  Saudi initiative gives Yemen a realistic chance for peace

Saudi initiative gives Yemen a realistic chance for peace

“We want the guns to fall completely silent,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said. (AFP)
"We want the guns to fall completely silent," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
&
RUA'A ALAMERI

Saudi initiative gives Yemen a realistic chance for peace

Saudi initiative gives Yemen a realistic chance for peace
  Kingdom's proposal is the latest in a long line of GCC and UN efforts to end the protracted conflict
  The Saudi proposal includes a cease-fire, humanitarian cooperation and economic concessions
Updated 12 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI & RUA’A ALAMERI

RIYADH, DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has led repeated attempts to reach a comprehensive political resolution to the war in Yemen between the UN-recognized government in Aden and the Iran-aligned Houthi militia occupying Sanaa.

Time and again since the outbreak of the war in 2014, officials in Riyadh have sought a non-military solution to the crisis on Saudi Arabia’s southern border that has left civilians, commercial shipping and oil infrastructure in the line of fire.

But with Iran using the Houthis — also known as Ansar Allah — as a proxy army to advance its regional aims, the war in Yemen has raged for six long years now, leaving 112,000 dead and 24 million in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

“We want the guns to fall completely silent,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in Riyadh on Monday, announcing the latest initiative, which includes a cease-fire, humanitarian cooperation and economic concessions.

“It’s a political solution to make Yemen safe. However, the timeframe is up to the Houthis now. They have to decide: Will they put the interest of Yemen first or … the interests of Iran?”




The Saudi initiative includes humanitarian cooperation and economic concessions. (AFP)

The seeds of conflict were sown as far back as 2011, when peaceful anti-government protests in Yemen escalated and the country of 23 million people descended into chaos.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) stepped in to mediate. In November that year, then-President Ali Abdullah Saleh signed a GCC initiative in Riyadh agreeing to a transition of power to his Vice President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi during an interim period leading to elections.

In December 2012, a breakthrough agreement was announced on the allocation of seats for a proposed National Dialogue Conference (NDC).

By April 2013, the NDC began as part of the GCC initiative, gathering 565 delegates from across Yemen’s political spectrum.

In September 2014, the UN Security Council (UNSC) welcomed the Peace and National Partnership Agreement to stabilize the situation in Yemen.




The initiative also calls for the depositing of taxes and custom revenues for ships carrying oil derivatives to the port of Hodeidah in the joint account of the Central Bank of Yemen in Hodeidah. (AFP)

Just when it seemed that conflict had been averted, the Houthis, with Saleh’s assistance, seized the capital Sanaa on Sept. 21, 2014, under the pretext of fighting corruption and fuel price increases.

In January 2015, the Houthis forced Hadi to resign and placed him under house arrest. The following month, he escaped and fled to the southern port city of Aden, where he vowed to resist the Houthi coup.

But by mid-March, the Houthis had advanced to the outskirts of Aden, now the interim capital.

Staring defeat in the face, Yemen’s government was forced to call on the international community to help turn the tide.
 




Former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh. (AFP)

While Yemeni troops held back the advance, a Saudi-led coalition, backed by multiple global and regional actors, launched aerial attacks on Houthi positions, reversing the militia’s gains.

In April, the UNSC passed resolution 2216, demanding that the Houthis withdraw from Sanaa, disarm and allow Yemen’s government to return to Sanaa.

An arms embargo was imposed and Houthi leaders were placed under sanctions. In parallel, Oman issued a seven-point Muscat Peace Plan.

In May, Saudi Arabia hosted the Riyadh Conference, where pro-government factions met in an effort to salvage the federal state of Yemen and the NDC outcomes.

In June, Preliminary Inclusive Consultations took place in Geneva between the Houthis and Yemen’s government.

During the second half of 2015, Yemeni forces with coalition backing were able to make significant gains in Aden, Abyan, Shabwa and other key areas of the south.

By December, a second round of negotiations was scheduled to begin in Geneva, but after significant delays, the talks eventually broke down.

At the beginning of 2016, as the fighting raged on, the UN launched a failed attempt to bring the Houthis and Yemen’s government to the table.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti track of peace talks ended in deadlock. In October that year, the “Quad” — comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK and the US — announced a new roadmap.

Following three years of military stalemate, the Saudi-led coalition launched a major offensive in June 2018, making significant advances on the western port city of Hodeidah. In September, the Geneva consultations were finally cancelled.

Yemen’s government suspended its offensive in December under a peace deal with the Houthis known as the Stockholm Agreement, resulting in preliminary agreements on the situations of Taiz and Hodeidah as well as a prisoner release.

 




The war in Yemen has raged for six long years now, leaving 112,000 dead and 24 million in dire need of humanitarian assistance. (AFP/File)

The Houthis soon violated the deal, however, after targeting government forces in Hodeidah and shelling residential areas.

