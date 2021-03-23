You are here

Philips launches advanced sleep disorder centers at SGH hospitals

Philips launches advanced sleep disorder centers at SGH hospitals
Officials from both sides attended the signing ceremony for the agreement aimed at establishing a sleep disorders management service at SGH Group’s hospitals.
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Philips launches advanced sleep disorder centers at SGH hospitals

Philips launches advanced sleep disorder centers at SGH hospitals
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Philips, a global health technology company, and Middle East Healthcare Company (MEAHCO), which owns and operates the Saudi German Health Group (SGH Group), have signed a three-year agreement to establish a state-of-the-art sleep disorders management service at the group’s hospitals in the Kingdom. The partnership is aimed at providing innovative solutions to patients suffering from acute disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). 

Under its new partnership, Philips will be able to offer patients of the SHG Group hospitals easy access to the latest technologies to manage sleep difficulties through an integrated, diagnostic and therapeutic program that covers the patients’ entire treatment cycle. It will also further enable a thorough follow-up procedure to ensure that patients comply with the recommended treatment, health guidelines and experience the expected improvement.

OSA is a highly prevalent as well as an under-diagnosed disease worldwide. With the advent of a global pandemic causing personal and professional strain on the lives of Saudi citizens and residents, studies in the Kingdom suggest that 1 out of 10 adult middle-aged men carry a high risk of OSA. With such a strong need to cater to sleep disorders in the region, this partnership will help to manage the condition in patients, improve their quality of life, and reduce the risk of developing serious health issues.

Philips has a proven track record in sleep disorders related to OSA and provides highly advanced treatment technologies ensuring complete care.

Mohamed Sindi, CEO of Philips Healthcare Saudi Arabia, said: “The cumulative long-term effects of sleep loss and sleep disorders have been associated with a wide range of deleterious health consequences including an increased risk of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack, and stroke. Our strategic partnership with Middle East Healthcare Company for sleep disorder management services will bring state-of-the-art Philips solutions to the Kingdom and improve the overall quality of the patients leading to better lives.”

Dr. Makarem Batterjee, president of MEAHCO, said: “Sleep disorders management is an important professional service that we look forward to making available to our community. Signing this project with Philips is in line with our strategic relations and we are confident that our partnership will expand in different directions across the Saudi German Health Group.”

Through this agreement, Philips will provide a number of sleep disorder centers within SGH hospitals in the Kingdom. Patients will spend a night in the center to ensure careful observation of their sleep pattern. Philips’ cutting-edge technology helps to diagnose several sleep disorders, where patients with positive OSA will benefit from Philips Positive Airway Therapy devices that help manage the condition.

Haykal Media has announced a new name, Majarra, to mark their new direction to become a technology company that offers a single sign-on network of premium Arabic content platforms.

In a joint statement titled “Today we become Majarra,” executive chairman Abdulsalam Haykal and CEO Ammar Haykal explained that Harvard Business Review Arabia, MIT Technology Review Arabia, Stanford Social Innovation Arabia, Popular Science Arabia, and the “Manhom” platforms will all be accessible through a single Majarra subscription.

They also indicated that Majarra would add new topics in the coming months, working with other globally-recognized, reliable content providers.

Majarra will draw on the latest technology, highest quality data, and sophisticated artificial intelligence technology to understand their members’ needs, offer unique content that maximizes the members’ experience and puts Majarra’s content in front of all those who could benefit from it.

The announcement emphasized that the Arabic content gap is “a massive lost opportunity for our societies.”

Countless Arabs need quality information to support their growth and progress, but face a “constant frustration,” due to the state of Arabic content online, which is “dominated by old forums, user-generated content on social media, and mistranslations of pirated content.”

“There’s not enough Arabic content overall and reliable content is even scarcer,” the announcement added.

Majarra’s two leaders stressed their aim for the company to be a “catalyst to unlocking the Arabic web, ushering a new dawn for an industry that is crucial to progress in our region.”

They shared their skepticism of business models that rely only on advertising revenue and audience size as they “feed a spiral of lower-quality content.”

“There’s plenty of room for free content, but there’s a customer for better quality, reliable content, too. Majarra offers a new vision for discerning, thoughtful readers.”

