Syria rations fuel as Suez Canal blockage pressures supply

Syria rations fuel as Suez Canal blockage pressures supply
Even before the Ever Given ran aground, Syria had been suffering from fuel shortages mostly caused by Western sanctions. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

  • The container ship remained stuck sideways in the Suez Canal over the weekend
  • Syria has been struggling with deteriorating economic conditions, shortages of basic goods and medicine
BEIRUT: Syria has begun rationing the distribution of fuel in the war-torn country amid concerns that shipments could be delayed because Egypt’s Suez Canal is being blocked by a giant cargo ship that has run aground, the Oil Ministry said Saturday.
The container ship remained stuck sideways in the Suez Canal over the weekend, as authorities prepared to make new attempts to free the vessel and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping.
Even before the Ever Given ran aground, Syria had been suffering from fuel shortages mostly caused by Western sanctions.
Syria has been struggling with deteriorating economic conditions, shortages of basic goods and medicine. Syrians have been forced to wait in long lines to buy subsidized bread and fuel.
The Oil Ministry said that fuel is being rationed to allow the basic services in Syria can continue while the Suez Canal remains blocked. Such services include bakeries, hospitals, water services and telecommunications centers.
Earlier this year, the Syrian government raised the price of fuel, including fuel products that had been subsidized, by more than 50%, in the third increase this year. It also raised the price of cooking gas.
Nearly 80% of Syrians live in poverty, and 60% are food insecure — the worst food security situation ever seen in Syria, according to the United Nations.
A decade of conflict has caused huge devastation to the Syrian economy, isolated its government and displaced its people, driving most of them into poverty. The pandemic restrictions have added to pressure on the economy, compounded by the financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon, which has been a bridge to Syria economically and financially.
More than half a million people have been killed in Syria’s 10-year conflict that has also left the country’s infrastructure in ruins and most of its oil and agriculture resources outside of government control.

Busiest airline routes in Arab world revealed

Busiest airline routes in Arab world revealed
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

Busiest airline routes in Arab world revealed

Busiest airline routes in Arab world revealed
  • The Cairo-Jeddah route recorded around 67,000 flight seats in March
  • The data showed Bahrain-Dubai topping Middle East routes with seating capacity of 80,468
DUBAI: Airline routes between Saudi Arabia and Egypt were among the busiest in the Middle East and Africa this month.

The Cairo-Jeddah route recorded around 67,000 flight seats in March, while 53,800 seats were booked on the Cairo-Riyadh route, according to flight intelligence company OAG.

The data showed Bahrain-Dubai topping Middle East routes with seating capacity of 80,468.

Air travel in the region is still reeling from the blows of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Gulf-based carriers particularly hard due to their small domestic markets.

Middle East airlines depend on connecting traffic between continents, which remains heavily crimped by restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19.

However, major regional carriers “are doing OK considering their respective network structures and market characteristics,” John Grant, a spokesperson for OAG, told Arab News.

Doha-based Qatar Airways recorded around 2.6 billion available seat kilometers (ASK) – an industry measurement of passenger carrying capacity – in March, the AOG report said, making it the largest airline globally during that period.

Dubai’s Emirates came in second at 2.1 billion ASK, while Etihad stood at around 758 million ASK.

Major airlines have seen their revenues supported by their cargo operations, which has received considerable investment to counter lower passenger numbers, Grant said.

Egypt introduces smart mass transit in 6 new cities

Egypt introduces smart mass transit in 6 new cities
Egypt introduces smart mass transit in 6 new cities

Egypt introduces smart mass transit in 6 new cities
  • The project aims to ensure the development of a sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation system
CAIRO: Egypt’s New Urban Communities Authority has approved a mass transit service in six new Egyptian cities.

The contract to operate buses owned by the authority has been awarded to the company Mwasalat Misr. 

Ahmed El-Kafoury, director of the Transport Regulatory Unit at the authority, said that the buses will start operating in New Cairo, El-Shorouk, El-Obour, Tenth of Ramadan, Sixth of October and Sheikh Zayed. El-Kafoury said the project aims to ensure the development of a sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation system in the country as per Egypt’s Vision 2030 plan.