Then, in the second half of 2019, the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council (STC) purged Yemen’s government from Aden after fierce clashes.

In November, Saudi Arabia helped broker a power-sharing agreement between the government and the STC known as the Riyadh Agreement, designed to defuse hostilities in southern Yemen.

Early 2020 arrived with a devastating Houthi missile strike on a military training camp in the central province of Marib, which killed 110 and sparked fierce clashes. By that spring, the Houthis were again making gains.

In April, the government and the Arab coalition announced a unilateral truce in Yemen to enable health workers to contain the coronavirus pandemic. That October, the warring factions swapped hundreds of prisoners.

Any goodwill was short-lived, however. Iran inflamed the situation by announcing the arrival of its envoy to Sanaa.

Then in December, after Yemen’s president announced a new government alongside the STC under the terms of the Riyadh Agreement, Houthi missiles rained down on Aden airport, killing more than 25.

So far this year, the situation has shown little sign of improvement, with a fresh Houthi offensive on Marib, an escalation in drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, and famine stalking Yemen’s northwest.
 




In January 2015, the Houthis forced Hadi to resign and placed him under house arrest. (AFP)

In yet another attempt to end hostilities and put an end to civilian suffering, the Kingdom has announced its Yemen Peace Plan, which entails a comprehensive cease-fire under UN supervision, set to begin once the Houthis accept the initiative.

“It’s an initiative that gives the Houthis a chance to end the bloodshed,” Prince Faisal said. “It will be executed if they announce their acceptance of it.”

The initiative falls in line with the earlier talks in Biel, Geneva, Kuwait and Stockholm. Beyond the cease-fire, the initiative also calls for the depositing of taxes and custom revenues for ships carrying oil derivatives to the port of Hodeidah in the joint account of the Central Bank of Yemen in Hodeidah, in accordance with the Stockholm Agreement.

It also allows for the reopening of Sanaa International Airport to a number of direct regional and international destinations, and the start of consultations between the Yemeni parties to reach a political resolution to the crisis under UN auspices.

These are to be based on UNSC resolution 2216, the Gulf initiative and the outcomes of Yemeni national dialogue.

“We’ve seen before that the Kingdom proposed solutions and cease-fires,” said Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. “The Houthis didn’t take the benefit.”

Documentary unveils unknown aspects of Saudi Arabia's AlUla

Documentary unveils unknown aspects of Saudi Arabia's AlUla
The thousands of mysterious stone constructions built atop of an otherwise barren desert may well hold the missing link to AlUla’s part in a major turning point in the history of mankind. (Photos/Supplied)
Updated 26 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Documentary unveils unknown aspects of Saudi Arabia's AlUla

Documentary unveils unknown aspects of Saudi Arabia's AlUla
  • AlUla is a largely unknown oasis valley, once a prosperous and important crossroad on the incense route and home to 3,000 years of powerful successive civilizations
Updated 26 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

ALULA: AlUla is undoubtedly the centerpiece of Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy. The valley continues to hold ancient mysterious.
The remains of the stone structures are a testimony to human strength and audacity. Despite the passage of centuries, the grandeur of these heritage sites can rival any modern structure in the world.
The Saudi government is taking special measures for the preservation of the ancient sites strewn all across the Kingdom and AlUla is one of them.
In an attempt to highlight the importance of AlUla, the Discovery Channel has produced new one-off documentary “The Architects of Ancient Arabia.”
Narrated by award-winning actor Jeremy Irons, the documentary journeys into the Arabian Peninsula’s deeper past, following teams of leading international and Saudi archaeologists and a local historian as they reveal new wonders in the previously unexplored land.
Using multiple modern technologies to record tens of thousands of sites, experts choose some to explore in greater detail, to begin piecing together a new chapter in the story of human civilization.
AlUla is a largely unknown oasis valley, once a prosperous and important crossroad on the incense route and home to 3,000 years of powerful successive civilizations.
Some of the most important survey and excavation work in modern history have been taking place in the region.
Teams of experts are seeking to decipher the activities associated with ancient stone structures they are excavating across the area surrounding the AlUla.
In the documentary, the archaeologists unearth evidence for an ancient ritual, completely unexpected and extraordinary.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The documentary was made by the Discovery Channel in association with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU). It was produced by Powderhouse Productions.

• It reveals startling new discoveries, which reset the timeline for the emergence of complex societies.

