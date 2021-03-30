Stranded in Turkey, professor seeks return to France

You are here

Turkish mathematician Tuna Altinel poses during an interview with AFP in Istanbul on March 24, 2021. Acquitted of terror charges after a stint in jail, a Turkish professor of a French university remains stranded in Istanbul, stripped of his passport and subjected to an opaque probe. (AFP)
  • Outlawed Kurdish militants have been waging an insurgency in the mountainous region for decades that has killed tens of thousands
  • Altinel said he has little choice but to conclude that his travel ban is punishment for his commitment to human rights and the Kurdish cause
ISTANBUL: Acquitted of terror charges after a stint in jail, a Turkish professor of a French university remains stranded in Istanbul, stripped of his passport and subjected to an opaque probe.
Tuna Altinel’s colleagues view the 55-year-old as another victim of a crackdown against academia and Kurdish causes that gathered force after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan survived a coup bid in 2016.
The professor of mathematical logic and set theory at Lyon’s Claude Bernard University agrees.
“I am a hostage of the Turkish state,” Altinel told AFP at his Istanbul home.
Gangly, bespectacled and occasionally sporting a shy grin, the professor’s plight gained added attention as a diplomatic feud played out in the past year between Paris and Ankara.
Altinel’s personal nightmare began in May 2019, shortly after he arrived for a holiday in Turkey.
Instead of returning well-rested to Lyon, the French city where he has taught and lived for 25 years, Altinel discovered that he was suspected of “membership in a terrorist organization.”
He was detained and tried for disseminating “terrorist propaganda” while acting as an interpreter at a pro-Kurdish meeting in France earlier that year.
Released in July 2019 and acquitted in January 2020, Altinel has since learned that he is the subject of a new Turkish investigation of which he knows little about.
That probe appears to have served as justification for the government’s refusal to return his travel documents.

Altinel first popped up on officials’ radar in 2016, when he joined nearly 2,000 academics in signing a petition demanding an end of Turkish military operations in the predominantly Kurdish southeast.
Outlawed Kurdish militants have been waging an insurgency in the mountainous region for decades that has killed tens of thousands.
But while the militants are viewed as terrorists by Turkey’s Western allies, Erdogan’s critics believe he is using the fight to suppress ethnic Kurds’ legitimate rights.
Altinel was also charged and acquitted after signing the 2016 petition. Now, he said he is “doing everything I can” to get back his passport and return to Lyon.
He has filed a lawsuit against Turkish officials and been bounced from one court to another by an “administrative machine that seeks to drown, crush people with bureaucracy,” he said.
Altinel said he has little choice but to conclude that his travel ban is punishment for his commitment to human rights and the Kurdish cause.
“The Turkish state prevents opponents who embarrass it from leaving, keeping them hostage,” he said.
“It’s a way of accepting that the country is a prison, which is a little sad.”


Altinel considers himself relatively lucky because — as a French civil servant — he still gets his salary.
He also continues to teach, in his own special way.
“When I was in prison, I taught my fellow inmates English and French,” Altinel said.
“So we continue these lessons through letters. They write to me and I write back letters that are 15 or 20 pages long. I teach them that way.”
And while waiting for his legal problems to play themselves out, he also studies Kurdish, which he began to pick up from his fellow inmates.
Although supported by other academics in France, who are campaigning for him on social media, Altinel fears being forgotten by French officials and “falling into oblivion.”
Nevertheless, and perhaps risking further alienating Turkish officials, Altinel still joins demonstrations for causes he backs in Istanbul, refusing to “self-censor.”
“If I restricted myself, it would mean I accept that the state has won,” he said. “And I do not accept that.”
WASHINGTON: An investigation by a UN team of experts found Yemen’s Houthis were responsible for a Dec. 30 attack on Aden airport that killed at least 22 people as members of the country’s internationally recognized government arrived, two diplomats familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The experts presented their report to the UN committee that oversees Yemen-related sanctions during closed consultations on Friday, but Russia blocked its wider release, the diplomats said. They asked for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.
The Iran-aligned Houthis denied responsibility for the attack when it took place.
The diplomats did not elaborate on why Russia blocked the release of the findings. The Russian mission to the United Nations did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
The report comes at a sensitive time for new US President Joe Biden as his administration and the United Nations press the Houthis to accept a peace initiative that includes a cease-fire.
Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government have endorsed the initiative but the Houthis say it does not go far enough.
The Houthi movement, which controls most of Yemen’s north, has been fighting forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s internationally recognized government and the Arab coalition in what is widely seen as a proxy war between Tehran and Riyadh.
The UN expert panel determined that the Houthis launched missiles at Aden airport from two locations that were under the movement’s control at the time, the airport in Taiz and a police station in Dhamar, the diplomats said.
The experts found that the missiles were the same kind as those used previously by the Houthis, they said.
The missiles landed as members of Hadi’s government arrived at the airport to join separatists who control the southern port city in a new cabinet as part of a Saudi effort to end feuding between its Yemeni allies.
At least 22 people died and dozens more were injured in the attack.
No Cabinet minister was killed, but the dead included government officials and three International Committee of the Red Cross staff members.
During Friday’s briefing to the sanctions committee, the diplomats said, the experts said the missile launches from the two Houthi-controlled locations were coordinated.
When asked if any other party could have been responsible, they replied that all evidence indicated that no other Yemeni faction had the ability or the technology to stage such an attack, the diplomats said.
The war in Yemen has claimed thousands of lives and created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster – exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic — with the United Nations estimating that 80 percent of the population needs assistance. 

