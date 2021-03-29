You are here

LuLu Hypermarket unveils 'Deal Destination'

LuLu Hypermarket unveils ‘Deal Destination’
LuLu is promoting exclusive offers in green-colored stations across its stores in the Kingdom.
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket unveils ‘Deal Destination’

LuLu Hypermarket unveils ‘Deal Destination’
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

In its endeavor to enhance customer shopping experience, regional retailer LuLu has launched its “Deal Destination” campaign that promotes exclusive offers in green-colored stations across its stores in the Kingdom. 

This unique green signage allows customers to locate offers easily while shopping, even from a distance.

Shehim Mohammad, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, said: “As we’ve seen a huge change in our customers’ shopping habits, which have become more economical, especially during this pandemic, we strive to maintain the high quality of our products at the most affordable prices, along with offering a convenient shopping environment. This ‘Deal Destination’ campaign will benefit our shoppers with big discounts on their daily essentials to stock up for the upcoming holy month. We have also boosted these offers through our online shopping portal.”

LuLu Hypermarket is a top retailer in the Middle East and one of the most successful businesses worldwide. Serving more than 1,600,000 shopping patrons every day, it is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Founded in the early 1990s, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world and currently operates more than 205 stores with a staff force of more than 57,000.

SABB, Geidea launch SoftPoS solution for merchants

SABB, Geidea launch SoftPoS solution for merchants
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

SABB, Geidea launch SoftPoS solution for merchants

SABB, Geidea launch SoftPoS solution for merchants
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

SABB and Saudi fintech company Geidea have partnered to launch the tap-on-phone payment solution app, known as SoftPoS (software point of sale), under the guidance of Saudi Payments. 

The move aims to drive digital payment acceptance in the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030 and the Financial Sector Development Program, to promote a cashless economy. This will empower enterprises — small to large — in digitizing the footprint to build their customer base and meet demands for cashless payments. It will transform the payment acceptance process via smartphones and create a frictionless customer experience. Commercialization of the solution will be in line with the regulatory timelines to be announced shortly.

Majed Najm, deputy managing director, corporate and institutional banking, SABB, said: “Digital acquiring and payments is the new normal and SABB has been a leading player in this space in the past few years. In the COVID-19 backdrop, banking solutions ought to be more agile and innovative to meet the customer demands. We are committed to delivering best-in-class digital services and are focused on creating value and bespoke solutions that help our clients achieve their business objectives.  

“SoftPoS is one such initiative that will be a game changer in the Saudi payments landscape. This is just the beginning of our great collaboration with Geidea as there are many more financial payment innovation initiatives in the pipeline.”

The app-based SoftPoS solution developed by Geidea and certified by Saudi Payments, aims to create a demarcated shift in the merchant’s tendency to deal in cash to accepting secure, contactless digital payments instead. Simply, it transforms a regular smartphone or tablet into a secure payment acceptance terminal and enables acceptance of EMV contactless cards. Merchants can securely accept payments from cards and mobile wallets without the need for extra hardware, greatly benefiting from the mobility, convenience, lower cost and high scalability of the process. This solution is ideal for on-the-go sales, delivery services, ride-hailing companies, and others, and a convenient tool for quick checkout.

Abdullah bin Faisal Al-Othman, founder and chairman of Geidea, added: “We are honored to be the strategic partner with SABB on their journey to provide their merchants and institutional clients both innovative and intuitive digital payment acceptance solutions. With over 85 percent smartphone penetration in the Kingdom and an increasing trend of contactless payments, the ability for financial institutions to provide integrated digital and agile payment acceptance solutions is not only a key differentiator but a step forward in improving the payment experience of both merchants and customers alike.”

