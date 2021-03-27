Saudi economy to return to positive growth in 2021, S&P Ratings says

You are here

Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020.
  • Saudi economy to benefit from global rebound, higher oil prices
  • Fiscal deficit seen narrowing in coming years
DUBAI: The Saudi economy is forecast to return to positive growth this year and the fiscal deficit will narrow as the global economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, S&P Global Ratings said as it affirmed the Kingdom's credit rating at “A-/A-2” with a stable outlook.

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP growth is expected to average 2.3 percent from 2021 to 2024, the report said, adding its rating was supported by a strong net asset position on both its fiscal and external balances.

The COVID-19 pandemic as well as dwindling oil prices and demand led to a sharp contraction for the Saudi economy in 2020, but a strengthening global economy and higher oil prices will support the Kingdom's growth this year, S&P said.

“Both crude and exports such as plastic and petrochemicals will benefit from a rebound in global demand, especially from China and the US,” it said.

Upside risks to S&P's outlook include higher than expected GDP growth or a reversal of the government's declining net asset position. Downside risks include greater fiscal weakness than forecast, a sharp decline in Saudi Arabia's external balances or geopolitical threats to the oil sector.

“Despite running fiscal deficits, we forecast that the overall general government net asset stock (the excess of liquid fiscal financial assets over government debt) position will average 51 percent of GDP in 2021-2024,” it said.

Want to work remotely from the beaches of Dubai? Here’s how

Want to work remotely from the beaches of Dubai? Here’s how
  • Dubai announced remote work visas on March 21
  • Minimum earnings of $5,000 a month needed
DUBAI: The pandemic has forced people to rethink traditional work setups, with many companies across the world (Google, Apple and Microsoft among them) allowing employees to work remotely.
Dubai has moved quickly to take advantage of this and on March 21 announced a new type of visa that will allow people to live and work from the city, even if their companies are based elsewhere.
Those interested can directly apply for the one-year visa on Dubai’s tourism website – visitdubai.com.
There are four requirements to be eligible:
1. Passport with a minimum of 6 months validity
2. Health insurance with UAE coverage validity
3. For employees: proof of employment from a current employer with a one-year contract validity, a minimum of $5,000 per month salary, last months’ pay slip and 3 preceding months’ bank statements
4. For business owners: proof of ownership of the company for one year or more, with an average monthly income of $5,000 per month and 3 preceding months’ bank statements.

Megaship blocking Suez Canal may be refloated Saturday: owner

Megaship blocking Suez Canal may be refloated Saturday: owner
  • Work crews were hoping to remove the ship as early as Saturday evening Tokyo time
  • The canal authority has said between 15,000 and 20,000 cubic meters of sand would have to be removed in order to reach a depth of 12-16 meters and refloat the ship
CAIRO: A megaship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal could be refloated as early as Saturday, the vessel’s Japanese owner told local media, as the crisis forced companies to re-route services from the vital shipping lane around Africa.
The MV Ever Given, which is longer than four football fields, has been wedged diagonally across the span of the canal since Tuesday, blocking the waterway in both directions.
At a press conference in Japan Friday the president of Shoei Kisen — which owns the ship — told local media there were no signs of damage to its engines and various instruments.
“The ship is not taking water. There is no problem with its rudders and propellers. Once it refloats, it should be able to operate,” Yukito Higaki said in the western city of Imabari, according to the Asahi Shimbun.
Work crews were hoping to remove the ship as early as Saturday evening Tokyo time, he said.
“We are continuing work to remove sediment as of now, with additional dredging tools,” Higaki said, according to the Nikkei Asia.
The blockage has caused a huge traffic jam for more than 200 ships at both ends of the 193-kilometer (120-mile) long canal and major delays in the delivery of oil and other products.
Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) — the ship’s technical manager — said Friday that an attempt to refloat the vessel had failed.
“The focus is now on dredging to remove sand and mud from around the port side of the vessel’s bow,” the firm said.
Smit Salvage, a Dutch firm that has worked on some of the most famous wrecks of recent years, confirmed there would be “two additional tugs” arriving by Sunday to assist, it added.
There had been “no reports of pollution or cargo damage and initial investigations rule out any mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the grounding.”
Crews had been seen working through the night, using a large dredging machine under floodlights.
But the vessel with gross tonnage of 219,000 and deadweight of 199,000 has yet to budge, forcing global shipping giant Maersk and Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd to look into re-routing around the southern tip of Africa.
“Shipping companies are being forced to confront the spectre of taking the far longer route around the Cape of Good Hope to get to Europe or the east coast of North America,” said Lloyd’s List, a shipping data and news company.
“The first container ship to do this is Evergreen’s Ever Greet... a sistership to Ever Given,” it said, noting that the route can take up to an additional 12 days.
Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said the megaship veered off course and ran aground when winds reaching 40 knots whipped up a sandstorm that affected visibility.
Lloyd’s List said data indicated 213 vessels were now stalled at either end of the canal, which links the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.
The blockage was holding up an estimated $9.6 billion worth of cargo each day between Asia and Europe, it said.
“Rough calculations suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion daily while eastbound traffic is worth $4.5 billion.”
The canal authority has said between 15,000 and 20,000 cubic meters of sand would have to be removed in order to reach a depth of 12-16 meters and refloat the ship.
If those efforts fail, salvage teams will look to unload some of the Ever Given’s cargo and take advantage of a spring high tide due to start on Sunday night to move the vessel.
Plamen Natzkoff, an expert at VesselsValue, said teams would likely throw even more resources behind their efforts in coming days to make the most of that opportunity.
“If they don’t manage to dislodge it during that high tide, the next high tide is not there for another couple of weeks, and that becomes problematic,” he said.
“The stakes are too high for it to take months.”
Turkey on Friday offered to send a tugboat to help Egypt free the Panama-flagged vessel, as it pressed on with its bid to mend ties with regional rivals.
The United States also said it was ready to send support, including a team of US Navy experts.

Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise

Equity benchmarks, oil prices rise
NEW YORK: Global equity benchmarks and oil prices rose on Friday while safe havens such as the dollar and US Treasuries dipped as hopes for a global economic recovery overshadowed the continued blockage of one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes.

The dollar rose to a nine-month high against the Japanese yen of 109.44 yen, reflecting investor expectations of robust US economic growth as it accelerates its vaccine rollout. But the dollar index fell 0.15 percent against a basket of six currencies, with the euro up 0.14 percent to $1.1781.
“We left 2020 with the validation of the consensus view the dollar would weaken,” said Vincent Manuel, chief investment officer at Indosuez Wealth Management.
“We have woken up in 2021 facing the reality that the US is growing much quicker than Europe ... so we have a massive divergence.”
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.77 percent following broad gains in Europe and Asia.
Business morale in Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, is back to its best in almost two years thanks to recovering global demand for manufactured goods, data showed on Friday.
In trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.03 points, or 0.47 percent, to 32,771.51, the S&P 500 gained 22.28 points, or 0.57 percent, to 3,931.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.07 points, or 0.32 percent, to 13,018.75.
Bond yields were slightly up on the day, but 10-year US Treasuries were on track for their biggest weekly yield drop since June.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 7/32 in price to yield 1.6371 percent, from 1.614 percent late on Thursday.
Weekly money flow data from Bank of America showed global investors have been darting for safety this week amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe and the potential for global shipping to slow given the blockade of the Suez Canal. They pumped $45.6 billion into cash funds, the largest since April 2020, when COVID-19 was spreading quickly.
Turkey’s markets were struggling to settle after the lira’s near 10 percent slump triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan’s latest central bank chief sacking, which has raised worries about a full-blown crisis that would require capital controls.
Blue chip Chinese stocks rebounded more than 2 percent after a three-day losing streak, which, like emerging market shares generally, had left them at the lowest level of the year.
“All the sanctions (on China) so far have been largely symbolic and should have little economic impact. But the Sino-US confrontation is affecting market sentiment. It could take some time for them to come to any compromise,” said Yasutada Suzuki, head of emerging market investment at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
US crude rose 4.1 percent to $60.96 per barrel and Brent was at $64.51, up 4.13 percent on the day.

Suez Canal blockage exposes vulnerabilities of global trade flows

Suez Canal blockage exposes vulnerabilities of global trade flows
  • Delays in dislodging the giant Ever Given cargo ship have compounded pandemic-driven problems for international supply chains
  • The Suez Canal blockage raises questions about cargo vessel size, waterway capacity and the benefits of localized production 
BERNE, Switzerland: International waterways matter, few more than the Suez Canal. More than 1 billion tons of cargo passed through the Egyptian waterway in 2019, according to the canal authority, which equates to roughly four times the tonnage passing through the Panama Canal.

Europe, in particular, depends on the canal for its supply of energy, commodities, consumer goods and components from Asia and the Middle East. So, when the giant cargo ship Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday, clogging this vital artery of world trade, anxiety quickly set in. 

When it became evident that the vessel could be wedged in place until Wednesday of next week, the ripple effect was felt far and wide — well beyond the offices of the ship’s owners and operators and their insurance companies.

The Ever Given is owned by Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha and operated by Taiwanese firm Evergreen. Goods valuing around $10 billion pass through the canal every day, but the Ever Given alone is estimated to carry a load worth $1 billion, according to IHS Markit. 

The canal has been in continuous operation since it was first inaugurated in 1869, with only the briefest interruptions between 1957 and 1958 when Egypt’s then-President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized the waterway and later between 1967 and 1973 due to the two Arab-Israeli wars. 

For the most part, the canal has operated without a hitch for the past 50 years or more. And if anything, its importance has grown in tandem with globalization, cementing the links between the Orient and the Occident. 

