Russia reports 9,284 new coronavirus cases, 361 deaths

Russia reports 9,284 new coronavirus cases, 361 deaths
The country also reported another 361 deaths, raising the official toll to 95,391. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Russia reports 9,284 new coronavirus cases, 361 deaths

Russia reports 9,284 new coronavirus cases, 361 deaths
  • The country also reported another 361 deaths, raising the official toll to 95,391
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday reported 9,284 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,586 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,466,153.
The country also reported another 361 deaths, raising the official toll to 95,391.

Updated 25 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Republic of Congo opposition candidate dies of COVID-19

Republic of Congo opposition candidate dies of COVID-19
  • Kolelas was seen as the main rival to veteran leader Denis Sassou Nguesso, who was expected to win Sunday's vote
  • The sixty-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday afternoon
Updated 25 min 34 sec ago
AFP

BRAZAVILLE: Republic of Congo opposition candidate Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas died of Covid-19 as he was being transferred to France for treatment on Monday, the day after presidential elections.
Kolelas was seen as the main rival to veteran leader Denis Sassou Nguesso, who was expected to win Sunday's vote.
The election was boycotted by the main opposition and under an internet blackout, with critics voicing concerns over the transparency of the polls seen as tilted towards Sassou Nguesso.
Kolelas "died in the medical aircraft which came to get him from Brazzaville on Sunday afternoon," his campaign director Christian Cyr Rodrigue Mayanda told AFP.
The sixty-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, and was unable to host his last campaign meeting in Brazzaville.
On Saturday, he posted a video from his sickbed, declaring he was "battling against death".
"Rise up as one person... I'm fighting on my deathbed, you too fight for your change," he urged his supporters, saying the election was "about the future of your children".
Mayanda called on supporters of Kolelas to rally at 11 am local time (1000 GMT).
"We'll continue to count the ballots. He was ahead in a number of areas," he said.

Kolelas came second in the presidential election of 2016, picking up 15 percent of the vote according to official results.
He had pledged to release the two candidates from that vote sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison for "undermining state security", former army general Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko and ex-minister Andre Okombi Salissa.
He was only serious contender left facing the president on Sunday after a string of boycotts, withdrawn candidacies and exclusions.
Provisional election results are not expected for days.
There were no reports of major incidents before polling stations closed, but AFP correspondents said access to the internet and social media, as well as text messages, was cut.
In some areas voters complained that their names weren't on the electoral list.
"The only uncertainty is what score Mr. Sassou will tell the electoral commission to give him," said Congolese novelist Emmanuel Dongala, contacted by AFP at his US home.
Sassou Nguesso, 77, a former paratrooper, first rose to power in 1979 and has since accumulated 36 years in office, making him one of the world's longest-serving leaders.
Speaking after he cast his ballot, Sassou Nguesso said that the "atmosphere of peace" during the election campaign -- marked by police crackdowns on the opposition -- was "a good sign for our democracy".
But when asked about security when election results are announced, a moment that triggered a wave of violence at the last vote in 2016, he responded: "I'm not God".
Shops were closed and only security vehicles were seen in Brazzaville city centre during voting.
The largest opposition group, the Pan-African Union for Social Democracy or UPADS, is boycotting the poll in which some 2.5 million people are eligible to vote.
UPADS -- the group of former president Pascal Lissouba, who died in France last August -- is the only opposition party to have a parliamentary group in the current national assembly.
"Overall, the Congolese shunned the ballot box," said rights activist Brice Makosso. "The polling stations were empty."
Flanked by its giant neighbour the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as Gabon, the former French colony has abundant oil reserves and most of its budget comes from petroleum revenue.

But its economy is in a slump, hurt by a collapse in world crude prices, long-standing debt, and the pandemic, as well as a reputation for corruption.
Sassou Nguesso campaigned on agricultural development and portrayed himself as a defender of Congo's youth -- the average age of the population of five million is just 19, according to UN figures.
After first coming to power in 1979, Sassou Nguesso was forced to introduce multi-party elections in 1991 and was defeated at the ballot box a year later.
But he returned to power in 1997 following a prolonged civil war.
He has won every election since, which the opposition have mostly slammed as fraudulent.
A constitutional amendment in 2015, which ended a ban on presidential candidates aged over 70 and scrapped a two-term limit, allowed him to run again in 2016.

