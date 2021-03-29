GM vehicles may soon be able to tell Dubai police when you have an accident

DUBAI: General Motors (GM) has struck an initial agreement with Dubai police as it moves towards rolling out new technology that can automatically create a police alert when a driver has an accident.
The company said the agreement represented the next step towards launching its OnStar platform in the emirate. When an OnStar-equipped GM vehicle is involved in an accident, the vehicle can automatically alert advisors who will determine the severity of the incident and then transfer the information to the operations room at Dubai Police, GM said in a statement.
Automakers worldwide are developing technology aimed at speeding up the time it takes for emergency services to respond to collisions and other accidents while some insurance companies also offer preferential rates to customers with vehicles that are equipped with various safety-related applications.
Dubai Police was "committed to building and strengthening its cooperation with partners to jointly develop technology that enhances road safety," said Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police.
The GM statement did not disclose how much the OnStar service would cost drivers or when it was likely to be implemented. GM and it's public relations company did not immediately respond to requests for further information.
