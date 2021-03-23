DUBAI: Dubai has completed an agreement with American Airlines to lease 18 new Boeing aircrafts.
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has “substantially completed” the deal where 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 planes were purchased in the third quarter of 2020.
“This transaction reflects our agility, our balance sheet strength, our underwriting capability, our ability to assist one of our long-term customers and our belief in the product strength of the 737 Max 8 aircraft,” Firoz Tarapore, the company’s chief executive, said in a statement carried by WAM.
The announcement comes as the Boeing Max was given clearance by several aviation regulators to return to service after it was grounded in March 2019 because of two crashes that together killed 346 people.
“We are delighted to see an increasing number of global aviation regulators return the Max to the skies,” Tarapore added.
Airlines in the US and Brazil began to restart commercial flights with the Max late last year. In the Gulf, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have also given the Max clearance to operate again.
Dubai completes American Airlines deal for 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft
https://arab.news/nehn2
Dubai completes American Airlines deal for 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft
- The deal was signed in the third quarter of 2020
DUBAI: Dubai has completed an agreement with American Airlines to lease 18 new Boeing aircrafts.