Related

Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

Biden pushes back amid mounting crisis over border

Biden pushes back amid mounting crisis over border
  • “Now is not the time to come," says Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
  • US expecting 2 million undocumented migrants arrive this year
Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: “The border is closed“: With those words, a top Biden administration official on Sunday pushed back against fast-mounting criticism that it has bungled immigration policy, spurring an influx of migrants in the biggest crisis to emerge under the new president.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the administration’s message to would-be border-crossers was simple: “Now is not the time to come. Do not come. The journey is dangerous.
“We are building safe, orderly and humane ways to address the needs of vulnerable children,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”
“Do not come.”
But with an estimated 15,000 migrant children or teenagers already in federal custody — roughly a third of them in facilities meant for adults — and with the United States on pace to see two million undocumented migrants arrive this year, the problem has become impossible to ignore.
Biden himself vowed on Sunday to visit the border and said he was stepping up the message to migrants to stay home.
“We’re in the process of doing it now, including making sure that we reestablish what existed before, which was — they can stay in place and make their case from their home country,” he told reporters.
Many Republicans, but also a growing number of Democrats, have criticized the administration’s border policies.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. (AP Photo)

Mayorkas, appearing on three television networks, insisted that the administration was doing everything it could to address the influx, but said the task was complicated by policies inherited from the Trump administration and by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We have a plan. We are executing on our plan and we will succeed,” the Havana-born Mayorkas said on ABC. “But one thing is also clear, that it takes time.”
Mayorkas repeatedly placed blame on Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, who imposed an array of anti-immigration policies.
“The entire system ...was dismantled in its entirety by the prior administration” and had to be rebuilt, Mayorkas said.
He said three new facilities had been opened to handle border arrivals just last week.
But Republicans flatly rejected that analysis, with Michael McCaul, a Texas lawmaker, calling Mayorkas’s comments “very irresponsible.”
“They’ve created the crisis. He says he has a plan. I haven’t seen a plan,” he said, also on ABC.
“They talk about humane conditions, humanitarian. They have created a humanitarian crisis down here at this border.”
A bipartisan group of US lawmakers visited immigration facilities in the El Paso, Texas area last week and several emerged with sharp criticism.
Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat, said he saw hundreds of children packed into a “big, open room,” and “fought back tears” as he listened to a 13-year-old girl who was distraught after being separated from her grandmother.
Mayorkas, who traveled with the group to El Paso, said that under the previous administration, such a girl would have been “turned away and turned into the desert of Mexico or sent back to the very country from which she fled, by reason of fear or prosecution.”
Mayorkas also faced criticism for refusing, so far, to grant access to journalists to visit the immigration facilities.
“We’re working on providing access so that individuals will be able to see what the conditions in a Border Patrol station are like,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”
“But first things first, we are in the midst of a pandemic and we’re focused on operations and executing on our plans. That’s our highest priority.”
Biden said early on that he wanted to roll back some of the harsher policies imposed by Trump, but that first he needed to impose “guardrails” to prevent a huge influx of migrants.
But in a departure from the previous administration, he began allowing unaccompanied children into the country.
More than 10,000 unaccompanied children are now in the care of the Department of Health and Human Services. The Customs and Border Protection agency is caring for 5,000 others.
The influx had begun to grow even before Biden came to office in January, propelled partly by deteriorating conditions in parts of Central America.
And in January, Mexico stopped taking back some families being expelled by the United States.

Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

Poll shows plunge in Europeans’ trust in AstraZeneca jab

Poll shows plunge in Europeans’ trust in AstraZeneca jab
  • Views of the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant’s jab remain overwhelming positive in Britain
  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA), WHO and Britain’s drugs watchdog had declared the AstraZeneca jab “safe and effective”
Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

LONDON: Trust in AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in many European countries has plunged following controversy around the jab in recent weeks, according to a new survey unveiled Monday by British pollsters YouGov.
A majority of people in the biggest European Union member states, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy, now see the inoculation as unsafe, the recent poll found.
However, views of the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant’s jab remain overwhelming positive in Britain, where two-thirds of respondents said it is safe, compared to just nine percent believing it is not.
The findings come at a tumultuous time for the AstraZeneca vaccine and the EU’s troubled inoculation campaign, as a third virus wave on the continent prompts renewed social restrictions.
Meanwhile, Britain and the bloc are embroiled in an increasingly acrimonious war of words over supplies, with Brussels warning it may halt AstraZeneca vaccine exports.
The drop in Europeans’ faith in the jab, developed in partnership with Oxford University in the UK, follows weeks of turmoil on the continent over safety fears.
Earlier this month several EU countries suspended its use, pending a review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after dozens of isolated cases of blood clots and brain haemorrhages.
The EMA last week declared the AstraZeneca jab “safe and effective,” with the WHO and Britain’s drugs watchdog issuing similar endorsements.
That led European countries to resume administering the vaccine, but not before severely damaging confidence in it.
In its mid-March survey, YouGov found 55 percent of Germans now say the vaccine as unsafe — a 15 point rise in a month — compared to 32 percent viewing it as safe.
In already more vaccine-hesitant France, 61 percent of respondents said it was unsafe, while Italy and Spain both saw a 27-point monthly jump in the number of people saying they did not trust the jab.
No similar increases in safety fears were seen for rival vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, YouGov said.
The pollsters interviewed 2,024 Germans, and around 1,000 adults in each of the other countries between March 12 and 18.
“After concerns about its protection and potency were raised by leaders across Europe, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has undoubtedly suffered damage to its reputation for safety on the continent,” said Matt Smith, lead data journalist at YouGov.
“With a third wave of infections potentially emerging now across the Channel, officials everywhere will be worried if ongoing rows about AstraZeneca’s vaccine ends up damaging the rollout.”
Even prior to its recent woes in Europe, the jab — which is among the cheapest available, relatively easy to store and billed as the vaccine of choice for poorer nations — had suffered several setbacks.
They include South Africa asking to send back one million doses after researchers found it had failed to prevent mild and moderate cases of a more contagious virus variant there.
Confidence in the vaccine has also been hit by mixed messaging.
French President Emmanuel Macron said at the end of January the vaccine was “quasi-ineffective for people over 65,” despite the EMA approving its use for all ages.

Topics: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus

Updated 22 March 2021

UN completes first review of Bangladesh’s ‘Rohingya island’

UN completes first review of Bangladesh’s ‘Rohingya island’
  • Dhaka began relocating thousands of refugees to Bhasan Char in December last year, despite opposition from rights groups
Updated 22 March 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: A UN team has completed its first visit to a remote island built by Bangladesh, where it has relocated nearly 14,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees since December last year despite criticism from rights groups.

The three-day visit to Bhasan Char, dubbed Rohingya island, began on March 17 with UN experts traveling by boat from Chottogram.

“The UN team was made up of 18 experts from different UN agencies engaged in the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh. The visit was facilitated and accompanied by officials of the government of Bangladesh,” Louise Donovan, spokesperson for UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News.

Located in the Bay of Bengal, 60 km from the mainland, Bhasan Char was built by Bangladesh in 2006 using Himalayan silt, at the cost of more than $360 million, to ease the overcrowded camps in Cox’s Bazar.

Each Bhasan Char house has concrete rooms measuring 2m x 2.5m, with small windows and a toilet, for 11 people.

However, the UNHCR said it was concerned about Bhasan Char’s vulnerability to severe weather and flooding, leading to a UN proposal in December 2019 for a “technical assessment” of the island.

Wednesday’s visit marked a breakthrough in the proposal. It follows various attempts by the UN refugee agency to visit the facility, awaiting government permission to carry out the evaluation, amid concerns about whether the relocation was safe.

Similar concerns were raised by several international rights organizations who urged Bangladesh not to relocate the Rohingya to the island, reasoning it was located in an area prone to cyclones.

