IDLIB: Idlib has launched its first olive festival, bringing together 52 exhibition pavilions from five Syrian governorates to promote olive cultivation and support agricultural producers.

Idlib Gov. Mohammed Abdel Rahman said the province had lost approximately 1.5 million olive trees over the past 14 years as a result of systematic cutting. He said efforts to revive the sector include distributing olive seedlings to farmers and launching extensive tree-planting campaigns in rural areas this year.

Held at the Cultural Center in Idlib city under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Agriculture and Idlib governorate, the festival runs through Nov. 3, with participation from the Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands, Ektifa Co. and the Directorate of Culture.

The exhibition features participants from Idlib, Hama, Homs, Latakia and Tartus, including agricultural directorates, Syria’s Olive Office, the Agricultural Research Center, private companies and farming cooperatives.

Exhibits include different varieties of olive oil, olive-derived products such as olive pomace and laurel soap, and rural goods including dairy products, cheese, honey, dried figs, tropical fruits and Homs halva. Agricultural seedlings and other locally produced goods are also on display.

Abdel Rahman said that the festival reflects Idlib’s centuries-old connection with olive cultivation and its agricultural heritage. He noted that the current edition is the first to be organized on such a large scale, compared with last year’s exhibition, which focused exclusively on olive oil.

Mustafa Muwahad, director of agriculture in Idlib, said the festival aims to highlight the importance of olive cultivation, improve olive oil quality and strengthen the competitiveness of Syrian products in international markets through better marketing opportunities.

Visitors praised the variety of agricultural products on display, while the Awassi Sheep Protection and Development Association participated with dairy products, cheese and natural leather goods, including clothing made from Awassi sheep hides.

Abdul Hay Al-Sarmaini, the association’s marketing official, said the association had recorded good visitor turnout on the festival’s opening day.

The festival is part of the Ministry of Agriculture’s efforts to revive the olive sector, a key pillar of Idlib’s agricultural economy, support farmers and promote local products. Authorities are also seeking to encourage tree-planting campaigns to restore the province’s position as one of Syria’s leading olive-producing regions.