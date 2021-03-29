You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon approves crisis funding to avert power blackout

Lebanon approves crisis funding to avert power blackout

Lebanon approves crisis funding to avert power blackout
The state-run Electricity of Lebanon (EDL) faces dire cash shortages. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/89brj

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanon approves crisis funding to avert power blackout

Lebanon approves crisis funding to avert power blackout
  • Lebanon’s parliament approved $200 million in emergency funding
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament approved $200 million in emergency funding Monday to stave off a national power cut the energy minister warned would otherwise hit by the end of March.
Caretaker energy minister Raymond GHajjar said three weeks ago that the country would plunge into “total darkness” if no money was secured to buy fuel for power stations.
The state-run Electricity of Lebanon (EDL) faces dire cash shortages, as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
On Monday, “parliament approved... a $200 million advance” for EDL, the National News Agency reported.
The decision came a day after one of the country’s largest power plants, Zahrani in south Lebanon, stopped operating because it ran out of fuel.
EDL said the closure was caused because a fuel ship could not be immediately offloaded because of logistical problems.
Meanwhile, another cargo ship scheduled to arrive from Kuwait has been held up due to the stuck container ship blocking the Suez Canal, it added.
Power cuts have been common in Lebanon for decades, forcing Lebanese use private generators.
Now the country is facing an economic crunch and fast running out of hard currency to back imports.
The EDL power company had been running on a loan allocated under the 2020 budget, but the 2021 budget has not yet been passed, with the country also struggling in a political crisis.

Topics: Lebanon Power energy economy

Related

Lebanon crisis robs pensioners of cash cushions
Business & Economy
Lebanon crisis robs pensioners of cash cushions
Lebanon could sink like Titanic, parliament speaker says
Middle-East
Lebanon could sink like Titanic, parliament speaker says

Lebanon crisis robs pensioners of cash cushions

Lebanon crisis robs pensioners of cash cushions
Updated 4 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon crisis robs pensioners of cash cushions

Lebanon crisis robs pensioners of cash cushions
  • Lebanese banks have limited access to pound deposits and halted all dollar transactions since 2019
Updated 4 min 5 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Samir Merhi returned to Lebanon in 2009, hoping the fortune he made abroad would let him retire comfortably at home, but the country’s economic crisis has upended his dreams and forced him to leave again.
For four decades, Merhi said he made “millions” working in the fashion and construction industries in Britain and the Gulf, but draconian controls imposed by Lebanese banks have trapped his life savings.
Speaking in a hotel in Beirut’s commercial district of Hamra, Merhi said he was planning to fly to the United States, where he will join family, even though he isn’t keen on doing so.
“I have no choice,” said the 72-year-old former businessman wearing a neatly pressed suit.
“I have to start over to secure my retirement. If my money was given back to me, I wouldn’t need to go to the US,” he told AFP.
“What will I do there? I don’t want to die in America,” he said as he waited for a taxi to take him to the airport.
Lebanon is in the grips of its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, with more than half of its population mired in poverty.
The Lebanese pound has lost more than 85 percent of its value against the US dollar on the black market in a devaluation that has eaten away at pensions and salaries.
Lebanese banks have limited access to pound deposits and halted all dollar transactions since 2019 to stem a liquidity crunch and shore up dwindling foreign exchange reserves.
Like many in the country, Merhi blames the dire situation on politicians who he accused of being “corrupt from head to toe.”
“I’m the victim of the biggest financial scam in history,” he said. “May God curse them all.”
Unlike Merhi, who can live elsewhere, many Lebanese pensioners are caught in a bind.
They include more than 108,000 ex-public sector workers who rely on monthly pensions averaging 2.2 million pounds — about $1,466 at the official exchange rate, but only around $180 on the volatile black market.
Earlier this month, the pound hit an all-time low of 15,000 against the greenback.
Jean Assaf, who was a policeman for 32 years, gets a pension of about $180, down from $1,400 before the crisis.
“I had hoped to live honorably at the end of my life,” said the ex-officer, the walls in his dark living room adorned with old photos, medals, and embroidered art.
“For the remaining years in store for me, I can only count on God,” he added, with his children also struggling to cope.
In Mar Mkhayel, a district hit hard by a devastating explosion at Beirut’s port last year that killed more than 200 people, charities aiding the most vulnerable have expanded relief efforts to include pensioners.
Among them is Grassroots, which runs a soup kitchen.
“It’s mostly retirees” who have been coming recently, said director Mayssa Mansour, standing beside a queue of people waiting for food under pouring rain.
“They are ashamed... these are people who have never needed to ask for handouts.”