The United States has offered a $10 million reward for information to locate or identify a fugitive Hezbollah suspect convicted over Lebanon’s former prime minister Rafik Hariri’s assassination. (Supplied)
The United States has offered a $10 million reward for information to locate or identify a fugitive Hezbollah suspect convicted over Lebanon’s former prime minister Rafik Hariri’s assassination. (Supplied)
  • State Department would offer reward for information leading to Salim Ayyash or preventing him from engaging in international terrorism against US
  • In December the Special Tribunal for Lebanon convicted Ayyash in absentia to life in prison over Hariri’s killing in 2005
Updated 39 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

WASHINGTON: Businessman Bahaa Hariri welcomed a $10 million US bounty for Hezbollah fugitive Salim Ayyash who was convicted for assassinating his father Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

Bahaa, the eldest son of Rafik, told Arab News that he has confidence in the international justice system.

“I welcome the imitative by the President’s Biden administration to offer a bounty of $10 million in exchange of information on the whereabouts of Salim Ayyash,” he said.

The State Department said it would offer the reward for “information leading to the location or identification” of Salim Ayyash or “information leading to preventing him from engaging in an act of international terrorism against a US person or US property.”

Set up by the United Nations in The Netherlands, the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in December convicted Ayyash in absentia to life in prison over the killing of Hariri in 2005.

Ayyash, 57, is believed to be in hiding in Lebanon where Hezbollah’s chief Hassan Nasrallah has refused to hand him over.
The tribunal has since said it will also try Ayyash over three other attacks on Lebanese politicians in the mid-2000s.
The State Department said that Ayyash has also plotted to harm US military personnel.
Hariri, a Sunni Muslim, was allegedly killed because he opposed Lebanon’s control by Syria, which is allied with Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim movement backed by Iran.
The assassination sparked the Cedar Revolution which forced out Syrian troops.
The United States considers Hezbollah a terrorist group but the movement wields political power in Lebanon, holding seats in parliament.

(With agencies)
United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, was urged by lawmakers to redesignate the Iran-backed Houthi militias as a terrorist organization, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

Members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote in a letter to Blinken that attacks in the Middle East have increased, which include targeting civilians and energy infrastructures, the report said.

President’s Joe Biden’s administration reversed one of Donald Trump’s decisions that placed the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had blacklisted the Houthis on Jan. 19, one day before Biden took office.

“The designations are intended to hold Ansar Allah accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure, and commercial shipping,” Pompeo said.

“The designations are also intended to advance efforts to achieve a peaceful, sovereign and united Yemen that is both free from Iranian interference and at peace with its neighbors.”

Staff members of the Palestinian Ministry of Health unload a shipment of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, on March 29, 2021. (AFP)
  • Israel has come under international criticism for not doing more to enable Palestinians living in areas it occupies to be inoculated, while its national vaccination drive has been one of the fastest and most efficient in the world
RAMALLAH: Palestinians on Monday received 100,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China to help broaden an initial campaign to vaccinate medical staff, the elderly and the chronically ill.
Palestinian health authorities have been mounting a limited vaccination drive among the 5.2 million people living in the Israel-occupied West Bank and Gaza, using vaccines provided by Israel, Russia, the UAE and the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative.
So far, more than 69,000 Palestinians have received their first dose of the vaccine, and around 7,600 people have had both shots, according to a health ministry statement.
Israel has come under international criticism for not doing more to enable Palestinians living in areas it occupies to be inoculated, while its national vaccination drive has been one of the fastest and most efficient in the world.
It says it has vaccinated more than 100,000 Palestinian workers with permits to enter the country or Jewish settlements in the West Bank but that the Palestinian Authority bears overall responsibility for inoculations in self-rule areas.
After the arrival of the Chinese shipment, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila said in the West Bank city of Ramallah that recent restrictions such as curfews and weekend lockdowns had helped to relieve pressure on crowded hospitals.
“We will continue (vaccinating) our medical staff in the clinics for the public sector and the private sector, dentists and pharmacists, (and) for other categories that have immediate contact with the population,” Kaila said.
The Palestinian Authority (PA) plans to cover 20 percent of Palestinians through the COVAX mechanism.
PA officials hope to procure additional vaccines to achieve 60% coverage across the West Bank and in Gaza, which is run by Hamas.
Health officials have reported 227,808 coronavirus cases and 2,511 deaths since the pandemic began.

Bahrain’s King Hamad meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manama. (BNA)
Bahrain’s King Hamad meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manama. (BNA)
  • King and Wang discussed regional and international developments and joint efforts to combat COVID-19
  • Crown prince and foreign minister also held talks with Wang
LONDON: King Hamad said Bahrain takes pride in its close historical ties with China during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The king said relations are based on strong foundations of trust, mutual respect, cooperation and joint coordination in all fields.
Wang Yi, who is touring Gulf countries, met King Hamad at Al-Qudaibiya Palace in Manama on Monday.
The king and Wang discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, “especially in the investment, economic, commercial and scientific fields, in addition to developing various aspects of coordination and joint work in order to achieve the common interests of the two countries,” Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
The king said Bahrain appreciated the interest China attaches to achieving security and stability in the Middle East, addressing political and security challenges, and accelerating the pace of cooperation among regional countries to achieve development and support the global economy.
Both sides also discussed efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Wang said he appreciated the king’s efforts to develop prosperous Bahraini-Chinese relations.
Wang also met Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad who said Bahrain was proud to participate with the UAE and China in clinical COVID-19 vaccination trials.
The UAE, through G42, hosted Phase III clinical trials of the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm vaccine from July, which later expanded to other countries in the region including Bahrain. On Monday the Emirates announced a new factory in Abu Dhabi to manufacture the vaccine later this year.
Wang later met with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani where they witnessed the signing of an agreement to establish cultural centers in both countries.
Earlier on Monday, Wang held talks with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi in Muscat.

(With Reuters)

