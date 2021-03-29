WHO report says animals likely source of COVID-19

You are here

A cat pauses to look at visitors to a temple in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Feb. 9, 2021. (AP)
Updated 29 March 2021
AP

  • The researchers proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis
  • The researchers listed four scenarios in order of likelihood for the emergence of the virus named SARS-CoV-2
BEIJING: A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.
The findings were largely as expected and left many questions unanswered, but the report provided in-depth detail on the reasoning behind the team’s conclusions. The researchers proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis.
The report’s release has been repeatedly delayed, raising questions about whether the Chinese side was trying to skew the conclusions to prevent blame for the pandemic falling on China. A World Health Organization official said late last week that he expected it would be ready for release “in the next few days.”
The AP received what appeared to be a near-final version on Monday from a Geneva-based diplomat from a WHO-member country. It wasn’t clear whether the report might still be changed prior to its release. The diplomat did not want to be identified because they were not authorized to release it ahead of publication.
The researchers listed four scenarios in order of likelihood for the emergence of the virus named SARS-CoV-2. Topping the list was transmission through a second animal, which they said was likely to very likely. They evaluated direct spread from bats to humans as likely, and said that spread through “cold-chain” food products was possible but not likely.
The closest relative of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in bats, which are known to carry coronaviruses. However, the report says that “the evolutionary distance between these bat viruses and SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to be several decades, suggesting a missing link.”
It said highly similar viruses have been found in pangolins, but also noted that mink and cats are susceptible to the COVID virus, which suggests they could be carriers.
The report is based largely on a visit by a WHO team of international experts to Wuhan, the Chinese city where COVID-19 was first detected, from mid-January to mid-February.
Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO expert who led the Wuhan mission, said Friday that the report had been finalized and was being fact-checked and translated.
“I expect that in the next few days, that whole process will be completed and we will be able to release it publicly,” he said.
The draft report is inconclusive on whether the outbreak started at a Wuhan seafood market that had one of the earliest clusters of cases in December 2019.
The discovery of other cases before the Huanan market outbreak suggests it may have started elsewhere. But the report notes there could have been milder cases that went undetected and that could be a link between the market and earlier cases.
“No firm conclusion therefore about the role of the Huanan market in the origin of the outbreak, or how the infection was introduced into the market, can currently be drawn,” the report says.
As the pandemic spread globally, China found samples of the virus on the packaging of frozen food coming into the country and, in some cases, have tracked localized outbreaks to them.
The report said that the cold chain, as it is known, can be a driver of long-distance virus spread but was skeptical it could have triggered the outbreak. The report says the risk is lower than through human-to-human respiratory infection, and most experts agree.
“While there is some evidence for possible reintroduction of SARS-CoV-2 through handling of imported contaminated frozen products in China since the initial pandemic wave, this would be extraordinary in 2019 where the virus was not widely circulating,” the study said.

Thousands flee Mozambique town by boat following extremist attacks

Updated 25 min 46 sec ago
AFP

  • Militants raided Palma, a town of around 75,000 people in the province of Cabo Delgado that is home to a multi-billion-dollar gas project being built by France’s Total
  • Government said dozens were killed in the attack, including seven people caught in an ambush during an operation to evacuate them from a hotel where they had sought refuge
PEMBA, Mozambique: Thousands of survivors of coordinated extremist attacks in northern Mozambique’s Palma town were arriving on boats in the provincial capital Pemba on Monday, according to sources in the city.

International aid agency sources said between 6,000 and 10,000 people are waiting to be evacuated to safety following the raid on Palma that began last Wednesday.

Militants raided Palma, a town of around 75,000 people in the province of Cabo Delgado that is home to a multi-billion-dollar gas project being built by France’s Total and other energy companies.

The government said dozens were killed in the attack, including seven people caught in an ambush during an operation to evacuate them from a hotel where they had sought refuge.

A South African is among those killed, his family said.

