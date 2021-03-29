US offers $10m for Hezbollah fugitive over Hariri killing
US offers $10m for Hezbollah fugitive over Hariri killing/node/1833961/middle-east
US offers $10m for Hezbollah fugitive over Hariri killing
The United States has offered a $10 million reward for information to locate or identify a fugitive Hezbollah suspect convicted over Lebanon’s former prime minister Rafik Hariri’s assassination. (Supplied)
WASHINGTON: The United States has offered a $10 million reward for information to locate or identify a fugitive Hezbollah suspect convicted over Lebanon’s former prime minister Rafik Hariri’s assassination.
The State Department said it would offer the reward for “information leading to the location or identification” of Salim Ayyash or “information leading to preventing him from engaging in an act of international terrorism against a US person or US property.”
Set up by the United Nations in The Netherlands, the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in December convicted Ayyash in absentia to life in prison over the killing of Hariri in 2005.
Ayyash, 57, is believed to be in hiding in Lebanon where Hezbollah’s chief Hassan Nasrallah has refused to hand him over.
The tribunal has since said it will also try Ayyash over three other attacks on Lebanese politicians in the mid-2000s.
The State Department said that Ayyash has also plotted to harm US military personnel.
Hariri, a Sunni Muslim, was allegedly killed because he opposed Lebanon’s control by Syria, which is allied with Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim movement backed by Iran.
The assassination sparked the Cedar Revolution which forced out Syrian troops.
The United States considers Hezbollah a terrorist group but the movement wields political power in Lebanon, holding seats in parliament.
UN experts withdraw corruption claims against Yemen central bank
The government said that the Saudi deposit had alleviated the humanitarian crisis, helped steady the Yemeni riyal and lower the price of foodstuffs
Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: A UN panel has retracted money laundering and corruption claims against Yemen’s central bank, according to a government official.
In January, the UN Panel of Experts on Yemen accused the Aden-based institution of embezzling funds from a hefty Saudi deposit, which was allocated for buying food, and helping Yemeni conglomerates to rack up millions of dollars in profits.
Last week, after an internal review, the experts informed the government they were withdrawing their accusations about the central bank and promised to update the report.
“They informed us about the withdrawal of their accusations on March 25,” the government official told Arab News on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.
The experts’ accusations caused uproar in Yemen, prompting the government to assign an international auditing company to look into the financial activities of the central bank and accusing the panel of using a wrong mechanism during its investigation.
Parliament also formed a committee of financial officials to investigate the accusations.
The government said that the Saudi deposit had alleviated the humanitarian crisis, helped steady the Yemeni riyal and lower the price of foodstuffs.
In its report on Friday, the Sanaa Centre for Strategies Studies said it had found “serious” flaws in the UN report regarding the government’s management of the Saudi deposit and its impact on the stability of the local currency and food prices.
“While Yemenis have suffered from currency depreciation and price inflation throughout most of the conflict, they received a relative reprieve from the end of 2018 to the end of 2019, when the average price of a minimum food basket decreased slightly year-on-year and the Yemeni riyal exchange rate was generally stable,” the report said, responding to the panel’s assertions that the central bank’s management of the deposit did not benefit the Yemeni people and did not lead to a decrease in prices.
The center demanded that the UN Panel of Experts on Yemen “immediately” fix errors in its report, review the mechanism that had led to their wrong conclusions and seek help from Yemeni financial experts.
The retraction came as fighting between government forces and the Houthis intensified in the central province of Marib and the western province of Hodeidah, state media said on Monday.
In the province of Marib, the government’s Executive Unit for IDP Camps said that nine displaced people, including seven women, were wounded when a barrage of shells and rockets fired by the Houthis ripped through three displacement camps on Sunday.
The unit urged the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and international aid organizations to pressure the Houthis to stop attacking the camps in Marib.
It said that more than 17,000 people had been displaced from homes and camps since last month, when the Houthis launched a major offensive to capture Marib city.
“We demand all human rights and humanitarian organizations and the relevant authorities to visit the (targeted) camps to document violations,” the unit added.
Fighting also broke out in the Red Sea city of Hodeidah, where government forces repulsed a Houthi attack in Kilo 16, which links the city with Sanaa.
Egyptian president says ‘all mercenaries’ must be removed from Libya
Macron praised the vital role that Egypt was playing in resolving the Libyan crisis
Updated 29 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed the need to clear Libya of mercenaries and undermine illegal foreign interference in Libyan affairs, during a call from French President Emmanuel Macron.