Majarra’s predecessor Haykal Media has been a pioneer in publishing Arabic digital content, establishing a number of high-quality content platforms in Arabic online. It was founded in Syria in 2004, and moved to Abu Dhabi in 2013.

Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling has opened its new retail concept store in Alkhobar. Located on the ground floor of Rashid Mall, the new boutique is Breitling’s latest retail space to feature the brand’s unique design concept — a contemporary urban interpretation of an industrial loft.

Breitling CEO Georges Kern said: “We are thrilled to be opening the first newly designed boutique in Saudi Arabia; we hope this will be the first of many more to be opened across the Kingdom in 2021. Our new approach blends modern design with inspiration from the brand’s rich heritage and its ties to aviation. 

“With the opening comes the arrival of our latest collections, including our new line of Chronomat 36 and 32 watches — for women of purpose, action and style. Breitling’s first-ever Chronomat designed for women is suitable for any mission. While its roots are in the 1980s, this forward-looking timepiece is dedicated to innovative women of today who are reshaping attitudes and challenging stereotypes.”

Mohammad Alhussaini, Al-Hussaini Trading Co., added: “We are delighted to open the doors to this uniquely designed boutique where guests can explore our latest collections in a relaxed and informal environment. Breitling has a strong presence in Saudi Arabia, having been in the region for a number of decades.”

Breitling’s new 60-square-meter boutique is a contemporary urban interpretation of an industrial loft in a dynamic city. 

The design of the boutique is inspired by a mid-20th-century industrial building as a nod to a time when the brand’s timepieces and professional measuring tools earned Breitling a formidable reputation. 

Unique artifacts such as aircraft propellers, a vintage Bentley sports car and bespoke furniture vividly bring to life the worlds of “air, land and sea.”

The new boutique is home to the entire Breitling range of timepieces, including the Superocean, Chronomat and Navitimer collections.

Starting in 1884, Breitling has established global reputation for high-precision timepieces, its pioneering role in the development of the wrist chronograph, and its commitment to design excellence.

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a leading global financial center in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, has announced that its membership in the World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC) has been unanimously approved by its board.

WAIFC is a nonprofit association registered in Brussels, Belgium, which represents leading international financial centers, facilitating cooperation and the exchange of best practices. The alliance was established in July 2018 when financial services leaders from around the globe gathered in Paris. Members vary in size and scope of activities, however they can benefit from various levels of cross fertilization, leveraging collective and individual efficiency.

The WAIFC now represents 19 leading international financial centers across four continents. WAIFC members are from city governments, associations and similar institutions developing and promoting their financial centers.

DIFC will use its membership to collaborate with members who represent other global financial centers including London, Frankfurt, Paris, Tokyo and Toronto. As the highest ranked global financial center in the region, DIFC will also be able to share best practices with members who aspire to have comparable stature. Some of these centers are already supported by DIFC through mutual memorandums of understanding.

Given DIFC’s vision to drive the future of finance, an active area of collaboration will relate to accelerating the use of technology within the industry. Another area of focus will be nurturing the adoption of environment, social and governance goals.

Jennifer Reynolds, chairwoman of WAIFC, said: “We are very pleased to have DIFC join our association. Dubai is a leading global financial center, and DIFC will undoubtedly bring a valued contribution to our initiatives. We are very much looking forward to working with the colleagues in Dubai.”

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: “DIFC is pleased to be joining the World Alliance of International Financial Centers. The center is looking forward to representing Dubai and building partnerships with other members so we can be a collective force for good. Together, we can make progress on areas such as fintech, innovation, sustainable finance and developing digital economies. We can align our approaches, which will allow us to cohesively drive the future of finance.”

The National Center for Waste Management (NCWM) and Makkah municipality’s hygiene department is distributing 15 smart, solar-powered machines to collect and sort empty plastic bottles in Makkah. The campaign has been launched in cooperation with PepsiCo and its bottling partner, Middle East and North Africa Beverages Manufacturing Co (MenaBev).

The initiative aims to enhance awareness on the importance of sorting plastic waste from the source to preserve the environment and encourage members of society to put empty plastic bottles into the smart containers. The move is also part of PepsiCo’s efforts to enhance the concept of sustainable environment and apply best global practices to support the circular economy.