The new plan will also help reduce traffic congestion and commuting time.

He said the project will be carried out in accordance with international standards and management guidelines and will be implemented in every city according to its specific requirements.

The project envisages the use of a cashless payment system and apps for travelers to ensure their comfort. It will be monitored using the latest technology.

Ahmed Reda Emara, a legal adviser to the Transport Regulatory Unit, said the contract includes legal and technical provisions to monitor operations and performance indicators.

PIF-backed US tech firm planning innovation center with Aramco

PIF-backed US tech firm planning innovation center with Aramco
PIF-backed US tech firm planning innovation center with Aramco

PIF-backed US tech firm planning innovation center with Aramco
  • Augmented reality startup Magic Leap in pilot project to develop first-of-its-kind facility in KSA
CHICAGO: Magic Leap, a US augmented reality startup backed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, is negotiating with oil giant Saudi Aramco to open a first-of-its-kind computing innovation center in the Kingdom, CEO Peggy Johnson has told Arab News.

The Florida-based tech firm, which was supported with an injection of $400 million from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in March 2018, announced at January’s Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh a partnership with Aramco to expand uses of its virtual reality headset technology in the oil industry.

Johnson said Magic Leap I, which began manufacturing virtual reality headsets for the video gaming industry in 2010, was now at the cutting edge of a technology that allowed leaders in industries from medicine to manufacturing to collaborate on challenges in a virtual visual setting, all while being in separate geographic locations. “We are planning with Aramco eventually to jointly launch a dedicated special computing innovation center in Saudi Arabia and that will be the first of its kind in the world.

“So, it will allow us, together with Aramco and others in the Kingdom, to continue to innovate in the space and seek out new use cases for the platform and we are really excited to be working with Aramco on that,” Johnson added.

A timetable to open the center, which would bring Aramco’s physical and virtual worlds together, was still under discussion and “in the planning stages,” said the chief executive.

Johnson pointed out that Magic Leap was “digitizing the physical space” for industries by putting an industry’s physical equipment and data into the augmented reality (AR) system, which could be meticulously examined, discussed, and enhanced.

Based in southern Florida, Magic Leap signed a multiyear partnership agreement with Aramco to deploy the special transformation solutions within their operations.

When you look through the device you still see your physical world, but it enhances the environment with helpful digital content that we can place in your environment.

Peggy Johnson, Magic Leap CEO

“We are engaged right now … so the things we have been exploring, such as 3-D meetings and remote assistance, are to help solidify Aramco’s position as the leader in the oil and gas industry,” she added.

“We are starting pilot programs right away and also looking at virtual training to facilitate that idea of remote collaboration and education.”

Johnson noted that the business was preparing to release a highly advanced system, Magic Leap II, at the end of the year that would be widely available in 2022.

“Our first-generation product is a wearable Magic Leap I. It is essentially a head-mounted, augmented reality display. When you look through the device you still see your physical world, but it enhances the environment with helpful digital content that we can place in your environment,” she said, adding that users could interact together with the digital data and images on multiple virtual screens. 

Johnson said Magic Leap II would “be half the size of Magic Leap I and it will double the field of view that you can augment on top of.” It would also reduce the size of the equipment, making it 20 percent lighter, while allowing for even more visuals to be displayed.

Magic Leap I has already been used in the medical industry, where doctors at the University of California Davis Children’s Hospital prepared for the surgical separation of conjoined twin babies.

Johnson said the surgical teams prepared for the operation using Magic Leap technology. “That surgeon may not be the expert in the field, but when they are performing a surgery, they can actually call an expert in for remote assistance.

“Let us say it is brain surgery. They may be in the midst of things and they have a question and they really want to talk to somebody who has done maybe a number of these surgeries. You can actually do that with the device. You can make a call to a remote expert and they can see what that surgeon is seeing and talk them through assistance,” she added. There was “no limit” to the number of experts that could be brought in to help in a complex surgical procedure, improving success rates and also reducing costs.