He also said that Egypt was prioritizing the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.
He explained the importance of defending the country's historical Nile rights through a comprehensive and binding legal agreement between the three countries involved - Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia - regarding the rules for filling and operating the dam.
Macron praised the vital role that Egypt was playing in resolving the Libyan crisis and El-Sisi’s personal efforts in the matter.
El-Sisi’s efforts strengthened the political path to solve the Libyan issue, while reinforcing Egypt’s role as a significant aspect in the security and stability of the region and the Middle East, said Macron.
The French president expressed his hope of reaching a solution regarding the Renaissance Dam that would meet the interests of all parties involved.
Macron stressed his country's pride in the extended and close ties linking it with Egypt, as well as his keenness to strengthen those ties.
He also expressed his appreciation for the prominent political role that Egypt played at the regional level in the Arab world, and in African and Mediterranean countries.
Bassam Rady, a spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said that the call discussed ways to enhance joint bilateral cooperation in many fields, especially the economy and military. This was in addition to the activity of French companies working in various development projects in Egypt.
Archaeologists dismiss claims recent Egyptian disasters caused by pharaohs’ curse
Plans to move 22 royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization have coincided with a string of major incidents
Egypt has been in the international spotlight after a giant cargo ship ran aground, blocking the Suez Canal, and a fatal train crash in Sohag
Updated 29 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Claims that a series of recent disasters in Egypt have been brought about by a pharaohs’ curse were on Monday dismissed by archaeologists.
Plans over the coming days to move 22 royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to a permanent exhibition space in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization have coincided with a string of major incidents in the country.
And some reports have suggested that the serious occurrences are linked to the pending transfer of the preserved ancient monarchs.
Egypt has been in the international spotlight after a giant cargo ship ran aground and blocked the Suez Canal, preventing billions of dollars-worth of trade per day passing through the strategic waterway.
The country has also witnessed a fatal train crash in Sohag, the collapse of a 10-storey property at Suez Bridge, a shops fire at Zagazig railway station, the collapse of a concrete pillar on a bridge under construction in Mariotia, and blazes at the Maadi Tower and a house in Minya.
All the events have taken place as the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities prepares to shift the mummified pharaohs as part of the nation’s ongoing efforts to develop and modernize Cairo and other cities through the completion of various archaeological and cultural activities.
Some social media users put the timing of the incidents down to a curse of the pharaohs quoting the ancient leaders as warning that, “death will come on quick wings for those who disturb the king’s peace.”
However, former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Zahi Hawass poured cold water on the claims. “The occurrence of these accidents is just fate and there is no connection between them and the mummies at all,” he said.
The archaeologist pointed out that he had supervised the discovery of some of the tombs of ancient Egyptians and had not been harmed.
Among the museum exhibits to be transferred are the mummies of kings Ramesses II, Seqenenre Tao, Thutmose III, and Seti I, and queens Hatshepsut, Meritamen, the wife of King Amenhotep I, and Ahmose-Nefertari, wife of King Ahmose.
Egyptian historian and writer, Bassam El-Shammaa, also rejected rumors of a pharaohs’ curse on the country. He said that phrases and shapes carved on the walls of temples simply expressed the imagination of ancient Egyptians.
He added that some mummies were moldy, causing a build up on tomb walls of bacteria which could attack the respiratory system and be fatal.
He also pointed out that ammonia gas could also leak from coffins, resulting in burning to the eyes and nose, pneumonia, and sometimes death, and that bat excrement found inside some graves carried a fungus that could bring on respiratory disease similar to influenza.
A Lebanese businessman recalls the bittersweet experience of rebuilding after the Beirut blast
Robert Paoli has salvaged his business from the ruins of Beirut port, but his belief in Lebanon’s future is badly shaken
With zero help from Lebanese authorities, Paoli and his loyal staff rebuilt the firm’s warehouse in a matter of months
Updated 29 March 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: One Lebanese man has worked day and night since the devastating Beirut blast of Aug. 4 last year to ensure his lifetime’s work is salvaged from the rubble. In less than six months, Robert Paoli became the first trader to reopen a warehouse in the Port of Beirut Logistic Free Zone following the disaster.
