Oil slumps 2% as Suez Canal container ship starts to move

Oil slumps 2% as Suez Canal container ship starts to move
Hundreds of other container ships, bulk carriers and oil-laden tankers remain backed up at both ends of the canal. (AFP)
Reuters

Oil slumps 2% as Suez Canal container ship starts to move

Oil slumps 2% as Suez Canal container ship starts to move
  • Brent oil was down $1.38, or 2.1 percent at $63.19 a barrel
  • Oil prices have swung wildly in the last few days as traders and investors tried to weigh the impact of the blockage of a key trade transit point
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil slumped more than 2 percent on Monday after news from the Suez Canal that salvage crews have managed to move the giant container ship that has been clogging up the vital global trade passage for nearly a week.
Brent oil was down $1.38, or 2.1 percent at $63.19 a barrel by 0511 GMT. US crude fell 1.48 cents, or 2.4 percent, to $59.49 a barrel.
The stranded container ship Ever Given has almost been completely floated and will be inspected before it is moved, a shipping source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Hundreds of other container ships, bulk carriers and oil-laden tankers remain backed up at both ends of the canal, but news of the ship’s movement immediately sent oil prices sharply lower after they had traded slightly down for the morning.
Oil prices have swung wildly in the last few days as traders and investors tried to weigh the impact of the blockage of a key trade transit point and the broader effect of lockdowns to stop coronavirus infections.
That market volatility is set to continue, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.
“Given the volatility last week, Brent looks set to move to the lower end of its $60.00 to $65.00 a barrel range,” he said, while US oil is “likely to drop to the lower side of its $57.50 to $62.50 a barrel weekly range.”
Prices are getting some support from expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will maintain lower output levels when they meet this week.

Topics: Oil suez canal energy trade Suez Canal blocked

New Kuwait airport scanners mean passengers can leave liquids and devices in bags

New Kuwait airport scanners mean passengers can leave liquids and devices in bags
Updated 47 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

New Kuwait airport scanners mean passengers can leave liquids and devices in bags

New Kuwait airport scanners mean passengers can leave liquids and devices in bags
  • It involves the supply and installation of 70 Hi-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography (CT) X-rays
  • Airports worldwide are looking at new ways to increase the flow of passengers through terminals
Updated 47 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait International Airport is to get new scanners with technology that allows passengers to leave electronic devices and liquids in their bags.
Smiths Detection said it won the contract to supply checkpoint security screening equipment for Kuwait’s new International Airport Terminal 2, which is currently under construction.
It involves the supply and installation of 70 Hi-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography (CT) X-rays, the US company said in a statement on Monday.
Terminal 2, which is intended to become an international transit hub, will have the ability to handle 25 million passengers annually.
“Following on from the successful award of the hold baggage screening equipment last year, we are proud to be continuing this relationship with Kuwait International Airport,” said Jerome de Chassey, regional vice president. “The solutions that they have selected are the most technically advanced and are being installed in some of the biggest airports across the globe.”
Airports worldwide are looking at new ways to increase the flow of passengers through terminals at a time when they are also struggling with new testing requirements related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Kuwait aviation technology

Saudi retail major BinDawood reports bumper sales as Danube outperforms

Saudi retail major BinDawood reports bumper sales as Danube outperforms
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi retail major BinDawood reports bumper sales as Danube outperforms

Saudi retail major BinDawood reports bumper sales as Danube outperforms
  • Net profit rose 6.8 percent to SR447.7 million ($119.2 million) last year as overall sales rose by about 6.5 percent to SR5.2 billion
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A sharp rise in sales at the Danube supermarket chain helped to lift profits at Saudi retail group BinDawood.
Net profit rose 6.8 percent to SR447.7 million ($119.2 million) last year as overall sales rose by about 6.5 percent to SR5.2 billion, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
BinDawood Holding operates two retail chains, BinDawood and Danube, together accounting for 74 stores in 15 cities across the Kingdom.
While Danube sales jumped by 17.5 percent over the year, BinDawood was hit hard by the pandemic travel restrictions, especially in its Makkah and Madinah stores
“The decline in Bindawood sales was principally related to pandemic travel restrictions leading to an absence of pilgrim inflow during Umrah, Hajj and Ramadan seasons,” the company said in a statement.
It would also usually rely heavily on promotional campaigns such as ‘Back to School’, year end sales and food festivals, which were also curtailed due to lockdowns.
The company opened five new Danube branches over the year and opened its first international outlet in Bahrain.

