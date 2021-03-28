You are here

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest in German eyewear maker Rodenstock

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to invest in German eyewear maker Rodenstock
The company makes what it describes as "Biometric Intelligent Glasses." (Supplied)
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to invest in German eyewear maker Rodenstock

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to invest in German eyewear maker Rodenstock
  • The Abu Dhabi strategic investment fund will become a minority investor
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Mubadala Investment Company announced it was investing in Rodenstock Group, a manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses based in Germany.

The Abu Dhabi strategic investment fund will become a minority investor alongside British private equity firm Apax, it said in a statement.

The company makes what it describes as "Biometric Intelligent Glasses" which claims to offer better field of vision and sharpness than standard spectacles.

“Rodenstock is the leading pure play lens manufacturer in the European market, with a strong reputation for innovation and a consistent focus on offering a differentiated customer proposition,” Camilla Macapili Languille, head of life sciences at Mubadala, said.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, and is expected to close mid-2021.
Mubadala signed a life sciences deal with the UK Office for Investment last week, valued at around $1.38 billion.

Here’s how to be part of Saudi Arabia’s newly launched ‘Made in Saudi’ initiative

Here’s how to be part of Saudi Arabia’s newly launched ‘Made in Saudi’ initiative
Updated 46 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s how to be part of Saudi Arabia’s newly launched ‘Made in Saudi’ initiative

Here’s how to be part of Saudi Arabia’s newly launched ‘Made in Saudi’ initiative
  • It aims to support member companies in promoting their products domestically and globally
Updated 46 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has officially launched “Made in Saudi,” an initiative aimed at supporting national products and services.
The new initiative was in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Vision Realization Program, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, the Saudi industry minister said at the event.


It aims to support member companies in promoting their products domestically and globally.
Companies who want to be part of the initiative can apply through a dedicated website.
An initial three-question verification will be done through the website to check companies’ eligibility.

  • Products should be grown, extracted or produced in Saudi Arabia.
  • Should fall under one of the listed industries, namely; construction, textiles, pharmaceuticals and medical, processed foods, or fresh produce.
  • Should have valid licenses to operate in the Kingdom.
Topics: Saudi Arabia economy

Lockdown hotel closures hit Saudi hospitality giant Alhokair 2020 earnings

Lockdown hotel closures hit Saudi hospitality giant Alhokair 2020 earnings
Updated 58 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Lockdown hotel closures hit Saudi hospitality giant Alhokair 2020 earnings

Lockdown hotel closures hit Saudi hospitality giant Alhokair 2020 earnings
  • Net profit fell by about 40 percent to SR200.2 million ($53.3 million) last year, it said in a stock exchange filing
Updated 58 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development (Alhokair) said profits fell as lockdowns forced the closure of hotels across the Kingdom. The shares retreated by about 2.3 percent on Sunday.
Net profit fell by about 40 percent to SR200.2 million ($53.3 million) last year, it said in a stock exchange filing. Sales also fell by about 45 percent to SR613.1 million. The group also reported a lower profit share from its joint ventures, which it also attributed to the pandemic.
“The company’s business was negatively affected during the year by the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said, citing the suspension of the entertainment sector from March 15 2020, that led to the closure of hotels, wedding halls and cafes operated by the company.
Control measures against COVID-19 have put pressure on the tourism and hospitality industry worldwide, however the gradual return of flights to some destinations has improved the outlook for the sector in the second half of this year.
Alhokair owns 35  hotels in the Kingdom, including global brands such as Holiday Inn, Hilton Garden Inn and Accor.

Topics: tourism entertainment Saudi Arabia

Abu Dhabi fund allocates $200m budget for export financing

Abu Dhabi fund allocates $200m budget for export financing
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi fund allocates $200m budget for export financing

Abu Dhabi fund allocates $200m budget for export financing
  • ADEX committed about $136 million to overseas buyers in 2020
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) allocated 735 million dirhams ($200 million) to support the country’s export economy, it said in a statement.
The budget allocation, which is up by a third from last year, goes to Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) – a state-owned credit facilities provider for foreign importers. It was established to boost and open new markets for UAE exports.
“National export companies can leverage the financial support and protection of ADEX to grow their international operations at a time when overseas buyers continue to face supply chain disruption and liquidity challenges,” Mohammed Saif Al-Suwaidi, director general of ADFD, said.
He said boosting ADEX’s budget was part of a long-term strategy for the country’s export economy, and the wider push for economic diversification.
The exports office has been training local companies on how to better use export financing to overcome cash flow challenges, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our nation’s exporters are now better equipped to understand how to leverage this new AED735 million in export financing to expand international operations,” Saeed Al-Dhaheri, acting director general of ADEX, said.
ADEX committed about $136 million to overseas buyers in 2020.