“During the visit, the UN team appraised the needs of Rohingya refugees living on Bhasan Char, including through meetings with Rohingya men, women, boys, and girls. The UN team also met with the local authorities and security agencies working on the island, as well as some of the NGOs and traders operating there,” Donovan said.

Dhaka said it had set up 120 cyclone shelters – built 4ft above ground – which could be used as hospitals, schools, and community centers throughout the year.

“The UN also visited the infrastructure and facilities on Bhasan Char. This included the accommodation, health facilities, multi-purpose structures, police and fire stations, transport infrastructure, power and telecommunications systems and the flood embankment,” Donovan said.

The UN has yet to share its findings from the trip but thanked the Bangladesh government for “facilitating the visit”, adding that it looked forward to “continuing dialogue.”

An official from Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC) confirmed the visit, adding that the UN team had evaluated the island from “every possible dimension.”

“They talked to the Rohingya, visited the supply chain and held meetings with different NGO representatives who are currently providing humanitarian support in the island,” said the official, who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Dr Mohamad Arfin Rahman, a health sector official from the Bangladeshi NGO Gonoshasthaya Kendra, said UN experts met them twice to get “a complete picture” of the humanitarian work being done on the island.

“The UN team wanted to know our activities and process of work. They are trying to get a complete picture of humanitarian operations from every aspect,” Rahman told Arab News.

There are 34 non-profit groups currently working on the island to provide humanitarian support to the refugees.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen has urged the UN to start its operations on Bhasan Char as it would be a “huge task to manage 100,000 refugees on the island.”

Saiful Islam Chowdhury, chief executive of Pulse Bangladesh, an NGO on Bhasan Char, agreed: “I hope the UN will start operations on Bhasan Char soon. Otherwise, it will be tough for us to continue humanitarian support for a long period.”

International aid agency Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has continued to voice concerns over the healthcare facilities on the island.

“We understand that local NGOs are providing only very basic primary healthcare. As far as we know, secondary and specialist health services are not available. We don’t know how patients requiring emergency medical care are transferred to hospital from the island, given the fact that it is a three-hour boat ride from the mainland,” Bernard Wiseman, MSF’s head of mission in Bangladesh, told Arab News.

Bernard said that while the MSF had no immediate plans to start operations on Bhasan Char, “we are in contact with authorities to discuss potential access to the island.”

“We need to make sure that any eventual visit or assessment from us would meet acceptable conditions according to our principles (independence, medical needs first, etc.). We are also trying to understand the living conditions and health care service availability on Bhasan Char,” he said.

The Rohingya are members of an ethnic and religious minority group, many of whom fled persecution in Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

Buddhist-majority Myanmar considers the Rohingya to be “Bengalis” from Bangladesh even though their families have lived in the country for generations.

Nearly all of them have been denied citizenship for decades, and they are also denied freedom of movement and other basic rights.

Topics: Rohingya refugees United Nations Myanmar

Updated 22 March 2021

Lone female negotiator ‘surprised’ at lack of women at Moscow Afghan talks

Lone female negotiator ‘surprised’ at lack of women at Moscow Afghan talks
  • Officials, campaigners say limited participation of women in crucial dialogue “tokenistic”
Updated 22 March 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Habiba Sarabi said was “deeply surprised” to learn that she was the only female negotiator on a 12-member team of Afghan government and political leaders at a recent two-day meeting in Russia.

The talks, an attempt to avert the collapse of intra-Afghan talks that started in Doha last year, began on Thursday to discuss Afghanistan’s peace process and its future, including women’s rights.

Besides government and Taliban emissaries, the conference was also attended by representatives from the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), factional and influential leaders, and the US, China and Pakistan — none of whom were women.

Sarabi, a prominent politician and rights advocate, was broadly critical that so few women were being con suited in the peace process.

“The war has been fought by men generally, and they think they can also make peace, which is a mistake,” Sarabi told Arab News, recalling a part of her comments during the meeting.

