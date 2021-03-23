Philips launches advanced sleep disorder centers at SGH hospitals

Philips, a global health technology company, and Middle East Healthcare Company (MEAHCO), which owns and operates the Saudi German Health Group (SGH Group), have signed a three-year agreement to establish a state-of-the-art sleep disorders management service at the group’s hospitals in the Kingdom. The partnership is aimed at providing innovative solutions to patients suffering from acute disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Under its new partnership, Philips will be able to offer patients of the SHG Group hospitals easy access to the latest technologies to manage sleep difficulties through an integrated, diagnostic and therapeutic program that covers the patients’ entire treatment cycle. It will also further enable a thorough follow-up procedure to ensure that patients comply with the recommended treatment, health guidelines and experience the expected improvement.

OSA is a highly prevalent as well as an under-diagnosed disease worldwide. With the advent of a global pandemic causing personal and professional strain on the lives of Saudi citizens and residents, studies in the Kingdom suggest that 1 out of 10 adult middle-aged men carry a high risk of OSA. With such a strong need to cater to sleep disorders in the region, this partnership will help to manage the condition in patients, improve their quality of life, and reduce the risk of developing serious health issues.

Philips has a proven track record in sleep disorders related to OSA and provides highly advanced treatment technologies ensuring complete care.

Mohamed Sindi, CEO of Philips Healthcare Saudi Arabia, said: “The cumulative long-term effects of sleep loss and sleep disorders have been associated with a wide range of deleterious health consequences including an increased risk of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack, and stroke. Our strategic partnership with Middle East Healthcare Company for sleep disorder management services will bring state-of-the-art Philips solutions to the Kingdom and improve the overall quality of the patients leading to better lives.”

Dr. Makarem Batterjee, president of MEAHCO, said: “Sleep disorders management is an important professional service that we look forward to making available to our community. Signing this project with Philips is in line with our strategic relations and we are confident that our partnership will expand in different directions across the Saudi German Health Group.”

Through this agreement, Philips will provide a number of sleep disorder centers within SGH hospitals in the Kingdom. Patients will spend a night in the center to ensure careful observation of their sleep pattern. Philips’ cutting-edge technology helps to diagnose several sleep disorders, where patients with positive OSA will benefit from Philips Positive Airway Therapy devices that help manage the condition.