The documentary was made by the Discovery Channel in association with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU). It was produced by Powderhouse Productions.
Robert Kirwan, executive producer and editor of the documentary, said: “The weeks we spent in AlUla filming alongside the archaeological team were a life-altering experience for me and the rest of the crew. The startlingly spectacular landscape is like nothing I have ever seen. And the stone structures, literally thousands of them dotting the area, have sat untouched for thousands of years. We were walking among the ghosts of unknown ancients, and we could feel their presence, their yearning, to have their story told.”
The documentary reveals startling new discoveries, which reset the timeline for the emergence of complex societies. The thousands of mysterious stone constructions built atop of an otherwise barren desert may well hold the missing link to AlUla’s part in a major turning point in the history of mankind.
These discoveries have been the source of great interest from the archaeology community globally and will be unpacked in much more detail over the coming months in the form of published peer-reviewed articles and papers that will change the current understanding of the significance of the Arabian Peninsula.
Rebecca Foote, director of archaeology and cultural heritage research at RCU, said: “We already know much about the major sites such as Hegra, but I hope that the team’s work and this documentary begin to fill in gaps in our knowledge in the late prehistoric period, when societies are becoming more complex.”
She added: “Archaeologists are just beginning to reveal the secrets and stories held within the desert of this stunning landscape, there is much more to discover and we’re excited to be able to share our work and this place with the world through this documentary.”
“The Architects of Ancient Arabia” airs on March 31 at 9 p.m. on OSN (channel 500).

Topics: AlUla royal commision of alula Madain Saleh

Saudi Railways to supervise Haramain train maintenance

Saudi Railways to supervise Haramain train maintenance
A member of the station staff talks on a two-way radio at Makkah’s train station on October 8, 2019 the new high-speed railway line linking Makkah and Madinah. (AFP)
Updated 23 March 2021
SPA

Saudi Railways to supervise Haramain train maintenance

Saudi Railways to supervise Haramain train maintenance
  • The agreement is in compliance with the royal commission’s strategy to develop the holy sites
Updated 23 March 2021
SPA

MAKKAH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites on Monday signed an agreement with the Saudi Railway Co. (SAR) for the maintenance and operations of the Haramain train in cooperation with the Makkah Region Development Authority and the Ministry of Finance.
As per the agreement, SAR will be responsible for the maintenance and operations of the Haramain high-speed train for five years. It will also manage crowds and security of the project.
Abdulrahman Addas, CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, said the agreement is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to improve services for pilgrims.
The agreement is also in compliance with the royal commission’s strategy to develop the holy sites through Kidana Company for Development, which offers an integrated plan to develop the sites with the participation of the private and nonprofit sectors, he added.
Bashar Al-Malik, CEO of SAR, expressed his happiness with the leadership’s trust in choosing SAR to improve services for pilgrims.
He said the company will make efforts to reduce operation and maintenance costs gradually up to 35 percent.
He said the train service will be operated as per international standards to ensure world-class services and safety to passengers..

Topics: Haramain Railway Makkah and Madinah

21, 39 Jeddah Arts to take aficionados on a creative journey this week

21, 39 Jeddah Arts to take aficionados on a creative journey this week
This year’s exhibition is curated by French academic Dr. Fabien Danesi. (Supplied)
Updated 23 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

21, 39 Jeddah Arts to take aficionados on a creative journey this week

21, 39 Jeddah Arts to take aficionados on a creative journey this week
  • The exhibition titled ‘Secrets of Alidades’ will open on March 24 at the Saudi Art Council
Updated 23 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Jeddah-based Saudi Art Council has announced that the eighth 21, 39 Jeddah Arts will open on March 24. Titled “Secrets of Alidades,” this year’s exhibition is curated by French academic Dr. Fabien Danesi, a doctor of philosophy in art history and a university professor.
The alidade is a scientific and astronomical device for citing a distant object and for measuring an angle by posting to a star to determine directions.
“This tool was used in the context of navigation, but here the alidade are the artworks. It means that my approach is allegorical. The subject of the show will be astronomy in cartography, but not necessarily in a literal way,” Danesi said. “The Secrets of Alidades elaborates a kind of explanation where astronomy and category play a poetic impulse to escape the nets of rationality.”
Through this year’s event, Danesi, with participating local and international artists, will propose a mental journey to the audience.
“This allegorical perspective means that the show attempts to produce a representation with the potentiality of a journey. Just as sailors used the stars to navigate the seas, artwork can help us drift in our cultural field with the contrary winds and ocean currents,” Danesi said.
“Between Two Stars” is one of the participating artworks by Saudi artist Ayman Zedani, where he created a multilayered installation about a parasitic desert plant called Cynomorium.
Zedani’s conceptual works attempt to renegotiate the relationship between human and nonhuman, animal and plant, organic and inorganic, land and water. In this work, he wanted to highlight the Cynomorium’s life — and lessons that could be learned from it.

FASTFACTS

• The 21, 39 Jeddah Arts is a non-profit initiative organized by the Saudi Arts Council to highlight and maintain the city’s position at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s contemporary art scene.