The attack is the closest yet to the major gas project since an insurgency broke out across Mozambique’s north in October 2017.

The attack forced expatriate workers and locals to seek refuge temporarily at a heavily guarded gas plant located on the Afungi peninsula — 10 kilometers (six miles) from Palma, on the Indian Ocean coast south of the Tanzanian border.

Operations are under way to move them to Pemba, around 250 kilometers south of Palma.
Sea Star, a large passenger vessel, arrived in Pemba on Sunday with around 1,400 people, mostly workers including Total employees.

Another ship arrived in Pemba on Sunday afternoon and was released on Monday morning, according to an official from an international aid agency operating in the city.

“Authorities indicate that there will be a boat that will arrive during the day,” the source told AFP.
Thousands of other people were still stuck at Afungi, with some expected to have arrived in smaller boats overnight Sunday and early Monday.
Police and military have cordoned off the zone, hampering access to the area where the boats were landing.

UN agencies were due to hold emergency talks in Pemba to coordinate the evacuation and humanitarian aid for the new arrivals.
The defense ministry said late Sunday that the security forces have “reinforced their operational strategy to contain the criminal attacks of terrorists and restore normality in Palma, having carried out operational actions focused primarily on the rescue of hundreds of citizens in the last three days.”

The provincial capital Pemba is already packed with hundreds of thousands of other people displaced by the insurgency, which has uprooted nearly 700,000 from their homes across the vast province.

The armed attackers fired on civilians in their homes and on the streets “as they tried to flee for their lives,” according to Human Rights Watch.

The violent, calculated raid broke a three-month hiatus in extremist attacks widely attributed to counter-insurgency tactics and the rainy season from January through March.

Although the extremist fighters launched their campaign in 2017, experts say they had begun mobilizing a decade earlier as disgruntled youths starting to practice a different type of Islam, drinking alcohol and entering mosques dressed in shorts and shoes.

The violence has now taken root and claimed at least 2,600 lives, half of them civilians, according to the US-based data-collecting agency Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED).

“We are extremely concerned about the impact that this new outbreak of violence is having on already very vulnerable people who have been affected by years of conflict,” said medical charity MSF.

Two soldiers killed in raid on military camp in northern Ivory Coast

Updated 29 March 2021
Reuters

  • Two of the assailants were also killed in the ensuing skirmish
ABIDJAN: Two soldiers were killed and one wounded in a raid on a military camp in northern Ivory Coast early Monday morning, four senior military sources said.
Two of the assailants were also killed in the ensuing skirmish, the sources said.

Massive fire engulfs Indonesian oil refinery

Updated 29 March 2021
AFP

  • At least five people were seriously injured and about 1,000 local residents were evacuated
  • The sprawling refinery is about 200 kilometers (120 miles) east of the capital Jakarta
JAKARTA: A massive blaze broke out Monday at one of Indonesia’s biggest oil refineries after a huge explosion turned the sprawling complex into a raging inferno.
Firefighters battled to contain the fire at the Balongan refinery in West Java, operated by state oil company Pertamina, as towering plumes of black smoke rose into the sky.
At least five people were seriously injured and about 1,000 local residents were evacuated from the scene after the fire broke out early Monday morning.
The local disaster agency said one person had died from a heart attack after the explosion.
About 15 people were slightly injured and authorities said they were checking on the whereabouts of three others.
“To prevent the fire from spreading we’ve shut down operations ... and are putting our efforts into handling the blaze,” Pertamina’s president director Nicke Widyawati said in a statement.
The cause of the fire was not clear, but the company said the blaze broke out during a lightning storm.
Pertamina said it did not expect the fire to cause fuel supply disruptions due to the high volume of stock it has on hand.
The sprawling refinery is about 200 kilometers (120 miles) east of the capital Jakarta.

