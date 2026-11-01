DUBAI: Al-Hilal returned to the top of the Saudi Pro League table on Saturday night after goals from Ollie Watkins and Reuben Neves helped them to a 2-0 win over Al-Fateh at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Watkins set Al-Hilal on the way with a goal after 12 minutes, but the home team was unable to add to their tally until stoppage time at the end of the match.

After consulting VAR, referee Ivan Barton awarded penalty in the 91st minute of play, and Portuguese international Neves converted from the spot for a 2-0 win.

The win means Al-Hilal leapfrog overnight leaders Al-Qadsiah to regain their place at the summit with 30 points from 11 matches. Al-Qadsiah are on 28 points from 12 matches, with champions Al-Nassr also on 28 but from 11 matches.

All three clubs will this midweek take part in the AFC Champions League Elite, before returning to SPL action. Al-Qadsiah will host Al-Fayha on Thursday; Al-Nassr will travel to Al-Hazem on Friday; and Al-Hilal will take on Al-Ettifaq on Saturday.