Founding Chairman of Al-Habtoor Group says 2021 outlook positive, despite COVID-19 fallout

Founding Chairman of Al-Habtoor Group says 2021 outlook positive, despite COVID-19 fallout
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Founding Chairman of Al-Habtoor Group says 2021 outlook positive, despite COVID-19 fallout

Founding Chairman of Al-Habtoor Group says 2021 outlook positive, despite COVID-19 fallout
  The robust performance in the UAE of some of the most affected sectors in the world prove the country's resilience and safe haven status
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group (AHG), one of the largest privately-owned business conglomerates in the region, said the first quarter of 2021 fared better-than-expected thanks to the post-pandemic recovery in the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Habtoor said AHG took measures early in 2020 to ensure it could withstand the fallout from COVID-19, which is still impacting much of the world, including industrialised nations, “The Covid-19 pandemic, which took the world by storm, took everyone by surprise. It was something no country was prepared for, let alone companies or individuals. Many industries around the globe were brought to a standstill or faced complete collapse, particularly the travel and tourism industry,” Al-Habtoor said.

He added, “Some of the world’s largest nations failed in dealing with virus and managing its impact. Many are still struggling to get the pandemic under control, introducing lockdown after lockdown, and severely impacting business operations and the economic recovery.”

He praised the UAE authorities for their handling of the crisis. “The United Arab Emirates was exemplary from the start. We have proven that we are a nation that excels in crisis management. Protecting our citizens was the number one priority. The collective efforts from the government and the willingness of the general public to support their measures is to be commended.”

Speaking about the diverse industries that AHG operates in, Al Habtoor noted that the real estate sector in Dubai recorded strong sales growth of 17 per cent in January 2021 compared to the same period a year earlier: “We have seen solid growth in our real estate division, achieving a more than 300 per cent surge in the volume of sales compared to the same time last year. This growth is being driven by investor confidence in the Dubai Real Estate market and the superior quality of the product. Many buyers from the Middle East, parts of Europe and the United States are seeing the UAE – particularly Dubai – as a safe and stable environment to relocate to.”

He praised the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) for its rapid rate of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. “The UAE administers more than 120,000 doses of the vaccine daily. Currently, more than 8 million people have been vaccinated in the country. We are well on the way for the UAE to become the first country in the world to vaccinate its entire population. This is one of the reasons why we are witnessing a pickup in certain sectors, like real estate and hospitality.”

The UAE was recently named as ‘the most popular tourist destination for 2021’ in a study conducted by global travel firm Kuoni, who revealed that the country has emerged as the world’s most searched destination for 2021 in 11 countries.

Al-Habtoor said that UAE’s hospitality sector has managed to withstand the impact of the pandemic to regain a healthy level of business and noted that his hotels have witnessed a steady rise in occupancy rates. “Our ability to be agile and adapt to the needs of the market have been critical to our success,” he said.

He noted that a ‘boom’ in staycations has been a contributing factor in the resurgence of hotel occupancy rates in Dubai, which reached 71 per cent in December, the highest level since February 2020; oscillating between 50 and 70 per cent over the past three months throughout the Emirates. “While we cannot receive guests from countries in lockdown, we continue to welcome guests from countries still able to travel, such as the CIS, Eastern Europe and the US,” Al-Habtoor said.

He acknowledged that it was hard to see hotels close their doors at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, with hotel lobbies looking like ghost towns. “I am pleased to see them back to life and delighted that the hospitality industry in Dubai is well on the road to recovery.” Al Habtoor said he is expecting 2021 results to surpass those of 2019. He praised the creativity of the teams at Habtoor Hospitality who had to ‘reinvent’ their sales approach, looking at offers and opportunities to reinvigorate the market. “Some of our hotels are already ahead of last year by more than 20 per cent, year to date,” he added.

Al-Habtoor said the UAE’s success is down to the excellent crisis management and transparency of the authorities, as well as the collaboration between the private and public sector. “It was a collaborative effort,” he said. “We prepared for the worse, adapted, and found ways to navigate the extreme circumstances we found ourselves in. At the Al Habtoor Group, we mobilised our business continuity plan very quickly and focused on cost efficiency and optimisation. We managed to turn a challenging year around.”

Al-Habtoor said other parts of the business are faring well. The Group’s car leasing business, Diamondlease, increased its fleet size by 24 per cent to reach more than 10,000 vehicles in the period from March 2020 to March 2021, with 90 per cent utilization. He also noted strong results at Al Habtoor Motors, which match pre-pandemic numbers, and increased demand at Emirates International Schools.

He concluded, “My belief is stronger than ever, that Dubai is a safe haven for investors and for business. I am proud to wave the UAE flag.”

