You are here

  • Home
  • Blinken commends ‘bravery and sacrifice’ on second anniversary of Daesh defeat

Blinken commends ‘bravery and sacrifice’ on second anniversary of Daesh defeat

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday commended the “bravery and sacrifice” of Iraqi and Syrian forces on the second anniversary of the defeat of Daesh. (AFP/File Photos)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday commended the “bravery and sacrifice” of Iraqi and Syrian forces on the second anniversary of the defeat of Daesh. (AFP/File Photos)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4gtfy

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Blinken commends ‘bravery and sacrifice’ on second anniversary of Daesh defeat

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday commended the “bravery and sacrifice” of Iraqi and Syrian forces on the second anniversary of the defeat of Daesh. (AFP/File Photos)
  • US Secretary of State warns mission to destroy terror group is ‘far from complete’
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday commended the “bravery and sacrifice” of Iraqi and Syrian forces on the second anniversary of the defeat of Daesh.

However, Blinken said the mission to eradicate Daesh was “far from complete,” and the US and its global partners must continue to maintain pressure on the remnants of the terror group in the Middle East.

“Two years ago, the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh, together with our local partners, liberated all territory controlled by Daesh in Iraq and Syria, a major milestone in the effort to ensure the terrorist group’s enduring defeat,” he said.

“We commend the bravery and sacrifice of the Iraqi Security Forces, the Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga, and the Syrian Democratic Forces in the hard-fought battles against Daesh. We continue to work alongside these partner forces to maintain pressure on Daesh remnants.”

Blinken also said that nearly 8 million displaced people in the region had returned to their homes and had “begun rebuilding their lives” with the help of coalition stabilization support.

“Since the defeat of Daesh’s fraudulent territorial ‘caliphate,’ the 83-member global coalition has continued its efforts to disrupt Daesh’s ability to organize, plan attacks, and recruit and radicalize online,” he said.

“We have removed key Daesh leaders, and continue to pursue those remaining to prevent their resurgence and bring them to justice.

“The global coalition remains united in its determination to see this enemy destroyed and will continue its efforts against the group in Iraq, Syria, and other countries. The US is firmly committed to the global coalition and to the lasting defeat of Daesh.”

Topics: Iraq Syria Daesh US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Related

Iraq, South Korea discuss development projects post-Daesh destruction 
Middle-East
Iraq, South Korea discuss development projects post-Daesh destruction 
Daesh children attack Al Arabiya reporter Rola Al-Khatib video
Media
Daesh children attack Al Arabiya reporter Rola Al-Khatib
UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits
World
UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits
‘Daesh brides’ open up in Syria camp documentary
Middle-East
‘Daesh brides’ open up in Syria camp documentary

Italy detains migrant rescue ship

Italy detains migrant rescue ship
Updated 23 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy detains migrant rescue ship

Italy detains migrant rescue ship
  • Sea Watch: We are accused of having rescued too many people. The alternative: Letting 363 people drown, as EU authorities are turning a blind eye
  • Italy is a major gateway to Europe for migrants, even though the sea route between North Africa and Sicily is one of the most dangerous in the world
Updated 23 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italian authorities have detained a German migrant rescue ship that docked in the Sicilian port of Augusta with 385 migrants rescued off Libya on March 3.

The Sea-Watch 3 was placed in administrative detention after a coast guard inspection found a number of irregularities onboard, the German NGO denounced.

The ship is authorized to carry a maximum of 22 people, while it carried nearly 400 people onboard, the coast guard said. 

“This is absurd. When we next find migrants at sea with their lives at danger, should we tell them ‘we are sorry, we cannot take you because we would break the Italian coast guard rules?’ No such rule can be applied when lives must be saved,” a Sea Watch spokesman told Arab News.

“We are accused of having rescued too many people. The alternative: Letting 363 people drown, as EU authorities are turning a blind eye, not showing any efforts to closing the rescue gap,” the NGO wrote in a tweet.

Sea Watch has filed an appeal against the detention with an administrative court in Catania.

The Italian coast guard has previously blocked humanitarian NGO vessels, a move that the organizations say is unwarranted and the result of political pressure.

The Sea-Watch 3 was detained a few months ago over administrative and safety issues. An administrative court in Palermo ordered its release after two weeks.

In a statement, the Italian coast guard said that the ship had been detained because it violated rules of navigational safety, fire prevention, environmental protection and crew training rules.

Italy is a major gateway to Europe for migrants, even though the sea route between North Africa and Sicily is one of the most dangerous in the world.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), nearly 530,000 migrants have arrived off the coast of Italy since early 2015, including 6,000 this year.

Since January this year, 232 migrants have died or disappeared during the Mediterranean crossing to Italy or Malta, up from 983 in 2020, the UN agency said.