Sri Lankans wait for lost relatives as UN begins war crimes probe

Updated 28 March 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • Probe follows UK-led resolution last week giving new powers to UNHRC to gather evidence on atrocities committed during 26-year-old conflict
  • Between 80,000 and 100,000 people died during brutal clashes between government and separatist Tamil Tigers
COLOMBO: It has been 13 years since Manuel Udayachandra’s son, Anton Seerado, went missing from the Pallimunai village of northern Sri Lanka's war-torn Mannar district.

But even today, the 63-year-old mother of four continues to wait for her eldest child to return home. 

“There is no closure,” she told Arab News on Sunday, nearly a week after the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) received a mandate to collect evidence of crimes committed during Sri Lanka’s 26-year-old conflict, which began in 1983 and is among the world’s longest-running and bloodiest wars. 

According to UN estimates, between 80,000 and 100,000 people died during brutal clashes between the government and the separatist Tamil Tigers or the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). 

The LTTE’s campaign was to carve out a separate state for the Tamil minority, who they said were being discriminated against by the majority Sinhalese on the island. 

Tamils constitute 17 percent, while Muslims make up 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s total population of 22 million.

The war ended in 2009, but not before hundreds of thousands lost their lives and countless others went missing.

Udayachandra’s son Seerado was one of them.

“One night, the police came to my house and took him. He was only 24,” Udayachandra, who hails from the Tamil community, told Arab News, recalling the last time she saw her son more than a decade ago.

“His disappearance has been everlasting agony. We have tried our best to track him, but all efforts were in vain,” she added.

Udayachandra is not alone. Suba Letchumi, 65, also lost her 19-year-old son during the ethnic war.

“I have combed all parts of the island in search of my son and have gone to more than 50 government departments to find out what really happened to him,” Letchumi, a Tamil resident of Mannar district, told Arab News.

Now, she added, “I’m running out of hope.”

However, the UNHRC’s move to reopen case files and collect evidence to probe new ones has renewed hope for several war victims and their families on the island nation.

The resolution was passed on Tuesday after UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet warned that Sri Lanka could “rapidly descend into violence unless decisive international action was taken.”

Last month, Bachelet told the UNHCR that the island nation had “closed the door” on ending impunity for past abuses before expressing alarm over “worrying trends” in the country since President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assumed office in 2019.

Tuesday’s resolution, spearheaded by the UK, gives Bachelet’s office new staff, powers and a $2.8 million budget to look at Sri Lanka’s war, with a view to future prosecutions with immediate effect, according to Reuters.

Former politicians and lawmakers hailed the resolution as a “great triumph for minorities in Sri Lanka.”

“They were harassed and have suffered for years,” opposition Parliamentarian Sanakiyan Rasamanickam, who represents the Tamil-dominated Eastern Province, told Arab News.

Two weeks ago, he led a group of protesters during a 300-mile campaign from Pottuvil in the east to Point Pedro in the north to seek justice for oppressed minorities on the island, “particularly Muslims who are being forced to cremate relatives who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).”

Rasamanickam believes that anger over the forced cremations and the government’s proposal to impose a burqa ban on Muslim women has provoked the world community “to go against Sri Lanka.” 

“This should be an eye-opener for Sri Lanka to mend its ways and stop harassing minorities,” he told Arab News.

The UN vote was 22 in favor, with 11 against it, including China and Pakistan. India and 13 other countries abstained from taking part in the process.

In comments to reporters soon after the vote, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said that the government “would not give in to the unfair pressure” brought by the UNHRC resolution and would “continue to conduct a domestic probe into allegations of human rights violations” in Sri Lanka.

Rights groups and activists, however, welcomed the UN’s initiative.

“The UN’s decision to collect evidence of crimes during the war gives us relief that future harassments will not happen and that UN interference will keep the government under check,” Yardson Figurado, a human rights activist from the Mannar Social and Economic Development Organization, told Arab News on Sunday. 

However, he was quick to add a caveat: India should have voted too, especially since it has “eight crores (80 million) Tamils” living in its territory.