“Women have given great sacrifices, and make up 50 percent of society; without their participation, there will be no genuine peace,” she said, adding that she had complained directly to her Russian hosts for not inviting more women.

“I said ‘you are inviting only those who have military, political might or lead parties and have a good economy, but unfortunately ignore the women’,” Sarabi claimed, adding that her hosts had replied sarcastically: “You talk so much as the sole woman in the room; imagine what would have happened should there have been more women.”

The Moscow talks mark the start of several meetings on the Afghan peace process, with another round scheduled to take place in Turkey next month.

They began ahead of a May 1 deadline for the complete withdrawal of US-led foreign troops in Afghanistan, and amid efforts to end a stalemate in the Doha talks between Taliban and Kabul government representatives in September, which have been riddled with disputes.

With just six weeks left before the deadline, several sections of Afghan society said it was “unacceptable” for only one woman to attend the Moscow meeting.

“Only one woman was allowed to be in the room where a nation’s future was being decided. No man left the meeting as a sign of protest or criticized (it) in any other way. No solidarity with women. Misogyny in its peak,” Freshta Karim, a woman rights campaigner, tweeted on Friday.

Since the Taliban’s ousting in 2001, Afghan women have regained the right to education, to vote and to work outside their homes.

Still, it is not an easy place to be a woman, with forced marriages, domestic violence and maternal mortality prevalent across the country, particularly in rural areas.

However, access to public life has improved, especially in the capital Kabul, where thousands of women work, and more than a quarter of Parliament is female.

Reacting to the lack of Afghan female representation at the talks, Ali Mohammad Latifi, a renowned journalist, wrote that Kabul “keeps talking about gains,” flagging a “red line” where women’s rights are concerned, but “rarely puts words into meaningful action.”

Naheed Ahmad Farid, a lawmaker from western Herat, agreed, tweeting on Friday that a “male-dominated Afghan peace process is unacceptable.”

Besides Sarabi, three other female negotiators, including women’s rights activist Fawzia Koofi, have participated in the peace process since September.

And while Sarabi said she was disappointed with Moscow, she added that Turkey, which will write the next chapter of the negotiations, has pledged to ensure “a greater share for Afghan women’s participation.”

Moscow sent individual invites to participants, based on recommendations from the Afghan government and the HCNR led by Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, who shares power with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Ghani picked Sarabi from among four participants to represent his government, but no other factional leader, or Abdullah, chose a woman representative.

The presence of several factional leaders, such as Abdul Rashid Dostum and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who have been accused of serious human rights abuses, has also raised concerns.

“I was surprised to see that unfortunately, these leaders only think about themselves and their participation, and it is not only the government but our institutions such as the High Peace Council,” Koofi, who represented Kabul during the intra-Afghan talks in Qatar, told Arab News.

“If you look at our allies, in Moscow, actually there were no woman from those countries that are our friends and our supporters of peace … it is an international phenomenon to undermine, ignore and deny women participation in such a process like peace and security,” she added.

Koofi, who survived two assassination attempts, said it was essential to keep fighting for a more equal, just and stable future for Afghanistan after decades of war, adding that the presence of female negotiators “makes a big difference” based on “my six months of engagement” in the Qatar talks.

“I think regional countries need to engage and involve more women to set an example for the Taliban that it is ok to include women,” she said.

The onus, Koofi added, was also on world powers who have “long counted on factional and traditional leaders” to finalise the participant list, as this will further “dilute the role of the few women involved” in the peace process.

“Unfortunately, the approach has always been tokenistic,” she told Arab News.

Others said that the voices of female war victims had never been represented in any meetings on Afghan peace.

“During the past two decades (since the US invasion), the issue of women’s rights has been raised merely as a slogan,” Aryan Youn, a lawmaker from eastern Nangarhar, told Arab News.

“Donors and sponsors of conferences should choose women who have a good understanding of women’s pains and sufferings because they have lost sons, husbands and family members in the war ... not the ones who talk of their freedom and are invited again and again to such meetings,” Youn added.

“You cannot compare the women rights situation in Afghanistan to that of America and Europe,” she added.

Topics: Moscow Afghanistan