Topics: Italy Sea-Watch 3 migrants

Related

German migrant rescue captain appears in Italy court
World
German migrant rescue captain appears in Italy court
German rescue captain to sue Italy’s Salvini over migrant comments
World
German rescue captain to sue Italy’s Salvini over migrant comments

Cheap steroid hailed as lifesaver COVID-19 treatment

Cheap steroid hailed as lifesaver COVID-19 treatment
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

Cheap steroid hailed as lifesaver COVID-19 treatment

Cheap steroid hailed as lifesaver COVID-19 treatment
  • Scientist: ‘It’s clear that dexamethasone has had a big impact’
  • UK’s National Health Service estimates 1 million lives saved globally
Updated 23 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Dexamethasone, a cheap steroid, has been hailed as a lifesaver in the fight against COVID-19, with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) saying it has saved the lives of an estimated 1 million people globally.

The world’s largest randomized COVID-19 drug trial commenced in March 2020 to evaluate the suitability of a suite of different drugs to help hospitalized patients with the virus.

Just under 100 days after the program commenced, it found that dexamethasone — a cheap, widely available generic steroid — was shown to cut the risk of death by a third for COVID-19 patients on ventilators, and by almost a fifth for patients requiring oxygen therapy.

“It’s clear that dexamethasone has had a big impact,” said Peter Horby, an infectious disease specialist at Oxford University.

The latest estimates on lives saved by the drug are understood to be based on a study published in the journal Nature Communications in February, which assessed that some 12,000 lives in Britain would have been saved by the drug between July and December 2020. 

The researchers said if this was applied globally, it would translate to about 650,000 lives saved over the same period.

Dr. Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, which represents hospitals in England, said: “As the science progresses at pace, this is a good lesson for how we can turn cutting-edge research into prompt action to best respond to the next phase of the pandemic, including supporting people who experience long-term symptoms from the disease.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests
World
UK police arrest 36 at anti-lockdown protests
UK coronavirus vaccine drive ‘huge success’ after jabbing half of all adults
World
UK coronavirus vaccine drive ‘huge success’ after jabbing half of all adults

Denmark announces reopening once all over 50s vaccinated

Denmark announces reopening once all over 50s vaccinated
Updated 23 March 2021
AFP

Denmark announces reopening once all over 50s vaccinated

Denmark announces reopening once all over 50s vaccinated
  • As of April 6, secondary school students will return to classrooms
  • Denmark has previously announced plans for the introduction of a “corona passport,” which will serve as a crucial part of the reopening
Updated 23 March 2021
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Denmark, which has been under a partial lockdown for the last three months, says it will reopen most of society once everyone over 50 years old are vaccinated.
In an announcement late Monday, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen unveiled the plan for a return to normal which will see schools and universities, shops, restaurants and bars, libraries, museums and cinemas gradually reopen over a period of two months.
“With a few exceptions, Danish society should be open when everyone over the age of 50 has been vaccinated,” set to be done by the end of May, she said.
As of April 6, secondary school students will return to classrooms, albeit every other week, while the Scandinavian country reopened primary schools in February.
In the country of 5.8 million inhabitants, the numbers of new cases are one fourth of what was recorded in December when the government decided to lock down, in contrast to other European countries currently seeing rising cases again.
“We will proceed with caution. We can open up more now in Denmark, in contrast to several other countries, where the third wave of corona is a reality,” Mette Frederiksen stressed.
Denmark has previously announced plans for the introduction of a “corona passport,” which will serve as a crucial part of the reopening.
Set up as a smartphone application, the “corona passport” certifies that the holder has had a negative test in the last 72 hours, a vaccination or has recently recovered from Covid-19, conferring immunity to the disease.
Paper certificates are also being distributed to vaccinated Danes or those who have tested negative but do not have a smartphone.
Starting on April 6, the passports will be required for people wanting to go to hairdressers, and for when outdoor service of food and drinks resumes on April 21.
Likewise for restaurants which are scheduled to open on May 6 and then a slew of other activites when most businesses will be allowed to reopen on May 21.
However, the government remained vague on when major sporting and cultural events could see audiences return, of particular interest as Denmark will host some of the football matches in the European Championship in late June.
In Denmark, 5.4 percent of the population has currently been fully vaccinated and 10.9 percent has received a first dose.
The country still has the AstraZeneca jab on hold pending further investigation of reports of side effects, which has slowed the vaccination rollout.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Israel takes Palestinian minister’s VIP pass over ICC meeting: Palestinians
Middle-East
Israel takes Palestinian minister’s VIP pass over ICC meeting: Palestinians
Special Egyptian president warns of coronavirus third wave
Middle-East
Egyptian president warns of coronavirus third wave

15 dead, 400 missing in Rohingya camp blaze in Bangladesh: UN

15 dead, 400 missing in Rohingya camp blaze in Bangladesh: UN
Updated 23 March 2021
AFP

15 dead, 400 missing in Rohingya camp blaze in Bangladesh: UN

15 dead, 400 missing in Rohingya camp blaze in Bangladesh: UN
Updated 23 March 2021
AFP

GENEVA: Fifteen people have so far been confirmed dead and 400 are still missing in the huge blaze at the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, the United Nations said Tuesday.
“What we have seen in this fire is something we have never seen before in these camps. It is massive. It is devastating,” Johannes van der Klaauw, the UN Refugee Agency’s representative in Bangladesh, told reporters in Geneva via video-link from Dhaka.
“We have so far confirmed 15 people dead, 560 injured, 400 are still missing and at least 10,000 shelters have been destroyed. That means at least 45,000 people are being displaced and for whom we now seek provisional shelter.”