OPPO’s Reno5 Pro 5G upgraded smartphone experience is now available in Saudi Arabia

The Reno5 Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB+256GB, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 is the latest version of the OPPO Reno5 series. (Supplied)
The Reno5 Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB+256GB, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 is the latest version of the OPPO Reno5 series. (Supplied)
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

OPPO's Reno5 Pro 5G upgraded smartphone experience is now available in Saudi Arabia

The Reno5 Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB+256GB, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 is the latest version of the OPPO Reno5 series. (Supplied)
  • The Reno5 Pro 5G targets the digitally connected Saudi consumer
  • It has established itself as the photography expert in any scenario
Updated 28 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Global technology brand OPPO is set to introduce its all-new, first-ever, all-5G Reno5 series smartphone to the Saudi market. 
The Reno5 Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB+256GB, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 is the latest version of the OPPO Reno5 series.
The Reno5 Pro 5G incorporates ultra-sleek form and imaginative design and is equipped to deliver industry-leading portrait videography and photography aimed at the digitally connected Saudi consumer, together with exclusive software for an immersive gaming experience. 
Featuring ‘AI All-scene Photography Expert’, the Reno5 series has established itself as the photography expert in any scenario allowing users to capture every memory no matter the surroundings. 
Powered by the advanced Sony IMX766 sensor, the new AI Highlight Video on the Reno5 Pro 5G combines OPPO’s Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms to significantly enhance video quality in dim light and backlit scenes. 
Meanwhile, a new Dual-view Video enables both the front and rear cameras to work simultaneously, ideal for vloggers who want to remain in the action at all times. 
Upgrading to the Reno5 has been made easy with OPPO’s ‘Clone Phone’ feature. It allows users to transfer their data from any brand of smartphone to the new OPPO Reno5 series easily and conveniently. OPPO also employs industry-leading encryption methods to store and transfer private data and its security is recognized by third-party organizations including ISO, ePrivacy and TrustArc.
The Reno5 Series continues the Reno series’ tradition of fully supporting Google, giving users more flexibility and connectivity options. The ‘three-finger translation with Google Lens’ is one such example allowing users to view a Google translation of anything on the phone screen with a single convenient swipe. 
Mataz Bait Almal, Public Relations Manager at OPPO Saudi Arabia said, “OPPO has demonstrated incredible growth to become one of the most popular smartphones in the Kingdom. Our aim is to pursue the creation of best technology products with human-centric design that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.
“We are delighted to bring our new Reno5 Pro 5G to the Saudi market which we know will appeal to the tech-savvy Saudi consumer who demands cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art design. The new Reno series smartphones will take advantage of the Kingdom’s 5G coverage offering super-fast connectivity and consumers will also be attracted by the very competitive packs.”
The Reno5 Pro 5G has been precision-engineered to be just 7.99mm thin and 184grams light. The upgraded OPPO Reno Glow process also makes its way to the Reno5 Pro 5G on both the Galactic Silver and Starlight Black colors, which etches the AG glass surface to generate a grainy texture that shines like diamonds. It shimmers like millions of diamonds embedded into a moonlit ocean while keeping the back-cover fingerprint resistant, adding a distinctly premium feeling.
The Reno5 Pro 5G truly shines when it comes to gaming offering superior gaming moments thanks to powerful hardware setups from 90Hz screen, ultra-fast processing capability supported by Qualcomm 865 5G chip and 12GB+256GB storage, and the exclusive software powered by the ColorOS 11.1 that is designed to deliver a more immersive and fluid gaming experience. Features such as Faming Shortcut Mode, Gamer Mode, Bullet Screen Messages and Adjustable Gaming Touch create an environment for users to be totally immersed in entertainment. 
The Reno5 Pro 5G 12GB+256GB is open for pre-order and will be available for purchase through all major retailers in the Kingdom and online from March 25, at a retail price of SR 2,799 ($746).

Strong collaboration urged for aviation recovery

Strong collaboration urged for aviation recovery
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

Strong collaboration urged for aviation recovery

Strong collaboration urged for aviation recovery
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

The eighth Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), the region’s leading aviation and tourism industry event held in Ras Al-Khaimah, concluded on an optimistic note, with industry stakeholders unanimous in their view of a faster recovery of the industry. 

