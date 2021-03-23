You are here

Amazon to cut Deliveroo stake to 11.5 percent in London IPO

Amazon to cut Deliveroo stake to 11.5 percent in London IPO
Amazon is set to shed around 23.3 million shares as part of this, allowing the tech giant to raise between 90.87 million and 107.18 million pounds from the deal. (File/AFP)



  • Amazon raised its stake in Deliveroo to 16 percent last year
LONDON: Amazon.com is to cut its stake in British food delivery company Deliveroo to 11.5 percent in its upcoming initial public offering from 15.8 percent previously, according to a prospectus published by the company.

Deliveroo this week began roadshows for a London IPO and set a price range of between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds per share, which will give it a market value of between 7.6 billion pounds and 8.8 billion pounds ($10.46 billion-$12.11 billion).

This includes the sale of new shares to raise 1 billion pounds and about 128.2 million shares from existing shareholders at the final price.

According to the prospectus, Amazon is set to shed around 23.3 million shares as part of this, allowing the tech giant to raise between 90.87 million and 107.18 million pounds from the deal.

Amazon raised its stake in Deliveroo to 16 percent last year in a deal that had to be cleared by the UK's competition watchdog, and participated in a $180 million private funding round in January that valued the firm at more than $7 billion.

Employers must insure all staff and their families says Saudi health insurance regulator

Employers must insure all staff and their families says Saudi health insurance regulator
Updated 18 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Employers must insure all staff and their families says Saudi health insurance regulator


  • Health insurance starts from the employee’s first working day, covering all members of the family, including wives and children until the age of 25
Updated 18 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi health insurance regulator has said all private sector companies are obliged to provide minimum benefits for their employees and all family members.
Health insurance starts from the employee’s first working day, covering all members of the family, including wives and children until the age of 25, SPA reported, citing the General Secretariat of the Saudi Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (SCCH).
The regulator stressed that when an employee moves to another company, the new employer is responsible for insuring the worker from the very first day of work.
Children are eligible for insurance coverage by the husband’s employee, if both spouses work in the private sector.
Private sector employees should not be paying for their own health insurance or that of any member of their family covered by the system, the regulator said.

 

Oil falls more than 3% as European coronavirus curbs point to demand hit

Oil falls more than 3% as European coronavirus curbs point to demand hit
Updated 45 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Oil falls more than 3% as European coronavirus curbs point to demand hit


  • Market flips into 'contango' structure
  • Prices driven by renewed lockdowns
Updated 45 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday, hit by concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will hold back a recovery in demand, while a stronger dollar also weighed.
Brent crude futures dropped by $2.20, or 3.4 percent, to $62.42 a barrel in earl trade as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by $2.10, or 3.4 percent, to $59.46 a barrel.
The market structure was also pointing to weakness, with the front-month Brent spread lipping into a small contango for the first time since January.
Contango is where the front-month contracts are cheaper than future months, and could encourage traders to put oil into storage.
“Continental Europe is tightening the coronavirus measures and thereby further restricting mobility,” Commerzbank said.
“This is likely to have a correspondingly negative impact on oil demand,” they added.
Extended lockdowns are being driven by the threat of a third wave of infections, with a new variant of the coronavirus on the continent.
Germany, Europe’s biggest oil consumer, is extending its lockdown until April 18 and asked citizens to stay home to try to stop a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This comes after nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday following a jump in COVID-19 cases in Paris and parts of northern France.
A stronger US dollar also weighed on prices. As oil in priced in US dollars, a stronger greenback makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Physical crude markets are indicating that demand is lower, much more so than the futures market.
“Physical prices have been weaker than futures have been suggesting for several weeks now,” said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank’s head of commodity research.

Dubai completes American Airlines deal for 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft

Dubai completes American Airlines deal for 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft
Updated 57 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai completes American Airlines deal for 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft


  • The deal was signed in the third quarter of 2020
Updated 57 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai has completed an agreement with American Airlines to lease 18 new Boeing aircrafts.
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has “substantially completed” the deal where 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 planes were purchased in the third quarter of 2020.
“This transaction reflects our agility, our balance sheet strength, our underwriting capability, our ability to assist one of our long-term customers and our belief in the product strength of the 737 Max 8 aircraft,” Firoz Tarapore, the company’s chief executive, said in a statement carried by WAM.
The announcement comes as the Boeing Max was given clearance by several aviation regulators to return to service after it was grounded in March 2019 because of two crashes that together killed 346 people.
“We are delighted to see an increasing number of global aviation regulators return the Max to the skies,” Tarapore added.
Airlines in the US and Brazil began to restart commercial flights with the Max late last year. In the Gulf, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have also given the Max clearance to operate again.

Gulf Keystone resumes Kurdistan oil expansion plans

Gulf Keystone resumes Kurdistan oil expansion plans
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

Gulf Keystone resumes Kurdistan oil expansion plans


  • The production ramp-up is expected to occur in the second quarter of this year
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf Keystone, a London-listed independent oil company in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq announced the resumption of its 55,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) expansion program.
The production ramp-up is expected to occur in the second quarter of this year, the company said. Earlier guidance for average gross production will remain unchanged.
The required remaining capital expenditure is estimated to be between  $40 million and $45 million, Gulf Keystone said. That will result in total capital expenditure of as much as $65 million this year.
“Workstreams have already begun, and we are targeting to restart the drilling of SH-13 in the third quarter of 2021, subject to managing the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the movement of people, services and equipment," said CEO Jon Harris.
Gulf Keystone has restarted its expansion activity with the support from its partner Kalegran B.V., a unit of MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas.
Gulf Keystone is the operator of the Shaikhan Field, one of the largest developments in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Dallah profit falls on latest Saudi hospital start-up costs

Dallah profit falls on latest Saudi hospital start-up costs
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

Dallah profit falls on latest Saudi hospital start-up costs


  • Net profit fell by about 32 percent to SR100.1 million( $26.7 million)
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Dallah Healthcare boosted revenues last year but bottom line profits fell as it absorbed the costs of starting its latest hospital.
Net profit fell by about 32 percent to SR100.1 million( $26.7 million), the company said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.
Overall sales gained more than 5 percent to SR1.32 billion.
Profits declined because of the anticipated start-up costs for the company's Dr. Mohammed Al Faqueeh Hospital, in which it holds about 31 percent.
The healthcare group also cited additional credit losses resulting from the economic slowdown.
The Dallah board recommended a 2.5 percent cash dividend, at SR 0.25 per share, for the second half of the fiscal year 2020, the company said in a separate filing.