Topics: UN Rohingya camp fire

Related

Five feared dead, thousands flee 'massive fire' at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh photos
World
Five feared dead, thousands flee 'massive fire' at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Special UN completes first review of Bangladesh’s ‘Rohingya island’
World
UN completes first review of Bangladesh’s ‘Rohingya island’

Indian state warns of vaccine shortage, immunizations hit record

Indian state warns of vaccine shortage, immunizations hit record
Updated 23 March 2021
Reuters

Indian state warns of vaccine shortage, immunizations hit record

Indian state warns of vaccine shortage, immunizations hit record
  • Odisha says will run out of vaccines after March 30
  • India administers record 3.2 million vaccine doses in past 24 hours, reports 40,715 new infections, 199 deaths
Updated 23 March 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s eastern state of Odisha might have to stop its coronavirus vaccination drive for four days because of a shortage of doses, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters, even as overall inoculations hit a record on Tuesday.
India’s COVID-19 case load has risen to 11.69 million amid a second surge of infections, leading many states to ask the government to replenish vaccine stocks so they can cover more people faster. India has reported the third-highest total of coronavirus cases after the United States and Brazil.
India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, has donated or sold more than 60 million doses to 76 countries, compared with nearly 48 million doses given at home, leading to criticisms of its vaccine diplomacy. If supply tightens at home, many countries reliant on India for doses could also suffer.
The sudden surge in demand is piling pressure on vaccine makers the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech to boost production. SII has already delayed further shipments of the AstraZeneca shot to the United Kingdom, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Morocco.
In a letter to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare dated March 22, P.K. Mohapatra, Odisha’s additional chief secretary for health, warned the state only had enough doses to run its vaccination drive until March 30. It is expecting another batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, locally known as Covishield, only on April 2.
“We will have no vaccines for 4 days,” he said. “Hence, adequate doses of Covishield vaccine may be supplied in time so as to continue uninterrupted vaccination drive in our state. Your urgent attention is drawn to the above issue.”
Odisha has nearly 44 million people and its capital Bhubaneswar is located about 360 km (224 miles) southwest of Kolkata.
The federal health ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Odisha’s letter.

RECORD VACCINATION
Despite the looming vaccination slowdown in Odhisa, overall injections have climbed to a daily record, with the health ministry reporting 3.2 million doses were administered in the past 24 hours. India launched its campaign in the middle of January, later than the United States, Britain and China.
India’s total vaccinations are the third highest in the world after the US and China, though per capita it is ranked lower, according to the Our World in Data https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations website.
The country wants to vaccinate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August.
Other Indian states, including Rajasthan, have also flagged a supply crunch, even though the federal government has for now advised limiting vaccinations to the elderly and people above 45 suffering from other health conditions.
Many states have sought to expand their vaccination campaigns to cover all adults because infections have risen since late February after the economy fully reopened and as most people still go without masks and flout social distancing advice.
Some states have also administered doses to a small number of people outside the prioritized groups to avoid vaccine wastage as vials need to be consumed within four hours after opening.
About 6.5% of coronavirus vaccine doses in India are going to waste, the health ministry said last week, making it vital for health workers to coordinate the flow of recipients.
India reported 40,715 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with its richest state Maharashtra, home to the country’s financial capital of Mumbai, accounting for more than 60% of the total. Deaths rose by 199 to 160,166.

Topics: India vaccine COVID-19 AstraZeneca Pfizer Pandemic Coronavirus

Related

Indian firm to make 200 mn doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine
World
Indian firm to make 200 mn doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine

Latest updates

Blinken commends ‘bravery and sacrifice’ on second anniversary of Daesh defeat
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday commended the “bravery and sacrifice” of Iraqi and Syrian forces on the second anniversary of the defeat of Daesh. (AFP/File Photos)
Vladan Milojević gives Al-Ahli three days to settle contract dispute
Vladan Milojević gives Al-Ahli three days to settle contract dispute
Italy detains migrant rescue ship
Italy detains migrant rescue ship
Egypt to sign deals to manufacture Chinese vaccines
Egypt to sign deals to manufacture Chinese vaccines
Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia exceed 400 for second day
Saudi physician Hala Al-Kattan prepares to inject a Pfizer vaccine at a new coronavirus vaccination center at Jeddah’s old airport, Saudi Arabia. (File/AP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.