“I’ve worked in the freight-forwarding business all my life,” the 57-year-old told Arab News. “I always believed in Lebanon from the beginning, and I worked very hard to create my units in the free zone here.”
Beirut’s strategic location on the Eastern Mediterranean coastline made the port a thriving economic asset. But all that changed one Tuesday afternoon when a nearby warehouse containing nearly 3,000 tons of highly volatile ammonium nitrate caught fire.
The resulting two explosions sent an enormous shockwave through the port and surrounding districts — taking Paoli’s warehouses with it.
Paoli had spent upward of $1.5 million and poured years of hard work into his new warehouse, which had been due to open for business in just a matter of weeks. All types of goods were already stored there, from electrical appliances and tires to chemical agents.
Recalling that horrific day, Paoli said he was lucky to have left his office early, a decision necessitated by COVID-19 restrictions in place at the Logistic Free Zone. As he joined his son for a game of tennis at his club 20 minutes out of town, Paoli received an alarming phone call from a friend about a fire at the port.
“Having three units there and a new warehouse in the Karantina area very close to the port, I was anxious” Paoli said. “My other friend who lived across the port couldn’t see anything. But five minutes later, I heard the explosion.”
The blast was heard as far away as in Cyprus, at a distance of more than 200 kilometers. About 210 people were killed and 7,500 injured as the shockwave flattened nearby buildings and overturned vehicles.
“I thought a bomb had hit my club,” Paoli said. “We were far away, but it floored us and the windows broke.”
As a gigantic black cloud rose from the faraway port, Paoli jumped into his car and raced back to the city. Before he arrived, the gatekeeper from the Karantina warehouse called to say everything was gone.
“I was shocked,” he said. “I asked if there were any injuries and there were none, thankfully. My wife called me crying, saying she saw on TV my warehouse in the free zone totally destroyed.”
When he arrived, Paoli found a nightmarish scene, with what remained of his cargo stock trapped beneath tons of rubble. “All my employees came and wept,” he said. “Just thinking about it makes me relive the moment. When I realized how extensive the damage was, the reality of the situation sank in.”
The Lebanese army soon arrived to prevent looters from taking what remained of Paoli’s stock. It was at that moment Paoli resolved to rebuild. “It felt like a challenge for me, thinking we will not go down,” he said. “It was impossible for me to not rebuild.”
That night, Paoli’s first priority was securing his stock, spread across various sites. To supplement the army’s presence, he also placed his staff on round-the-clock guard duty.
BEIRUT EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION
* Investigating judge Fadi Sawan has brought charges against 37 people since Aug. 2020.
* Of them, 25 are detained under conditions that appear to violate their due process rights, according to HRW.
* Among those charged with negligence are two former ministers and caretaker PM Hassan Diab.
* Diab has refused to appear for questioning, calling it “diabolical” to single him out.
* The ministers asked the top court to replace Sawan, bringing the inquiry to a halt since Dec. 2020.
“It was our duty to protect it for our clients,” Paoli said. “My team is incredible. I really felt how much this company meant to them and how much they respected me.”
When the sun rose the following day, the reconstruction effort began. Averaging just four hours of sleep per night, Paoli arrived at 6:30 a.m. every single day for the next six months to clear the debris and salvage what he could.
“It was a big responsibility on my shoulders, because our warehouse units were fully loaded with merchandise,” he said. “We had 80 to 90 40-foot containers. It was hell.”
What cargo they could be saved was removed and either delivered to clients or stored safely. But the trouble was far from over. A month later, another fire broke out at a neighbor’s warehouse.
“The army tried to stop us from entering to try to contain the fire, but we managed to do it within three to four hours,” Paoli recalled. “All the neighboring warehouses burned but ours. We were lucky we were able to save it.”
To add insult to injury, Paoli was taken in for questioning in relation to the fire, but released 24 hours later, angry and demoralized.
“I was exhausted and down because I was trying to do something good and I got arrested,” he said. “I felt like I had gone back to zero. I was really affected but I had this constant drive to rebuild, and this gave me the strength to keep going.”
Soon enough, Paoli’s industry and toil paid off when his warehouse reopened for business in the free zone.
What upset him, however, was the lack of support from government and aid agencies. “Nobody cared or asked about us,” he said. “Associations came to help people, but not us, although we were in the most affected area and we had employees who were at risk of losing their jobs.”
His children, Andrea and Philippe, are proud of their father’s stamina during those grueling months.
