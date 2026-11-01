RIYADH: Traditional Saudi performances, poetry readings and culinary exchanges are drawing strong public interest at the 29th Algiers International Book Fair, where Saudi Arabia is participating as guest of honor, according to reports by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

A centerpiece of the Kingdom’s program has been a series of live folk performances organized by the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, which have attracted large crowds across indoor venues and outdoor plazas at the fair.

The cultural showcase has been complemented by a poetry evening featuring Saudi poet Eid Al-Hujaili and a panel discussion exploring the historical and cultural links between Saudi and Algerian cuisine, highlighting the breadth of the Kingdom’s participation beyond literature and publishing.

The fair, which opened on Oct. 29 and runs until Nov. 7 at the Palais des Expositions in Pins Maritimes, has provided Saudi Arabia with a platform to present its cultural heritage, literary traditions and creative industries to Algerian and international audiences.

Folk arts bring Saudi heritage to life

Daily performances presented by the Theater and Performing Arts Commission feature traditional Saudi folk arts, including Al-Khubaiti, Al-Khutwa from the Aseer region and Al-Yanbawi.

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Daily performances presented by the Theater and Performing Arts Commission feature traditional Saudi folk arts, including Al-Khubaiti, Al-Khutwa from the Aseer region and Al-Yanbawi. (SPA)

he performances showcase the diversity of the Kingdom’s regional traditions, using distinctive rhythms and expressive movements to introduce audiences to elements of Saudi cultural identity rooted in local histories and environments.

According to SPA, the outdoor shows have generated particularly strong audience engagement, creating opportunities for direct interaction between performers and visitors. The performances have also served as a vehicle for cultural exchange, highlighting shared human experiences through traditional artistic expression.

Saudi participation in the fair is led by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission as part of efforts to strengthen the Kingdom’s cultural presence at major international events and promote Saudi creative initiatives abroad.

Cuisine as a bridge between cultures

The Kingdom’s cultural program has also explored food as a means of fostering dialogue and understanding.

A panel discussion organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission examined the cultural connections between Saudi and Algerian cuisine. Led by chef Abdulsamad Al-Hawsawi, the session focused on how food reflects identity, collective memory and social values.

Chef Abdulsamad Al-Hawsawi described food as a universal language capable of transcending borders and strengthening ties between peoples. (SPA)

Participants discussed similarities in traditional dishes and hospitality customs, particularly during social and family gatherings, while highlighting cuisine’s role in preserving cultural heritage and expressing the influence of different environments and historical experiences.

Al-Hawsawi described food as a universal language capable of transcending borders and strengthening ties between peoples. Discussions also addressed the challenge of preserving culinary traditions while remaining open to international influences, emphasizing the importance of balancing authenticity with innovation.

The session further highlighted the value of live cooking demonstrations and food tastings in creating richer sensory and emotional connections with audiences, SPA reported.

Poetry celebrates shared literary heritage

Literature has remained at the heart of the Saudi pavilion’s activities, with a poetry evening drawing a distinguished audience interested in cultural exchange between the two countries.

Saudi poet Eid Al-Hujaili presented a selection of works that explored themes ranging from human relationships to deeper reflections on the experiences of the human spirit.

His readings blended the enduring traditions of Arabic poetry with contemporary perspectives, underscoring the vitality of Saudi literary culture within the wider Arab world.

Saudi poet Eid Al-Hujaili's blended the enduring traditions of Arabic poetry with contemporary perspectives, underscoring the vitality of Saudi literary culture within the wider Arab world. (SPA)

The poetry evening forms part of a broader schedule of seminars, readings and cultural discussions hosted by the Kingdom’s pavilion throughout the fair. The events aim to strengthen intellectual and cultural ties between Saudi Arabia and Algeria while introducing visitors to Saudi writers, poets and publishers.

Guest of honor

Saudi Arabia officially opened its pavilion on Oct. 29 after being selected as guest of honor for this year’s edition of the fair.

Speaking at the opening, Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission CEO Abdulatif Alwasel described the designation as a milestone in Saudi-Algerian relations and an opportunity to introduce Algerian audiences to the richness and diversity of Saudi culture.

The Saudi delegation includes representatives from the heritage, culinary arts, fashion, architecture and design, and film commissions.

In addition to books and publications, the pavilion features traditional arts, historical manuscripts, handicrafts, archaeological replicas and displays highlighting the Kingdom’s literary and cultural legacy.