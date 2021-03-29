GM vehicles may soon be able to tell Dubai police when you have an accident

PCR test or quarantine? Airbus app has answers for confused air passengers from Dubai to Dammam

DUBAI: Airbus has launched a travel companion app called “Tripset” that aims to help restore passenger trust in air travel by giving people up to date information on restrictions and health requirements in place at their destinations.

The Tripset app allows for passengers to be informed with the latest and most relevant travel conditions, restrictions and health requirements in place, without having to consult a variety of sources, Airbus said.

“With two interfaces, enabling passengers to know both currently available flights and the destinations to which they can fly, Tripset is airport-, aircraft- and airline-agnostic,” the plane maker said in a statement.

“Once a ticket has been purchased, the app also provides passengers with information on what to expect at their departure and arrival destinations.”

The coronavirus pandemic has produced a bewildering array of travel restrictions worldwide, sometimes changing week to week, that has frustrated airline chiefs as a confused public keep their feet firmly planted on the ground.