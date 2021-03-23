ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Tuesday his country did not want war with Sudan, as tensions over a contested region along their border spark fears of broader conflict.
“Ethiopia also has many problems, and we are not ready to go to battle. We don’t need war. It is better to settle it in a peaceful manner,” Abiy told parliament in remarks translated into English for a live TV broadcast.
He stressed later that his country “did not want war” with their neighbor.
‘We don’t want war’ with Sudan: Ethiopian PM Abiy
https://arab.news/bzy82
‘We don’t want war’ with Sudan: Ethiopian PM Abiy
- Abiy stressed that his country “did not want war” with their neighbor
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Tuesday his country did not want war with Sudan, as tensions over a contested region along their border spark fears of broader conflict.