Topics: BinDawood Danube

Dubai's Alabbar wants to double Emaar's Egypt business

Dubai’s Alabbar wants to double Emaar’s Egypt business
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s Alabbar wants to double Emaar’s Egypt business

Dubai’s Alabbar wants to double Emaar’s Egypt business
  • Egypt currently accounts for about 15 percent of its overall business and that it was the star performer last year
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Emaar chief Mohamed Alabbar wants to double its Egyptian operations as a proportion of the Dubai developer’s business.
The property tycoon behind some of Dubai’s most famous landmarks told Asharq Business that the country currently accounts for about 15 percent of its overall business and that it was the star performer last year.
He said that the company would not change its focus by entering high risk areas and instead stay focused on real estate opportunities in the country.
It comes after Emaar announced its latest plans for the reconstruction of West Cairo.
Emaar Misr, the Egyptian unit of the Dubai development company, last week announced plans for the Belle Vie residential project, spread across 500 acres, in Sheikh Zayed City. It is the company’s second project in West Cairo after the $734 million Cairo Gate.

Topics: Dubai Emaar real estate

Aramco and Dow reach deal on Sadara debt restructuring, allocate more gas

Aramco and Dow reach deal on Sadara debt restructuring, allocate more gas
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Aramco and Dow reach deal on Sadara debt restructuring, allocate more gas

Aramco and Dow reach deal on Sadara debt restructuring, allocate more gas
  • Saudi Aramco and Dow have agreed to guarantee up to an aggregate of $3.7 billion of senior debt principal in proportion to their ownership interests in Sadara
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco said it restructured its debt financing for Sadara Chemical Company, its joint venture with Dow Chemical.
The Saudi national oil company also said an agreement had been reached to allocate more natural gas feedstock to the joint venture, which has been building the world’s biggest chemical complex ever delivered in a single phase, in Jubail.
Saudi Aramco and Dow have agreed to guarantee up to an aggregate of $3.7 billion of senior debt principal in proportion to their ownership interests in Sadara, Aramco said in a stock exchange filing.
The terms of the restructuring also include a principal repayment grace period until June 15 2026 and an extension of the final maturity date from 2029 to 2038, in connection with all of the facilities.
Saudi Aramco owns 65 percent of the capital of Sadara Chemical Company with the remainder held by Dow.
Sadara is delivering the world’s largest chemical complex ever built in a single phase, with 26 integrated manufacturing plants that will produce more than three million tons of products every year.

Topics: Aramco Dow

Iraqi oil minister reveals plans to boost production to 8 million barrrels by 2029

Iraqi oil minister reveals plans to boost production to 8 million barrrels by 2029
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Iraqi oil minister reveals plans to boost production to 8 million barrrels by 2029

Iraqi oil minister reveals plans to boost production to 8 million barrrels by 2029
  • The oil minister said that the gradual increase in production would take place through the country’s existing major oil fields
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said that his country plans to increase its oil production capacity to 8 million barrels of oil per day by 2029, compared to current production of 4.8 million barrels per day, Asharq Business reported.
He said that production capacity could reach 12 million barrels of oil per day.
However he added that current plans do not conflict with the OPEC + agreement to reduce production to maintain the stability of oil markets.
The oil minister said that the gradual increase in production would take place through the country’s existing major oil fields, including the Majnoon, Zubair and Rumaila fields — which together have the ability to double their production.
Abdul-Jabbar said there were plans to increase the capabilities of refineries in Iraq to stop the need for importing fuel.
Iraq is also seeking to increase its production capacity in the natural gas sector to reduce the volume of imports from abroad.
He said that Iraq was targeting an increase in production to a level of between 4 and 5 billion cubic feet by 2025 against current production of 1.5 billion standard cubic feet.
The minister disclosed that a framework agreement had been reached to extend an oil pipeline from Basra to the port of Aqaba in Jordan and that he anticipated the implementation of the agreement to follow within a year.

Topics: Iraq Oil