In 1991, nearly a decade after the civil war had begun, an LTTE suicide bomber assassinated then Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in an apparent act of revenge for sending Indian peacekeeping troops to fight against the rebels.

Figurado said he was “thoroughly disappointed that India abstained from voting,” considering its large Tamil population.

He added that Sri Lankan Tamils had treated India as “their partner in distress, but it has let them down badly with this move.”

Meanwhile, senior journalist and political analyst Ameen Izzadeen believes that Sri Lanka’s image on the international stage had been “tarnished” by the UN’s move.

“Sri Lanka understands the consequences of non-compliance even though the resolution is non-binding,” he told Arab News on Sunday.

“Some Western powers and their allies may impose targeted sanctions. Sri Lanka is counting heavily on China and Russia to overcome the challenge. Since geopolitics are also involved, it may get some space to maneuver its way out of the crisis,” he added.

Dr. Dayan Jayatilake, Sri Lanka’s former representative to the UN, agreed, adding: “It is up to the Sri Lankan government to cooperate with the UNHRC and face its consequences.

“If the government takes a tough line against the resolution, it may have to bear the brunt of the actions taken by some UN member countries,” he told Arab News on Sunday.

According to sources who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media, the resolution is unlikely to have an immediate impact on Sri Lanka but “could affect trade with some countries and impose travel restrictions on some officials” in the long run.

Still, it offers little respite to families of war victims. For Udayachandra, it means an eternal wait.

“We do not know how much the UN move will help us find our dear ones who are still missing after so many years. We do not know when that wait will be over.”