“I was impressed by his attitude,” said Philippe, a former professional footballer. “He was the only one expressing gratitude that everyone was safe, and rebuilding was like an everyday task for him.
“Looking back, we were the only ones who were able to rebuild in this time thanks to this attitude. This dedication towards his employees really opens your heart. They’re part of our family.”
Andrea, a former national taekwondo champion, praised her father for taking responsibility for rebuilding his business and caring for his staff when no one else would.
“It would have been much easier to do nothing, give up, put the blame on others and, eventually, fire employees,” she said.
“What my father did was take a difficult path, following his strong integrity, care, and outstanding crisis-management skills. I can only hope it inspires others around him at a time when the country has plunged into a never-ending nightmare.”
By all accounts, Lebanon’s handling of the disaster’s aftermath leaves a lot to be desired. Eight months on, the blast investigation is still going on, because of which Paoli has not seen a cent from his insurance company.
As he struggles to absorb his share ($3 million) of the free zone’s collective $50 million loss, Paoli says his view of his country has completely changed.
“Before the blast, I always believed that, whatever happens, I will continue growing and working in Lebanon. It’s our country and we have to remain here,” he said.
“But right now, I am saying no more. I will protect what I have, my business and my employees because they’re like my family, but no more expansion plans in this country. For the first time in my life, I am starting to think of doing something outside of Lebanon.”
Paoli’s wife Mona agrees the faith they once had in Lebanon has run out of road.
“Robert’s positivity is contagious,” she said. “But for us, the adventure stops here, and a new page is opening in our life.”
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (R) delivers a statement after the president named the former prime minister to form a new cabinet, at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut, on October 22, 2020. (AFP/File Photo)
Lebanon could sink ‘like Titanic’ if no government formed, warns parliament speaker
Electricity company gets $200m advance
Updated 29 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon could sink like the Titanic if no government is formed, the parliament speaker warned on Monday, as lawmakers approved a bill giving a vital advance to the country’s main electricity company.
Speaker Nabih Berri told a parliamentary session that Lebanon, which he compared to the ill-fated luxury liner, was in danger. “If it sinks, everyone will drown. The time has come to wake up because in the end, if the ship sinks, no one will survive.”
Lawmakers passed a bill giving a crucial treasury advance of LBP300 billion ($200 million) to Electricite du Liban (EDL), with Berri saying the advance was enough to secure fuel for a period of four to six weeks.
One of the four main power plants in Lebanon shut down due to a dispute between the General Directorate of Oil and EDL, while the fate of electricity supplies after six weeks is unclear because of the central bank’s inability to secure dollars for imports.
Some lawmakers objected to the EDL advance.
Lebanese Forces MP George Adwan warned that any “tampering” with the reserves was a violation of depositors’ money, while MP Osama Saad asked the Ministry of Energy how power would be secured when generator owners were extorting people. He rejected giving an advance payment from people’s deposits which, he said, were reserved in banks for the benefit of the central bank.
MP Nicolas Nahas said that giving an advance was a violation of the constitution as this support was from people’s money and, without forming a government, a “real explosion” would happen.
MP Hadi Abul Hassan of the Progressive Socialist Party said “darkness” was coming after three months. “A rescue government must be formed, and the advance should be suspended until a government is formed.”
Against the backdrop of this energy crisis, the country's two most senior politicians continued their dispute about who was to blame for Lebanon not having a government.
In an interview published on Monday in Al-Jumhuriya newspaper, President Michel Aoun dashed hopes about the possibility of any political settlement, which local leaders and foreign diplomats have been pushing for so that the country can regain stability.
He blamed Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri for the lack of progress in forming a new administration.
“Hariri has blasted away all the rules that we are accustomed to adopting in forming governments,” said Aoun. “He does not have the right to impose a line-up that suits him and not the country. I do not want the blocking third in the government, but he has to be convinced that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation is an independent party, and it is not right for him to count it as part of the share of the president of the republic.”
He criticized Hariri for insisting on a government of specialists when the prime minister-designate had nothing to do with specialization and lacked “the standard” that he required in the ministers.
Aoun also denounced Hariri’s insistence on a government of 18 ministers, saying: “I cannot find a justification for not expanding the government.”
Hariri, in response, tweeted: “I have received the message, and there is no need for a response. I ask God to have mercy on the Lebanese people.”
Berri has stopped his mediation between the two men.