Saudi Public Transport Authority gives deadline to renew expired licenses

Saudi Public Transport Authority gives deadline to renew expired licenses
Trucks to be auctioned in Dammam in March, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Public Transport Authority gives deadline to renew expired licenses

Saudi Public Transport Authority gives deadline to renew expired licenses
  • License holders have 90 days to file financial guarantees
  • Expired licenses will be suspended at the end of April
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Public Transport Authority said it will suspend licenses to transport goods that expired before January 2, 2020, if financial guarantees are not submitted by the end of April, Okaz newspaper reported.

Shipping brokers and truck-rental establishments will see the licenses canceled altogether if the guarantees are not received within 90 days, SPTA said.

SPTA had recently stipulated that all public transport workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by May.

Egypt local markets to cover 90% of budget deficit, deputy finance minister says

Egypt local markets to cover 90% of budget deficit, deputy finance minister says
Updated 41 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt local markets to cover 90% of budget deficit, deputy finance minister says

Egypt local markets to cover 90% of budget deficit, deputy finance minister says
  • Egypt favors long term instruments this year
  • Bonds issued with maturities of 3 to 15 years
Updated 41 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Ministry of Finance plans to cover as much as 90 percent of the upcoming budgetary requirement from local debt sales.
Cairo will also look to extend existing debt maturity dates, Asharq Business reported, citing Ahmed Kujok, deputy finance minister.
Since early 2021, all of the country’s domestic debt sales have been long-term instruments.
The country issued local bonds with maturities of between 3 and 15 years, said Kujok.
The discovery of vast gas reserves off the Egyptian coast has revived the country’s economic fortunes and made it less reliant on foreign aid.

Investors look beyond World Cup to post-Ramadan Qatari and Saudi recovery plays

Investors look beyond World Cup to post-Ramadan Qatari and Saudi recovery plays
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

Investors look beyond World Cup to post-Ramadan Qatari and Saudi recovery plays

Investors look beyond World Cup to post-Ramadan Qatari and Saudi recovery plays
  • Qatari stocks seen well positioned to tap into broad global recovery
  • Saudi banks also offer potentially attractive valuations
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Forget football, Qatari stocks offer a potential global recovery play in the second half of the year, according to one top regional portfolio manager.
Both Qatar and Saudi Arabia offer a number of attractive investments as regional markets approach the traditionally quiet Ramadan trading period, Talal Samhouri, a senior portfolio manager at Aventicum Capital Management, said in a TV interview with Bloomberg News on Friday.
While next year’s FIFA 2020 World Cup is attracting global media interest, investors may be more interested in the profile of its listed companies which are more globally focused and well positioned to tap into any broad recovery, he said.
“The biggest reason is the valuation of the Qatari market compared to other regional markets,” he said. “It has not appreciated as much as the rest of the regional market and I believe this is an opportunity for investors to start adding to that market, especially as most of that market is linked to world trade and GDP growth."
A sharp rise in global consumption as economies emerge from the pandemic has led to expectations of increasing demand for key commodities from oil and aluminum to petrochemicals and steel, some of which are exported from Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Aventicum, a joint venture between Credit Suisse and Qatar Investment Authority, expects oil to trade between $55 to $65 for the rest of 2021.
Meanwhile, Saudi banks also offer potentially attractive valuations as the Kingdom’s fledgling mortgage sector opens up, according to CI Capital.
It said that the worst of the provisioning in the sector was now over and largely priced in.
The Tadawul banking index has gained about 15 percent so far this year, outpacing the wider market.

Topics: Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup stocks

Egypt's SUMED oil pipeline approaches traders hit by Suez blockage

Egypt’s SUMED oil pipeline approaches traders hit by Suez blockage
Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters

Egypt’s SUMED oil pipeline approaches traders hit by Suez blockage

Egypt’s SUMED oil pipeline approaches traders hit by Suez blockage
  • It could cost about 50 cents to $1 per barrel to move the oil through
  • SUMED links the Red and Mediterranean Seas
Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Egypt’s SUMED pipeline operator has approached oil traders to ask if they want to book its system to transport crude oil as a stuck container ship could block the Suez Canal for weeks, three trading sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The 400 meter (430 yard) vessel is blocking transit in both directions through one of the world’s busiest shipping channels for oil and grain and other trade linking Asia and Europe.
Traders have had to replace some empty tankers that were due to head north through the canal to pick up Mediterranean crude. Otherwise, many are gambling that the situation will resolve itself over the next few days.
“Rerouting via the Cape (Africa) could cost about $400,000 extra in freight plus you need to factor in 2-3 weeks of extra travel time,” a shipping source said on condition of anonymity.
“At the moment, it’s not costing charterers any money ... the closure will affect delivery time but there is no demurrage because there is no clause for the Suez being shut.”
Moving oil through SUMED can also be a costly proposition and potentially only attractive to supertankers carrying 2 million barrels, one trader said.
It could cost about 50 cents to $1 per barrel to move the oil through, another trader said, and a change now might still cost the charterer the full freight costs.
SUMED links the Red and Mediterranean Seas with a capacity of over 2.5 million barrels per day. About 1.3 million bpd flowed through the system in 2018, the US Energy Information Administration said.
The pipeline is majority-owned by Egypt’s state oil company EGPC while Saudi Aramco, the Kuwait Investment Authority and Qatar Petroleum have smaller shares.