Topics: Abu Dhabi UAE economy

Tugboats speed to Egypt’s Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

Tugboats speed to Egypt’s Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
Updated 28 March 2021
AP

Tugboats speed to Egypt’s Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

Tugboats speed to Egypt’s Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
  • Dutch and Italian-flagged vessels join effort
  • Some ships diverting instead of waiting
Updated 28 March 2021
AP

SUEZ: Two additional tugboats sped Sunday to Egypt’s Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, got stuck Tuesday in a single-lane stretch of the canal. In the time since, authorities have been unable to remove the vessel and traffic through the canal — valued at over $9 billion a day — has been halted, further disrupting a global shipping network already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dutch-flagged Alp Guard and the Italian-flagged Carlo Magno, called in to help tugboats already there, reached the Red Sea near the city of Suez early Sunday, satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed. The tugboats will nudge the 400-meter-long (quarter-mile-long) Ever Given as dredgers continue to vacuum up sand from underneath the vessel and mud caked to its port side, said Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, which manages the Ever Given.
Workers planned to make two attempts Sunday to free the vessel coinciding with high tides, a top pilot with the canal authority said.
“Sunday is very critical,” the pilot said. “It will determine the next step, which highly likely involves at least the partial offloading of the vessel.”
Taking containers off the ship likely would add even more days to the canal’s closure, something authorities have been desperately trying to avoid. It also would require a crane and other equipment that have yet to arrive.
The pilot spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as he wasn’t authorized to brief journalists.
On Saturday, the head of the Suez Canal Authority told journalists that strong winds were “not the only cause” for the Ever Given running aground, appearing to push back against conflicting assessments offered by others. Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei said an investigation was ongoing but did not rule out human or technical error.
Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement maintains that their “initial investigations rule out any mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the grounding.” However, at least one initial report suggested a “blackout” struck the hulking vessel carrying some 20,000 containers at the time of the incident.
Rabei said he remained hopeful that dredging could free the ship without having to resort to removing its cargo, but added that “we are in a difficult situation, it’s a bad incident.”
Asked about when they expected to free the vessel and reopen the canal, he said: “I can’t say because I do not know.”
Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the company that owns the vessel, said it was considering removing containers if other refloating efforts failed.
The Ever Given is wedged about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the canal’s Red Sea entrance near the city of Suez.
A prolonged closure of the crucial waterway would cause delays in the global shipment chain. Some 19,000 vessels passed through the canal last year, according to official figures. About 10 percent of world trade flows through the canal. The closure could affect oil and gas shipments to Europe from the Middle East. Already, Syria has begun rationing the distribution of fuel in the war-torn country amid concerns of delays of shipments arriving amid the blockage.
As of early Sunday, over 320 ships waited to travel through the Suez, either to the Mediterranean or the Red Sea, according to canal services firm Leth Agencies. Dozens of others still listed their destination as the canal, though shippers increasingly appear to be avoiding the passage.
The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk, warned its customers that it would take anywhere from three to six days to clear the backlog of vessels at the canal. Already, the firm and its partners have 22 ships waiting there.
“The current number (of) redirected Maersk and partner vessels is 14 and expected to rise as we assess the salvage efforts along with network capacity and fuel on our vessels currently en route to Suez,” the shipper said.
Mediterranean Shipping Co., the world’s second-largest, said it already had rerouted at least 11 ships around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope to avoid the canal. It turned back two other ships and said it expected “some missed sailings as a result of this incident.”
“MSC expects this incident to have a very significant impact on the movement of containerized goods, disrupting supply chains beyond the existing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.

Topics: shipping Egypt

Shrimp sales are no ‘small fry’ for Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco

Shrimp sales are no ‘small fry’ for Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

Shrimp sales are no ‘small fry’ for Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco

Shrimp sales are no ‘small fry’ for Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco
  • The Jazan-based company with interests that span aquaculture, agriculture and real estate, reported a profit of SR10.8 million ($2.9 million) last year
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Shrimp sales were the catch of the day for Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco last year as it swung to a profit — its best in six years.
The Jazan-based company with interests that span aquaculture, agriculture and real estate, reported a profit of SR10.8 million ($2.9 million) last year compared to a loss of SR12.9 million a year earlier. Sales rose by 18 percent to SR85 million, it said in a stock exchange filing.
Jazadco underwent an organizational restructuring last year which saw it cut costs and revamp its sales and marketing strategy.
“The company has achieved the highest net income since 2015 due to the growth in sales and restructuring,” it said in the filing.
Despite the forced closure of restaurants worldwide last year as economies locked down, seafood sales remained buoyant in many markets as people treated themselves to slap up meals at home — especially in the early days of the pandemic. Shrimp sales jumped 35 percent year-over-year in 2020 to $4.2 billion, according to data from the US National Fisheries Institute’s Global Seafood Marketing Conference.
The shrimp sector also benefited from the rise in frozen food purchases last year as more people stocked up their food reserves in anticipation of potential shortages.

Jazadco said shrimp production increased 41 percent last year while elsewhere in the business, its real estate and mango sales also improved.

 

CAPTION: Shrimp sales helped Jazadco report its best profits since 2015. Reuters)

Topics: Food economy