• The name is taken from the geographic coordinates of the city (21.5433°N, 39.1728°E ).

• The program includes curated exhibitions, gallery openings, workshops and a series of talks and discussions.

“This type of plant has been relying on other desert plants to survive and continue its existence, and in the process I have been collecting DNA of those plants making it what I am calling an archive of the desert,” Zedani told Arab News.
Zedani participated in the 7th edition and decided to connect his work for this year with the previous edition, “to continue the conversation about the future of the Gulf,” which he also addressed last year through an experimental film that tells the story of oil from the perspective of a Prototaxite, a giant fungus that inhabited the earth about 400 million years ago.
“For this year’s exhibition, Fabian has drawn on his inspiration, interest and passion for the stars, the planets and everything else that forms part of our great expanse in light of the tragic pandemic that has changed our lives forever,” said Nada Sheikh, director of the Saudi Arts Council.
The 21, 39 Jeddah Arts is a non-profit initiative organized by the Saudi Arts Council to highlight and maintain the city’s position at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s contemporary art scene. The name is taken from the geographic coordinates of the city (21.5433°N, 39.1728°E ).
The program includes curated exhibitions, gallery openings, workshops and a series of talks and discussions that aim to build bridges with the outside world through the universal language of art.
The 21, 39 Jeddah Arts is a pivotal opportunity for aspiring artists to engage in an internationally recognized platform as it provides young artists with the chance to make a leap from emerging to professional, Sheikh said.
Sheikh added that it was also a space for international curators to work in and make a mark on the burgeoning art field within the Kingdom, and a pathway for local curators to expand their experience.

Topics: SAUD ARTS Secrets of Alidades

Saudi, Bosnia and Herzegovinian foreign ministers discuss relations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Bosnia and Herzegovinian counterpart Bisera Turkovic in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Bosnia and Herzegovinian counterpart Bisera Turkovic in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi, Bosnia and Herzegovinian foreign ministers discuss relations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Bosnia and Herzegovinian counterpart Bisera Turkovic in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed Riyadh's readiness to help Sarajevo in the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines
  • Adel Al-Jubeir also held talks with Turkovic
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Bosnia and Herzegovinian counterpart Bisera Turkovic in Riyadh on Monday.
“They discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in a way that serves their common interests,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
During the meeting, they also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. 
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir also held talks with Turkovic during her visit.
Turkovic said they also discussed the fight against COVID-19 and ways to improve economic cooperation. 
“Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed readiness for Saudi Arabia to help Bosnia and Herzegovina in the procurement of vaccines,” she said in a tweet following the meeting.
On her meeting with Al-Jubeir, Turkovic said it “is important that we continue to develop cooperation between the two friendly countries in different areas, especially in economy and tourism.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bosnia and Herzegovina Prince Faisal bin Farhan Adel Al-Jubeir Bisera Turkovic

Saudi transport ministry reveals major road projects in online forum

Saudi transport ministry reveals major road projects in online forum
Saudi Arabia’s contracting market is regarded as the largest in the Middle East. (SPA)
Updated 54 min 53 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi transport ministry reveals major road projects in online forum

Saudi transport ministry reveals major road projects in online forum
  • The Ministry of Transport announced a number of projects during the forum, including a 400 kilometer dual carriageway between Hail and Al-Ula, which will help improve transport between the two areas
Updated 54 min 53 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: A number of new Saudi transportation projects have been announced on the first day of the Future Projects Forum hosted by the Saudi Contractors Authority.

The online event on Monday saw the unveiling of exciting projects that will benefit the Saudi economy and boost the Kingdom’s tourism industry.

It was reported that the contracting sector accounted for 6.4 percent of local production in the Kingdom last year and contained about 175,000 businesses.

The forum, held in partnership with Saudi Aramco and SABIC, will showcase about 1000 projects planned in the Kingdom over the next three years.

As part of the forum, 37 private and governmental bodies will reveal projects worth more than SR600 billion ($160 billion).

The Ministry of Transport announced a number of projects during the forum, including a 400 kilometer dual carriageway between Hail and Al-Ula, which will help improve transport between the two areas.

The ministry also announced a two-lane highway project called Al-Shimassi-Al Qor, which will be built in Makkah. The 63 kilometer three-lane highway will be completed within three years. The project will help increase the number of pilgrims who can access the city during peak periods, helping to reduce traffic congestion.

A linking road between the Jubail and Dammam highways was also discussed, while it was announced that the Dhahran-Al Batha road is scheduled to be completed within the next three years.

The Kingdom’s contracting market is regarded as the largest in the Middle East, with international reports estimating that the sector’s new project volume exceeds 5,000 projects worth up to SR6 trillion. The forum will continue online on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Topics: saudi road projects