Filipinos voice frustration over Duterte’s handling of COVID-19 crisis

Updated 28 March 2021
Ellie Aben

  • Follows government’s move to place Metro Manila and four provinces under the strictest lockdown amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases
  • Nearly 25 million Filipinos are affected by the strictest quarantine status
MANILA: Filipinos took to social media over the weekend to vent their anger over the government’s move to place the nation’s capital and four surrounding provinces under the strictest lockdown for a week starting from Monday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Close to a quarter of the country’s more than 100 million population, or nearly 25 million Filipinos, are affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the strictest quarantine status, which Malacanang announced on the eve of President Rodrigo Duterte’s birthday.
During his press briefing on Saturday, presidential spokesperson, Harry Roque, said that Duterte had approved the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ (IATF-EID) recommendation to place Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, and Laguna under the ECQ until April 4.
“We want to take drastic measures because there’s a drastic threat. Drastic threats warrant a drastic response,” Roque said, adding that the use of major hospitals, particularly in Metro Manila, was at a critical level due to the daily increase in COVID-19 cases.
On Sunday, the Department of Health (DoH) reported 9,475 new coronavirus infections across the country, bringing the total tally to 721,892 with 11 new deaths recorded, taking the fatality count to 13,170.
However, the DoH also reported 22,000 new recoveries, taking the total number of recovered patients to 605,154 since the start of the pandemic.
Experts from the University of the Philippines’ (UP) Octa Research Group have also proposed a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) for at least two weeks to break the transmission chains fueling the surge in cases and to prevent hospitals and health care workers from being overwhelmed.
In a radio interview on Saturday, Vice President Leni Robredo cited the example of a hospital where staff said they had started intubating patients in the parking lot due to a shortage of beds for COVID-19 cases.
“Right now, OCTA’s projection continues to be accurate. We are now witnessing longer queues for admissions, and the longer these patients wait for proper medical attention, the higher their risk of succumbing to this infection. We need to lower the health care utilization rate. We need a time out, and we need it now,” the Octa Research Group said in a statement.
“We are doing this to save lives and livelihoods. The longer we delay the implementation of stricter mobility restrictions, the more people will get sick and die from this surge,” it added.
Under the ECQ, movement is limited to essential activities, goods and services or work.
Public transport will continue, albeit with lower capacity, which the transportation department will determine and announce in the coming days, according to Roque.
The five areas will also be under a more extended curfew, starting from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.
However, authorized persons outside of their residences, workers, cargo vehicles and public transportation are not covered by the curfew.  
Malls will remain open only for essential services such as groceries, pharmacies and hardware stores, while restaurants will be limited to take-out and delivery only.
Following Malacanang’s announcement on the reimposition of ECQ, many Filipinos took to social media to air their grievances over what they said was the Duterte administration’s “failure” and “incompetence” to address the COVID-19 health crisis more than a year since the outbreak, with hashtags #Duterte Resign, #DutertePalpak (Duterte is a Failure) trending over the weekend.
“Going back to ECQ again, while the other countries are going back to normal already,” Twitter user Stanlee Sanchez said. Christ Orozco, another user, added: “The President will leave Metro Manila, the epicenter of pandemic, after imposing ECQ to celebrate his birthday in Davao? Obviously wala na siyang pakialam sa Pilipinas (Obviously he no longer cares about the Philippines). The best way is to resign #DutertePalpak #DuterteResign.”
Another Twitter user, Jomarie Sauquillo, said: “Going back to ECQ again means incompetence of his government. We’re just following an unbreakable cycle.” He added: “It’s our right as Filipino citizens to complain and demand!!! #DuterteResign #DutertePalpak”
In a separate tweet, Kamil_Anne said: “After a year and trillions of debt, this is still what the government can come up with. #DuterteResign #DutertePalpak”
Meanwhile, Facebook user E.B. Cortez said: “Mr. President, you cannot solve a public health emergency of this magnitude by simply showing yourself on TV every Monday . . . Your policies, if ever there is one, are incomprehensible and confusing as your slurred and incoherent speeches. Your incompetence is beyond description. Your callous indifference brings death and suffering to the people . . . It’s time for you to go. Let the people be.”  
Cortez also ended his post with hashtags #DutertePalpak and #DuterteResign.
Experts and lawmakers also questioned the government’s handling of the pandemic.
IBON Foundation Executive Director Sonny Africa said: “Stopping people from working and taking your time vaccinating isn’t a COVID-19 response strategy — it’s making people suffer from incompetence or, worse, for some sinister agenda.”
In a statement released on Saturday, opposition Congressman and House Deputy Minority Leader Isagani Zarate said that placing Metro Manila and its four neighboring provinces again under ECQ “is a tacit admission by the administration that it failed, that it bungled big time the COVID pandemic crisis.”
“It is proof, too, of its calamitous failure to listen to the health experts early on,” he said, adding that “ECQ without free mass testing, aggressive contact tracing, effective and timely isolation and treatment, as well as a speedy vaccination rollout, would be repeating the same militarist, inefficient and highly ineffective lockdowns.”
Health workers, however, welcomed the decision to revert to the ECQ but urged the government to “do more” in addressing the COVID-19 crisis.
In a press briefing on Saturday night, Health Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19 (HPAAC) member and president of the Philippine College of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Pauline Convocar ,said that the measure was necessary as hospitals were currently swamped with COVID-19 patients.
However, she said: “The lockdown . . . is only temporary to control people’s mobility and prevent the spread of the virus,” before emphasising that “sustainable solutions are needed at the same time.”
Dr. Anna Ong-Lim, also a member of the HPAAC, said that “hopefully when we get by the end of the week, there will have been significant improvements so we won’t have to extend.”
To “future-proof” the government’s COVID-19 response, the group suggested that it: expand the One Hospital Command Center to turn it into a One COVID-19 referral network; provide an integrated response from contact tracing, testing, isolation, and treatment; ensure a fair and efficient vaccine rollout, which would hold non-priority individuals who had been inoculated accountable; ensure enough public transportation supply; and financial aid for people affected by the lockdown.
Duterte is expected to return to Manila on Monday to welcome more Sinovac vaccines from China.
Roque said that he had asked the national taskforce against COVID-19 to issue an exemption for the event, which takes place on the first day of the ECQ and bans public gatherings.

