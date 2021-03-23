You are here

'We don't want war' with Sudan: Ethiopian PM Abiy

‘We don’t want war’ with Sudan: Ethiopian PM Abiy
In this Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed responds to questions from members of parliament at the prime minister's office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (AP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

‘We don’t want war’ with Sudan: Ethiopian PM Abiy

‘We don’t want war’ with Sudan: Ethiopian PM Abiy
  Abiy stressed that his country "did not want war" with their neighbor
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Tuesday his country did not want war with Sudan, as tensions over a contested region along their border spark fears of broader conflict.
“Ethiopia also has many problems, and we are not ready to go to battle. We don’t need war. It is better to settle it in a peaceful manner,” Abiy told parliament in remarks translated into English for a live TV broadcast.
He stressed later that his country “did not want war” with their neighbor.

Topics: Renaissance Dam

Italian envoy meets with Libyan officials

Italian envoy meets with Libyan officials
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian envoy meets with Libyan officials

Italian envoy meets with Libyan officials
  Meeting was 'long and very productive,' diplomatic sources tell Arab News
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Cooperation in the fight against illegal migration, training security staff and monitoring of land, port and airport borders was discussed by the Italian Ambassador to Libya Giuseppe Buccino and Interior Minister Khaled Mazen of the new Unity Government of Libya.

People traffickers have thrived amid lawlessness since the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gadafi’s regime, making the North African country a main conduit for migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean to reach Italy and other European countries.

Italian diplomatic sources told Arab News that Buccino had a “long and very productive meeting” with Mazen and the Undersecretary for Immigration Mohamed Al-Shaibani.

The same sources said that Mazen invited Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese to visit Tripoli “soon, in order to proceed on an immediate high-level follow up.”

The meeting follows the visit of Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Sunday to Libyan President Mohamed Menfi and the vice president of the Libyan Presidential Council.

Di Maio was the first member of an EU government to visit Tripoli since the formation of Libya’s new government on March 10.

The body is charged with bringing the war-torn country towards national elections on Dec. 24, and has been granted confidence by the House of Representatives in Sirte.

Mazen said in a statement that he “appreciated the approach of the Italian Government during the developments of the Libyan dossier, along with Italy’s support to the Government of national unity which aims to build a real democracy in view of the year-end elections.”

In an interview to the Italian daily newspaper La Stampa, the President of the Libyan Parliament Aguila Saleh stressed that “cooperation with Italy is very important as it is the closest European state to Libya and there are so many common interests between the two states. This cooperation must be enhanced.”

Topics: Libya

How the Houthis teach Yemeni youth to hate

How the Houthis teach Yemeni youth to hate
Updated 23 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

How the Houthis teach Yemeni youth to hate

How the Houthis teach Yemeni youth to hate
  • Report: Iran-backed militia’s educational materials ‘are rife with violence, imagery of death’
  • ‘Extremist education has always been a focal point of the Houthis’ agenda since the movement’s inception,’ expert tells Arab News
Updated 23 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The Iran-backed Houthi militia is using graphic violent imagery, including pictures of dead children, in educational materials to condition young Yemenis to support violence and hate the US, Saudi Arabia and Jews, according to a new report.

“Houthi educational materials are rife with violence and imagery of death, irrespective of the age of the target audience,” said the report, released on Tuesday by education watchdog IMPACT-se.

Images of dead children, for example, are used “to portray the Houthis’ enemies as monstrous and inhumane.”

Adversaries of the Houthis, in particular countries participating in the Saudi-led coalition’s military campaign against the group, are “presented as an inhuman, absolute evil.”

The report found that through magazines such as their signature publication Jihad, the Houthis are indoctrinating young Yemenis into an overtly violent and radical ideology.

“The Houthi materials grossly violate the ideal of peacemaking, entirely dismissing peace as an option in international conflict resolution, and condemning those who advocate for it as cowardly, foolish or traitorous,” IMPACT-se said. 

“Instead, violent jihad, sacrifice in battle, and supporting the war effort in any way possible is held up as an ideal and a central virtue.”

Marcus Sheff, CEO of IMPACT-se, told Arab News: “Extremist education has always been a focal point of the Houthis’ agenda since the movement’s inception.”

He warned that this kind of education is likely to cause serious harm to the children exposed to it.

“Exposure to violence harms children’s emotional and psychological development, and presents an increased risk of developing school-related problems, including mental health issues and learning disabilities,” Sheff said.

“Children are easily influenced and impressionable — that’s why societies protect them from harm. But equally, children can be radicalized through extremist educational materials. That’s clearly the intent here,” he added.

“They may also experience many of the same symptoms as children who are victims of violence themselves. The authors of this material wouldn’t be unaware of the trauma these images can engender.”

