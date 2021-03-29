Saudi markets chief says Tadawul bagged $1.46bn in share sales despite pandemic

RIYADH: The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) collected SR5.5 billion (SR1.46 billion) in share sale proceeds last year despite the pandemic, the country’s markets chief said.
It represented a 34 percent increase on the previous year, excluding the bumper 2019 Aramco IPO, said Mohammed ElKuwaiz, chairman of the Capital Market Authority, the Al Eqtisadiah newspaper reported.
The chairman said that the market also witnessed remarkable growth in debt sales, with about SR200 billion raised during 2020, compared to SR120 billion in 2019 - representing 65 percent growth.