Lining up for soup in Mar Mkhayel, former policeman Adib said times are tough.
The 69-year-old, who retired in 2004, waits for food for his family every day because his pension is now only worth around $100.
“I used to belong to the middle class,” he said. “Now I fall below the poverty line.”
Private sector workers are also feeling the pinch, including Sara and Fouad Ammar who used to get a combined pension of around $6,000.
Now, the retired teachers only make about $600 between them.
“Our situation is relatively better than many others” said Sara, 68.
“But we didn’t expect things to be like this at the end of our life,” said the former teacher at a prestigious French school.
Her husband Fouad, 76, said the family has lost more than just savings, with two of their three children having left for Canada because of the crisis.
“We are at an age where we want to be around our grandchildren — to play with them and to see them,” he said with a forlorn look.

Topics: Lebanon economy

Related

Lebanon could sink like Titanic, parliament speaker says
Middle-East
Lebanon could sink like Titanic, parliament speaker says
Special Lebanon jails facing ‘hungry revolution’
Middle-East
Lebanon jails facing ‘hungry revolution’

GM vehicles may soon be able to tell Dubai police when you have an accident

GM vehicles may soon be able to tell Dubai police when you have an accident
Updated 16 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

GM vehicles may soon be able to tell Dubai police when you have an accident

GM vehicles may soon be able to tell Dubai police when you have an accident
  • When an OnStar-equipped GM vehicle is involved in an accident, the vehicle can automatically alert advisors who will determine the severity of the incident and report it
Updated 16 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: General Motors (GM) has struck an initial agreement with Dubai police as it moves towards rolling out new technology that can automatically create a police alert when a driver has an accident.
The company said the agreement represented the next step towards launching its OnStar platform in the emirate. When an OnStar-equipped GM vehicle is involved in an accident, the vehicle can automatically alert advisors who will determine the severity of the incident and then transfer the information to the operations room at Dubai Police, GM said in a statement.
Automakers worldwide are developing technology aimed at speeding up the time it takes for emergency services to respond to collisions and other accidents while some insurance companies also offer preferential rates to customers with vehicles that are equipped with various safety-related applications.
Dubai Police was "committed to building and strengthening its cooperation with partners to jointly develop technology that enhances road safety," said Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police.
The GM statement did not disclose how much the OnStar service would cost drivers or when it was likely to be implemented. GM and it's public relations company did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

Topics: General Motors Dubai transportation

Related

Dubai to develop $1 billion privately financed waste-to-energy plant
Dubai to develop $1 billion privately financed waste-to-energy plant
PCR test or quarantine? Airbus app has answers for confused air passengers from Dubai to Dammam
Business & Economy
PCR test or quarantine? Airbus app has answers for confused air passengers from Dubai to Dammam

Saudi mortgages jump in February bucking global property trepidation

Saudi mortgages jump in February bucking global property trepidation
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi mortgages jump in February bucking global property trepidation

Saudi mortgages jump in February bucking global property trepidation
  • Around 26,800 new housing contracts were recorded in February 2021 – 28 percent more than February 2020
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Residential mortgages in Saudi Arabia increased by almost a third in February from a year earlier, according to new data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).
Around 26,800 new housing contracts were recorded in February 2021 – 28 percent more than February 2020 – reaching a value of more than SR14 billion ($3.7 billion).
Banks arranged 97 percent of these mortgage contracts, while the rest were handled by financing companies, SAMA said.
Residential villas accounted for nearly 80 percent of the new contracts, valued at around SR11.3 billion. Apartments came second at 16 percent, and land purchases stood at 4 percent.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put pressure on the global housing market, as people delay big purchases because of worries about job security and financial stability
Still, pent up demand for new housing in the Kingdom is keeping the mortgage market buoyant.
The data showed contracts from January to February reached 59,671 with a value of SR30.5 billion – representing growth of 20 percent compared to last year’s figures.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Housing