Oman issues new quarantine measures for arriving travellers

Oman issues new quarantine measures for arriving travellers
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

Oman issues new quarantine measures for arriving travellers

Oman issues new quarantine measures for arriving travellers
  Arrivals must make their booking via the Sahala platform
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Passengers arriving in Oman are required to quarantine in hotels and other isolation centers starting March 29 from 2 p.m., as part of the country’s new COVID-19 measures, local daily Times of Oman reported on Tuesday.
Arrivals must make their booking via the Sahala platform, the Civil Aviation Authority said.
Airlines are also obliged to check that the booking made by the passenger is confirmed on the platform.
Earlier in February, the Sultanate released a new set of coronavirus rules including the closure of beaches, parks and leisure spaces.
It also warned that anyone entering Oman, through land, sea or air, must undergo institutionalized isolation at their own expense, as authorities have caught individuals breaching home quarantine.
The total number of infections in the country has reached 151,528 with 139,442 recoveries and 1,629, the Ministry of Health reported.

Topics: Coroanvirus

Yemeni PM says Saudi initiative will reveal Houthis' intentions towards peace

Yemeni PM says Saudi initiative will reveal Houthis' intentions towards peace
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

Yemeni PM says Saudi initiative will reveal Houthis' intentions towards peace

Yemeni PM says Saudi initiative will reveal Houthis' intentions towards peace
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said that a recent peace proposal offered by Saudi Arabia to the Houthi militia would reveal to Yemenis which party refuses to end the war.   

Abdulmalik, who heads the UN-recognized government in Aden, said the proposal puts the Iran-backed Houthi militia in a real confrontation with the people of Yemen. 

“[They] face a real confrontation with the Yemeni people and the international community, to expose those who reject all peace efforts and insist on the continuation of war,” he told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper. 

He added that his government will not be an obstacle to any real and serious efforts for peace that the Yemeni people have been seeking. 

Abdulmalik also praised Saudi efforts to bring peace and end the war according to the three references of the locally agreed and internationally supported political solution represented by the Gulf Initiative and the UN resolution  2216.

Topics: Yemen war Saudi Arabia

Quarter of civilian casualties in Yemen are minors: Save the Children

Quarter of civilian casualties in Yemen are minors: Save the Children
Updated 23 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Quarter of civilian casualties in Yemen are minors: Save the Children

Quarter of civilian casualties in Yemen are minors: Save the Children
  • In press conference attended by Arab News, aid group warns of ‘enormous, deep-rooted famine’
  • Saudi Arabia on Monday announced measures to ease Yemen’s humanitarian crisis
Updated 23 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Roughly one in four civilian casualties of the war in Yemen are children, and the situation is getting worse, Save the Children said during a press conference attended by Arab News on Monday to mark six years since the start of the conflict.



“Between 2018 and 2020, there were 2,341 confirmed child casualties,” but “the actual number is likely to be much higher,” the aid group said.



“In addition, the conflict is getting deadlier for children. In 2018, one in five civilian casualties were children, but in 2019 and 2020, that jumped to one in four.”



Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle East, was plunged into violence when the Iran-backed Houthi militia staged a violent coup against the UN-recognized government in the capital Sanaa. Since then, the humanitarian situation has progressively worsened.



“All wars that are waged in the world are wars against children, and Yemen is, sadly, a classic example of that,” said Jeremy Stoner, Save the Children’s regional director for the Middle East.



“Six years of conflict isn’t just about sporadic acts of violence that involve children, but what happens is that over six years the crises become compounded,” he added.



“We’re in a situation this year where Yemen is about to experience an enormous and deep-rooted famine that’s going to affect thousands or hundreds of thousands of children, and others, in that country. Children are going to be suffering these consequences right now, but (also) for years to come.”



Save the Children warned that a serious drop in funding for humanitarian aid, as well as problems in delivering it to those most in need, are likely to deepen Yemen’s already-serious crisis.



Due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, countries such as the UK have slashed their aid budgets and donations to Yemen have dropped massively, said Gabriella Waaijman, humanitarian director at Save the Children.



“It’s absolutely shocking to me that the UK proposed a 60 percent cut in its budget for Yemen … when six months ago the UK launched a global call to action to prevent famine,” she added.



“I don’t want to pick on the UK only. In 2018, we had about $5 billion available to Yemen — in 2020 we had $2 billion, so it’s not just the UK.”



Financial aid remains essential to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people, but the ultimate goal is peace, said Waaijman and Stoner.



Saudi Arabia, which is leading the nine-country military coalition in support of the UN-recognized government against the Houthis, on Monday said it had agreed major steps with the UN toward peace in Yemen.



Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday announced a comprehensive ceasefire across Yemen, to be supervised by the UN.



In steps aimed at easing the humanitarian situation in the country, flights will be allowed to and from Houthi-controlled Sanaa to a number of regional and international destinations.



Restrictions on the port of Hodeidah will be eased, allowing ships and cargo — including vital humanitarian aid — to travel in and out of Yemen.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Prince Faisal in a phone call that he supports efforts to “end the conflict in Yemen, starting with the need for all parties to commit to a ceasefire and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.”



Prince Faisal said: “It is up to the Houthis now. The Houthis must decide whether to put their interests first or Iran’s interests first.”

Topics: Yemen

