Murban crude futures start trading at new ICE, Abu Dhabi exchange

Business chiefs urged to join ‘Made in Saudi’ program

RIYADH: Business leaders have been urged to join the new “Made in Saudi” program, which was launched on Sunday to promote national products and services and boost the Kingdom’s exports.

The program will support firms whose products are grown, extracted or produced in Saudi Arabia, and help them to increase their business domestically and globally.

It is aimed at companies in construction, textiles, pharmaceuticals and medical, processed foods, and fresh produce.

Launching the program at a virtual event on Sunday, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, the Saudi industry minister, said the aim was to develop “the culture of loyalty to the national product.”

Studies in other countries had shown that giving priority to quality domestic products “contributed to localizing industries and achieving self-sufficiency,” the minister said.

He said creating an industrial identity as a source of pride had always been an ambitious national project, and a pillar for the Kingdom to become a pioneering industrial power.

Confidence in the national product would stimulate local investment, attracting foreign investment, create jobs, enhance export capabilities, improve the balance of payments and increase GDP, the minister said.

“The program aims to help local businesses grow, by encouraging local consumers to buy more locally made products, and helping businesses increase their exports to priority markets,” he said.

“Under one unified brand, the Made in Saudi program will bring significant opportunities for businesses to expand their reach and promote their products domestically and globally.

The program is a celebration of our Kingdom’s technical innovation, creative talent, and business acumen.

“Collaborating through the platform, members will help push our economy forward.

“Using the ‘Saudi Made’ logo, members will project a positive image of our country around the world.”

The minister called on all qualifying companies to join the program, use the new “Saudi Made” logo on their products and “be a real partner in realizing bigger national targets.”