She said the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic had accelerated potential uses, as Magic Leap offered solutions to people who could not travel or needed to be socially distanced.

“I do think the pandemic was a catalyst. We had been working on all of these use cases, but all of a sudden it became very important to companies,” Johnson added.

Saudi inbound tourism spend set to hit $25.2bn by 2025

Saudi inbound tourism spend set to hit $25.2bn by 2025
Saudi inbound tourism spend set to hit $25.2bn by 2025

Saudi inbound tourism spend set to hit $25.2bn by 2025
  • Saudi domestic tourism exceeded expectations during the pandemic
DUBAI: Inbound tourism spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $25.3 billion by 2025, recovering from the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to new estimates by market research firm
Euromonitor International.

“World inbound tourism spending collapsed by 57 percent in 2020, and our forecast expects it to rebound by 82 percent in 2021,” Caroline Bremner, head of travel and tourism research at Euromonitor International, said in a press statement.

“In our most pessimistic scenario, spending growth is predicted to rise by 40 percent in 2021, leading to a more prolonged recovery timeline, returning to pre-crisis levels by 2024,” said Bremner.

Saudi domestic tourism exceeded expectations during the pandemic, despite the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) describing 2020 as “the worst year on record in the history of tourism.”

Figures from the UNWTO in December revealed that destinations welcomed 900 million fewer international tourists between January and October, compared with the same period in 2019 — a 72 percent year-on-year slump.

Despite the dire international picture, the Saudi Ministry of Tourism announced in September that domestic tourism saw a significant rise in traveler numbers, surpassing official projections.

During the 2021 Budget Forum in December, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the Kingdom is aiming to attract new tourism investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023, and more than SR500 billion by the end of the decade. In 2019, Saudi travelers spent $22 billion traveling overseas. One of the ways the ministry is aiming to boost the Kingdom’s tourism revenues is to encourage Saudis to spend some of their tourism cash at home.

“We have reduced the leakage,” Al-Khateeb told Arab News in December. “In 2019, we launched 11 ‘seasons’ in Saudi Arabia and reduced travel outside by 30 percent. If we continue to do this, we will definitely reduce the leakage — Saudis will like to stay at home and they will enjoy the offering.”

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices defy lockdowns, Suez closure

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices defy lockdowns, Suez closure
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices defy lockdowns, Suez closure

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices defy lockdowns, Suez closure
  • The Suez Canal traffic jam did not weigh on oil prices too heavily as the oil shipments were headed to Europe, where demand was already weak
Oil prices ended a volatile week but remain steady on a weekly basis, despite some slow vaccination rollouts, extended lockdowns and softening demand in Asia as a result of spring maintenance season in the second quarter.

After moving down early in the week, prices then recovered, with Brent ending the week slightly higher at $64.57 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude price rose to $60.97 per barrel.

The Suez Canal traffic jam did not weigh on oil prices too heavily as the oil shipments were headed to Europe, where demand was already weak, meaning the incident did not cause any serious supply fears.

However, while oil price movement might be detached and disconnected from the impact of the Suez Canal closure, it is still unclear if it will have any strong repercussions, as prices remained relatively settled in very narrow range below $65 per barrel, despite the new lockdowns and the news that the US will soon become a fully vaccinated nation.

Moreover, the weakness in the nearest part of the futures prices curve has nothing to do with the Suez Canal closure or the weak demand, but it is mainly due to Chinese crude inventories that have climbed back near their peak in October 2020. Such futures curve weakness may lead OPEC+ to continue its tight market strategy when they meet in early April.

US oil field services company Baker Hughes said that the rig count has been rising over the past seven months and is up nearly 70 percent from a record low of 244 in August 2020, when drilling activities were adversely impacted by the oil demand shock amid the pandemic.

The latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on March 23, 2021 showed crude futures “long positions” on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 681,647 contracts, down by 4,698 contracts from the previous week (1,000 barrels for each contract).

• Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