Topics: Oil trade Egypt Suez supply chain

Saudi Arabia issues record 91 new industrial licenses in February

Saudi Arabia issues record 91 new industrial licenses in February
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues record 91 new industrial licenses in February

Saudi Arabia issues record 91 new industrial licenses in February
  • The biggest award of new licences was to 21 food production factories
  • Saudi Arabia has 9,853 industrial establishments worth SR1.115 trillion
Updated 26 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued a record 91 new industrial licenses in February, a year-over-year increase of 21 percent, SPA reported.
The biggest award of new licences was to 21 food production factories, followed by 15 other factories, data from the National Center for Industrial Information showed. The 91 companies awarded the licences had capital of SR857 million ($229 million).
Production started at 31 factories during February, 93 percent of which were Saudi owned, the report said. Small factories accounted for about 52 percent of the new starts, most of which were in Riyadh.
The industrial sector hired 1,205 Saudis in February and 2,304 expatriates, the report said.
Saudi Arabia was home to 9,853 industrial establishments worth SR1.115 trillion at the end of February.

Topics: Saudi Arabia industry Factories

Foreign funds have billions at stake in Turkish market volatility

Foreign funds have billions at stake in Turkish market volatility
Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters

Foreign funds have billions at stake in Turkish market volatility

Foreign funds have billions at stake in Turkish market volatility
  • Foreigners have reported $3.4 billion in Turkish asset holdings this year
  • Turkish lira plunged around 10% after central bank governor replaced
Updated 26 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Foreign funds have reported about $3.4 billion in Turkish stock and sovereign dollar bond holdings so far this year, much of which could be loss-making after the sudden firing of central bank governor Naci Agbal rocked local markets.
Agbal was ousted by President Tayyip Erdogan at the weekend and replaced by Sahap Kavcioglu, a former lawmaker who appears to share Erdogan’s view that high interest rates cause inflation.
“Investor confidence in Turkey is completely shot to pieces,” said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. “So long as Erdogan is there, there will be many investors that will simply no longer be willing to put their money into the country for a sustained period of time.”
The Turkish lira plunged around 10 percent after Agbal’s departure, some Turkish dollar-denominated bond prices fell to the lowest in 10 months, while Istanbul-listed shares logged their worst two days since the 2008 crisis.
Among international mutual funds, Fidelity Investments has reported one of the largest holdings in Turkish assets this year, with $552.7 million across two bond funds in its latest disclosure at the end of January, according to data provided by Morningstar.
A couple of iShares exchange traded funds (ETFs) had about $398.6 million invested in Turkish equities, disclosures on Monday showed, according to the Morningstar data.
Cambria ETFs, Sprott, HSBC, JPMorgan and Invesco have been among others to disclose holdings, mainly in ETFs, as recently as this week, the data showed. Reuters was unable to verify whether those investments were made before or after Agbal’s exit.
Legal & General, BlueBay Asset Management, Union Investment, Arca Fondi, Vanguard and Schroders have also disclosed significant holdings of Turkish assets this year.
“We have not altered our position (on Turkish debt) as we are waiting to assess whether there will be a broader material change in monetary policy stance in Turkey,” said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager at Union Investment.
Fidelity declined to comment. The other funds didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Agbal, the fourth governor in five years, had soothed some investor concerns about Erdogan’s perceived meddling in monetary policy and his repeated calls to cut interest rates. Between November and his sacking, the lira rallied around 16 percent.
Many funds were likely lured into increasing their exposure to Turkish assets by the appointment of Agbal, who in subsequent months lifted the policy rate by 875 basis points to 19 percent, the largest increase of any big economy.
In recent weeks, Turkey along with most emerging markets, suffered as bond yields raced up in the United States and other advanced economies and the dollar surged.
So while Turkey-dedicated equity funds had sucked in $245 million so far this year up to March 17, EPFR data show bond funds saw an exodus of $977.6 million over the same period.

Topics: Turkey economy foreign exchange Investment