They underlined that the need of the hour is to foster stronger collaboration to enhance confidence among the public and to work toward impactful strategies that will support the aviation sector’s revival. 

Experts highlighted the role of the tourism sector as a catalyst for post-pandemic growth, and also called for leveraging the potential of digital technologies to transform the industry by helping achieve higher operational efficiencies. They urged on the need for unified travel guidelines to support the industry, and expressed optimism that with more vaccinations being administered, there will be greater confidence among the public to travel. 

The 2021 Arab Aviation Summit was the first in-person aviation event to be held since the pandemic, and was organized by following all safety protocols. Under the theme, “Arab Aviation in the New Normal,” the eighth edition of the summit brought industry experts from around the world to discuss diverse topics covering the aviation sector. 

More than 300 participants attended the panel discussions and live presentations on topics such as airline strategies to navigate through the new normal, sustainability outlook, out-maneuvering uncertainty in a new era of travel, tourism as catalyst for a post-pandemic economic growth and job creation in the new reality.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said the theme of the summit aptly describes the growing call for the resumption of travel across nations and how strong performance of the aviation sector is a significant driver of tourism. 

Adel Al-Ali, group chief executive, Air Arabia, predicted a positive outcome in the months to come and highlighted the need for industry and regulators to work together on contingency plans to address the current challenges and develop recovery plans for the entire aviation industry. 

Egypt Air’s chairman and CEO, Rushdi Zakaria’s said that the summit fostered a platform for discussion on the current situation of the aviation sector and reiterated that health and safety remain the No. 1 priority.

Abdul Wahab Teffaha, secretary-general of Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), shed light on the Arab region’s ability and infrastructure for quicker recovery, adding that the region’s business growth and tourism potential will support the industry. He emphasized the importance of strong alliances between all industry players to help the aviation industry emerge from this crisis.

JHAH symposium spotlights patient safety in COVID-19 times

JHAH symposium spotlights patient safety in COVID-19 times
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

JHAH symposium spotlights patient safety in COVID-19 times

JHAH symposium spotlights patient safety in COVID-19 times
Updated 29 March 2021
Arab News

More than 1,500 healthcare professionals came together to share knowledge, and improve patient safety and quality of care in Saudi Arabia, at Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare’s (JHAH) annual symposium. The event provided an opportunity for professionals to network with healthcare providers from across the Kingdom as well as from the US-based Johns Hopkins Medicine. 

The speakers at the symposium included in-Kingdom experts from organizations such as the Ministry of Defense, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal Hospital, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, Johns Hopkins Medicine International, as well as from Johns Hopkins Medicine. 

The event was the 7th annual Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare Patient Safety Symposium, which from its inception has been held in coordination with the Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality. This year’s theme was “Maintaining Quality and Patient Safety during a Pandemic.”

“Maintaining quality, patient and staff safety during the current pandemic was the theme of this symposium. We had great speakers from our colleagues in Johns Hopkins Medicine US, nationally, and from our JHAH staff. There was excellent attendance and participation for our first virtual meeting, with more than 1,500 participating in this event, and the feedback has been outstanding,” said Dr. Saeed Al-Yami, chief quality and patient safety officer at JHAH.

The annual event is designed to bring together healthcare professionals at all levels to explore current priorities in patient safety and quality and to raise awareness of important patient safety and public health issues that influence practice. As the COVID-19 pandemic remains one of the biggest threats to patient safety, the majority of this year’s agenda focused on managing and maintaining quality of care while adhering to strict new patient safety guidelines. 

The symposium, held virtually for the first time, included a poster session that displayed a wide range of studies and activities that have been or are currently being conducted at JHAH. The winning poster was the “Cost-effectiveness and outcomes of early or same-day discharge after elective percutaneous coronary intervention in the Heart and Vascular Institute at Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare.”

“There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that the ramifications of COVID-19 and the way we have responded to it will be with us for some considerable time. So it is great to be able to collect and learn from the insights at this stage and to do so safely in a virtual forum such as this. I would like to thank all the presenters, organizers, and those who participated so actively in the symposium,” said Dr. Michael Walsh, chief executive, JHAH, in his closing remarks.