Therefore it comes as no surprise that this temporary impasse poses far greater issues than simply dislodging a stricken ship. The temporary closure of the Suez Canal highlights several problems pertaining to ship size, as well as the vulnerability of international waterways, global supply chains and imports. 

Between 1980 and 2019, global trade volume grew 10-fold to $19.5 trillion. This growth came hand-in-hand with the ever-growing size of maritime vessels to meet mounting demand. Indeed, the dimensions of the Ever Given are truly enormous, at 1,444 feet in length (roughly the height of the Empire State Building), 194 feet in width and weighing in at more than 400 million pounds.

While waterways like Suez and Panama have undergone several major expansions and are dredged on a regular basis — the last Suez expansion was completed in 2015 — accommodating these giant vessels bears inherent dangers. Tuesday’s incident is a case in point. 

The question “How big is too big?” has vexed authorities, shipyards, vessel owners and operators alike. The question is also relevant for the insurance industry, which will have to pick up the bill for the Ever Given and any incidents in the future.

Another issue is how reliable “just-in-time” supply chains actually are. This question goes well beyond marine security. In just the past four years, trade wars between the US and China have left severe cracks in global supply chains. 

Reshoring, when companies return goods to their country of origin, has become increasingly common, as manufacturers look to protect their investments in the face of geopolitical tensions and unreliable supply chains.

If anything, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has exacerbated that trend. Last year, countries were scrambling over a limited supply of personal protection equipment (PPE). Now they are locked in a battle over access to vaccines.

These heightened political tensions demonstrate a need for more critical goods to be produced domestically, or at least on the same continent. By way of example, Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel, recently announced the tech giant will soon establish more factories in the US and Europe to reduce its reliance on external microchip supply chains from Asia.

INNUMBERS

12% Proportion of global trade which passes through Suez.

$9.6bn Value of goods that pass through canal every day.

19,000 Ships that passed through the canal in 2020.

Just-in-time supply chains are like high-precision acrobatics, where the entire performance fails if even one component arrives with the slightest delay. As such, they are incredibly vulnerable, like the Ever Given incident shows. Delayed components can put a company’s entire manufacturing process in danger.

Even with experts on hand, dislodging the Ever Given and clearing the waterway could take up to a week. This is bad news for companies waiting for their cargo. At roughly $10 billion a day in foregone or delayed business, time is money. 

Some ships have been rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope, adding another 6,000 miles around Africa to their journey and up to $400,000 in fuel costs depending on the size of the ship. No wonder shipowners and operators have been biding their time at either end of the Suez to see how things pan out.

And the problems do not stop there. The pandemic has already upended the logistics of shipping containers, leading to a scarcity of metal boxes. The cost of a 40-foot container has quadrupled within the past 12 months.

Inflationary pressures do not just pertain to the cost of shipping. The closure of the Suez Canal, if it persists too long, may have ramifications for oil markets as well. 

Fortunately, the Suez Canal has lost its importance as a shipping lane for oil from the Gulf. For one, Asia has become the most important customer for Gulf oil producers. While some 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) passed through Suez in the early 2000s, that volume has since fallen to 2.1 million bpd. 

Oil markets nevertheless rose on Tuesday and have oscillated since, ending at $64.66/barrel by early evening CET Friday. Although an extended blockage will likely affect crude supplies to Europe, demand is currently depressed owing to COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns on the continent. 

There is also the fallback option of the Sumed pipeline from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, which has a capacity of 2.5 million bpd and is largely unused at present due to OPEC+ production cuts.

All in all, the blockage of the Suez Canal has laid bare the vulnerabilities of international shipping lanes and the fragility of supply chains. While the blockage will likely be resolved soon, it raises pertinent questions about the size of vessels and how these giant ships can be accommodated by what are essentially 19th and 20th century, man-made waterways. 

The incident will have a short-term inflationary impact, particularly for Europe and the already overheated sea container market. The longer it takes to hoist the Ever Given from the sandbanks in the Suez, the bigger the impact it will have on supply chains and sea container markets. 

And as freight has become a truly global business, the inflationary impact of container delays will be felt worldwide. 

Although this is a major incident for maritime shipping, matters could have been far worse. As the Ever Given is Japanese-owned and Taiwanese-operated, events are unfolding in the Suez without the region’s usual geopolitical undercurrents that linger under the surface.

_________________

Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources. Twitter: @MeyerResources

Saudi Public Transport Authority gives deadline to renew expired licenses

Saudi Public Transport Authority gives deadline to renew expired licenses
  • License holders have 90 days to file financial guarantees
  • Expired licenses will be suspended at the end of April
RIYADH: Saudi Public Transport Authority said it will suspend licenses to transport goods that expired before Jan. 2, 2020, if financial guarantees are not submitted by the end of April, Okaz newspaper reported.

Shipping brokers and truck-rental establishments will see the licenses canceled altogether if the guarantees are not received within 90 days, SPTA said.

SPTA had recently stipulated that all public transport workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by May.

