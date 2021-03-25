Saudi Arabia’s King Salman holds talks with Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Thursday via video call to discuss relations and developments in the region.
A joint statement said the king called for the talks “based on the solid and historical fraternal relations and ties that unite Saudi Arabia, Iraq and its peoples.”
They discussed strengthening and developing relations in various fields on the principles of “Arab and Islamic brotherhood, good neighborliness and common interests.”
The two sides praised the level that relations and communications between them have reached, and emphasized the role of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council.
They stressed the importance of expanding and strengthening cooperation in political, security, trade, investment and tourism, to complement efforts from recent visits by officials between the two countries.
Saudi Arabia appreciated the efforts of the Iraqi government to achieve stability and development in Iraq, the statement said.
Baghdad said it appreciated the initiatives provided by the Kingdom to Iraq to help confront the coronavirus pandemic.
The two sides agreed to intensify cooperation on regional and international issues of mutual concern, “in a way that contributes to supporting and strengthening security and stability in the region.”
During the meeting, Al-Kadhimi said he supported the Kingdom’s new peace initiative to end the crisis in Yemen.
The king invited the premier to visit the Kingdom in the near future to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss ways to strengthen relations. Al-Kadhimi thanked King Salman and accepted the invitation.
King Salman also extended greetings to Iraqi President Barham Salih.
