Faisal University with the winning prize for their inspiring project aimed at delivering a sustainable food system,” Mosalam said.
Tamakani is the latest initiative from PepsiCo. to promote women in the workplace. In 2018, it ran a driving course for 45 female employees to prepare them for the issuance of driving licenses in Saudi Arabia.

The company has also opened a nursery in its Riyadh office to support women returning to the workplace.

PepsiCo. is also set to recruit more than 70 women in its Dammam plant after meeting the Ministry of Labor’s requirements on women’s safety in the workplace.

The new intake will enable increased production with the addition of two more shifts.
Mosalam is committed to driving positive social impact and building on PepsiCo’s recent successes, ensuring a bright future for Saudi women.

“The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 is committed to realizing female potential and we’re delighted to be a part of this journey as we further our commitment to supporting equal opportunities for every member of society,” he added.

Regional retailer LuLu has joined hands with Manafith, Saudi Arabia’s financial system solution provider for charitable organizations, to utilize donation aids of beneficiaries for essential shopping. Funded by 120 participating foundations, more than 210,000 families will benefit from shopping conveniently using their Manafith cards, which are valid across LuLu stores in the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed between Bashar Al-Besher, administration director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets, and Majed Al-Faraj, CEO of Manafith Saudia, in the presence of Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets, other officials and guests.

Al-Faraj said: “This collaboration has been a proud moment for our organization as LuLu is well known for catering to the local community with its high-quality range and strategic retail locations across Saudi Arabia. We are excited to deliver the best service to the beneficiaries through our technical solutions as supported by LuLu’s great efforts on making this happen.”

Mohammed said: “We are honored to partner with Manafith for this charitable initiative of being an avenue for families to buy their daily needs and benefit from the most affordable prices and deals on high-quality products offered in our stores. It is our commitment to make Manafith’s beneficiaries happy and satisfied with our excellent customer service and smooth-flowing transactions at the cash counters.”

Apart from being popular for its wide product range in its 203 stores operating worldwide, LuLu has been a key promoter of social initiatives, sustainability, and environment protection. Over the years, the region’s top retailer has initiated many projects toward these advocacies and will continue to do so in the future.

The amount of money that Middle East travelers spend on international leisure travel, will begin to exceed 2019 pre-COVID-19 levels, in as little as three years, according to a recent YouGov survey, commissioned by Reed Exhibitions, the organizer of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2021. This is supported by forecast analysis carried out by Tourism Economics (TE).

“This is very encouraging,” said Danielle Curtis, exhibition director Middle East, ATM, which will take place in-person at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 16-19.

“In 2019, spending on international leisure travel in the Middle East was significant, representing 47 percent of the total overall travel spend, compared with 37 percent spent on domestic leisure travel and 8 percent each on international and domestic business travel.

“In 2020, spending on international leisure travel was only 20 percent of the amount spent a year earlier. However, this year, spending compared with 2019, will recover to around 50 percent. It will increase to 75 percent in 2022 and 95 percent in 2023, until 2024, when spending in this segment will exceed pre-COVID-19 levels by up to 10 percent,” added Curtis.

According to research by TE and its parent company Oxford Economics, the vaccine rollout, pent-up demand supported by high consumer savings, employment recovery and the easing of travel restrictions, will motivate the return to global economic growth of 5.6 percent this year, the fastest economic recovery in 40 years. The total contribution of the travel and tourism industry in 2019 accounted for 10.4 percent of total GDP worldwide, highlighting its importance to the global economy. 

In advanced economies, household savings rates have jumped from less than 10 percent of income prior to 2020, to a spike of 25 percent during lockdown, before dropping to just over 15 percent as restrictions were eased. 

In terms of vaccine rollout, although distribution may be uneven and therefore inhibit some destinations from welcoming tourists, many popular leisure destinations such as the UAE, US, UK, Spain and Turkey aim to have up to 70 percent of their populations vaccinated before the end of 2021. 

“Leisure travel will lead the recovery, initially through domestic and short-haul travel, which peaked by as much as 85 percent of all overnight arrivals in the Middle East during 2020. This will gradually return to normal over the next four years at around 70 percent, as international travel becomes more popular and takes greater market share,” said Curtis. 

In addition to international participants, a host of exhibitors from the Middle East will participate at ATM this year, including the tourism boards from the UAE’s emirates, Saudi Tourism Authority, Saudi Arabian Airlines, NEOM, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, Jordan Tourism Board, Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board, Emaar Hospitality Group and Jumeirah International, among others.

The MENA Oil and Gas Technology Summit, a one-day virtual event hosted by MEED, will take place on March 24, bringing together stakeholders from national oil companies (NOCs), large end-users and utilities companies to explore topics including digitization, automation, cybersecurity and asset integrity within the region’s oil and gas sector.

The oil and gas industry is currently witnessing global oil price volatility coupled with an increasing emphasis on operating more sustainably. A forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the GCC’s GDP growth to return to pre-COVID-19 levels only in 2023 — citing weak oil demand, aggravated by the sharp downturn in oil prices due to the pandemic, as the main culprits.

“The region’s NOCs are undergoing a major transition as they roll out new strategies aimed at diversifying and decarbonizing their activities, while at the same time trying to optimize the performance of their assets and operations,” said MEED editorial director Richard Thompson. “The key to success for the NOCs is investment and effective deployment of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, smart sensors, robotics, advanced materials, and so on.”

“Next-generation technologies will help modernize operating models and build a workforce for the future to meet demands of the evolving energy consumer,” said Thompson. “MEED’s virtual summit examines advanced technology investment by the region’s oil and gas industry and what it means for companies and workers in the region’s most important industry.”

Key players from the sector will discuss the potential that oil and gas companies can unlock with the use of emerging technologies. The first panel discussion will see experts from ADNOC, Saudi Aramco and Petroleum Development Oman explore ways to improve business efficiency with the optimized use of data across global oilfield operations.

HKA will explore mapping historical data to mitigate future risk, followed by a panel discussion on digital transformation featuring speakers from Kuwait Oil Company, Sharjah National Oil Company, Khalifa University and GlobalData. 

Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, head of cybersecurity, UAE, and Qasem Kharbat, head of digital investments, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, along with experts from Khalifa University and KPMG will explore cybersecurity in the final panel of the summit.

The discussion will explore minimizing risks while undergoing digital transformation, the evolving threat landscape in oil and gas and how to remain agile. 

The summit will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The virtual event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center closed on Tuesday its local issuance for March, 2021 of the Kingdom’s sukuk, or Islamic bonds, program at a total of SR7.674 billion ($2.05 billion), Saudi state news agency SPA said.
The issuance was divided into two tranches, the first amounting to SR2.710 billion maturing in 2028, while the second amounted to SR4.964 billion maturing in 2031

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sukuk Finance