The campaign is a result of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by PepsiCo and NCWM in July 2020 to raise awareness on environmental protection by using technological solutions to collect and sort plastic waste.

The MoU established a cooperation framework to produce and operate smart containers that suit the geographical nature of Makkah. The smart, solar-powered containers work on sorting and separating empty plastic bottles from other waste to facilitate and accelerate the collection process for future use in other industries.

NCWM’s CEO Abdullah Faisal Al-Sibaei said: “This initiative seeks to educate and raise awareness in Saudi society on the importance of environmental protection by eliminating plastic waste in an ideal manner. The campaign aims to pilot technological solutions that can be used in the future to specifically deal with plastic waste during the Hajj season. This initiative has been launched in line with Saudi Vision 2030, to protect and develop the holy sites’ environment.”

Al-Sibaei expressed appreciation for PepsiCo’s efforts in launching the campaign, which he said, reflects the company’s keenness to enhance the concept of environmental sustainability.

Makkah municipality’s hygiene department director Mahmoud Sa’ati said: “Makkah municipality is interested in using artificial intelligence technology to sort and collect waste from the source. This step has positive effects on raising awareness, reducing the sorting process and speeding up waste transportation and disposal to factories for treatment and recycling.”

“We hope that this initiative inspires the private sector to contribute to creating sustainable solutions in solving environmental challenges,” he added.

Nadim Nakfour, managing director of MenaBev, said: “This campaign depends on innovative solutions to protect the environment, through the use of smart solar-powered containers to sort plastic packaging. This approach supports sustainable projects in Saudi Arabia, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.”

In the past, PepsiCo has launched several environmental activities through Aquafina, the official partner of a number of sport events hosted by the Kingdom, such as ABB FIA Formula E 2019 in Diriyah and Dakar Rally 2020.

Alissa Auto Company, an automotive dealership in Saudi Arabia and the exclusive distributor of JAC Motors in the Kingdom, has opened the GCC region’s largest showroom and service center for the Chinese automaker in Riyadh. JAC’s state-of-the-art showroom features the company’s lineup of passenger and commercial vehicles, and is the first of its kind in terms of corporate brand identity. Alissa Auto is a member of Abdullatif Alissa Group. 

Abdullah Alissa, vice chairman of Abdullatif Alissa Group, said: “JAC Motors has finally launched its physical presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which will provide leading Chinese-manufactured vehicles, and leading aftersales services and customer support to the citizens of the Kingdom.”

He added: “The JAC new 3 S (service center, showroom and spare parts outlet) facility has been equipped with the most advanced tools and equipment to be able to serve our JAC customers in both passenger and commercial vehicles at the most satisfying level.”

Commenting on the opening, David Zhang, JAC Motors general manager, said: “We are extremely pleased and proud to launch this amazing facility in the Kingdom, off the cusp of our recent partnership announcement with Alissa Auto a couple of months back. We commend the team at Alissa Auto for all their efforts to support JAC Motors customers in the country by utilizing their long-standing history and experience in the Saudi automotive sector.”

During the virtual opening ceremony, Alissa Auto and JAC Motors debuted 12 new models, including the J7, S3 and M4, which went on sale from March 18.

All JAC vehicles are designed in Italy’s Turin, which is unarguably a center of excellence and a source of reference in design. The vehicles are powered by Japanese technology to give an outstanding performance and greater driving pleasure. Moreover, all cars are equipped with Germany’s Bosch safety standards.

The new J7 is the biggest sedan as of yet and is equipped with a powerful 1.5-liter turbo engine. A hatchback tailgate, which is a distinct tailgate design, gives it racer stripes, and the largest cargo space in its segment.

The S3, which is in the compact SUV segment, is the perfect choice for an economical, small daily use car. Looking small, it is spaciously big on inner space and practicality. The S3 is equipped with a powerful 1.6-liter inline DOHC engine.

The M4 passenger and cargo van is a solidly built multi-purpose vehicle that can become a comfortable fortress on the road for a family of up to nine, as well as transport goods and cargo for any ideal business or trading company. The M4 is equipped with a 2-liter Euro V engine.