Related

Saudi retail major BinDawood reports bumper sales as Danube outperforms
Business & Economy
Saudi retail major BinDawood reports bumper sales as Danube outperforms
Business chiefs urged to join ‘Made in Saudi’ program
Business & Economy
Business chiefs urged to join ‘Made in Saudi’ program

PCR test or quarantine? Airbus app has answers for confused air passengers from Dubai to Dammam

PCR test or quarantine? Airbus app has answers for confused air passengers from Dubai to Dammam
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

PCR test or quarantine? Airbus app has answers for confused air passengers from Dubai to Dammam

PCR test or quarantine? Airbus app has answers for confused air passengers from Dubai to Dammam
  • The coronavirus pandemic has produced a bewildering array of travel restrictions worldwide, sometimes changing week to week
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Airbus has launched a travel companion app called “Tripset” that aims to help restore passenger trust in air travel by giving people up to date information on restrictions and health requirements in place at their destinations.

The Tripset app allows for passengers to be informed with the latest and most relevant travel conditions, restrictions and health requirements in place, without having to consult a variety of sources, Airbus said.
“With two interfaces, enabling passengers to know both currently available flights and the destinations to which they can fly, Tripset is airport-, aircraft- and airline-agnostic,” the plane maker said in a statement.

“Once a ticket has been purchased, the app also provides passengers with information on what to expect at their departure and arrival destinations.”

The coronavirus pandemic has produced a bewildering array of travel restrictions worldwide, sometimes changing week to week, that has frustrated airline chiefs as a confused public keep their feet firmly planted on the ground.

Topics: Airbus transportation aviation

Related

Busiest airline routes in Arab world revealed graphic
Business & Economy
Busiest airline routes in Arab world revealed
New Kuwait airport scanners mean passengers can leave liquids and devices in bags
Business & Economy
New Kuwait airport scanners mean passengers can leave liquids and devices in bags

Dammam completes $226m second phase of its King Fahd suburb drainage project

Dammam completes $226m second phase of its King Fahd suburb drainage project
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Dammam completes $226m second phase of its King Fahd suburb drainage project

Dammam completes $226m second phase of its King Fahd suburb drainage project
  • The Eastern Province Municipality allocated part of its annual budget to implement infrastructure works
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The second phase of a drainage project in Dammam's King Fahd suburb has been completed at a cost of SR850 million ($226 million), SPA reported.
The Eastern Province Municipality allocated part of its annual budget to implement infrastructure works, said spokesman, Muhammad Al-Sufyan.
He added that studies for more planned projects across the King Fahad suburbs, have also been completed.
The King Fahd Suburbs were ordered by former Saudi King Fahd to develop three residential suburbs in the Eastern Province.

Topics: Dammam Saudi Arabia construction

Related

Riyadh property market fares better than Makkah and Dammam says JLL broker
Business & Economy
Riyadh property market fares better than Makkah and Dammam says JLL broker
Saudi Customs in Dammam said they seized over 14 million Captagon pills hidden inside the recesses of wooden panels during an X-ray scan carried out as part of customs procedure. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Customs seize over 14m Captagon pills in Dammam

Latest updates

Lebanon approves crisis funding to avert power blackout
Lebanon approves crisis funding to avert power blackout
Lebanon crisis robs pensioners of cash cushions
Lebanon crisis robs pensioners of cash cushions
GM vehicles may soon be able to tell Dubai police when you have an accident
GM vehicles may soon be able to tell Dubai police when you have an accident
Driven by Arab talent, ‘Cypher’ set to premier on Netflix 
Driven by Arab talent, ‘Cypher’ set to premier on Netflix 
Meet the teams and drivers taking part in the Extreme E series
Meet the teams and drivers taking part in the Extreme E series

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.